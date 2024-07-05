Portugal vs France Match Prediction PORT 41 % Chance of Winning FRAN 59 % Bet Now! Portugal and France will collide with each other in the second quarter final, which is to be played in Hamburg on Saturday. This is bound to be a big matchup, as not many expected nations of this stature to collide as early as the quarterfinals. Portugal go into this game on the back of a gruelling 120-minute tie against Slovenia. Portugal failed to break their resolve as Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty was saved by Oblak to send the game into extra time. Portugal, however, prevailed in the shootout, with Ronaldo, Bruno, and Bernardo all converting. Diogo Costa made three successive penalty saves. France dominated Belgium in their round of 16 ties, but they failed to score as Casteels in goal made some amazing saves to deny the likes of Thuram, Griezmann, and Mbappe. Just when the game was looking like it was heading to extra time, Kolo Muani’s shot took a deflection from Vertonghen and went into the net. France advanced with yet another close win.

Portugal vs France: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, France has had the better overall and in recent meetings. In the last six games played between these two nations in all competitions, France has won three games; two games have ended in a draw, with Portugal winning just once.

France has overall also gotten the better of Portugal on most occasions. The Les Blues have won a total of 11 games out of their last 14, drawing two and losing just once. That one defeat came in the 2016 Euro Final when Portugal beat France in extra time at home.

The biggest issue for both teams here is the style of football and scoring. Portugal has created the chances, but their ability to not convert is a big issue. Martinez needs to find a solution to get the better of Ronaldo. Dropping Ronaldo would be a solution; however, we do not see that happening, and that is what could cost Portugal this game. Partnering Ronaldo with another striker could also be a solution.

France, on the other hand, is not creating much, especially from open play. The Les Blues have yet to score a goal from open play in this competition. 2 out of the 3 goals they have scored in this competition have been their own. The one goal scored by Mbappe came from the penalty spot. France, however, is a clutch team, especially as the tournament gets deeper, and that is why we expect them to win.

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Portugal vs France: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, France has the backing in this game to beat Portugal, but not by an overwhelming margin. Both teams, prior to the competition starting, went in as favourites to win. However, the placement of the draw has seen these two juggernauts meet in the quarterfinals. France has been backed by the bookies due to their stunning record against Portugal. The Les Blues also know how to play in big games and in pressure situations. Portugal still does not look like a composed side after failing to beat Slovenia in normal time, and hence they go into this fixture as underdogs.

Portugal, in their last game, was stretched both physically and mentally against Slovenia. In a game lasting 120 minutes, Portugal failed to score a single goal. They had ample attempts, but the ball wouldn’t go in. Portugal had an expected goals ratio of 1.97 and scored none in comparison to Slovenia, who had an xG of 0.60 and also had no goals to show for. Portugal is finding it hard to convert their chances, and that stems from the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has not been in the best of form. Roberto Martinez has to get his talent fired because their goal output is becoming a big concern.

France themselves have had a very underwhelming tournament by their standards. Their football also, at the moment, looks very one-dimensional with a lack of ideas. Defensively, they have been good, but their attack is failing to take a good array of chances. Against Belgium, their game was flat. They did get a goal in the end, with their expected goal tally being 1.06. That is very low considering France’s attacking potential.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We see this game having few goals. We see this game as a cagey affair, with both teams playing off what the other team does. These two teams will be expected to treat this like a test match. We back both teams in this game to score. Both nations’ defences have done well, but we do expect the attacks to bypass them on Saturday.

Portugal’s issues stem from the fact that they have not been able to make most of their attempts. Ronaldo has had 20 shots in this edition of the Euros with no goals to show for. Hence, we do expect France to take note of that and set it up deep. We can see France frustrating Portugal into taking shots. Ronaldo does like to test the keeper; hence, we expect the Portugal captain to have three or more shots in this game. We expect this game to be played mostly in the midfield, so we can see N’Golo Kante being a busy man in the centre. We back Kante to win three or more tackles in this game. Portugal are a transitional team, so we can see Kante dispossessing them a lot.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not having the best of international tournaments, as he still has to score his first goal in this edition of the Euros. Ronaldo had one of his worst games in a Portugal shirt against Slovenia, as he was a frustrated and emotional figure. The thing, however, with Ronaldo is that he does get chances to score, and even though he is in a rough patch, we will continue to back the Al Nassr man. Ronaldo has had 20 shots in the Euros as of now. He has also failed to score in any of his last eight games in the World Cup and Euros combined. He will always be near the goal, though. Ronaldo missing a penalty is very rare. The perks of backing the Portugal captain are that he will play the entire 120 minutes and is also on penalty. We will continue to keep our faith in Ronaldo.

Similarly, for France, Mbappe has not had a very good Euro tournament. Mbappe does, however, have a goal to his name, but even that came from a penalty. The Real Madrid player playing with a mask is bound to be a distraction, but he still has the quality to perform, especially when the stakes are high. Mbappe has a knack for scoring in big games, which is why he continues to be our pick for the favourite to score in this game.

Final prediction:France will beat Portugal.

Portugal Player List

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders:Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Joao Palhinha, Otavio Monteiro, Ruben Neves, Vitinha

Forwards:Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao

Portugal Playing XI

Player Role Diogo Costa Goalkeeper Joao Cancelo Defender Ruben Dias Defender Pepe Defender Nuno Medes Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Vitinha Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Cristiano Ronaldo Attacker Rafael Leao Attacker

Portugal Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, W

France Player List

Goalkeepers:Alphonse Areola, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba

Defenders:Jonathan Clauss, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery, Youssouf Fofana

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Olivier Giroud

France Playing XI

Player ole Mike Maignan Goalkeeper Jules Kounde Defender Dayot Upamecano Defender William Saliba Defender Theo Hernandez Defender N’Golo Kante Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Midfielder Antoine Griezmann Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker Marcus Thuram Attacker

France Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, D

Portugal vs France Head-To-Head

Matches Played:28

Portugal wins:6

France wins:19

Matches are drawn:3

Portugal vs France Betting Odds

Portugal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.48.

France to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.23.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.