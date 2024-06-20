Slovenia vs Serbia Match Prediction

SLOV

15%

Chance of Winning

SRBI

85%

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European Championship

Allianz Arena

Slovenia will face off against Seria in the second round of Group C at the Euros in the Allianz Arena. Second-place qualification is wide open for all three teams that failed to win in the first round of games. With the two favourites in Denmark and England playing in the other game, a win for either of these teams will be a big boost to their qualification hopes. A win for Slovenia practically assures them a place in the round of 16. Serbia will need to win to keep their hopes of qualifying alive, as a loss could send them packing early.

Slovenia, in the first half against Denmark, were totally outplayed. Slovenia were fortunate that Denmark did not wear their shooting boots on the night, as they failed to add to their early goal from Christian Eriksen. Oblak made a fantastic save to deny Hojlund, and moments after that, Slovenia were rewarded for their discipline at the back as Janza’s belter of a shot took a massive deflection off Hjulmand, leaving Schmeichel stranded. The Slovenians left with what could be an important point.

Serbia's game with England in terms of stats was pretty even. What Serbia lacked in the game was the final pass to break down the three lions. They were pegged back in possession, especially in the early stages after Bellingham scored early. In the second half, they were better, as Jovic and Vlahovic missed chances to get them back in the game. The Serbians couldn’t break the resolve of the English, as the game ended in a 1-0 loss for the former.

Facts:

  • In a major competition, Serbia last played against Slovenia as FR Yugoslavia in the UEFA Euro 2000 group stages. It proved to be one of the best matches in Eurovision history. Slovenia were cruising in the game, as they had a massive lead of three goals. FR Yugoslavia (i.e., Serbia) came back to equalise, making it 3-3. It continues to be the only game in European history in which a team has squandered a three-goal lead.
  • Slovenia and Serbia’s last encounter was in the UEFA Nations League in 2022. It was a two-legged encounter that fell into the laps of Serbia. Slovenia were heavily beaten 4-1 in Belgrade by the Serbs. In Ljubljana, the Slovenians played better, as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
  • Slovenia is a nation that has yet to register its first victory in the UEFA Euros. They are the only team that has played the most matches with no wins to show for it. They have played a total of 4 matches in the Euros, drawing 3 and losing 1 of those 4 games.
  • When Serbia played under the banner of Yugoslavia, they were one of the best teams in Europe, especially in the mid-nineties. In their first three games in the Euros, they won two and lost one, eventually reaching the finals in two editions of the competition in 1960 and 1968. Post that, their performances have massively dipped, as they have registered just 1 win in 12 attempts, drawing 2 and losing 9.
  • Serbia were massively rash against England in their first game, committing a total of 19 fouls in the game. It was the highest tally of fouls in a competitive game since October 2019, when they committed the same tally against Lithuania in a Euro qualifier.

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Slovenia vs Serbia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, both teams have failed to get the better of each other in their recent games. In the last 5 games played between these two nations, Serbia has won 1 game; 2 matches ended in a draw, with Slovenia also winning 1 game. In the last eight games played between Serbia and Slovenia, six games ended in draws.

Slovenia are a team that has been on a roller coaster of a ride in the last couple of years. Slovenia, in their last 22 games, have lost a total of just two games. They have 13 wins to boast about, with 7 draws showing how hard they are as a team to beat. Denmark witnessed that in their first game.

Serbia, on the other hand, lacked creativity in their team against England. They did not have a player that could break through England and hence had to sit back. Vlahovic and Mitrovic, without service upfront, tend to be useless. Hence, we believe that a player like Dusan Tadic needs to start this game. Tadic is one of Serbia’s best creative forces, and his inclusion could bring something different to Serbia. Based on everything we do, we predict that Serbia has a slightly better chance of winning.

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Slovenia vs Serbia: predictions and betting tips

According to the bookmakers, Serbia does go into this game as an easy favourite to win against Slovenia. Serbia does come into this game on the back of a loss to England, but their performance against the best team in the group makes them favourites. Slovenia themselves held the second-best team, Denmark, to a draw, but Serbia’s overall better squad has seen the bookies give them the edge.

Serbia in the game against England had a lot of chances, but they were not very clinical in front of the goal. Vlahovic and Mitrovic failed to open their accounts in the game. In general, over the last 2 years, Serbia has not been the most prolific of teams, especially in attack. They have averaged 1.6 goals per game.

