Romania vs Ukraine Match Prediction RMN 41 % Chance of Winning UKR 59 % Bet Now! Romania and Ukraine will face off against each other in the first game of Group E at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Romania and Ukraine are also joined by Belgium and Slovakia in their group. Romania had an unbelievable qualifying record for the Euros. They managed to stay undefeated in their group, which was a massive achievement. Their group did not have any massive power hitters, but victories over the likes of Switzerland and Belarus were notable. Their buildup to this tournament in terms of their friends has not been bad, but it has not been good either. Both games against the likes of Bulgaria and Liechtenstein ended in 0-0 draws. Scoring continues to be a big problem for the Romanians. In the qualifiers, Ukraine did very well to become the team to get out of their group, even though they did it by beating Iceland in the qualifying knockout. Ukraine finished third in the group, which also consisted of England and Italy. In both of their games against the Italians, they managed to remain unbeaten. Ukraine’s preparation for this tournament has been positive in terms of the friendlies played. They held the hosts and powerhouses in Germany to a 0-0 draw. They were then indeed convincingly beaten by Poland 3-1. Dovbyk scored the consolation for them there. They backed up that loss with a big win over Moldova. Ukraine ended up winning the game 4-0 with goals from Yaremchuk, Tsygankov, Dovbyk, and Sudakov.

Romania vs Ukraine: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, Ukraine has had the last laugh in each and every game. In the last three games between these two teams, Ukraine ended up beating Romania in all three of those games. Romania, before this set of games, had won the previous three.

The biggest issue with Romania here is their ability to not find goals. The conversion rate is very bad, and they do rely on finding the back of the net from set-piece scenarios. The Romanians have to find a way to convert their chances. The attackers do need to do better if they want to get something from this game against Ukraine.

Ukraine will go into this game feeling quite confident when it comes to the quality they have. They have to be more consistent overall, and their buildup games should have given them a boost, as they actually played quite well there. That is why we give Ukraine a better chance of winning on Monday in Munich.

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Romania vs Ukraine: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Ukraine goes into this game as an easy favourite to beat Romani on Sunday. The bookies are favouring Romania due to their better squad and overall record against Romania in recent times. Ukraine also had a really good preparatory period, doing well in their friendlies prior to this game.

Romania in 2024 will not have had the best of years as they have been very inconsistent in terms of winning games. This Romanian team has lost just 1 out of the 10 games they have played, but they have also won just 4 games, drawing 5. When it comes to their overall scoring record this calendar year, Romania has scored 1.30 goals from an expected goals ratio of 2.00. The stats indicate what the Romanians struggle to do, and that is score goals. Their goals scored in comparison to their xG are way low, hence they are struggling to win games.

Since the start of 2024, Ukraine has had a pretty similar record to that of Romania, which is slightly better than its rivals. The Ukrainians have won five of their 10 games this year, drawing three and losing two. Romania has a 40% win record in comparison to Ukraine’s 50% win record, so the difference is not that much. The Ukrainian attack averages 1.60 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.42.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be a cagey and low-scoring affair. When you look at their attacking stats, both teams do not have the highest scoring figures, but their defensive numbers are quite good. We, however, do back both Ukraine and Romania to score in this game on Monday. Our prediction here is also for both teams to score a combined tally of under 2.5 goals. Ukraine to win this game by a margin of 1 goal is our prediction.

In terms of scoring first, we back Ukraine to take the lead in this game. In the calendar year, Romania has scored first in four of its 10 games. Ukraine, on the other hand, has opened the deadlock in three of their 10 games. The difference between the two teams is not that much. We back Ukraine here, as they have a much better attack than Romania. Ukraine is a team that is more clinical in goal in comparison to Romania.

We back Romania to score a goal from a set piece in this game. The Romanians are a team that loves scoring in dead-ball situations. Five of their 10 goals in the Euros have come from a set-piece situation. In open play, Romania tends to struggle, but keep an eye on them when they take corners and free kicks. George Puscas is also a good shout-back as the favourite to score due to his being on penalties for Romania.

For Ukraine, there are two good shouts to back when it comes to picking the favourite to score. When considering the younger side, it has to be Dovbyk. The striker has been in brilliant form for Girona, where he finished as the top scorer in La Liga this season. His ability to sense space and be at the right place at the right time is what makes him so dangerous. Another shout, depending on whether he starts, is veteran Andriy Yarmolenko. Ukraine, in total, has scored a total of eight goals in the UEFA Euros in their history. Yarmolenko has been involved in five of those goals. He has accumulated 2 goals and 3 assists, and his ability at set pieces can also make him get an assist in any part of the game.

Final Prediction:Ukraine to beat Romania

Romania Player List

Goalkeepers:Florin Nița, Horatiu Moldovan, Ștefan Tarnovanu

Defenders:Nicușor Bancu, Andrei Burca, Ionuț Nedelcearu, Adrian Rus, Andrei Ratiu, Radu Dragusin, Vasile Mogoș, Bogdan Racovitan

Midfielders:Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Alexandru Cicaldau, Ianis Hagi, Dennis Man, Valentin Mihaila, Marius Marin, Darius Olaru, Deian Sorescu, Florinel Coman, Adrian Sut

Forwards:George Puscas, Denis Alibec, Denis Dragus, Daniel Birligea

Romania Playing XI

Player Role Horatiu Moldovan Goalkeeper Darius Olaru Defender Vasile Mogoș Defender Bogdan Racovitan Defender Radu Dragusin Defender Adrian Sut Midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau Midfielder Ianis Hagi Midfielder Florinel Coman Attacker Deian Sorescu Attacker George Puscas Attacker

Romania Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, D, W

Ukraine Player List

Goalkeepers:Andriy Lunin, Anatoliy Trubin, Heorhiy Bushchan

Defenders:Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Maksym Taloverov, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Svatok, Bohdan Mykhaylichenko

Midfielders:Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykhailo Mudryk, Viktor Tsyhankov, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Attackers:Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Vladyslav Vanat.

Ukraine Playing XI

Player Role Andriy Lunin Goalkeeper Yukhym Konoplia Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Mykola Matvienko Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko Defender Viktor Tsyhankov Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko Midfielder Taras Stepanenko Midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker Heorhiy Sudakov Attacker Roman Yaremchuk Attacker

Ukraine Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, W

Romania vs Ukraine Head-To-Head

Matches Played:6

Romania wins:3

Ukraine wins:3

Matches are drawn:0

Romania vs Ukraine Betting Odds

Romania to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

Ukraine to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.02.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.