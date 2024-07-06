Netherlands vs Turkey Match Prediction
NEDR
91%
Chance of Winning
TURK
9%
European Championship
Olympiastadion
Turkey started off their game on a flyer against Austria. Merih Demiral headed in from a corner in just 57 seconds, leaving Austria stunned. Rangnick’s men had a lot of chances in the first half, but they could not beat the Turkish keeper. Halftime came at the perfect time for Turkey, as the break in play helped them. Demiral once again scored early in the second half from a corner to make it 2-0. Gregoritsch brought Austria back into the game by scoring in the 66th minute. Turkey were defending their lives and should have killed the game off. They had their goalkeeper Gunok to thank, as he made a fantastic save to deny Baumgartner the equaliser in the last minute of the game.
Facts:
- The Netherlands and Turkey have faced each other many times in their footballing history. Both teams have faced off in 14 games prior to this fixture. However, this will be the first time that these two nations will play in a major competition. The Netherlands have won six games; four games have ended in a draw, with Turkey winning four. The competition is quite close.
- The Netherlands and Turkey have recently tended to produce very high-scoring games. Both sides put their attacking displays on the front. The last two games between these two have produced a total of 13 goals. Both games were World Cup qualifiers, as these two were in the same group. Turkey won the first leg 4-2, and the Netherlands ended up thrashing them in the second leg 6-1.
- The Netherlands have a good record of making it through to the semi-finals of major competitions. The Oranje have made it to the last four in five of their last seven major competitions. Their most recent loss in the quarterfinals came in the 2022 World Cup to Argentina on penalties. The Netherlands last featured in the quarterfinals of the Euros way back in 2008. That was the second time they were beaten in the quarterfinals.
- Turkey, too, has had a good record of reaching the quarterfinals in major tournaments. The Turks have now made it to their fourth quarterfinal in their footballing history in the World Cups and Euros combined. In Euro 2000, they did indeed qualify for the semi-finals, and they also made the semi-finals in the 2002 World Cup.
Netherlands vs Turkey: Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record, Turkey has a surprising lead in recent games. In the last four games played between these two teams in all competitions, the Netherlands has won just one game; one game ended in a draw, with Turkey winning twice.
Turkey will go into this game with good morale. However, a big blow for them will be the loss of their matchwinner, Demiral, who scored two goals against Austria. Demiral is a big presence in set pieces and is also their mainstay in defence. Demiral has been suspended for this game. That makes Turkey weaker in defence.
The Dutch attack at the moment looks quite deadly. They are firing on all cylinders, with Cody Gakpo taking the charge. Koeman has also got his defence to settle down, with Virgil Van Dijk leading from the front. The Austrian defeat was a big eye-opener, with their response against Romania proving that. With all things considered, we have to give the Netherlands a better chance of winning this game. They seemed to have peaked at the right moment. Turkey should give the Oranje a tough fight, but the Netherlands, according to us, have better quality.
Netherlands vs Turkey: Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, the Netherlands goes into this game as easy odds-on favourites to beat Turkey on Sunday. The Netherlands, in their game against Romania, were dominant right from the start. It was a dominant performance from the Dutch attackers, and that is why they go into this game with good odds. Turkey themselves provided a big shock in their game against the Austrians. Hence, the oddsmakers have also given Turkey a good shout in terms of their odds. They still remain underdogs due to the Netherlands having a better overall record.
The Netherlands, in their last game against Romania, had ample chances to score, and this time they did end up finding the back of the net. The Dutch attack replicated the form that they had against Austria and once again did very well to convert their chances. Before the last two games, the Netherlands had just two goals in two games. Now they have five goals in two games, showing how good their attack has been. The Netherlands registered an expected goal ratio of 2.93, out of which they scored 3 against Romania. All in all, a fantastic attacking display from the Dutch.
