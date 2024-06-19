Scotland vs Switzerland Match Prediction SCOT 27 % Chance of Winning SWITZ 73 % Bet Now! Scotland is set to take on Switzerland in round two of the Group A games in the Euros at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Koln. This is a must-win game for Scotland, as another defeat would make things very difficult for them even in order to qualify as the 3rd-best team in the group. The defeat against Germany was a heavy one that will surely affect their goal difference. For Switzerland, the math is simpler. If they avoid defeat against Scotland, then they are all but through to the knockout competition. Scotland, in their game against Germany, had nothing to show for. Just a solitary shot on goal and none on target. The goal they got came from a Germany player, as the ball deflected off Rudiger’s head to beat Neuer in goal. Porteous being sent off for a horrible challenge made things worse for them, as Germany scored five on the day. Switzerland started their game off against Hungary in fine fashion. Kwadwo Duah, who was deputising for Embolo, made the most of his chance, breaking the deadlock for the Swiss in the 12th minute. Aebischer scored the second goal at the perfect time with a stunning curling effort just before halftime. Varga’s goal for Hungary did push the Swiss back a little. Switzerland did, however, get their two-goal cushion back in the third minute of the 90, as Embolo scored against the run of play to win the game for them.

Scotland vs Switzerland: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, both teams have had a very competitive record. In the last 5 games played between these two teams, Scotland ended up winning 1; 2 games ended in a draw, with Switzerland also winning 1 game.

Scotland's last game was played out of the park. However, Steve Clark and his team shouldn’t be demoralised by that performance and should look to come out swinging, as there are still two games to play to qualify for the next round. Scotland struggled massively in their midfield. They lacked the creativity to break Germany’s press. McGinn needs to step up in that midfield and demand the ball more. Other players like Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson have to support them more. It will be a difficult job for Scotland, but they do not have the worst of records against Switzerland, so that will be a slight morale boost.

Switzerland needs to just do more of what they did against Hungary. The Swiss were very good at breaking down Hungary in the first half. Their attack is clinical, and if Scotland plays like they did against Germany, then they will surely get chances. Based on everything, we do believe that Switzerland has a better chance of winning this game, but we do expect Scotland to produce more in this game.

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Scotland vs Switzerland: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Switzerland do go into this game as massive favourites to win against Scotland due to how they played in their first game against Hungary. Scotland are the massive underdogs here, as their performance against Germany was disastrous. The mentality of both teams going into this game couldn’t be more different at this stage.

Scotland has never been a team that tends to score a lot of goals. However, their attacking output against Germany was terrible. They registered an expected goal ratio of just 0.10 against the hosts on the opening day. Overall, considering the stats from the last two years, Scotland just averages 1.6 goals per game. Switzerland, on the other hand, has already pumped three goals past Hungary, and their scoring record over the last two years is 2.1 goals per game. Scotland has conceded 1.8 goals per game, and Switzerland has let in just under a goal per game with 0.9.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect to see goals in this game from both teams. Scotland will be predicted to be the team that sits back based on their performance against Switzerland. Hungary took advantage of the Swiss, so we can also see the Scots being more adventurous.

Our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of over three goals. We do expect both Scotland and Switzerland to score in this game. We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet. Scotland, even though they had such a low xG, managed to score against Germany, so we do believe that they will score at least one against Switzerland. However, we expect the Swiss to score two or more goals. The Swiss have had a brilliant scoring record in the Euros, as they have netted three or more goals in three of their last four games in the Euros. They have scored a total of 10 goals in those four games. Hence, our prediction is for Switzerland to win this game by a margin of one goal.

Granit Xhaka was excellent in the midfield for Switzerland against Hungary. The Leverkusen midfielder created a total of four chances in the game and became only the second Swiss player to create four or more chances in a game after Zuber created five in 2021. We back Xhaka to be the key midfielder in this game. He is also good on set pieces, so we back the midfielder to get an anytime assist in this game.

In terms of scoring for Switzerland, we back Breel Embolo to go in as the favourite to score again. Embolo came off the bench to score his first goal of this Euro campaign. With that goal, Embolo became only the second Swiss player after Xherdan Shaqiri to score in three consecutive major tournaments, including the World Cup and the Euros. Embolo will once again be assessed before the game to see if he is fit enough to start ahead of Kwadwo Duah, who also led the line brilliantly from the start. Duah scored the first goal of the game, which was very well taken. Hence, we recommend that our readers keep an eye on who starts this game. Lineups are announced one hour before the game. We recommend picking the player who starts.

Final Prediction:Switzerland to beat Scotland

Scotland Player List

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Grant Henley, Jack Hendry, Ross McCrorie, Scott Mckenna, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Attackers:Che Adams, Tommy Conway, James Forrest, Lawrence Shankland, Lewis Morgan.

Scotland Playing XI

Player Role Angus Gunn Goalkeeper Jack Hendry Defender Grant Henley Defender Kieran Tierney Defender Andy Robertson Defender Anthony Ralston Defender Billy Gilmour Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Ryan Christie Attacker Lawrence Shankland Attacker

Scotland Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Switzerland Player List

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Cedric Zesigner, Leonidas Stergiou

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro

Attackers:Breel Embolo, Steven Zuber, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye, Kwadwoh Duah.

Switzerland Playing XI

Player Role Yann Sommer Goalkeeper Fabian Schar Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Ricardo Rodriguez Defender Silvan Widmer Wingback Dan Ndoye Wingback Remo Freuler Midfielder Granit Xhaka Midfielder Ruben Vargas Midfielder Steven Zuber Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker

Switzerland Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, D

Scotland vs Switzerland Head-To-Head

Matches Played:16

Scotland wins:8

Switzerland wins:5

Matches are drawn:3

Scotland vs Switzerland Betting Odds

Scotland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.29.

Switzerland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.92.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.61.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.