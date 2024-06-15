Italy vs Albania Match Prediction ITAL 89 % Chance of Winning ALBN 11 % Bet Now! Italy and Albania will face off against each other in the other game of Group B, which also consists of Spain and Croatia. This group does have a trickiness about it, and hence, starting off with a win is crucial for any team’s hopes of getting into the round of 16. Italy will look to beat Albania convincingly, as a massive victory would help them qualify even as the third-placed team in the group if their future games against Spain and Croatia end up being bad. Italy, in preparation for this tournament, played two friendlies against Turkey and Bosnia. In typical Azzurri fashion, they were successful in not conceding a goal in any of those two games. Against Turkey, however, in the first game, they also failed to find the back of the net. Spalletti’s men were not given an opportunity by the Turkish players to have a stronghold in the game, and eventually the scoreline was fair as both teams shared the spoils. Against Bosnia, Italy played much better. They looked good in attack, and the likes of Scamacca and Chiesa had a raft of chances. It was Fratessi’s goal in the 38th minute that won them the game at the Stadio Carlo Castellani stadium. Albania have two victories to show for in their warm-up games in the build-up to Euro 2024. In the first game, they faced off against Liechtenstein, where they completely dominated the entirety of the 90 minutes. Broja, Asani, and Muci were all on the scoresheet. They beat Azerbaijan in the second game, with goals from Bajrami, Manaj, and Laci scoring in a 3-1 win at the Haladas stadium.

Italy vs Albania: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, the weighing scale tilts highly in favour of the Italians. In the last four games between these two teams, Italy has ended up winning every one, with Albania failing to get even a single win. The last time these two teams came face-to-face was in a friendly in 2022. Italy ended up winning the game 3-1, with Vincenzo Grifo scoring two well-taken goals on the night. Giovanni Di Lorenzo was also on the scoresheet for the Azzurri that day. Ardian Ismajli scored the only goal for Albania ever against Italy in their history.

In terms of how this game could pan out, we do see Albania playing more on the break. Italy has the ability and the technicians to play with the ball more. Both teams do not like controlling proceedings, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out. Albania had a stunning qualifying campaign, and in that run-in, they did show that on their day, they could upset anybody. However, we do not see that happening on Sunday, and we do back Italy with a better shot of winning due to their know-how of getting the job done, especially in major tournaments.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Italy vs Albania: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Italy goes into this game with overwhelming odds as favourites to beat Albania on Sunday. The bookies are favouring Italy due to the sheer fact that they have a better squad than Albania. The Italians also have a nasty record against the Albanians, plus the former are the defending champions of this tournament. All these points factor into the reasoning of the oddsmakers.

Italy in 2024 has had some really good wins in preparation for this tournament. This Italy team has lost just one game out of the 10 they have played so far in 2024. They have won a total of six games and drawn three. When it comes to their overall scoring record this calendar year, the Italians have scored 1.80 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.72. Italy, in major tournaments, just knows how to get the job done. They are the masters of the dark arts on the international stage, especially when it comes to their defence.

Since the start of 2024, Albania has had more of a bumpy ride in the buildup to this edition of the Euros. They have won 5 of their 10 games this year, drawing 3 and losing 2. They have had a 50% win record since the start of 2024, with Italy having just a 10% advantage over them. The Albanian attack averages 1.50 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.11.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be quite a low-scoring affair. Both teams, as usual, will be more than happy to surrender possession and invite the opposition to have more of the ball. We can see this game being quite a scrappy affair as both teams will be compact in their defensive shape. Our prediction here is also for both teams to score a combined tally of under 3 goals. We can see this game being decided by a single goal. Of course, we do predict Italy to score in this game, and we will also back them to keep a clean sheet here. Albania have failed to score in 30% of their games in 2024, with Italy keeping a clean sheet in 50% of their games this year. The numbers have Italy restricting Albania from scoring even a single goal on Sunday.

In this game, we do back Italy to score the opening goal. They have opened the scoring in eight of their 10 games this calendar year. Albania have conceded the first goal in four of their 10 games in 2024. Hence, the numbers do add up when it comes to backing Italy to get the first goal on Sunday.

For Italy, we back Gianluca Scamacca to score anytime in the game. The striker did not have a very good qualifying campaign in an Italian shirt, but his domestic campaign for Atalanta was simply stunning. Scamacca has the ability to shine on big occasions, and hence we do back the big Italian. We also encourage Barella to register and assist anytime in the game. Barella is practically on every set piece for Italy, including corners and free kicks. The midfielder had a very good qualifying campaign for Italy, registering three assists and creating 15 chances. No Italian player created and assisted more than Barella in the qualifiers for Italy.

Final Prediction:Italy to beat Albania

Italy Player List

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Ivan Provedel, Guglielmo Vicario

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni, Raoul Bellanova, Alessandro Buongiorno, Riccardo Calafiori, Andrea Cambiaso, Matteo Darmian, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Gianluca Mancini, Federico Gatti

Midfielders:Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Fagioli, Michael Folorunsho, Davide Frattesi, Jorginho, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Forwards:Federico Chiesa, Stephan El Shaarawy, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui, Gianluca Scamacca, Mattia Zaccagni

Italy Playing XI

Player Role Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Matteo Darmian Defender Alessandro Bastoni Defender Alessandro Buongiorno Defender Raoul Bellanova Defender Federico Dimarco Defender Jorginho Midfielder Nicolo Barella Midfielder Davide Frattesi Attacker Federico Chiesa Attacker Gianluca Scamacca Attacker

Italy Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, D

Albania Player List

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha, Thomas Strakosha, Elhan Kastrati

Defenders:Berat Djimsiti, Elseid Hysaj, Ivan Balliu, Ardian Ismajli, Arlind Ajeti, Naser Aliji, Mario Mitaj, Enea Mihaj, Marash Kumbulla.

Midfielders:Amir Abrashi, Kristjan Asllani, Nedim Bajrami, Medon Berisha, Klaus Gjasula, Qazim Laci, Ernest Muci, Ylber Ramadani.

Forwards:Jasir Asani, Armando Broja, Mirlind Daku, Arber Hoxha, Rey Manaj, Taulant Seferi

Albania Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Strakosha Goalkeeper Ivan Balliu Defender Ardian Ismajli Defender Berat Djimsiti Defender Mario Mitaj Defender Nedim Bajrami Midfielder Kristjan Asllani Midfielder Medon Berisha Midfielder Jasir Asani Attacker Armando Broja Attacker Mirlind Daku Attacker

Albania Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, D

Italy vs Albania Head-To-Head

Matches Played:4

Italy wins:4

Albania wins:0

Matches are drawn:0

Italy vs Albania Betting Odds

Italy to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.43.

Albania to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.