Turkey were also good in terms of their attacking actions against Austria in their last game. They came out all guns blazing against Austria, and they were a constant threat. The Turkish attack was a menace all game, especially on set pieces, as they scored two big goals. Against Austria, they registered an xG of 2.00 goals and scored 2 goals on the night. Turkey has shown that they are not only dangerous with their wingers but can now also score goals from set pieces.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be won by the Netherlands, as they have seemed to click at the right time. Both teams have a positive approach to their style of football, so we can see this game being quite an attacking display. We do not see this game as a cagey affair.
Hence, we back both Turkey and the Netherlands to score in this game. Both teams do have the ability to concede goals, as their attack and style of play tend to put pressure on them. The games between the Netherlands and Turkey have always been high-scoring, and hence we can see a lot of goals scored here.
We expect the Netherlands to score two or more goals in this game. Our prediction is that both teams will score a combined tally of four or more goals in this game. Netherlands and Turkey have both scored 7 goals in their 4 games in the Euros. Turkey has conceded at least one goal in every game, and the Netherlands have two clean sheets to their name. Hence, we back the Netherlands defence to do better.
When it comes to scoring for Turkey, we will back Arda Guler to be the favourite to score in this game. Guler is just a teenager but has been fantastic in this tournament. His maturity on the ball shows why he plays at Real Madrid. Guler already has one goal and one assist in this edition of the Euros. Guler became only the third teenager, behind Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, to register an assist and score a goal in the Euros. The Netherlands will have Nathan Ake on the left of their defence, so we can see Guler’s pace being a problem for the Dutch over there.
Cody Gakpo has been the Netherlands' most prolific goal scorer in recent major competitions. Gakpo, since the 2002 World Cup, has scored six goals for the Oranje. Only Mbappe has had more goals than the Liverpool man with nine. Gakpo has been really good in this tournament for the Netherlands and is their top scorer. We back Gakpo to continue that form and go in as a massive favourite to score in this game.
Final Prediction:The Netherlands will beat Turkey.
Netherlands Player List
Goalkeepers:Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Bart Verbruggen
Defenders:Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij, Ian Maatsen
Midfielders:Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman, Georginio Wijnaldum
Forwards:Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst, Joshua Zirkzee
Netherlands Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bart Verbruggen
|
Goalkeeper
|
Denzel Dumfries
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Nathan Ake
|
Defender
|
Matthijs de Ligt
|
Defender
|
Tijjani Reijnders
|
Midfielder
|
Joey Veerman
|
Midfielder
|
Jerdy Schouten
|
Midfielder
|
Xavi Simons
|
Attacker
|
Memphis Depay
|
Attacker
|
Cody Gakpo
|
Attacker
Netherlands Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, W
Turkey Player List
Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok, Ugurcan Cakir, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Samet Akaydin, Ahmetcan Kaplan
Midfielders:Hakan Calhanoglu, Kaan Ayhan, Okay Yokuslu, Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler
Forwards:Cenk Tosun, Irfan Kahveci, Kerem Akturkoglu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Kenan Yildiz, Bertug Yildirim, Semih Kilicsoy, Yusuf Yazıcı
Turkey Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mert Gunok
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kaan Ayhan
|
Defender
|
Merih Demiral
|
Defender
|
Ferdi Kadioglu
|
Defender
|
Abdulkerim Bardakci
|
Defender
|
Salih Ozcan
|
Midfielder
|
Hakan Calhanoglu
|
Midfielder
|
Arda Guler
|
Midfielder
|
Kenan Yildiz
|
Attacker
|
Kerem Akturkoglu
|
Attacker
|
Baris Alper Yilmaz
|
Attacker
Turkey Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, L
Netherlands vs Turkey Head-To-Head
Matches Played:14
Netherlands wins:6
Turkey wins:4
Matches are drawn:4
Netherlands vs Turkey Betting Odds
Netherlands to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.63.
Turkey to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.05.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.38.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Netherlands
Turkey, on the other hand, beat the team that the Netherlands lost to in Austria. The Turks scored at crucial intervals, with two goals coming in from Demiral. The big difference between these two teams is in their defence. The Netherlands have defended quite well in some games, with Turkey conceding in every game in the Euros. Hence, we back the Netherlands to win 3-1 on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Netherlands