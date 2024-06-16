Slovenia vs Denmark Match Prediction SLOV 26 % Chance of Winning DENM 74 % Bet Now! Slovenia will battle against Denmark in the first tie of Group C at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart. Slovenia are the new boys on the block with relatively less experience on the big stage, as this will only be the second time they have featured in a big tournament. Denmark, on the other hand, had a Euro title to show off when they went all the way in 1992 to win it. Both teams had very good qualifying campaigns, topping their respective groups. Denmark, in preparation for the Euros, did very well in their two friendly games. In their first match they beat a good Sweden team comfortably on the day. They registered nine shots on target compared to Sweden’s two. The Danes should have scored a lot more on the day after Hojbjerg broke the deadlock two minutes into the start. Isak equalised for the Swedes, but it was Eriksen’s solo run and goal late in the game that gave Denmark the deserving win. In the second game, they beat Norway 3-1 on the night, with Hojbjerg scoring in consecutive games. Vestergaard added the second in the 21st minute. Haaland pulled one back for Norway, but it was Poulsen who added the cherry on top by scoring the third goal late in the game. Slovenia also remained unbeaten in their two friendly games before the tournament. They beat Armenia 2-1 in the first game, with goals from Mlakar and Ilicic. In the second game, however, they were held by Bulgaria in a 1-1 draw. Andraz Sporar cancelled out Despodov’s penalty opener.

Slovenia vs Denmark: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Slovenia has failed to get the better of Denmark in any of their recent games. In the last two games played between these two Northern European teams, Denmark ended up winning one game, with the other ending in a draw. These two teams last met in the European qualifiers, where they faced off in the same group. In the home game, Maehle and Delaney scored for the Danes to give them all three important points on the day in Copenhagen. Playing at their home stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia were able to stifle Denmark into a 1-1 draw. Sporar scored for the hosts, with Rasmus Hojlund getting the equaliser just before halftime.

The games between these two teams have always been close in recent memory. Denmark, however, has the experience of playing on the big stage, and that is what makes them favourites here. Their buildup to this tournament has been really good, with most of their key players in red-hot form. The biggest goal for Slovenia will be to not buckle on the big stage. A win over Denmark would be huge for their chances to qualify. But with all things considered, we will give the Danes a better chance of winning.

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Slovenia vs Denmark: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Denmark do go into this game as hands-down favourites to win against Slovenia, as the latter have enjoyed a fantastic qualifying campaign in the buildup to this competition. Denmark's squad, on paper, being much better than Slovenia, also seems to have swayed the heads of the bookies in this one.

Slovenia in 2024 has done pretty well in its buildup to this competition. The Slovenians also ended 2023 on a positive note. They have lost a total of just 1 out of their 10 games. Slovenia has an 80% win record, winning 7 of their 10 games and drawing 1. Considering their overall scoring record this calendar year, the Slovenians have scored 1.90 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.47. Slovenia is a team that does not possess many star names, but their ability to play as a unit is what will be intriguing.

Since the start of 2024, Denmark has been one of the sides to watch. They have the same record as Slovenia, but some of the victories they have had in those 10 games were really good. The Danes average 1.90 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.96.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to have a few goals. Denmark are a team that is more methodical in their approach; hence, we expect them to have more of the ball. Our prediction is for Denmark to have over 60% of the ball. We also back both teams to score a combined tally of over three goals. We do expect both Slovenia and Denmark to score in this game. Both defences are a little shaky; hence, we back both teams to find the back of the net on Sunday. Slovenia have scored in each and every one of their overall games this year, with Denmark failing to find the back of the net in 20% of their total games. Denmark have the firepower when it comes to scoring, especially with the players they have upfront. We expect the Danes to score two or more goals in this game against Slovenia on Sunday.

For Denmark, we have to back Rasmus Hojlund to continue his good record from the Euro Qualifiers. The Manchester United striker also ended his domestic season well, and we can see him light up this game. Hojlund has the pace and ability to take this game away from Slovenia. Hojlund scored seven goals in the Euro Qualifiers for his national team. He was the top scorer there, and he also led in terms of shots on target and most shots. Hojlund is a chance magnet when he plays for Denmark.

For Slovenia, we will back another striker prodigy in Benjamin Sesko to score on Sunday. Sesko had a very good season for Leipzig in the Bundesliga, prompting the top clubs in line to sign him. Sesko was also prolific in the Euro qualifiers, scoring five goals and assisting two. That tally made him the first Slovenian to get those figures in Euro qualifying.

Final Prediction:Denmark to beat Slovenia

Slovenia Player List

Goalkeepers:Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic

Defenders:Petar Stojanovic, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, Jure Balkovec, Zan Karnicnik, David Brekalo, Erik Janza, Vanja Drkusic

Midfielders:Timi Max Elsnik, Jasmin Kurtic, Benjamin Verbic, Sandi Lovric, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj, Josip Ilicic

Forwards:Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko, Zan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Zan Vipotnik.

Slovenia Playing XI

Player Role Jan Oblak Goalkeeper Zan Karnicnik Defender David Brekalo Defender Jaka Bijol Defender Erik Janza Defender Tomi Horvat Midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin Midfielder Timi Max Elsnik Midfielder Andraz Sporar Midfielder Benjamin Sesko Attacker Jan Mlakar Attacker

Slovenia Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Denmark Player List

Goalkeepers:Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Mads Hermansen

Defenders:Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah, Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Victor Kristiansen

Midfielders:Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Forwards:Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonas Wind, Yusuf Poulsen.

Denmark Playing XI

Player Role Kasper Schmeichel Goalkeeper Andreas Christensen Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Jannik Vestergaard Defender Joakim Maehle Wingback Rasmus Nissen Kristensen Wingback Morten Hjulmand Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker

Denmark Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Slovenia vs Denmark Head-To-Head

Matches Played:6

Slovenia wins:5

Denmark wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

Slovenia vs Denmark Betting Odds

Slovenia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

Denmark to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.78.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.