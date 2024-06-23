Scotland vs Hungary Match Prediction SCOT 49 % Chance of Winning HUNG 51 % Bet Now! Hungary and Scotland are set to battle in the final round of games in Group A on Monday in Stuttgart. This game is basically a knockout tie for both teams, as the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. The winner, however, has a big chance to head to the knockout stages as the third-best team in the group. Scotland is better placed at the moment than Hungary, as they have points in their tally. They are in 5th place on the 3rd-placed table, and a win would take them to 4 points. Their goal difference is, however, a worry. For Hungary, a lot will depend on how the other teams do because, as of now, they have no points to their name. All they can do is try to win this game by a handsome tally and hope that there are two more teams in 3rd place who are worse off than them. Hungary’s loss to Switzerland will come to haunt them, as they were easily beaten by Germany on the day. They did create chances, but Neuer was there to deny them. Scotland, on the other hand, got a handy draw against Switzerland, which gives them more of a surety if they win.

Scotland vs Hungary: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Hungary has a slightly better record over Scotland in the total games they have played. In the total of nine fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Hungary has won four times; two games have ended in a draw, with Scotland winning three. Scotland and Hungary have never, in their history, played a competitive game in a major tournament before. Monday in Stuttgart will be the first time these two clubs will feature against each other in the Euros.

Scotland has had major problems when it comes to attacking teams. They have a serious problem scoring goals. None of their attackers have clicked, with most of the output coming from Scott McTominay. Steve Clarke and his team do need to find a way to add more creativity to this side. Scotland is also not defensively strong enough to protect a lead.

Hungary, on the other hand, has failed to take the chances they create. They do have the incision that a team needs, but the results are not falling into place as of yet. They still have a chance of making it to the round of 16. A win should be enough to take them through, depending on how the other 3rd-placed teams in the groups do. However, we believe, based on the statistics and the eye test, that Hungary has a slightly better chance of winning.

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Scotland vs Hungary: predictions and betting tips

According to the bookmakers, Hungary goes into this game as minor odds-on favourites to beat Scotland on Monday. Both Scotland and Hungary have easily been the two worst sides in this group. Hungary has yet to open their account, but Scotland does have a point in their kitty. The bookies, as per their odds, do favour a side massively, but we believe that the odds tilt towards Hungary due to their better style of play in comparison to Scotland.

The Hungarians did perform amicably in their last game against the hosts in Germany. They ended up losing, but they put up a better fight against the Germans than against Scotland. Hungary had no goals to show against Germany, for which they had an xG of 1.01. Hungary, in the buildup to this tournament, has been quite an attacking outfit. In this calendar year, they have averaged a total of 1.7 goals per game.

Scotland performed better against Switzerland in their second game, but creating chances for them is still a worry. They are not free-flowing as a team. Scotland had an xG of 0.76 in the game and scored one goal, showing that they did not worry that much about Switzerland. The Scots, in the buildup to this, have also relied a lot on McTominay, who plays in midfield, to score their goals. They averaged 1.2 goals in the buildup to this competition, showing that their attack is not the best.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game won’t have many goals. Though this will be an elimination for one of these teams, we believe that Scotland’s style of play will make this a cagey affair.

We back both Scotland and Hungary to score in this game. Both teams do have issues in their defence and are prone to conceding. Scotland have conceded a total of 2.4 goals in the build-up to this game. Hungary, on the other hand, has also conceded 1.3 goals per game. Both teams have low clean sheet records as well.

We expect Hungary to win this game by a goal margin. We do see them outright dominating Scotland in this game. In their last game, Hungary registered 11 shots on Germany’s goal. In many spells of the game, Scotland will be expected to sit deep, hence we expect Hungary to have 10 or more shots in this game. Hungary in 2024 will also average 10.5 shots per game.

In terms of scoring for Scotland, we will once again back their top scorer, Scott McTominay, to score. McTominay has been their best attacking player. He was their leading scorer in qualification and scored the only goal for them in this competition. We expect Scotland to make this a scrappy affair, and hence, we see McTominay thriving in these situations. His ability to also do well in set pieces and corners makes him a big asset going into this game.

Willi Orban has been really good for Hungary at the heart of their defence. The defender is the best amongst his fellow squad players in terms of possession won for his team. He has already won the ball on 12 occasions in two games. We back Orban to win the ball back four or more times in this game.

Final prediction:Hungary to beat Scotland.

Scotland Player List

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Grant Henley, Jack Hendry, Ross McCrorie, Scott Mckenna, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Attackers:Che Adams, Tommy Conway, James Forrest, Lawrence Shankland, Lewis Morgan.

Scotland Playing XI

Player Role Angus Gunn Goalkeeper Jack Hendry Defender Grant Henley Defender Kieran Tierney Defender Andy Robertson Defender Anthony Ralston Defender Billy Gilmour Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Ryan Christie Attacker Che Adams Attacker

Scotland Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, L

Hungary Player List

Goalkeepers: Denis Dibusz, Peter Gulacsi, Peter Szapannos

Defenders: Botond Balogh, Endre Botka, Marton Dardai, Attila Fiola, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai

Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla, Mihaly Kata, Milos Kerkez, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Zsolt Nagy, Loic Nego, Andras Schafer, Callum Styles.

Attackers:Martin Adam, Kevin Csoboth, Daniel Gazdag, Krisztofer Horvath, Rolan Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Barnabas Varga

Hungary Playing XI

Player Role Peter Gulacsi Goalkeeper Adam Lang Defender Willi Orban Defender Attila Szalai Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Bendeguz Bolla Midfielder Callum Styles Midfielder Adam Nagy Midfielder Rolan Sallai Attacker Barnabas Varga Attacker Dominik Szoboszlai Attacker

Hungary Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, W

Scotland vs Hungary Head-To-Head

Matches Played:9

Scotland wins:3

Hungary wins:4

Matches are drawn:2

Scotland vs Hungary Betting Odds

Scotland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.69.

Hungary to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.49.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.83.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.