Spain vs Germany Match Prediction SPAN 53 % Chance of Winning GERM 47 % Bet Now! Spain and Germany will battle it out in the first quarterfinal of the Euros at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday. Spain and Germany have been two of the best teams in the tournament. Germany, with all their problems prior to this tournament, has really given their home fans something to celebrate. They overcame the Danes in their round of 16 games. Germany was fortunate not to be down early in the second half, as Denmark’s goal was ruled out for a minor offside. Germany minutes later was handed a penalty after a handball. Havertz did very well to convert on the spot. A concentration lapse from Denmark saw Musiala take advantage and score his third of the tournament and Germany’s second on the night to put his team in the quarters. Spain, on the other hand, continued their dominance as they overcame an early setback. Georgia took a shock early lead through Le Normand's own goal; however, Spain did get back into it just before halftime as Rodri’s precise strike beat Mamardashvili in goal. La Roja turned up the heat in the second half as Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo’s efforts saw Spain score three in the second half and thrash Georgia to the end.

Spain vs Germany: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Spain has a slightly better record in the recent games these two sides have played. In the last three fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Spain has won one game; three games have ended in a draw, with Germany winning just none. The last time Germany beat Spain was in a friendly way back in 2014. Germany won that game in the 89th minute thanks to a goal from Toni Kroos. Most recently, these two teams met in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup, where the game ended 1-1 on the night. Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the 62nd minute; however, it was Niclas Fullkrug who equalised 7 minutes before extra time.

Both teams go into this game with a fair chance of winning. Spain has the advantage because of the way they have been playing. The numbers they have produced have been exceptional, and that is why we back them to win in Stuttgart. Germany also has a shout, but they will have to be at their very best if they want to get past this Spanish wrecking ball.

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Spain vs Germany: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, the difference in terms of odds between Germany and Switzerland is minuscule. The difference in odds between the two nations is just a matter of points. The oddsmakers do have a clear favourite, as both of these teams throughout the competition have made themselves favourites to win due to how they have performed. Spain has the slight backing of the bookies due to being undefeated and the manner in which they have gotten past their opponent. Germany has the home crowd, but their recent record against Spain has made them the slight underdogs when it comes to this game.

Spain, in their last game against Georgia, was superior in every dynamic of the game. La Roja this time made good on their chances as they put four goals past Georgia. They should have easily had more goals on the day. Their expected goal ratio was a massive 3.53 in the game, but in terms of chances, they should have put the ball in the back of the net a few times more. In terms of the attack, they have been the absolute best. The incision and the rate at which they score are way above all the teams in this edition of the Euros.

Germany in their game was composed in front of the goal. They had a tougher opponent in Denmark, who made them work harder. However, they took the chances given to them. Germany’s biggest asset this season has been to exceed their expected goal tally. They have some players who can get a goal out of nothing. Against Denmark, they had an expected goal tally of 2.58 goals, of which they scored 2.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be won by Spain in extra time. Germany and Spain over the last few games have produced many draws. Spain did end up beating Germany 6-0 in 2020; however, the other games have been very closely contested. Germany has not won many of the recent encounters; hence, we do predict Spain to take this in extra time.

We want both teams to score in this game. Spain conceded their first goal in this edition of the Euros against Georgia. Their pace on the counter was a real issue for La Roja. The Germans have the likes of Musiala and Wirtz, who are quite pacey and direct. Likewise for Germany, they do have problems in their defence. Germany was lucky not to concede against Denmark. However, against Spain, we do not see them keeping a clean sheet.

We expect Spain to score two or more goals in this game. Spain is just a goal-scoring machine. They are the highest scorers in the Euros this season, and we do not see them stopping in this game. We also want Spain to have more possession of the ball. Our pick is also Spain when it comes to breaking the deadlock. The last game against Georgia was the only time that an opponent took the lead against them in this tournament.

In terms of Spain, we back the young duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams to shine once again. Our call is for Yamal to get an anytime assist, as his creative numbers have been really good. Yamal already has two assists to his name in this edition of the Euros, having completed 106 of 113 passes while under pressure. Yamal has the ability to make things. In terms of scoring, Alvaro Morata is a very safe shout for Spain, as he has been very reliable when called upon. However, in this game, we once again rely on Nico Williams to score. Germany’s weakness is Joshua Kimmich at right back. He is a wonderful technical player but has his shortcomings against pace, and Nico Williams has a lot to burn. We can see Spain overloading on the right to find space for Nico Williams.

For Germany, we back another youngster in Jamal Musiala to score for them. The Bayern Munich star has been their best attacking player in the tournament for Germany. Musiala is their top scorer, scoring 3 goals in 4 games for the hosts. Like Nico Williams, we can see Musiala causing trouble for Dani Carvajal on the right.

Final prediction:Spain will beat Germany.

Spain Player List

Goalkeepers:Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro

Defenders:Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Nacho, Dani Vivian, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella.

Midfielders:Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Aleix Garcia, Fermin Lopez.

Attackers:Alvaro Morata, Joselu, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Ayoze Perez.

Spain Playing XI

Player Role Unai Simon Goalkeeper Dani Carvajal Defender Nacho Defender Robin Le Normand Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Pedri Midfielder Rodri Midfielder Fabian Ruiz Midfielder Lamine Yamal Attacker Alvaro Morata Attacker Nico Williams Attacker

Spain Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, W, W

Germany Player List

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz

Attackers:Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav

Germany Playing XI

Player Role Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Joshua Kimmich Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender Jonathan Tah Defender Maximilian Mittelstadt Defender Robert Andrich Midfielder Toni Kroos Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Jamal Musiala Attacker Florian Wirtz Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker

Germany Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Spain vs Germany Head-To-Head

Matches Played:26

Spain wins:8

Germany wins:9

Matches are drawn:9

Spain vs Germany Betting Odds

Spain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.78.

Germany to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.18.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.