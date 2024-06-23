Switzerland vs Germany Match Prediction SWITZ 7 % Chance of Winning GERM 93 % Bet Now! Switzerland and Germany will take on each other in their final game of the group stages in Frankfurt on Monday. Both teams are well placed to qualify for the knockout stages. Germany will all but end up at the top of the group if they can get a point over Switzerland. A loss for Switzerland and a win for Scotland could see them drop to the 3rd spot. So getting points for both teams is crucial in this game. Germany has nearly assured the top spot with a convincing win over Hungary in their second group game. Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute thanks to Orban slipping, which allowed Gundogan to assist the goal scorer. Neuer made a couple of good saves to keep the score level. Varga had a great chance to equalise, but his header went over, and just moments after that, Germany capitalised as Mittelstadt squared the ball to Gundogan, who finished with his weaker left foot to give Germany a two-goal advantage. Kimmich made a good goal-line clearance to keep Germany’s clean sheet intact in the end. Switzerland took on Scotland in their second game of the group, and it did not start well for them as Scott McTominay’s effort deflected off Schar, beating Sommer in goal. The Swiss responded in fantastic fashion as Shaqiri scored a stunner and found the top corner with a curling effort. Amdouni had a great chance to put the Swiss in the lead, but he fluffed his lines. Switzerland paved the way for Scotland’s late pressure to take a point from this game and still remain unbeaten in the competition.

Switzerland vs Germany: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Germany has a slightly better record over Switzerland in recent games. In the total of 5 fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Germany has won two times and two games have ended in a draw, with Switzerland winning one. These two teams last met in the 2020 UEFA Nations League, in which the game ended 3-3. A brace from Mario Gavranovic and one goal from Remo Freuler saw Switzerland cancel out Germany, for whom Werner, Havertz, and Gnabry scored.

Germany in the first game was very dominant. However, Hungary gave them more of a competition in the second game. Hungary had the quality to play through Germany, but they lacked the incision to take and finish their chances. We believe Switzerland also does not have enough, especially in the midfield, to get a hold of Germany. It remains to be seen if Switzerland does indeed go straight at Germany or if they play more defensively.

We, however, expect Germany to keep building on its good form. Nagelsmann will want his team to keep the momentum in this game going into the knockouts, and hence we believe that Germany has a better chance of winning this game over Switzerland.

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Switzerland vs Germany: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Germany goes into this game as massive odds-on favourites to beat Switzerland on Monday. Germany has been one of the best teams in the opening two rounds of the Euros. Germany, in their wins, have produced good all-round displays, and that is why they have the backing of the bookies in this game. Switzerland, on the other hand, has also not lost, but their drawing with a team that Germany convincingly beat makes them underdogs in this game.

Germany were very composed in their game against Hungary. It was a very professional performance that saw them get 3 points. Germany had two goals to show against Hungary, for which they had an xG of 1.48. It is the second successive game that Germany has overperformed their xG, showing how much quality their attackers have. They have always been an attacking team, scoring two goals in a game on average in 2024.

It was a mixed showing for Switzerland in their game against Scotland. The Swiss did equalise and get a goal but were not able to put Scotland to the sword. Switzerland had an xG of 1.13 in the game and scored 1 goal, showing that they did not worry that much about Scotland. Switzerland is not a team known for winning games by large margins. Even in 2024, they have scored an average of just 1.5 goals in games.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will have goals but for Germany. Both teams go into this game with qualification in the bag, but in terms of quality, Germany looks like a team that is way ahead, and hence we believe that they will dominate this game.

We once again see Germany getting a clean sheet in this game. The Swiss have not massively shone when it comes to their attack. They have scored three goals in two games, but against defences that have had issues. Germany defensively has been brilliant conceding just 1 goal in 2 games. They should have also kept a clean sheet against Scotland.

We expect Germany to win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We do see them outright dominating Switzerland in this game. Germany, in their last game, registered 19 shots on Hungary’s goal. We believe that they will bombard Switzerland’s defeat, and hence we expect Germany to have 15 or more shots on Switzerland’s goal.

In terms of scoring for Germany, we will back Jamal Musiala to continue his fantastic goal-scoring record in this competition. Musiala has scored in each of his last 2 games in the Euros, and we tip him to become the only 2nd German player to score in each of the first 3 group games in a major tournament after Miroslav Klose, who did it in the 2022 World Cup. He would become the first German player, however, to score in three consecutive group games in the Euros.

Toni Kroos has just been a maestro in midfield, with his passing game being one of the best currently in world football. The midfielder has completed 100+ passes in each of his last 12 games in the Euros. With Switzerland expected to play deep, we expect Kroos to make it 13 successive games where he has 100 passes or more.

Final prediction:Germany to beat Switzerland.

Switzerland Player List

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Cedric Zesigner, Leonidas Stergiou

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro

Attackers:Breel Embolo, Steven Zuber, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye, Kwadwoh Duah.

Switzerland Playing XI

Player Role Yann Sommer Goalkeeper Fabian Schar Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Ricardo Rodriguez Defender Silvan Widmer Wingback Dan Ndoye Wingback Remo Freuler Midfielder Granit Xhaka Midfielder Ruben Vargas Midfielder Steven Zuber Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker

Switzerland Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, W

Germany Player List

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz

Attackers:Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav

Germany Playing XI

Player Role Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Joshua Kimmich Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender Jonathan Tah Defender Maximilian Mittelstadt Defender Robert Andrich Midfielder Toni Kroos Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Jamal Musiala Attacker Florian Wirtz Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker

Germany Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Switzerland vs Germany Head-To-Head

Matches Played:52

Switzerland wins:9

Germany wins:35

Matches are drawn:8

Switzerland vs Germany Betting Odds

Switzerland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.27.

Germany to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.68.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.