Slovenia, on the other hand, did open their goal tally against Denmark and also has a better scoring ratio than Serbia in the last two years. They have averaged 1.8 goals per game in their last two years of playing football.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We do not think this game will have a lot of goals. We expect this game to be a cagey tie, as both Serbia and Slovenia are teams that like to play a more conservative style of game. Our prediction is for Serbia to have more possession in this game.

In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. We do expect both Slovenia and Serbia to score in this game. Both teams have shown that they have vulnerabilities in their defences, and hence we can see the likes of Vlahovic, Mitrovic, and Sesko taking advantage.

Slovenia registered a total of 11 shots on Denmark’s goal in their first game. They have not been shy about testing goalkeepers, even from a distance. Overall this year, they have averaged 8.6 shots per game. Hence, we expect Slovenia to have eight or more shots on Serbia’s goal. Slovenia, on the flip side, conceded 11 shots to Denmark. Serbia, against a stringent England defence, was able to register six shots. Serbia will average 10.3 shots per game in 2024, and that is why we expect them to have 10 or more shots against Slovenia in this game.

Erik Janza was Slovenia’s star player against Denmark in their first game. Janza was practically involved in everything and covered every blade of grass. The attacker also had goal contributions to add to that. Janza was the lone goal scorer on the day, and he also put the Danish keeper under pressure by registering three shots and creating two chances. We once again invite Janza to have a good game. Another player to keep an eye out for has to be Benjamin Sesko. He was unlucky not to get a goal against Denmark, as one of his shots hit the post.

For Serbia, we back their main man, Aleksandar Mitrovic, to step up and score in this game. Mitrovic did not have the best of games against England, as he failed to assert his dominance in the box like he always does in games. Mitrovic, however, has a fantastic record against Slovenia. The Al-Hilal striker has scored a goal against the Slovenians in each of his last two games. If he scores against Slovenia, then it will be three consecutive goals against a fourth country. He has already scored three consecutive goals against Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Portugal.

Final Prediction:Serbia to beat Slovenia

Slovenia Player List

Goalkeepers:Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic

Defenders:Petar Stojanovic, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, Jure Balkovec, Zan Karnicnik, David Brekalo, Erik Janza, Vanja Drkusic

Midfielders:Timi Max Elsnik, Jasmin Kurtic, Benjamin Verbic, Sandi Lovric, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj, Josip Ilicic

Forwards:Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko, Zan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Zan Vipotnik.

Slovenia Playing XI

Player

Role

Jan Oblak

Goalkeeper

Zan Karnicnik

Defender

David Brekalo

Defender

Jaka Bijol

Defender

Erik Janza

Defender

Tomi Horvat

Midfielder

Adam Gnezda Cerin

Midfielder

Timi Max Elsnik

Midfielder

Andraz Sporar

Midfielder

Benjamin Sesko

Attacker

Jan Mlakar

Attacker

Slovenia Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Serbia Player List

Goalkeepers:Vanja Milinkovic Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders:Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Srdan Babic, Uros Spajic, Nemanja Stojic

Midfielders:Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Srdjan Mijailovic, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Dusan Tadic, Lazar Samardzic, Veljko Birmancevic, Filip Kostic, Filip Mladenovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Mijat Gacinovic

Forwards:Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Jovic, Petar Ratkov

Serbia Playing XI

Player

Role

Vanja Milinkovic Savic

Goalkeeper

Nemanja Stojic

Defender

Nikola Milenkovic

Defender

Strahinja Pavlovic

Defender

Andrija Zivkovic

Defender

Filip Kostic

Defender

Sasa Lukic

Midfielder

Ivan Ilic

Midfielder

Sergej Milinkovic Savic

Midfielder

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Attacker

Dusan Vlahovic

Attacker

Serbia Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, W

Slovenia vs Serbia Head-To-Head

Matches Played:4

Slovenia wins:1

Serbia wins:1

Matches are drawn:2

Slovenia vs Serbia Betting Odds

Slovenia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

Serbia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.41.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Serbia

The bookies have easily favoured Serbia to win this game against Slovenia, and the odds also massively favour the Serbs. However, we believe that this will be a close encounter. Serbia did not have much against England in their first game. They mostly tried to hit on the counter and had a few half chances, which did not eventually trouble Pickford that much. Slovenia, on the other hand, were very good against Denmark. They stayed in the game and defended well, taking their chance clinically when it presented itself. Slovenia are a well-drilled team, and they are a team that works hard on the field. Serbia do have the more experienced personnel, and hence they do go into this as favourites. We agree with the bookies that Serbia will win; however, we believe this will be a cagey game. Our prediction is a 2-1 Serbia win on Thursday.
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