Slovakia vs Romania Match Prediction
SLVK
59%
Chance of Winning
RMN
41%
European Championship
Deutsche Bank Park
All four nations have four points each and are ranked on the table based on goal difference. Romania is the current leader alongside Belgium, with the same goal difference. They are in first place as they have scored more goals. Slovakia are third on the table and are also currently doing well, as they sit second in the third-place league.
A draw for both of these teams will do the trick, provided Belgium beat Ukraine. All four teams will have to monitor what happens in each other’s games. Slovakia and Romania will be backing Belgium to get a result against Ukraine. If Ukraine does end up winning, then the loser of this game will get eliminated. This is what makes this group one of the most interesting prospects in this edition of the Euros.
Facts:
- Since Slovakia broke off from Czechoslovakia, their record against Romania has been diabolical. Since the split, Slovakia has faced Romania on eight occasions. They have not been able to register a victory in any of those games, drawing 4 and losing 4.
- The last time these two nations met was in an exhibition game in 2013. Slovakia and Romania will be facing each other in a competitive setting for the first time in the 21st century. All of their previous duels in major tournaments were when Slovakia was part of Czechoslovakia.
- Slovakia, in the last 2 years, has been in really good form, having rarely lost games. Their loss to Ukraine was only their fourth defeat in a total of 19 games they have played. The Slovakians in recent games also do not tend to lose back-to-back games, as the last time they lost consecutively was back in September 2022.
- Romania has not had a lot of success when it comes to qualifying for the last 16 Euros. Romania has participated in the Euros a total of six times. They have made it to the knockouts in just one of those six editions. That came under manager Emerich Jenei. They incidentally did that by winning the final game week, beating England 3-2.
- Slovakia has, in recent years, had a good track record of making it to the knockout stages of major tournaments. Slovakia can make it to their third knockout stage if they beat Romania on Wednesday. Before this, they reached the knockout stage when they featured in the 2010 World Cup and the 2016 Euros.
- Slovakia does not have a good record when it comes to winning the final game of the group stage. Their last win came in the 2010 World Cup, where they beat Italy to qualify for the knockout stages. Since then, however, they have not won, losing 5-0 to Spain in the last edition.
Slovakia vs Romania: Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record, Romania has a slightly better record against Slovakia in recent games. In the last 3 games played between these two nations, Slovakia has no wins; 2 games ended in a draw, with Romania winning on just 1 occasion. All three of these games, however, were international friendlies.
Slovakia, in their last two games, are a team that likes to take the lead early and settle back. Romania will need to withstand the early pressure that Slovakia throws at them. The Romanians have the backline to do that as well. Slovakia, in their last game, could not withstand the attacking pressure against Ukraine, and Romania will vary from that. However, scoring early could also derail Romania, as Belgium scoring early did put them on their knees for a while.
It is a very difficult task to separate these two teams based on their performances in this game. However, for us, we feel that Slovakia has a marginally better chance of winning.
Slovakia vs Romania: Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Slovakia goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to beat Romania on Wednesday. Slovakia have the backing of the oddsmakers due to their brilliant showing against Belgium in their first game. Romania, on the other hand, did have a good win against Ukraine, but their performance against Belgium in the second has put them in the backseat in terms of the bookies. Overall, Slovakia have had more experience recently in major tournaments, which is why they are the slight favourites.
Slovakia were not at their best when it came to facing Ukraine in their second game. Slovakia are a team that builds on their defence. They once again got the lead and post but did not bother to go for more goals, eventually costing the game. The Slovaks will never be a high-scoring team. They scored just a solitary goal against Ukraine, which is on par with their expected goal tally; they registered 1.31 goals in the game.
Romania, in their game against Belgium, were absolutely trounced on the day. Goalscoring was also another major concern for Romania prior to this tournament, as they averaged around 1 goal per game. They did get three against Ukraine but failed to muster many attacking actions against Belgium. They should have scored at least one goal, though, as their expected goal ratio in this game was 0.97.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We do not think this game will be a very high-scoring affair. Both teams are very heavily set on their defences. We predict that whichever team scores first in this game will then tend to defend their lead. Hence, we predict this tie between Slovakia and Romania to be a low-scoring affair.
