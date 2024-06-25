Netherlands vs Austria Match Prediction NEDR 55 % Chance of Winning AUSTR 45 % Bet Now! The Netherlands will take on Austria in the last game of Group B at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Tuesday. Both teams are in a really good place when it comes to qualification for the next round. Austria needs a draw to qualify for the next round, as they find themselves at the at the top of the 3rd-placed table with 3 points. A win over the Netherlands would see Austria take 2nd place, get automatic qualification for the round of 16, and also be an easier potential opponent. Hence, to avoid that, the Netherlands would also want to win or draw this match to remain second in the group. The Netherlands were completely dominated by France in their last game. The Oranje were fortunate that Griezmann was not on his game, as he missed some absolute sitters. The Netherlands had few chances, as Gakpo’s shot was very well saved by Maignan. The best chance fell to Xavi Simons, whose shot finally beat Maignan. However, the goal was controversially ruled out for offside, as Dumfries was standing next to Maignan when the shot was hit. The game ended 0-0 on the night. Austria, in their last game, got back on track in terms of their qualification for the next round. Trauner gave Austria the perfect start by scoring in the 9th minute. Krzysztof Piatek equalised for the Poles in the 30th minute. Christoph Baumgartner’s clinical strike put Austria back into the lead. Sabitzer’s run saw Szczesny foul him in a last-ditch effort, which led to a penalty that was converted by Arnautovic. It was a big win for Ralf Rangnick and his men.

Netherlands vs Austria: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, the Netherlands has completely exerted its dominance over Austria in their recent games. In the last nine games played between these two teams in all competitions, the Netherlands has won seven games; one game ended in a draw, with Austria winning just one. These two teams also last met in the group stages of the last edition of the Euros. The Netherlands easily beat Austria on the day by two goals to nil. Denzel Dumfries and Memphis Depay were the scorers on the day.

Austria's last game against Poland showed why many have predicted them to be the dark horses of this tournament. They eased past a Poland team that the Netherlands found hard to beat. If Austria can put pressure on the Dutch by frustrating them and being clinical on the chances they get, then they do indeed have a chance in this game.

The Netherlands, however, played well against France and will take momentum from that game going into this one. Hence, for us, they have a slightly better chance of winning.

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Netherlands vs Austria: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, the Netherlands goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to beat Austria on Tuesday. The Netherlands in their game against France were quite good and should have also won, hence they have been tipped as favourites. Another aspect is their head-to-head record against Austria. The Austrians, however, are coming into this on the back of a convincing win against Poland themselves, and hence they are not massive underdogs in the eyes of the bettors.

The Netherlands, in their last game against France, had ample chances to score at least one goal. The Netherlands had just no goals to show against France, with them having an xG of 0.52. The Netherlands have had just two goals to show in this tournament, but their goal-scoring form in the buildup to this tournament has been quite good. The Netherlands averaged 2.4 goals in 2024, showing that they do have the ability to find the back of the net.

Austria did not have the best attacking actions against France in their first game. However, they came out all guns blazing against Poland, in which they scored three goals. Rangnick’s men really looked composed in front of goal in that game. Against Poland, they registered an xG of 1.97 goals and scored 3 goals on the night. Austria showed in this game that they have the quality in terms of being clinical and finishing off their half chances in games.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game should tilt in favour of the Netherlands, even though Austria comes into this full of confidence. Both teams have nearly secured their qualification for the next round, but a win here has a lot of benefits going further into the knockout stage. Hence, both teams will want to win this game.

We back both Austria and the Netherlands to score in this game. Both teams have had some defensive worries in this tournament. The Netherlands struggled against Poland and France, whereas Austria conceded a goal each in both of their games. Hence, our prediction is for both nations to cancel each other out with no clean sheets.

We expect the Netherlands to win this game by a goal margin. We do not see this game as high-scoring, as Austria is a rigid team to break down. Rangnick’s team also does not have the quality of attackers to put many goals past the Netherlands. Hence, our prediction in this game is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. We back the Netherlands to score two goals.

In terms of player performances, Nicolas Seiwald stood out for Austria in midfield against Poland. We expect him to be an important figure for Rangnick in this game against the Netherlands. Seiwald has made a total of 11 tackles in two games, averaging 5.5 tackles per game. We expect Seiwald to make 3 or more tackles in this game against the Netherlands, as we do see this game becoming cagey with large spells.

Austria is a team that likes to put crosses in the box in order to make use of the height of Arnautovic. We can see Virgil Van Dijk having the job of marking the Austrian captain on the day. Van Dijk has made a total of eight clearances against France. We can see him being a busy man in this game as well. Our prediction is for Van Dijk to make more than three clearances in this game.

In terms of favourites to score, we back Xavi Simons from the Netherlands, especially if he starts through the centre. Simons was unlucky not to score against France and should find some good opportunities to score, as Austria do let up sometimes. Baumgartner and Arnautovic are good shout-backs when Austria is concerned.

Final Prediction:The Netherlands will beat Austria.

Netherlands Player List

Goalkeepers:Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders:Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij, Ian Maatsen

Midfielders:Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards:Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst, Joshua Zirkzee

Netherlands Playing XI

Player Role Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper Denzel Dumfries Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Nathan Ake Defender Matthijs de Ligt Defender Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder Joey Veerman Midfielder Jerdy Schouten Midfielder Xavi Simons Attacker Memphis Depay Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker

Netherlands Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, L

Austria Player List

Goalkeepers:Patrick Pentz, Heinz Lindner, Niklas Hedl.

Defenders:Stefan Posch, Max Wober, Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Danso, Phillipp Mwene, Flavius Daniliuc, Gernot Trauner, Leopold Querfeld.

Midfielders:Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Florian Kain, Nicolas Seiwald, Romano Schmid, Alexander Prass, Matthias Seidl

Forwards:Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Andreas Weimann, Patrick Wimmer, Marco Grull, Maximilian Entrup.

Austria Playing XI

Player Role Patrick Pentz Goalkeeper Stefan Posch Defender Kevin Danso Defender Phillipp Mwene Defender Nicolas Seiwald Midfielder Florian Grillitsch Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner Midfielder Konrad Laimer Midfielder Marko Arnautovic Attacker Romano Schmid Attacker

Austria Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, W

Netherlands vs Austria Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Netherlands wins:9

Austria wins:6

Matches are drawn:4

Netherlands vs Austria Betting Odds

Netherlands to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.25.

Austria to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.73.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.13.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.