Slovenia vs Denmark Match Prediction
SLOV
26%
Chance of Winning
DENM
74%
European Championship
MHP Arena
Both teams had very good qualifying campaigns, topping their respective groups. Denmark, in preparation for the Euros, did very well in their two friendly games. In their first match they beat a good Sweden team comfortably on the day. They registered nine shots on target compared to Sweden’s two. The Danes should have scored a lot more on the day after Hojbjerg broke the deadlock two minutes into the start. Isak equalised for the Swedes, but it was Eriksen’s solo run and goal late in the game that gave Denmark the deserving win. In the second game, they beat Norway 3-1 on the night, with Hojbjerg scoring in consecutive games. Vestergaard added the second in the 21st minute. Haaland pulled one back for Norway, but it was Poulsen who added the cherry on top by scoring the third goal late in the game.
Slovenia also remained unbeaten in their two friendly games before the tournament. They beat Armenia 2-1 in the first game, with goals from Mlakar and Ilicic. In the second game, however, they were held by Bulgaria in a 1-1 draw. Andraz Sporar cancelled out Despodov’s penalty opener.
Facts:
- Slovenia do not have the best of records when it comes to facing off against Denmark in recent games. Slovenia have not won any of their last six meetings against Denmark. They have managed to draw just one game and have lost five.
- Denmark and Slovenia were also incidentally in the same Euro qualifying group. The Danes did not lose in both instances against Slovenia. Denmark ended up winning their home tie 2-1 and drawing 1-1 away from home in Slovenia.
- This will be Slovenia’s only second appearance in the Euros. They last played in this competition way back in 2000. They will be playing in the Euros after a gap of 24 years. This is the second-longest gap for a team to feature in the Euros. Hungary tops the charts with a gap of 44 years.
- Denmark were winners of the Euros in 1992. Since then, however, their performances in this tournament have not been the best. The Danes have reached the knockout stage of the competition in just two instances. However, when they do make it out of the group, they have gone deep into the competition. In the 2004 Euros, they reached the quarterfinals, and in last year’s edition, they made the semi-finals.
- Denmark have featured in 33 games at the Euros, scoring a total of 42 goals and conceding 50. Their tally of 2.79 goals in a game is the highest in the tournament when they go head-to-head with the only 12 teams that have played more than 20 games in the Euros.
- Denmark had a stellar qualifying campaign in the build-up to the Euros. The Danes comfortably finished at the top of the group, collecting a total of 22 points. Denmark won all of their home games but ended up losing two of their five away from home.
Slovenia vs Denmark: Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record, Slovenia has failed to get the better of Denmark in any of their recent games. In the last two games played between these two Northern European teams, Denmark ended up winning one game, with the other ending in a draw. These two teams last met in the European qualifiers, where they faced off in the same group. In the home game, Maehle and Delaney scored for the Danes to give them all three important points on the day in Copenhagen. Playing at their home stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia were able to stifle Denmark into a 1-1 draw. Sporar scored for the hosts, with Rasmus Hojlund getting the equaliser just before halftime.
The games between these two teams have always been close in recent memory. Denmark, however, has the experience of playing on the big stage, and that is what makes them favourites here. Their buildup to this tournament has been really good, with most of their key players in red-hot form. The biggest goal for Slovenia will be to not buckle on the big stage. A win over Denmark would be huge for their chances to qualify. But with all things considered, we will give the Danes a better chance of winning.
Slovenia vs Denmark: Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Denmark do go into this game as hands-down favourites to win against Slovenia, as the latter have enjoyed a fantastic qualifying campaign in the buildup to this competition. Denmark's squad, on paper, being much better than Slovenia, also seems to have swayed the heads of the bookies in this one.
Slovenia in 2024 has done pretty well in its buildup to this competition. The Slovenians also ended 2023 on a positive note. They have lost a total of just 1 out of their 10 games. Slovenia has an 80% win record, winning 7 of their 10 games and drawing 1. Considering their overall scoring record this calendar year, the Slovenians have scored 1.90 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.47. Slovenia is a team that does not possess many star names, but their ability to play as a unit is what will be intriguing.