In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of under 3 goals. We do expect both Romania and Slovakia to score in this game. Slovakia came into this game having scored both against Belgium and Ukraine, whereas Romania got 3 against Ukraine and should have had at least 1 against Belgium. Both teams have the ability to score goals.
We assume that this game has all the ingredients of a cagey affair. Romania, however, looks like a team that is better on the ball. Hence, we see Romania having more of the ball in this game. Romania had a total of 45% possession against one of the best teams in the world, Belgium. Ukraine are a team that likes playing in transition, so we encourage them to sit back a little, especially from the start.
Slovakia has started both of their games in the group stages swiftly. Slovakia are a team that likes to attack quickly. Hence, in terms of scoring first, we back Slovakia to take the lead. Slovakia have taken the lead in both their group games in this edition of the Euros.
Slovakia, with their swift starts, also registered the most shots on target in their game against Ukraine in game week 2. They had a total of five shots on target, all coming in the first half. They have averaged 10.9 shots per game in 2024, and hence our prediction in this game is for them to have under 5 shots on target. Romania are a formidable defence, and we do not see them offering the Slovakian attackers too much space.
Slovakia’s striker Ivan Schranz has created history in this Euro by being the oldest player aged 30 years and 282 days to score in the first two group games of the Euros. We back Schranz to continue his goal-scoring exploits and make it three in a row. Real Madrid legend and Wales International player Gareth Bale was the last player to score in all three group games in the Euros.
Final Prediction:Slovakia to beat Romania
Slovakia Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Marek Rodak, Henrich Ravas
Defenders:Peter Pekarik, Milan Skriniar, Norbert Gyomber, David Hancko, Denis Vavro, Vernon De Marco, Adam Obert, Matus Kmet, Sebastian Kosa
Midfielders:Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda, Patrik Hrosovsky, Stanislav Lobotka, Matus Bero, Laszlo Benes
Forwards:Robert Bozenik, Lukas Haraslin, Tomas Suslov, Ivan Schranz, David Strelec, David Duris, Lubomir Tupta, Leo Sauer
Slovakia Playing XI
|
Player
|
ole
|
Martin Dubravka
|
Goalkeeper
|
Peter Pekarik
|
Defender
|
Milan Skriniar
|
Defender
|
Denis Vavro
|
Defender
|
David Hancko
|
Defender
|
Juraj Kucka
|
Midfielder
|
Ondrej Duda
|
Midfielder
|
Stanislav Lobotka
|
Midfielder
|
Lukas Haraslin
|
Attacker
|
Robert Bozenik
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Schranz
|
Attacker
Slovakia Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, D
Romania Player List
Goalkeepers:Florin Nița, Horatiu Moldovan, Ștefan Tarnovanu
Defenders:Nicușor Bancu, Andrei Burca, Ionuț Nedelcearu, Adrian Rus, Andrei Ratiu, Radu Dragusin, Vasile Mogoș, Bogdan Racovitan
Midfielders:Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Alexandru Cicaldau, Ianis Hagi, Dennis Man, Valentin Mihaila, Marius Marin, Darius Olaru, Deian Sorescu, Florinel Coman, Adrian Sut
Forwards:George Puscas, Denis Alibec, Denis Dragus, Daniel Birligea
Romania Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Horatiu Moldovan
|
Goalkeeper
|
Darius Olaru
|
Defender
|
Vasile Mogoș
|
Defender
|
Bogdan Racovitan
|
Defender
|
Radu Dragusin
|
Defender
|
Adrian Sut
|
Midfielder
|
Alexandru Cicaldau
|
Midfielder
|
Ianis Hagi
|
Midfielder
|
Florinel Coman
|
Attacker
|
Deian Sorescu
|
Attacker
|
George Puscas
|
Attacker
Romania Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, D, L
Slovakia vs Romania Head-To-Head
Matches Played:11
Slovakia wins:1
Romania wins:5
Matches are drawn:5
Slovakia vs Romania Betting Odds
Slovakia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.37.
Romania to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.01.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.43.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Slovakia
Parimatch