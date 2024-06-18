PORT (Portugal) vs CZC (Czech Republic) Match Prediction PORT 83 % Chance of Winning CZC 17 % Bet Now! Portugal and the Czech Republic will face off against each other in the final match of Group F at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Both Portugal and the Czech Republic have a lot of history in this competition, as they are both former winners of the competition. In terms of talent and personnel, Portugal is way ahead of the Czechs as of now. Portugal is somewhat in their golden generation, and that has shown in their qualification campaign as they won 10 out of their 10 games, scoring a total of 36 goals and conceding just 2. Portugal, in the buildup to this tournament, played three friendlies. They beat Finland 4-2 with goals from Dias, Jota, and Bruno Fernandes. They lost their second game to a resilient Croatia, who beat them 2-1, with Jota scoring the only goal of the game. They went on to beat Ireland 3-0, with Joao Felix scoring one and Ronaldo bagging a brace. The Czech Republic also had a very good qualifying campaign in which they lost just one game out of 10. Their buildup to this competition has also been very good. They beat Malta 7-1 in their first friendly, with six different scorers in the game. Mojmir Chytil scored a brace on the day. Their second game against North Macedonia was more of a close call. Schick converted a penalty in the 60th minute. Alimi equalised in the 65th minute, but it was Antonin Barak who won the game for the Czechs in the 8th minute of added time by converting another penalty.

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, Portugal has been utterly dominant against the Czechs. In the last four games between these two teams, Portugal has ended up demolishing the Czech Republic in all four of those games. The Czech Republic’s only win against the Portuguese came in 1996.

Portugal, when they did win the Euros back in 2016, had the best of squads. They finished third in their group that year, and then things changed for them in the knockouts. Their performances in major tournaments since then have not been very good. However, the squad they have now is full of options.

They have some of the best youth talent in the world in Joao Neves, Antonio Silva, Rafael Leao, and Nuno Mendes. The old guards in Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Ronaldo continue to be on top of their game. If Portugal does indeed decide to turn it on, then there are a few teams in world football capable of stopping them, let alone the Czech Republic. With respect to this game, they have a much better chance of winning it.

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Portugal vs Czech Republic Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Portugal are massive favourites to not only beat the Czech Republic but to also win Group F. The oddsmakers are favouring Portugal due to their having one of the most balanced and strongest teams in this edition of the Euros. Portugal's being former winners in 2016 also adds to their appeal. The Czech Republic are underdogs due to the lesser quality they have in their team.

Portugal in 2024 has had a decent run-in with respect to their build-up for the Euros. Roberto Martinez’s team has lost just two out of the 10 games they have played in 2024. They have won their remaining eight games. When it comes to their overall scoring record this calendar year, Portugal has highly excelled. They have scored 3.40 goals from an expected goal ratio of 2.42. The statistics indicate that Portugal has some of the best attacking players in its ranks. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva are lethal on their day.

Since the start of 2024, the Czech Republic has had a decent campaign; however, they have not won a lot of games nor have they lost many. The Czechs have won six of their 10 games this year, drawing three and losing one. The Czech Republic has a 60% win record in comparison to Portugal’s 80% win record. The Czech attack averages 2.00 goals overall when they have played this year, from an expected goal ratio of 2.09.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to have quite a few goals in it. When the attacking stats of both teams are taken into consideration, the numbers are quite high. We do expect both Portugal and the Czech Republic to score in this game on Wednesday. Our prediction here is also for both teams to score a combined tally of over three goals. Portugal to win this game by a margin of two or more goals is our prediction.

In terms of scoring, we back Portugal to take the lead in this game. In the calendar year, Portugal has scored first in eight of their 10 games. The Czech Republic, on the other hand, has opened the deadlock in five of its 10 games. We believe that Portugal will want to start the game on the front foot, so we do expect them to score first. Portugal will have won 70% of their first half and 40% of their second half in 2024. Hence, we back them to win both halves against the Czech Republic.

When it comes to scoring for Portugal, we have to back one of the world’s greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo, to score. Ronaldo has had a fantastic record when he plays in the Euros. Since 1972, no player has come even inches near his goal contribution tally in the Euros. Ronaldo, since 1972, has scored a total of 14 goals and registered 6 assists (20 contributions). That is twice as many as the next player on the list, Michel Platini, with nine goals and one assist (10 goal contributions). Ronaldo’s preparation for this game has been really good. The Al Nassr striker did score a brace in the buildup to this game, and we believe that he will continue his scoring record. We also back Cristiano Ronaldo to score the opening goal of this game.

For the Czech Republic, the main attacking threat is Patrick Schick, and we do back him to go in as the favourite to score for them on Wednesday. Schick is coming off a fantastic season for Bayer Leverkusen, which won the Bundesliga. The striker has also been excellent when he has pulled on his national shirt. Schick has scored five of his country’s last six goals in the Euros. His attacking threat could catch Portugal out and is surely something to watch out for, considering he did win the Golden Boot in Euro 2020, where he shared the award with none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Final prediction:Portugal will beat the Czech Republic.

Portugal Player List

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders:Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Joao Palhinha, Otavio Monteiro, Ruben Neves, Vitinha

Forwards:Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao

Portugal Playing XI

Player Role Diogo Costa Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Ruben Dias Defender Pepe Defender Joao Cancelo Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Vitinha Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Cristiano Ronaldo Attacker Rafael Leao Attacker

Portugal Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W

Czech Republic Player List

Goalkeepers:Jindrich Stanek, Matej Kovar, Vitezslav Jaros

Defenders:Ladislav Krejci, Martin Vitik, Robin Hranac, Tomas Vlcek, Vladimir Coufal, David Doudera, David Jurasek, Tomas Holes, David Zima

Midfielders:Tomas Soucek, Antonin Barak, Michal Sadilek, Lukas Provod, Pavel Sulc, Matej Jurasek, Vaclav Cerny, Lukas Cerv, Ondrej Lingr

Forwards:Patrik Schick, Adam Hlozek, Mojmir Chytil, Tomas Chory, Jan Kuchta

Czech Republic Playing XI

Player Role Jindrich Stanek Goalkeeper Tomas Holes Defender Robin Hranac Defender Ladislav Krejci Defender Vladimir Coufal Defender Lukas Provod Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Antonin Barak Midfielder Matej Jurasek Attacker Jan Kuchta Attacker Patrik Schick Attacker

Czech Republic Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Portugal vs Czech Republic Head-To-Head

Matches Played:5

Portugal wins:4

Czech Republic wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

Portugal vs Czech Republic Betting Odds

Portugal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.52.

Czech Republic to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.