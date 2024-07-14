Spain vs France Match Prediction SPAN 73 % Chance of Winning ENGL 27 % Bet Now! Spain and England will collide in the Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday. Spain is bidding to become the most successful nation in Euros history, as a win would see them win the record fourth title. England, however, will be playing their first ever final of a major competition in another country. The Three Lions have never won the Euros, having come close in the last edition, losing to Italy in the final at their home stadium. Spain entered the final after overcoming France in the first semi-final. They went down to a Kolo Muani goal, but their response was swift. Lamine Yamal curled in one of the goals of the tournament to equalise in the 21st minute. 4 minutes later, Dani Olmo’s deflected effort beat Maignan in goal. Spain, in the next 75 minutes, kept France’s attackers at bay to reach another Euro final. England also went down after Xavi Simons scored a spectacular early goal to put the Netherlands up. England were awarded a controversial penalty after Dumfries impeded Kane after the shot was taken. Kane, however, scored the penalty to make it 1-1. Both teams had good chances to score, but England had the better personnel to come on from the bench. Watkins turned past De Vrij to unleash a vicious shot that beat Verbruggen and sealed England’s spot in the final.

Spain vs England: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Spain has a slightly better record in the recent games these two sides have played. In the last four fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Spain has won two games; no games have ended in a draw, with England winning just once.

Spain has had a simple mantra whenever they have played in this edition of the Euros. They look to start strong and get an early goal. Even if they do concede, Spain has the ability to turn the game around. England, however, is a team that fails to break down teams with lower blocks. They always play well against teams that are more open. This could fall into England’s hands; however, with Spain’s performances in these Euros, it is hard to see how they do not outscore England. The winner of this game for us will be decided based on which defence has the better game. Spain has been better than England at the back, and hence we give them a better chance of winning.

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Spain vs England: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Spain goes into this game as massive favourites to win against England. The bookies have backed La Roja to win because they have lit up this tournament. Spain has a 100% win record, having won all their games in normal or extra time. England, on the other hand, has made it to the final, but their performances have not been as good as those of Spain. The oddsmakers have backed the daring approach of Spain over the conservative application of England.

Spain, in their last game against France, showed that they have the capability to outscore their opponents. La Roja do concede goals, but their scoring ability has been off the charts this tournament. Two quick-fire goals in the first half to turn the tie show how dangerous this attack is. They also produced two goals from an expected goal tally of just 0.75. Spain has the ability to score goals out of nothing, and Gareth Southgate and his England team will have to be up for it.

England, like Spain, also turned the tie around in their semi-final. The scoreline in both semis was the same, with the pattern of goal scoring differing a little. England got their winner late on. However, the Three Lions gave a much better attacking display against the Oranje. England had an expected goal ratio of 1.26 and ended up scoring 2. The Three Lions, in terms of personnel, probably have the best attack in the tournament. The numbers aren’t there to back that up; however, their scoring rate is much superior to the xG.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be won by Spain in extra time. This is Spain’s tournament to lose. La Roja, in terms of performances, has hands down been the best team. Their attacking players are a big threat, and their ability to outscore teams is a big bonus.

Spain, whenever they play, tends to be involved in a lot of goals. The La Roja in each of their 3 games have 3 or more goals scored in those games. We expect both teams to score three or more goals combined in this tie. We back both England and Spain to score, as their scoring record has not been that bad. We expect Spain to score two or more goals in this game.

Spain in this tournament has scored 2 or more goals in 4 out of their 6 games in the Euros this season. England have also scored at least one goal in five of their six games; however, they have scored more than one goal in just two of their six games. Hence, we do not expect England to score more than two goals here. In terms of possession, we do expect Spain to dominate.

Spain had 59% possession against France. England, like France, is also a team that likes to play their football in transition, and hence we back Spain here. England have conceded first in each of their last three games, whereas Spain have scored first in just one of their last three games. We do want Spain to start this game on the front foot and break the deadlock on Monday.

With England in perspective, Harry Kane still remains the best shout once again to score. Kane was on target against the Netherlands, and his numbers in the knockout stages of major competitions continue to improve. Kane’s penalty against the Netherlands was his ninth knockout goal in a major competition. It was a record sixth goal in the Euros. No European player has scored more knockout goals than Harry Kane at the moment.

Lamine Yamal once again continues to break records. The 17-year-old winger is set to become the youngest player to play in the final of a major tournament, beating the legendary Pele to do so. Yamal is a massive threat in terms of creating and scoring. Yamal is a fantastic ball carrier, and most of his ball carries have led to a shot or a chance being created. He leads in that aspect, taking six shots and creating seven chances. Dani Olmo for Spain also has a good eye for goals. He has also scored in each of his last three games in the knockouts.

Final prediction:Spain will beat England.

Spain Player List

Goalkeepers:Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro

Defenders:Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Nacho, Dani Vivian, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella.

Midfielders:Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Aleix Garcia, Fermin Lopez.

Attackers:Alvaro Morata, Joselu, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Ayoze Perez.

Spain Playing XI

Player Role Unai Simon Goalkeeper Dani Carvajal Defender Nacho Defender Aymeric Laporte Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Dani Olmo Midfielder Rodri Midfielder Fabian Ruiz Midfielder Lamine Yamal Attacker Alvaro Morata Attacker Nico Williams Attacker

Spain Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

England Player List

Goalkeepers:Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders:Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders:Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards:Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

England Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Kyle Walker Defender John Stones Defender Marc Guehi Defender Bukayo Saka Wingback Luke Shaw Wingback Declan Rice Midfielder Kobe Mainoo Midfielder Jude Bellingham Attacker Phil Foden Attacker Harry Kane Attacker

England Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, D

Spain vs England Head-To-Head

Matches Played:27

Spain wins:10

England wins:14

Matches are drawn:3

Spain vs England Betting Odds

Spain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.8.

England to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.57.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 2.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.