Slovenia vs Serbia Match Prediction
SLOV
15%
Chance of Winning
SRBI
85%
European Championship
Allianz Arena
Slovenia, in the first half against Denmark, were totally outplayed. Slovenia were fortunate that Denmark did not wear their shooting boots on the night, as they failed to add to their early goal from Christian Eriksen. Oblak made a fantastic save to deny Hojlund, and moments after that, Slovenia were rewarded for their discipline at the back as Janza’s belter of a shot took a massive deflection off Hjulmand, leaving Schmeichel stranded. The Slovenians left with what could be an important point.
Serbia's game with England in terms of stats was pretty even. What Serbia lacked in the game was the final pass to break down the three lions. They were pegged back in possession, especially in the early stages after Bellingham scored early. In the second half, they were better, as Jovic and Vlahovic missed chances to get them back in the game. The Serbians couldn’t break the resolve of the English, as the game ended in a 1-0 loss for the former.
Facts:
- In a major competition, Serbia last played against Slovenia as FR Yugoslavia in the UEFA Euro 2000 group stages. It proved to be one of the best matches in Eurovision history. Slovenia were cruising in the game, as they had a massive lead of three goals. FR Yugoslavia (i.e., Serbia) came back to equalise, making it 3-3. It continues to be the only game in European history in which a team has squandered a three-goal lead.
- Slovenia and Serbia’s last encounter was in the UEFA Nations League in 2022. It was a two-legged encounter that fell into the laps of Serbia. Slovenia were heavily beaten 4-1 in Belgrade by the Serbs. In Ljubljana, the Slovenians played better, as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
- Slovenia is a nation that has yet to register its first victory in the UEFA Euros. They are the only team that has played the most matches with no wins to show for it. They have played a total of 4 matches in the Euros, drawing 3 and losing 1 of those 4 games.
- When Serbia played under the banner of Yugoslavia, they were one of the best teams in Europe, especially in the mid-nineties. In their first three games in the Euros, they won two and lost one, eventually reaching the finals in two editions of the competition in 1960 and 1968. Post that, their performances have massively dipped, as they have registered just 1 win in 12 attempts, drawing 2 and losing 9.
- Serbia were massively rash against England in their first game, committing a total of 19 fouls in the game. It was the highest tally of fouls in a competitive game since October 2019, when they committed the same tally against Lithuania in a Euro qualifier.
Slovenia vs Serbia: Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record, both teams have failed to get the better of each other in their recent games. In the last 5 games played between these two nations, Serbia has won 1 game; 2 matches ended in a draw, with Slovenia also winning 1 game. In the last eight games played between Serbia and Slovenia, six games ended in draws.
Slovenia are a team that has been on a roller coaster of a ride in the last couple of years. Slovenia, in their last 22 games, have lost a total of just two games. They have 13 wins to boast about, with 7 draws showing how hard they are as a team to beat. Denmark witnessed that in their first game.
Serbia, on the other hand, lacked creativity in their team against England. They did not have a player that could break through England and hence had to sit back. Vlahovic and Mitrovic, without service upfront, tend to be useless. Hence, we believe that a player like Dusan Tadic needs to start this game. Tadic is one of Serbia’s best creative forces, and his inclusion could bring something different to Serbia. Based on everything we do, we predict that Serbia has a slightly better chance of winning.
Slovenia vs Serbia: predictions and betting tips
According to the bookmakers, Serbia does go into this game as an easy favourite to win against Slovenia. Serbia does come into this game on the back of a loss to England, but their performance against the best team in the group makes them favourites. Slovenia themselves held the second-best team, Denmark, to a draw, but Serbia’s overall better squad has seen the bookies give them the edge.
Serbia in the game against England had a lot of chances, but they were not very clinical in front of the goal. Vlahovic and Mitrovic failed to open their accounts in the game. In general, over the last 2 years, Serbia has not been the most prolific of teams, especially in attack. They have averaged 1.6 goals per game.
