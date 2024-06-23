Switzerland vs Germany Match Prediction
SWITZ
7%
Chance of Winning
GERM
93%
European Championship
Frankfurt Arena
Germany has nearly assured the top spot with a convincing win over Hungary in their second group game. Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute thanks to Orban slipping, which allowed Gundogan to assist the goal scorer. Neuer made a couple of good saves to keep the score level. Varga had a great chance to equalise, but his header went over, and just moments after that, Germany capitalised as Mittelstadt squared the ball to Gundogan, who finished with his weaker left foot to give Germany a two-goal advantage. Kimmich made a good goal-line clearance to keep Germany’s clean sheet intact in the end.
Switzerland took on Scotland in their second game of the group, and it did not start well for them as Scott McTominay’s effort deflected off Schar, beating Sommer in goal. The Swiss responded in fantastic fashion as Shaqiri scored a stunner and found the top corner with a curling effort. Amdouni had a great chance to put the Swiss in the lead, but he fluffed his lines. Switzerland paved the way for Scotland’s late pressure to take a point from this game and still remain unbeaten in the competition.
Facts:
- Germany and Switzerland have not faced off against each other in a major competition for quite a while. The last time these two nations locked horns in a major tournament was in 1966 at the FIFA World Cup. West Germany ended up beating Switzerland 5-0 in the group stage of that game. Prior to that, they met at the 1938 and 1962 World Cups. This will be their first meeting in the Euros.
- Switzerland has recently had a good record against Germany. They have not lost in any of their last 3 games against the Germans, winning 1 and drawing 2. The three games have been very high-scoring, with 16 goals scored and an average of 5.3 goals per game. Before these 3 games, Switzerland did not win any of the last 18 games, drawing 2 and losing 16 against Germany.
- Germany has played Switzerland a total of 53 times in all competitions. The Germans have scored in a total of 52 games and have failed to score against Switzerland just once in their history. That came in 1968 when a friendly between these two teams ended 0-0.
- Switzerland has a great record recently when it comes to not losing their final game in a major tournament. The Swiss have not lost their last group game in any of their last eight major tournaments. They have won five games and drawn three. They last played their final group game in the 2004 Euros.
- Germany goes into this on the back of two successive wins in their group stage games. If Germany wins against Switzerland, then they would become only the third host nation to win all of their group games in the Euros, after the Netherlands in 2000 and France in 1984.
Switzerland vs Germany: Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record, Germany has a slightly better record over Switzerland in recent games. In the total of 5 fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Germany has won two times and two games have ended in a draw, with Switzerland winning one. These two teams last met in the 2020 UEFA Nations League, in which the game ended 3-3. A brace from Mario Gavranovic and one goal from Remo Freuler saw Switzerland cancel out Germany, for whom Werner, Havertz, and Gnabry scored.
Germany in the first game was very dominant. However, Hungary gave them more of a competition in the second game. Hungary had the quality to play through Germany, but they lacked the incision to take and finish their chances. We believe Switzerland also does not have enough, especially in the midfield, to get a hold of Germany. It remains to be seen if Switzerland does indeed go straight at Germany or if they play more defensively.
We, however, expect Germany to keep building on its good form. Nagelsmann will want his team to keep the momentum in this game going into the knockouts, and hence we believe that Germany has a better chance of winning this game over Switzerland.
Switzerland vs Germany: Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Germany goes into this game as massive odds-on favourites to beat Switzerland on Monday. Germany has been one of the best teams in the opening two rounds of the Euros. Germany, in their wins, have produced good all-round displays, and that is why they have the backing of the bookies in this game. Switzerland, on the other hand, has also not lost, but their drawing with a team that Germany convincingly beat makes them underdogs in this game.
Germany were very composed in their game against Hungary. It was a very professional performance that saw them get 3 points. Germany had two goals to show against Hungary, for which they had an xG of 1.48. It is the second successive game that Germany has overperformed their xG, showing how much quality their attackers have. They have always been an attacking team, scoring two goals in a game on average in 2024.
It was a mixed showing for Switzerland in their game against Scotland. The Swiss did equalise and get a goal but were not able to put Scotland to the sword. Switzerland had an xG of 1.13 in the game and scored 1 goal, showing that they did not worry that much about Scotland. Switzerland is not a team known for winning games by large margins. Even in 2024, they have scored an average of just 1.5 goals in games.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will have goals but for Germany. Both teams go into this game with qualification in the bag, but in terms of quality, Germany looks like a team that is way ahead, and hence we believe that they will dominate this game.
We once again see Germany getting a clean sheet in this game. The Swiss have not massively shone when it comes to their attack. They have scored three goals in two games, but against defences that have had issues. Germany defensively has been brilliant conceding just 1 goal in 2 games. They should have also kept a clean sheet against Scotland.
We expect Germany to win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We do see them outright dominating Switzerland in this game. Germany, in their last game, registered 19 shots on Hungary’s goal. We believe that they will bombard Switzerland’s defeat, and hence we expect Germany to have 15 or more shots on Switzerland’s goal.
In terms of scoring for Germany, we will back Jamal Musiala to continue his fantastic goal-scoring record in this competition. Musiala has scored in each of his last 2 games in the Euros, and we tip him to become the only 2nd German player to score in each of the first 3 group games in a major tournament after Miroslav Klose, who did it in the 2022 World Cup. He would become the first German player, however, to score in three consecutive group games in the Euros.
Toni Kroos has just been a maestro in midfield, with his passing game being one of the best currently in world football. The midfielder has completed 100+ passes in each of his last 12 games in the Euros. With Switzerland expected to play deep, we expect Kroos to make it 13 successive games where he has 100 passes or more.
Final prediction:Germany to beat Switzerland.
Switzerland Player List
Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Gregor Kobel
Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Cedric Zesigner, Leonidas Stergiou
Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro
Attackers:Breel Embolo, Steven Zuber, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye, Kwadwoh Duah.
Switzerland Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Yann Sommer
|
Goalkeeper
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ricardo Rodriguez
|
Defender
|
Silvan Widmer
|
Wingback
|
Dan Ndoye
|
Wingback
|
Remo Freuler
|
Midfielder
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Ruben Vargas
|
Midfielder
|
Steven Zuber
|
Attacker
|
Zeki Amdouni
|
Attacker
Switzerland Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, W
Germany Player List
Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah
Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz
Attackers:Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav
Germany Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Goalkeeper
|
Joshua Kimmich
|
Defender
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
Defender
|
Jonathan Tah
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Mittelstadt
|
Defender
|
Robert Andrich
|
Midfielder
|
Toni Kroos
|
Midfielder
|
Ilkay Gundogan
|
Midfielder
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Attacker
|
Florian Wirtz
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
Germany Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W
Switzerland vs Germany Head-To-Head
Matches Played:52
Switzerland wins:9
Germany wins:35
Matches are drawn:8
Switzerland vs Germany Betting Odds
Switzerland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.27.
Germany to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.70.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.68.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Germany
There are problems in that backline that Germany is bound to exploit. The front lines in Havertz, Musiala, and Wirtz have been in really good form. Switzerland have all but secured their spot, so they will not have massive pressure in this game; however, we cannot see any result other than a German win. Our prediction is a 2-0 Germany win in Frankfurt.
Parimatch