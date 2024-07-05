Spain vs Germany Match Prediction

SPAN

53%

Chance of Winning

GERM

47%

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European Championship

Stuttgart Arena

Spain and Germany will battle it out in the first quarterfinal of the Euros at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday. Spain and Germany have been two of the best teams in the tournament. Germany, with all their problems prior to this tournament, has really given their home fans something to celebrate. They overcame the Danes in their round of 16 games. Germany was fortunate not to be down early in the second half, as Denmark’s goal was ruled out for a minor offside. Germany minutes later was handed a penalty after a handball. Havertz did very well to convert on the spot. A concentration lapse from Denmark saw Musiala take advantage and score his third of the tournament and Germany’s second on the night to put his team in the quarters.

Spain, on the other hand, continued their dominance as they overcame an early setback. Georgia took a shock early lead through Le Normand's own goal; however, Spain did get back into it just before halftime as Rodri’s precise strike beat Mamardashvili in goal. La Roja turned up the heat in the second half as Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo’s efforts saw Spain score three in the second half and thrash Georgia to the end.

Facts:

  • Spain and Germany have their fair share of history when it comes to playing at the European Championships. They have squared up against each other in three games before this. Germany was the winner on just one occasion in 1988. Spain has won 2 out of the 3 ties, with the first win coming in 1984 and the other in the 2008 final, where Torres scored the only goal of the game to win the title.
  • Germany has a really good record against Spain on their home turf. When Germany played Spain for the first time at home in 1935, they lost 2-1 on the day. Since then, however, the Germans have upped the ante. They have not lost to Spain in any of their last 8 games in Germany, winning 5 and drawing 8.
  • Fabian Ruiz of Spain is having a stellar competition. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has practically been involved in most goals that Spain have scored when he has featured. Ruiz has featured in 3 games and has made 4 goal contributions, scoring 2 and assisting 2. Ruiz has scored and assisted in two of his three games and could become the first player in Euro history to score and assist in three games in the competition.

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Spain vs Germany: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Spain has a slightly better record in the recent games these two sides have played. In the last three fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Spain has won one game; three games have ended in a draw, with Germany winning just none. The last time Germany beat Spain was in a friendly way back in 2014. Germany won that game in the 89th minute thanks to a goal from Toni Kroos. Most recently, these two teams met in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup, where the game ended 1-1 on the night. Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the 62nd minute; however, it was Niclas Fullkrug who equalised 7 minutes before extra time.

Both teams go into this game with a fair chance of winning. Spain has the advantage because of the way they have been playing. The numbers they have produced have been exceptional, and that is why we back them to win in Stuttgart. Germany also has a shout, but they will have to be at their very best if they want to get past this Spanish wrecking ball.

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Spain vs Germany: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, the difference in terms of odds between Germany and Switzerland is minuscule. The difference in odds between the two nations is just a matter of points. The oddsmakers do have a clear favourite, as both of these teams throughout the competition have made themselves favourites to win due to how they have performed. Spain has the slight backing of the bookies due to being undefeated and the manner in which they have gotten past their opponent. Germany has the home crowd, but their recent record against Spain has made them the slight underdogs when it comes to this game.

Spain, in their last game against Georgia, was superior in every dynamic of the game. La Roja this time made good on their chances as they put four goals past Georgia. They should have easily had more goals on the day. Their expected goal ratio was a massive 3.53 in the game, but in terms of chances, they should have put the ball in the back of the net a few times more. In terms of the attack, they have been the absolute best. The incision and the rate at which they score are way above all the teams in this edition of the Euros.

Germany in their game was composed in front of the goal. They had a tougher opponent in Denmark, who made them work harder. However, they took the chances given to them. Germany’s biggest asset this season has been to exceed their expected goal tally. They have some players who can get a goal out of nothing. Against Denmark, they had an expected goal tally of 2.58 goals, of which they scored 2.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be won by Spain in extra time. Germany and Spain over the last few games have produced many draws. Spain did end up beating Germany 6-0 in 2020; however, the other games have been very closely contested. Germany has not won many of the recent encounters; hence, we do predict Spain to take this in extra time.

