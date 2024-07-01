Portugal vs Slovenia Match Prediction PORT 83 % Chance of Winning SLOV 17 % Bet Now! Portugal and Slovenia will square off in one of the 16 games to be played at the Frankfurt Arena on Tuesday. Portugal qualified for their group as winners even though they lost their final game against Georgia. Roberto Martinez made nine changes to his team that kind of broke the momentum they had from their first two games. They went down early to a Kvratskhelia goal and post that failed to break down the Georgian defence. Mamardashvili made some amazing saves to deny the likes of Dalot and Felix. Portugal had the better chances and should have had at least one penalty in that game. Slovenia made history by making the round of 16 of a major competition for the first time. They achieved that by keeping England at bay for the entire 90 minutes. Slovenia were solid defensively, giving the Three Lions nothing to get at. Slovenia has yet to lose a game in this competition; however, they have not even won a game, with all of their three group stage encounters being draws.

Portugal vs Slovenia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, these two teams have faced off against each other just once in their history. That meeting came in preparation for the Euros, as both played a friendly in March. It was a shock, as Portugal was beaten at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana. Adam Gnezda, Cerin, and Timi Elsnik scored two late goals to sink Portugal on the day.

We expect Portugal to be at its best on Tuesday. We still believe that the result against Georgia was a blip, and Portugal should actually be taking positives from that game. It got substantial minutes in some of the fringe players’ legs who could have a role to play in the tournament. Portugal tends to create magic when Bernanrdo and Burno Fernandes play together. Ronaldo not scoring is a concern, but what is sure is that a man always finds a way to overcome bad patches.

Slovenia will need to get out of their defensive shape more in order to supplement their attack. Sesko and co. are sometimes feeding scraps. Slovenia in this game will need to be more adventurous. That could end up hurting them, but so could sitting back. Based on everything, we do feel that Portugal has a better chance of winning due to the different match winners they have in their team.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Portugal vs Slovenia: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Portugal is a massive favourite to not only beat Slovenia but also do so convincingly. The oddsmakers are favouring Portugal due to the good first two games that they had in the competition. They are going into this game on the back of a loss in their final group game against Georgia, but the return of key players after a rest boosts Portugal’s hopes. Slovenia has been a tough nut to crack in this competition, but against Portugal, is going to be a tough encounter. Portugal have the backing of the bookies due to the firepower they possess in the team.

Portugal going into this game will need to pull all of their morale from the first two games, as they were humbled by Georgia. The Portuguese did not perform very badly, as they should have scored at least one goal on the night. They were quite unlucky in some decisions not going their way. Portugal had an expected goals ratio of 2.04 and scored none in comparison to Georgia, who had an xG of 1.65 and scored 2 goals. Cristiano and Co. will pay note of this result, but one loss does not dither from the fact that they do have one of the best attacking units in the Euros.

Slovenia have done really well to get that all-important point against England and make their way to the knockout stages. In terms of their attacking performance, they were not particularly impressive. Slovenia had an xG of just 0.20. They did not, in any way, trouble England with their strikers. Goal scoring has been a problem for them, and we see that as a big reason why Slovenia will find it difficult to beat Portugal.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We see this game having goals, but with Portugal having most of them. We do want both Portugal and Slovenia to score in this game on Tuesday. Our prediction here is also for both teams to score a combined tally of over three goals. Portugal winning this game by a margin of two or more goals is our call.

Portugal have been highly impressive in terms of their attack. They were unlucky not to score against Georgia, and against Slovenia, we surely see them scoring. Despite Slovenia’s attacking issues, we do back them to score against Portugal. Martinez’s team has looked a little shaky in defence, conceding in two of their three group games. Hence, we see both teams scoring in this game. Portugal has not had the best of records when it comes to scoring first. They have opened the scoring in just one of their three group games. However, in this game, we do back them to score first.

When it comes to scoring for Portugal, we will continue to back Cristiano Ronaldo, even though his record at major competitions has not been really good. Ronaldo is on his biggest goal-scoring drought in major competitions. The Al Nassr striker has not scored in any of his last seven Euros and World Cups combined. His last goal in a major competition was against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup. He has failed to score a single goal in 19 shots. However, for Ronaldo, it will come. He always finds a way to score goals, especially on the big stages. Class is always permanent, and we do see him scoring from the many shots he is bound to take.

Slovenia has the same issue with their strikers, Benjamin Sesko and Andraz Sporar. These two Slovenian strikers start as a pair upfront but have yet to find the back of the net in this tournament. Both Sporar and Sesko have had 12 shots between them. Sporar leads with 7 shots and Sesko with 5. In spite of this, we do see one of these two players as the favourite to score against Portugal on Tuesday. We do back Sporar, as he does seem to run in behind defenders, whereas Sesko holds the ball more often.

Final prediction:Portugal will beat Slovenia.

Portugal Player List

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders:Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Joao Palhinha, Otavio Monteiro, Ruben Neves, Vitinha

Forwards:Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao

Portugal Playing XI

Player Role Diogo Costa Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Ruben Dias Defender Pepe Defender Joao Cancelo Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Vitinha Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Cristiano Ronaldo Attacker Rafael Leao Attacker

Portugal Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, L

Slovenia Player List

Goalkeepers:Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic

Defenders:Petar Stojanovic, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, Jure Balkovec, Zan Karnicnik, David Brekalo, Erik Janza, Vanja Drkusic

Midfielders:Timi Max Elsnik, Jasmin Kurtic, Benjamin Verbic, Sandi Lovric, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj, Josip Ilicic

Forwards:Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko, Zan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Zan Vipotnik.

Slovenia Playing XI

Player Role Jan Oblak Goalkeeper Zan Karnicnik Defender David Brekalo Defender Jaka Bijol Defender Erik Janza Defender Tomi Horvat Midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin Midfielder Timi Max Elsnik Midfielder Andraz Sporar Midfielder Benjamin Sesko Attacker Jan Mlakar Attacker

Slovenia Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, D, W

Portugal vs Slovenia Head-To-Head

Matches Played:1

Portugal wins:0

Slovenia wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

Portugal vs Slovenia Betting Odds

Portugal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.37.

Slovenia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.