Slovenia, on the other hand, did open their goal tally against Denmark and also has a better scoring ratio than Serbia in the last two years. They have averaged 1.8 goals per game in their last two years of playing football.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We do not think this game will have a lot of goals. We expect this game to be a cagey tie, as both Serbia and Slovenia are teams that like to play a more conservative style of game. Our prediction is for Serbia to have more possession in this game.
In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. We do expect both Slovenia and Serbia to score in this game. Both teams have shown that they have vulnerabilities in their defences, and hence we can see the likes of Vlahovic, Mitrovic, and Sesko taking advantage.
Slovenia registered a total of 11 shots on Denmark’s goal in their first game. They have not been shy about testing goalkeepers, even from a distance. Overall this year, they have averaged 8.6 shots per game. Hence, we expect Slovenia to have eight or more shots on Serbia’s goal. Slovenia, on the flip side, conceded 11 shots to Denmark. Serbia, against a stringent England defence, was able to register six shots. Serbia will average 10.3 shots per game in 2024, and that is why we expect them to have 10 or more shots against Slovenia in this game.
Erik Janza was Slovenia’s star player against Denmark in their first game. Janza was practically involved in everything and covered every blade of grass. The attacker also had goal contributions to add to that. Janza was the lone goal scorer on the day, and he also put the Danish keeper under pressure by registering three shots and creating two chances. We once again invite Janza to have a good game. Another player to keep an eye out for has to be Benjamin Sesko. He was unlucky not to get a goal against Denmark, as one of his shots hit the post.
For Serbia, we back their main man, Aleksandar Mitrovic, to step up and score in this game. Mitrovic did not have the best of games against England, as he failed to assert his dominance in the box like he always does in games. Mitrovic, however, has a fantastic record against Slovenia. The Al-Hilal striker has scored a goal against the Slovenians in each of his last two games. If he scores against Slovenia, then it will be three consecutive goals against a fourth country. He has already scored three consecutive goals against Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Portugal.
Final Prediction:Serbia to beat Slovenia
Slovenia Player List
Goalkeepers:Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic
Defenders:Petar Stojanovic, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, Jure Balkovec, Zan Karnicnik, David Brekalo, Erik Janza, Vanja Drkusic
Midfielders:Timi Max Elsnik, Jasmin Kurtic, Benjamin Verbic, Sandi Lovric, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj, Josip Ilicic
Forwards:Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko, Zan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Zan Vipotnik.
Slovenia Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jan Oblak
|
Goalkeeper
|
Zan Karnicnik
|
Defender
|
David Brekalo
|
Defender
|
Jaka Bijol
|
Defender
|
Erik Janza
|
Defender
|
Tomi Horvat
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Gnezda Cerin
|
Midfielder
|
Timi Max Elsnik
|
Midfielder
|
Andraz Sporar
|
Midfielder
|
Benjamin Sesko
|
Attacker
|
Jan Mlakar
|
Attacker
Slovenia Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W
Serbia Player List
Goalkeepers:Vanja Milinkovic Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Dorde Petrovic
Defenders:Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Srdan Babic, Uros Spajic, Nemanja Stojic
Midfielders:Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Srdjan Mijailovic, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Dusan Tadic, Lazar Samardzic, Veljko Birmancevic, Filip Kostic, Filip Mladenovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Mijat Gacinovic
Forwards:Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Jovic, Petar Ratkov
Serbia Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Vanja Milinkovic Savic
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nemanja Stojic
|
Defender
|
Nikola Milenkovic
|
Defender
|
Strahinja Pavlovic
|
Defender
|
Andrija Zivkovic
|
Defender
|
Filip Kostic
|
Defender
|
Sasa Lukic
|
Midfielder
|
Ivan Ilic
|
Midfielder
|
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
|
Midfielder
|
Aleksandar Mitrovic
|
Attacker
|
Dusan Vlahovic
|
Attacker
Serbia Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, W
Slovenia vs Serbia Head-To-Head
Matches Played:4
Slovenia wins:1
Serbia wins:1
Matches are drawn:2
Slovenia vs Serbia Betting Odds
Slovenia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.
Serbia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.85.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.41.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Serbia
Parimatch