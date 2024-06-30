Spain vs Georgia Match Prediction SPAN 98 % Chance of Winning GRG 2 % Bet Now! Spain and Georgia will lock horns for the third time in the last two years in the round of 16 games at the Euros in Koln. Both of these teams in qualifying also played against each other, having been in the same group last year. Spain has had their best start to the Euros since 2012,2012 when they ended up winning the whole thing. Their group was quite tough as a whole, with the likes of Italy, Croatia, and Albania. Italy are the defending champions, with Croatia being the World Cup finalists. La Roja eased past these teams in the group stage, dominating them right from the start to the end. They did make a few changes against Albania in their last game, as they were already topping the group. The one change did pay off, as it was Ferran Torres who scored the early goal that ended up being the winner come the end. Georgia had their qualification hopes in their own hands, as they had to beat Portugal in order to qualify. The game started exactly as they wanted, as Kvaratskhelia got behind the Portugal defence and opened the scoring in the second minute. They kept the Portuguese at bay, and they were once again rewarded as they were awarded a penalty that Mikautadze converted. Mamardashvili made some amazing saves to deny Portugal, with the game ending 2-0 on the night. Georgia progressed over the Czech Republic as one of the best third-placed teams.

Spain vs Georgia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Spain has completely dominated in most of the games these two sides have played. In the six fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Spain has won five games; no games have ended in a dead rubber, with Georgia winning just once. That victory for Georgia came in a friendly game that these two teams played at Getafe. Georgia kept La Roja at bay that night, with Tornike Okriashvilli scoring the only goal of the game.

Spain has always ended up dominating Georgia in the games that they have played. La Roja scored a total of seven goals in two games in the 2004 Euro qualifying stages. These two teams were also in the same qualifying draw for the 2024 Euros, and Spain trounced them on both occasions. Spain pumped seven goals against Georgia in front of their home fans, with Alvaro Morata scoring a hat-trick on the day. In the home tie, Spain completed the double by winning 3-1. The difference in terms of quality between the two teams in form and personnel is significantly high at the moment, and that is why we back Spain to have a better chance of winning this game at Koln.

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Spain vs Georgia: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Spain goes into this game as mammoth odds-on favourites to beat Georgia on Monday. Spain is the only team in this edition of the Euros that has won all of their group games. They have a 100% record and have not even conceded a single goal. Their team really looks like a well-rounded unit, and that is why they are single-handed favourites on Monday. Georgia’s fight against Portugal was really credit-worthy. They took on one of the favourite teams of the tournament and convincingly beat them. However, taking that into consideration, Spain is on a high morale, which is why they are the favourites here.

Spain, in their last game against Albania, was once again on top in every aspect of the game. Spain, just like their game against Italy, had a lot of chances to score but, in the end, had just one goal to show for it. Their expected goal ratio was 1.37 in the game, so it was on par with what they got in the end. Spain, at least in the group stage, looks like a complete team. Explosive attack, dependable midfield, and a resilient defence.

Georgia defied all the odds in the game against Portugal, where they shocked the favourites to not only win but also qualify. They also did it by actually playing good football. Georgia scored two goals on the night against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. Georgia had an expected goal ratio of 1.65 in the game, which is commendable against a team like Portugal. They outperformed their expected goal ratio by scoring two goals. A big win for the nation of Georgia.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be easily won by Spain in standard time. Georgia’s resilience in the last game was note-worthy; however, Spain looks like a team that won’t drop the ball. Spain possesses everything they need to beat this Georgian side.

We also want Spain to keep a clean sheet in this game. Spain has not conceded a single goal in any of their three games against the likes of Italy, Croatia, and Albania. They restricted Albania to an xG of just 0.47, showing how strong they were at the back. Georgia has found the back of the net in every game in the group stage; however, we do not expect them to score in this one.

We expect Spain to score two or more goals in this game. In the first game, Spain ripped Croatia up by scoring three goals. They followed it up by just scoring one goal each in the games against Italy and Albania. Spain, however, missed a tonne of chances in those games and should have won by a higher difference. Spain has always been one of those teams on the international stage that has the ability to trounce teams, and we can see that happening here.

In terms of the Spanish players, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal have been their real creators. Both have been significant on either wing in terms of their dribbling abilities and chance creation. Both Williams and Lamine have created five or more chances in the Euros this season. The last time multiple players for Spain did it in the Euros was in 2016, when Andres Iniesta and David Silva did it for La Roja. We expect these young talents to be at the forefront once again. Backing any of these talents for an anytime assist will be a good shout.

In terms of goals, we will back Alvaro Morata to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Morata has a knack for firing on the big stage, and his record for his nation has always been consistent. The striker also looks to be on penalties, and that is an added bonus when it comes to backing a player for scoring.

Final prediction:Spain will beat Georgia.

Spain Player List

Goalkeepers:Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro

Defenders:Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Nacho, Dani Vivian, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella.

Midfielders:Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Aleix Garcia, Fermin Lopez.

Attackers:Alvaro Morata, Joselu, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Ayoze Perez.

Spain Playing XI

Player Role Unai Simon Goalkeeper Dani Carvajal Defender Nacho Defender Robin Le Normand Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Pedri Midfielder Rodri Midfielder Fabian Ruiz Midfielder Lamine Yamal Attacker Alvaro Morata Attacker Nico Williams Attacker

Spain Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Georgia Player List

Goalkeepers:Giorgi Loria, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Luka Gugeshashvili.

Defenders:Guram Kashia, Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Jemal Tabidze, Luka Lochoshvili, Giorgi Gocholeishvili, Giorgi Gvelesiani, Solomon Kvirkvelia

Midfielders:Nika Kvekverskiri, Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Levan Shengelia, Giorgi Tsitaishvili, Anzor Mekvabishvili, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Sandro Altunashvili, Jaba Kankava

Forwards:Giorgi Kvilitaia, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Budu Zivzivadze, Georges Mikautadze, Zuriko Davitashvili, Saba Lobzhanidze

Georgia Playing XI

Player Role Giorgi Mamardashvili Goalkeeper Solomon Kvirkvelia Defender Lasha Dvali Defender Guram Kashia Defender Levan Shengelia Defender Otar Kakabadze Defender Otar Kiteishvili Midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze Midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili Midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Attacker Georges Mikautadze Attacker

Georgia Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, D

Spain vs Georgia Head-To-Head

Matches Played:7

Spain wins:6

Georgia wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

Spain vs Georgia Betting Odds

Spain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.21.

Georgia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 17.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.