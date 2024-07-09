Spain vs France Match Prediction SPAN 55 % Chance of Winning FRAN 45 % Bet now! Spain and France will collide in the first semi-final of the Euros at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday. Spain and France are two of the most successful teams in the history of the Euros, with three titles each. A win here would put one team closer to winning the most titles in Euro history. In their last game, Spain dumped the hosts in Germany out of the competition. Spain was brilliant in the first half of the game and rightly took the lead in the 51st minute through Olmo. Germany started to get back into the game as Wirtz and Havertz had golden chances to level. Germany got their equaliser through Wirtz just in time. Spain took the lead thanks to a lovely header from Merino. Spain had their hearts in their mouths, as Fullkrug should have equalised with minutes to spare. France and Portugal produced a very boring first half, with Portugal having the better chances. France came into the game in the second half as Kolo Muani and Camavinga missed big chances to put the Les Blues into the lead. France was lucky as Portugal had the better chances; however, they won on penalties as Joao Felix missed a penalty for Portugal, whereas the Les Blues converted all of theirs.

Spain vs France: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, France has a slightly better record in the recent games these two sides have played. In the last three fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Spain has won one game; no games have ended in a draw, with France winning two times.

France are a team that has never been the most stylish under Deschamps, but they do know how to get the job done. Attacking wisely, this tournament has been a big letdown. No goals from open play, with Mbappe being the only goal scorer. The Les Blues have scored 3 goals in this competition, with 2 being their own goals. Deschamps has to fix this problem.

Spain’s worry in this game will be their defence. Germany had a fair few chances after Le Normand couldn’t continue due to injury. Pedri is ruled out, which will see Olmo start from scratch. Based on all this, we do expect Spain to have a slightly better chance of winning.

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Spain vs France: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, the difference in terms of odds between Spain and France is of fine margins. The oddsmakers have favoured Spain by the slightest of margins due to them still continuing to maintain their 100% record in this competition. Spain has also been playing better football, being more proactive and on the front foot. France, on the other hand, has been scrapping past teams in most of the games they have played. Even though the two have had contrasting Euros in terms of their performances, the oddsmakers have not ruled out France completely and have given them a good chance of winning in terms of their odds.

Spain, in their last game against Germany, were really good in most phases of the game. In the first half, they were easily the better team as they stifled Germany with their press. The goal early in the second half helped their cause, however, which brought Germany back into the game. Spain was on the back foot in most of the last 20 minutes and extra time, and hence their expected goal ratio was quite low. Spain scored two goals from an xG of 1.42, whereas Germany got just one from an xG of 2.13. This still shows that Spain continues to remain a team that has goals in it.

France, on the other hand, had another horrid game where they could not score a single goal in 120 minutes in their quarterfinal game against Portugal. France had a few chances to trouble Portugal, but the numbers they put up in terms of xG are nothing in comparison to the attacking quality they have. France registered another low expected goal ratio score of just 1.06 goals per game. Portugal were the better team in terms of chances created, with 1.78 goals. France’s defence continues to get the job done for the whole team.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be won by Spain in extra time. Germany and France over the last few games have produced results that have produced outcomes in normal time. However, this is a French team that likes to suffocate teams. We can see France making it difficult for Spain to win this game in the first 90 minutes.

We do see both teams score in this game. Spain does go into this game with some defensive issues, as Carvajal and Le Normand will both be missing. Hence, the rhythm in the back four will be bound to have some hiccups. Spain’s attack has been the best in this competition, and therefore we expect them to easily score in this game. Portugal should have had goals against France, as the latter were quite lucky in the end. We do not see Spain not scoring in this game.

We expect Spain to score two or more goals in this game. Our prediction is that this game will end level in the first 90 minutes. We do not see this game as being very high-scoring; hence, we call for a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes and for Spain to score in extra time once again like they did last time against Germany. Spain has a very good attack that can find goals from anywhere.

In terms of Spain, we once again back the young Lamine Yamal to continue his good form in the semi-finals. As predicted last time, Yamal did end up registering an assist, and we believe he continues to have the numbers to back him to register more on Wednesday. Yamal has now created a total of 14 chances in this edition of the Euros. The last Spanish player to create more was Xavi Hernandez in 2012, the year Spain were crowned champions. Yamal so far has 3 assists in this edition of the Euros, which is already the highest amongst any player who donned a Spanish shirt in this competition. The Barcelona prodigy is Spain’s biggest creative outlet, and that is why we back Yamal once again to register an assist anytime in this game. In terms of goal scoring, Morata continues to be a good scorer. Dani Olmo, who scored in the last game, will also be a good punt.

For France, we back Kylian Mbappe to score in this game. Mbappe, as per his standards, has had a very poor campaign in which he has scored just one goal. The Real Madrid man has attempted 20 shots in this edition of the Euros alone. We back Mbappe in this game as he will come face-to-face against Jesus Navas, who will be playing instead of Dani Carvajal, who is suspended. Navas is not the best of defenders, and we can see him getting caught by Mbappe.

Final prediction:Spain will beat France.

Spain Player List

Goalkeepers:Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro

Defenders:Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Nacho, Dani Vivian, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella.

Midfielders:Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Aleix Garcia, Fermin Lopez.

Attackers:Alvaro Morata, Joselu, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Ayoze Perez.

Spain Playing XI

Player Role Unai Simon Goalkeeper Jesus Navas Defender Nacho Defender Aymeric Laporte Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Dani Olmo Midfielder Rodri Midfielder Fabian Ruiz Midfielder Lamine Yamal Attacker Alvaro Morata Attacker Nico Williams Attacker

Spain Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

France Player List

Goalkeepers:Alphonse Areola, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba

Defenders:Jonathan Clauss, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery, Youssouf Fofana

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Olivier Giroud

France Playing XI

Player ole Mike Maignan Goalkeeper Jules Kounde Defender Dayot Upamecano Defender William Saliba Defender Theo Hernandez Defender N’Golo Kante Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Midfielder Antoine Griezmann Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker Marcus Thuram Attacker

France Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W

Spain vs France Head-To-Head

Matches Played:26

Spain wins:16

France wins:13

Matches are drawn:7

Spain vs France Betting Odds

Spain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.85.

France to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.16.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 2.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.