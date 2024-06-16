Serbia vs England Match Prediction SRBI 15 % Chance of Winning ENGL 85 % Bet Now! Serbia and England will battle in the second game of round 1 in Group C at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. England will once again go into the Euros as favourites to win it, like last season, when they succumbed to Italy in the final in front of their home fans in Wembley. Since then, England has reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup but has once again not lived up to people’s expectations as favourites. Their qualifying campaign was top-notch, as they ended up topping the charts, which also consisted of Italy and Ukraine. In the build-up to this tournament, England played friendlies against the likes of Bosnia and Iceland. Against Bosnia, they failed to break them down in the first half; however, the deadlock was broken by Palmer from the spot. Trent Alexander Arnold added another from a free kick, with Kane rounding up the tie in the 89th minute. Against Iceland, their performance looked flat. They went down to a first-half goal after some poor defending. However, they could not capitalise on the chances, and Palmer and Kane missed some absolute sitters. Serbia themselves have had a hit-and-miss buildup to this game on Monday. They played two friendlies against the likes of Austria and Sweden. They fell victim to a well-drilled Austrian side early, as they were two down within 13 minutes. Pavlovic reduced the deficit to one goal after scoring in the 35th minute, but that was to be their only shot on target from there as they lost 2-1. They followed it up with a good performance against Sweden, winning 3-0 with goals from Mitrovic, Tadic, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Serbia vs England: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, these two sides have not met each other a lot of times. England and Serbia faced off against each other in 2003 when Serbia was then called Serbia and Montenegro. Both teams played an international friendly at Wembley Stadium, which England eventually won. Steven Gerrard gave them the early lead in the 35th minute. Serbia equalised through Jestrovic just before halftime. Joe Cole scored the winner in the 82nd minute.

This will be quite a new experience for both teams, as they do not have any past matchups to draw conclusions from. England has been a team that is badly out of form. They do need to get the balance in their team right. The likes of Foden and Saka need to create more for Kane to score. England at times tends to look flat, and that is where opponents often capitalise.

Serbia is a very physical outfit that likes to play aerially. They scored a total of 15 goals in their qualifications, and five of those were scored by the head. England has had defensive issues, and hence, they do need to be varied with the likes of Mitrovic and Vlahovic. With all things considered, we do back England to just about get the job done in this game.

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Serbia vs England Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, England goes into this game with massive odds as favourites to beat Serbia on Monday. The bookies are favouring England due to their having one of the best, if not the best, squads in the Euros this year. England is also one of the hands-down favourites to win the whole tournament this year. Serbia, on the other hand, has not had the best record against England recently, which is why they are massive underdogs.

England in 2024 has had some really poor performances in preparation for this tournament. This star-studded England team has won just 5 out of the 10 games they have played so far in 2024. They have lost a total of two games and drawn three. When it comes to their overall scoring record this calendar year, the three lions have scored 1.60 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.63. England goes into this game with the urge to make their last performances right. They will want to start this tournament in the best possible way and build momentum.

Since the start of 2024, Serbia has had more of a topsy-turvy run in the buildup to this edition of the Euros. They have won 4 of their 10 games this year, drawing 1 and losing 5. They have a 40% win record, with England not being that far ahead with 50%. The Serbian attack averages 1.50 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.58.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We do not expect this game to be a very high-scoring affair. England will surely have more of the ball in this game, as Serbia will be very happy to surrender possession. Our prediction is for England to have 50% or more possession in this game. In this game, we backed both England and Serbia to score. England has a 30% clean sheet record and Serbia have a 20% record, so both have very leaky backlines. In terms of scoring, both have also scored in 80% of their games this calendar year. We back England to score two goals in this game. England to also win this game by a difference of one goal is our prediction.

When it comes to scoring first, Serbia will have a much better record than England in 2024. The Serbians have broken the deadlock in six of their 10 games. England, meanwhile, has opened the scoring in just four of their 10 games. Even though England has the worst record, we back them to get the opening goal in this game on Monday.

When it comes to scoring for England, we have to back Harry Kane to start off strong. Kane is one of the leading contenders to win the Golden Boot in this tournament. The Bayern Munich striker’s numbers for England are excellent, and that is why we believe he will start off well here. Kane has an excellent record of scoring in major tournaments. His performances in the last two Euros and two World Cups have been excellent. Kane has scored 12 goals, with no other player even coming close to that. We also predict that Harry Kane will score the first goal of the game. England to also score in either half is a good bet.

Final Prediction:England to beat Serbia

Serbia Player List

Goalkeepers:Vanja Milinkovic Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders:Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Srdan Babic, Uros Spajic, Nemanja Stojic

Midfielders:Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Srdjan Mijailovic, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Dusan Tadic, Lazar Samardzic, Veljko Birmancevic, Filip Kostic, Filip Mladenovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Mijat Gacinovic

Forwards:Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Jovic, Petar Ratkov

Serbia Playing XI

Player Role Vanja Milinkovic Savic Goalkeeper Nemanja Stojic Defender Nikola Milenkovic Defender Strahinja Pavlovic Defender Andrija Zivkovic Defender Filip Kostic Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Ivan Ilic Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic Midfielder Aleksandar Mitrovic Attacker Dusan Vlahovic Attacker

Serbia Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, D

England Player List

Goalkeepers:Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders:Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders:Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards:Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

England Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Kyle Walker Defender John Stones Defender Marc Guehi Defender Kieran Trippier Defender Trent Alexander Arnold Midfielder Declan Rice Midfielder Cole Palmer Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Phil Foden Attacker Harry Kane Attacker

England Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, D

Serbia vs England Head-To-Head

Matches Played:15

Serbia wins:6* (Serbia and Montenegro/Yugoslavia)

England wins:4

Matches are drawn:5

Serbia vs England Betting Odds

Serbia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.50.

England to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.47.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.