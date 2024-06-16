Poland vs Netherlands Match Prediction POLN 14 % Chance of Winning NEDR 86 % Bet Now! The first round of Group B will be rounded off with Poland and the Netherlands doing battle at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Poland had a stellar Euro 2016 campaign in 2016, but since then has fallen behind. The Netherlands have never been able to replicate success on the biggest stage since winning the Euros in 1988. Incidentally, the Netherlands did end up winning the Euros in Germany in 1988, at the same venue that is hosting the tournament this year. The Netherlands, in their qualifiers, did quite well. They won eight of their 10 games, losing only to France on both occasions. Their buildup to the tournament in the two friendlies has been promising. In the first game, they overcame Canada in the second half to demolish them 4-0. Depay, Frimpong, Weghorst, and Van Dijk all got on the scoresheet. They replicated the same scoreline in the second game as they pumped Iceland with another four goals. Van Dijk and Weghorst scored in successive games, with Simons and Malen adding a goal each to their Oranje account on the night. Poland, on the other hand, had decent Euro Qualifiers. They lost 3 games out of the 10 games, just managing to get to the Euros after overcoming Wales on penalties in a knockout tie. They won both of their friendlies in the buildup to this game. Poland beat a good Ukraine team with goals from Walukiewicz, Zielinski, and Romanczuk. In the second game, they beat Turkey with a last-minute winner from Zalewski. All in all, two good victories for Poland against two strong Euro teams.

Poland vs the Netherlands: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, the Netherlands have a much better record than Poland. In the last five games played between these two teams, Poland has not managed to win a single game. The Netherlands, on the other hand, have won four, with one game ending in a dead rubber. These two teams last faced off against each other in the group stages of the Nations League. The Netherlands on the day as they beat the Poles 2-0. Gakpo and Bergwijn were on the scoresheet for the Dutch.

Both teams go into this game with key players missing. The Netherlands have a massive problem in midfield, and Poland are missing probably one of the best players in their history. Controlling games will be an issue for the Netherlands, as De Jong is a ball retention magnet. The ability to break play will also be a worry for the Netherlands with Koopmeiners out.

Poland would not have many chances in this game, but when you do get a few, you want them to fall at the feet of Lewandowski. We believe that this game will be a cagey affair. However, the Netherlands should have enough in them to see this one out. Hence, we give the Oranje a better chance of winning.

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Poland vs Netherlands: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, the Netherlands do go into this game as massive favourites to win against Poland in this group D fixture. The Netherlands go into this game in good form after winning both of their warm-up games in the buildup to this game. Poland, on a normal day, would be underdogs, but without their star player, it makes things worse.

The Netherlands in 2024 will have a formidable record on the international stage. The start of this calendar year was a massive improvement on what they achieved last year. The Netherlands this season have lost just 2 games out of a total of 10 games played. Ronald Koeman has been able to steady the ship after taking over from Van Gaal. Considering their overall scoring record this calendar year, the Dutch have scored 2.70 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.86. We expect the Netherlands to play on the front foot in this game. A lot of shots on Poland’s goal was our expectation.

Since the start of 2024, Poland has actually been quite good. Poland have lost just 1 of the 10 games that they have played this season. Lewandowski and Co. average 1.80 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 2.00.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to have some goals. Poland will be expected to be the team that plays more on the backfoot. The Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to have more of the ball in this game. Our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of three or more goals. We do expect both the Netherlands and Poland to score in this game. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet here. The Netherlands have failed to score in any of their overall games this year, with Poland failing to find the back of the net in 20% of their total games. Both teams have good scoring records, and hence we do see the Netherlands and Poland finding the back of the net.

For Poland, we back Robert Lewandowski to go in as the favourite to score in this game, provided he is fit enough to play. If Lewandowski does indeed play, then his chances of scoring are high because his record at the Euros as a Polish player is sublime. The Barcelona striker has scored five goals in the Euros. Lewandowski has also scored each of Poland’s three goals in Euro 2020. If Lewandowski does not play, then backing Piatek will be a good shout.

For the Netherlands, we back Memphis Depay to score in this game. Depay has been really good in the buildup to this tournament. His performances in the two friendlies warranted our placing him as the favourite to score. Memphis scored one goal in the first game, and his performance in the second game was really good as well. We also back Jeremie Frimpong to either score or assist in this game. Frimpong was also excellent in both games and comes into this game on the back of some stunning performances for his club in Bayer Leverkusen.

Final Prediction:Netherlands to beat Poland

Poland Player List

Goalkeepers:Wojciech Szczęsny, Marcin Bulka, Łukasz Skorupski

Defenders:Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszyński, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Salamon, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Paweł Dawidowicz, Sebastian Walukiewicz

Midfielders:Przemysław Frankowski, Kamil Grośicki, Jakub Moder, Taras Romanczuk, Damian Szymanski, Nikola Załewski, Jakub Piotrowski, Bartosz Slisz, Sebastian Szymański, Kacper Urbański, Piotr Zieliński, Piotr Zielenski

Forwards:Adam Buksa, Robert Lewandowski, Krzysztof Piątek, Kamil Swiderski.

Poland Playing XI

Player Role Wojciech Szczęsny Goalkeeper Jan Bednarek Defender Paweł Dawidowicz Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Przemysław Frankowski Wingback Nikola Załewski Wingback Piotr Zielenski Midfielder Bartosz Slisz Midfielder Jakub Piotrowski Midfielder Kamil Swiderski Attacker Krzysztof Piątek Attacker

Poland Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Netherlands Player List

Goalkeepers:Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders:Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij, Ian Maatsen

Midfielders:Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards:Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst, Joshua Zirkzee

Netherlands Playing XI

Player Role Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper Denzel Dumfries Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Nathan Ake Defender Matthijs de Ligt Defender Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder Joey Veerman Midfielder Jerdy Schouten Midfielder Jeremie Frimpong Attacker Memphis Depay Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker

Netherlands Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, W

Poland vs Netherlands Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Poland wins:3

Netherlands wins:9

Matches are drawn:7

Poland vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Poland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.55.

Netherlands to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.56.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.