Since the start of 2024, Denmark has been one of the sides to watch. They have the same record as Slovenia, but some of the victories they have had in those 10 games were really good. The Danes average 1.90 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.96.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to have a few goals. Denmark are a team that is more methodical in their approach; hence, we expect them to have more of the ball. Our prediction is for Denmark to have over 60% of the ball. We also back both teams to score a combined tally of over three goals. We do expect both Slovenia and Denmark to score in this game. Both defences are a little shaky; hence, we back both teams to find the back of the net on Sunday. Slovenia have scored in each and every one of their overall games this year, with Denmark failing to find the back of the net in 20% of their total games. Denmark have the firepower when it comes to scoring, especially with the players they have upfront. We expect the Danes to score two or more goals in this game against Slovenia on Sunday.
For Denmark, we have to back Rasmus Hojlund to continue his good record from the Euro Qualifiers. The Manchester United striker also ended his domestic season well, and we can see him light up this game. Hojlund has the pace and ability to take this game away from Slovenia. Hojlund scored seven goals in the Euro Qualifiers for his national team. He was the top scorer there, and he also led in terms of shots on target and most shots. Hojlund is a chance magnet when he plays for Denmark.
For Slovenia, we will back another striker prodigy in Benjamin Sesko to score on Sunday. Sesko had a very good season for Leipzig in the Bundesliga, prompting the top clubs in line to sign him. Sesko was also prolific in the Euro qualifiers, scoring five goals and assisting two. That tally made him the first Slovenian to get those figures in Euro qualifying.
Final Prediction:Denmark to beat Slovenia
Slovenia Player List
Goalkeepers:Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic
Defenders:Petar Stojanovic, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, Jure Balkovec, Zan Karnicnik, David Brekalo, Erik Janza, Vanja Drkusic
Midfielders:Timi Max Elsnik, Jasmin Kurtic, Benjamin Verbic, Sandi Lovric, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj, Josip Ilicic
Forwards:Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko, Zan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Zan Vipotnik.
Slovenia Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jan Oblak
|
Goalkeeper
|
Zan Karnicnik
|
Defender
|
David Brekalo
|
Defender
|
Jaka Bijol
|
Defender
|
Erik Janza
|
Defender
|
Tomi Horvat
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Gnezda Cerin
|
Midfielder
|
Timi Max Elsnik
|
Midfielder
|
Andraz Sporar
|
Midfielder
|
Benjamin Sesko
|
Attacker
|
Jan Mlakar
|
Attacker
Slovenia Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W
Denmark Player List
Goalkeepers:Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Mads Hermansen
Defenders:Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah, Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Victor Kristiansen
Midfielders:Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andreas Skov Olsen
Forwards:Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonas Wind, Yusuf Poulsen.
Denmark Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Kasper Schmeichel
|
Goalkeeper
|
Andreas Christensen
|
Defender
|
Joachim Andersen
|
Defender
|
Jannik Vestergaard
|
Defender
|
Joakim Maehle
|
Wingback
|
Rasmus Nissen Kristensen
|
Wingback
|
Morten Hjulmand
|
Midfielder
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
Denmark Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W
Slovenia vs Denmark Head-To-Head
Matches Played:6
Slovenia wins:5
Denmark wins:1
Matches are drawn:0
Slovenia vs Denmark Betting Odds
Slovenia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.
Denmark to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.78.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Denmark
Slovenia, on the other hand, is a little bit of an unknown quantity. The most recognisable face on that team is their goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, who plays for Atletico Madrid. Slovenia has one of the most promising upcoming strikers in Benjamin Sesko. Slovenia themselves have had a good qualifying campaign, with seven wins out of their 10 games. They collected a record of 22 points, which is the highest they have accumulated in any qualifying round of games. On paper, though, Denmark are very strong, and hence we back them to win this game on Sunday. We see the Danes winning 3-1 at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.
Parimatch