We want both teams to score in this game. Spain conceded their first goal in this edition of the Euros against Georgia. Their pace on the counter was a real issue for La Roja. The Germans have the likes of Musiala and Wirtz, who are quite pacey and direct. Likewise for Germany, they do have problems in their defence. Germany was lucky not to concede against Denmark. However, against Spain, we do not see them keeping a clean sheet.

We expect Spain to score two or more goals in this game. Spain is just a goal-scoring machine. They are the highest scorers in the Euros this season, and we do not see them stopping in this game. We also want Spain to have more possession of the ball. Our pick is also Spain when it comes to breaking the deadlock. The last game against Georgia was the only time that an opponent took the lead against them in this tournament.

In terms of Spain, we back the young duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams to shine once again. Our call is for Yamal to get an anytime assist, as his creative numbers have been really good. Yamal already has two assists to his name in this edition of the Euros, having completed 106 of 113 passes while under pressure. Yamal has the ability to make things. In terms of scoring, Alvaro Morata is a very safe shout for Spain, as he has been very reliable when called upon. However, in this game, we once again rely on Nico Williams to score. Germany’s weakness is Joshua Kimmich at right back. He is a wonderful technical player but has his shortcomings against pace, and Nico Williams has a lot to burn. We can see Spain overloading on the right to find space for Nico Williams.

For Germany, we back another youngster in Jamal Musiala to score for them. The Bayern Munich star has been their best attacking player in the tournament for Germany. Musiala is their top scorer, scoring 3 goals in 4 games for the hosts. Like Nico Williams, we can see Musiala causing trouble for Dani Carvajal on the right.

Final prediction:Spain will beat Germany.

Spain Player List

Goalkeepers:Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro

Defenders:Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Nacho, Dani Vivian, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella.

Midfielders:Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Aleix Garcia, Fermin Lopez.

Attackers:Alvaro Morata, Joselu, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Ayoze Perez.

Spain Playing XI

Player

Role

Unai Simon

Goalkeeper

Dani Carvajal

Defender

Nacho

Defender

Robin Le Normand

Defender

Marc Cucurella

Defender

Pedri

Midfielder

Rodri

Midfielder

Fabian Ruiz

Midfielder

Lamine Yamal

Attacker

Alvaro Morata

Attacker

Nico Williams

Attacker

Spain Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, W, W

Germany Player List

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz

Attackers:Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav

Germany Playing XI

Player

Role

Manuel Neuer

Goalkeeper

Joshua Kimmich

Defender

Antonio Rudiger

Defender

Jonathan Tah

Defender

Maximilian Mittelstadt

Defender

Robert Andrich

Midfielder

Toni Kroos

Midfielder

Ilkay Gundogan

Midfielder

Jamal Musiala

Attacker

Florian Wirtz

Attacker

Kai Havertz

Attacker

Germany Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Spain vs Germany Head-To-Head

Matches Played:26

Spain wins:8

Germany wins:9

Matches are drawn:9

Spain vs Germany Betting Odds

Spain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.78.

Germany to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.18.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Spain

This game will be a very difficult one to predict, and the bookies, with their odds, have also gone about it the same way. The difference between the two nations is minuscule, with neither Germany nor Spain having outright backing. Spain has marginal backing as they have been the hands-down best team in the tournament. They have excelled in every aspect of the game. They have the best attacking numbers, and their defensive ratios are also on top. Germany is not far behind, as they too have shown that they have come a long way under Naglesmann. Both teams are unbeaten, but Spain has not dropped a single point in this game, winning all four of their games quite comprehensively. Germany, on the other hand, was given a tough fight by Switzerland and Denmark. The Germans will have the backing of the home crowd; however, we do not see them prevailing here. We back Spain to win this game either in normal time or in extra time. Our prediction is a 2-1 La Roja win at the Stuttgart Arena.
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