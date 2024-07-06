Netherlands vs Turkey Match Prediction NEDR 91 % Chance of Winning TURK 9 % Bet Now! The Netherlands are set to square up against Turkey in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Netherlands were fantastic in their game against Romania. They were under pressure in the opening 20 minutes but slowly got into the game. The breakthrough came from Gakpo as he cut in to unleash a shot at the keeper’s near post. The ball squeezed in through a tight area in which the goalkeeper shouldn’t have been beaten. The Netherlands then grew into the game and missed some good chances, especially from set pieces. The second goal came thanks to Gakpo again. This time, he turned creator and assisted Malen in the 83rd minute to dash Romanian hopes. Malen got his second and the Netherlands' third on the run of play with a solo effort in the third minute of added time. Turkey started off their game on a flyer against Austria. Merih Demiral headed in from a corner in just 57 seconds, leaving Austria stunned. Rangnick’s men had a lot of chances in the first half, but they could not beat the Turkish keeper. Halftime came at the perfect time for Turkey, as the break in play helped them. Demiral once again scored early in the second half from a corner to make it 2-0. Gregoritsch brought Austria back into the game by scoring in the 66th minute. Turkey were defending their lives and should have killed the game off. They had their goalkeeper Gunok to thank, as he made a fantastic save to deny Baumgartner the equaliser in the last minute of the game.

Netherlands vs Turkey: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Turkey has a surprising lead in recent games. In the last four games played between these two teams in all competitions, the Netherlands has won just one game; one game ended in a draw, with Turkey winning twice.

Turkey will go into this game with good morale. However, a big blow for them will be the loss of their matchwinner, Demiral, who scored two goals against Austria. Demiral is a big presence in set pieces and is also their mainstay in defence. Demiral has been suspended for this game. That makes Turkey weaker in defence.

The Dutch attack at the moment looks quite deadly. They are firing on all cylinders, with Cody Gakpo taking the charge. Koeman has also got his defence to settle down, with Virgil Van Dijk leading from the front. The Austrian defeat was a big eye-opener, with their response against Romania proving that. With all things considered, we have to give the Netherlands a better chance of winning this game. They seemed to have peaked at the right moment. Turkey should give the Oranje a tough fight, but the Netherlands, according to us, have better quality.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Netherlands vs Turkey: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, the Netherlands goes into this game as easy odds-on favourites to beat Turkey on Sunday. The Netherlands, in their game against Romania, were dominant right from the start. It was a dominant performance from the Dutch attackers, and that is why they go into this game with good odds. Turkey themselves provided a big shock in their game against the Austrians. Hence, the oddsmakers have also given Turkey a good shout in terms of their odds. They still remain underdogs due to the Netherlands having a better overall record.

The Netherlands, in their last game against Romania, had ample chances to score, and this time they did end up finding the back of the net. The Dutch attack replicated the form that they had against Austria and once again did very well to convert their chances. Before the last two games, the Netherlands had just two goals in two games. Now they have five goals in two games, showing how good their attack has been. The Netherlands registered an expected goal ratio of 2.93, out of which they scored 3 against Romania. All in all, a fantastic attacking display from the Dutch.

Turkey were also good in terms of their attacking actions against Austria in their last game. They came out all guns blazing against Austria, and they were a constant threat. The Turkish attack was a menace all game, especially on set pieces, as they scored two big goals. Against Austria, they registered an xG of 2.00 goals and scored 2 goals on the night. Turkey has shown that they are not only dangerous with their wingers but can now also score goals from set pieces.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be won by the Netherlands, as they have seemed to click at the right time. Both teams have a positive approach to their style of football, so we can see this game being quite an attacking display. We do not see this game as a cagey affair.

Hence, we back both Turkey and the Netherlands to score in this game. Both teams do have the ability to concede goals, as their attack and style of play tend to put pressure on them. The games between the Netherlands and Turkey have always been high-scoring, and hence we can see a lot of goals scored here.

We expect the Netherlands to score two or more goals in this game. Our prediction is that both teams will score a combined tally of four or more goals in this game. Netherlands and Turkey have both scored 7 goals in their 4 games in the Euros. Turkey has conceded at least one goal in every game, and the Netherlands have two clean sheets to their name. Hence, we back the Netherlands defence to do better.

When it comes to scoring for Turkey, we will back Arda Guler to be the favourite to score in this game. Guler is just a teenager but has been fantastic in this tournament. His maturity on the ball shows why he plays at Real Madrid. Guler already has one goal and one assist in this edition of the Euros. Guler became only the third teenager, behind Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, to register an assist and score a goal in the Euros. The Netherlands will have Nathan Ake on the left of their defence, so we can see Guler’s pace being a problem for the Dutch over there.

Cody Gakpo has been the Netherlands' most prolific goal scorer in recent major competitions. Gakpo, since the 2002 World Cup, has scored six goals for the Oranje. Only Mbappe has had more goals than the Liverpool man with nine. Gakpo has been really good in this tournament for the Netherlands and is their top scorer. We back Gakpo to continue that form and go in as a massive favourite to score in this game.

Final Prediction:The Netherlands will beat Turkey.

Netherlands Player List

Goalkeepers:Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders:Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij, Ian Maatsen

Midfielders:Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards:Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst, Joshua Zirkzee

Netherlands Playing XI

Player Role Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper Denzel Dumfries Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Nathan Ake Defender Matthijs de Ligt Defender Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder Joey Veerman Midfielder Jerdy Schouten Midfielder Xavi Simons Attacker Memphis Depay Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker

Netherlands Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, W

Turkey Player List

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok, Ugurcan Cakir, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Samet Akaydin, Ahmetcan Kaplan

Midfielders:Hakan Calhanoglu, Kaan Ayhan, Okay Yokuslu, Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler

Forwards:Cenk Tosun, Irfan Kahveci, Kerem Akturkoglu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Kenan Yildiz, Bertug Yildirim, Semih Kilicsoy, Yusuf Yazıcı

Turkey Playing XI

Player Role Mert Gunok Goalkeeper Kaan Ayhan Defender Merih Demiral Defender Ferdi Kadioglu Defender Abdulkerim Bardakci Defender Salih Ozcan Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu Midfielder Arda Guler Midfielder Kenan Yildiz Attacker Kerem Akturkoglu Attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz Attacker

Turkey Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, L

Netherlands vs Turkey Head-To-Head

Matches Played:14

Netherlands wins:6

Turkey wins:4

Matches are drawn:4

Netherlands vs Turkey Betting Odds

Netherlands to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.63.

Turkey to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.05.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.38.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.