Switzerland vs Hungary Match Prediction HUNG 35 % Chance of Winning SWITZ 65 % Bet Now! Switzerland will take on Hungary in the second game of Group A at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Koln. Both of these teams will want to start their campaign on a positive note, as a loss for either team could make it difficult for them to qualify for the round of 16. Hungary succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Ireland, with Adam Lang scoring the only goal in the game. Troy Parrott’s late winner in the second minute of added time inflicted defeat on Hungary. Their performance against Israel in the second game was much better. Both teams had equal chances, but Hungary were clinical as Salai scored the opener in the 11th minute. 8 minutes later, Varga scored the second with a well-taken finish. He got his brace three minutes later. Hungary could not add more to their tally, but they kept a clean sheet. Switzerland, in their first friendly in preparation for the tournament, ended up trashing Estonia 4-0. Goals from Zuber, Amdouni, Elvedi, and Shaqiri saw the Swiss cruise on the night. Their most recent game was a more nervy affair against a well-drilled Austrian team. Baumgartner scored the first goal in the 5th minute with a clinical finish. Widmar got the equaliser for the Swiss in the 26th minute. Austria was the better side on the day, but Switzerland defended well to earn a draw in the end.

Switzerland vs Hungary: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Switzerland has beaten Hungary in each of their last three games. In the last 5 games between these 2 teams, Switzerland has won three times, and one game ended in a draw, with Hungary winning once.

When these two teams last met in 2017, the score was 5-2. The notable scorers on the day were Granit Xhaka and Steven Zuber. Both of these players, seven years later, are still present on the Switzerland team. We do not see this game as such a high-scoring affair. We expect Hungary to set itself up in a way to not get beat. We expect Switzerland to go for the victory, considering they will face the likes of Scotland and Germany in the other games. 3 points for any team here would catapult them to being favourites to make it to the round of 16. Based on everything, we feel that Switzerland does have a better chance of winning due to the recent record they have against Hungary.

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Switzerland vs Hungary: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Switzerland goes into this game as an easy favourite to win against Hungary. The bookies have swayed in the direction of Switzerland due to their recent good record against Hungary and also due to their having better-named players.

Hungary, in 2024, will have an excellent international record heading into this tournament. Hungary have lost just one game in their last 10 this calendar year. They go into this game on the back of five successive wins. Considering their overall scoring record this calendar year, the Hungarians have scored 1.90 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.44. Hungary are a team that likes to be very organised and disciplined in their football. Much of their creativity comes from Szoboszlai, with Vargas being their main goal-scoring threat upfront. We expect Hungary to play more on the counter here.

Since the start of 2024, Switzerland has not had many losses to show, but they have not won many games. Their record this year has too many stalemates. The Swiss have lost 1 game out of the 10 they have played and won just 3 games. They have drawn six massive games this year. They averaged 1.60 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 0.92.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to not be a very high-scoring affair. Hungary, according to us, will play more without the ball. We expect Switzerland to be more on the ball due to the technicians they have in midfield. Our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. Both teams are very reserved when it comes to their attacks. We do expect both Hungary and Switzerland to keep this game tight. We do see both teams scoring in this game. Hungary have won each and every game this year, with Switzerland failing to find the back of the net in 20% of their games. Both teams have good scoring records; however, in this game, we do expect these teams to be more cagey in their approach. We will back to Switzerland to get two or more goals on Saturday.

For Hungary, we back Dominik Szoboszlai to be in the thick of the action come Saturday against Switzerland. The Liverpool midfielder really stands out for his country whenever he plays for them. The midfielder had four goals and three assists in the qualifying campaign for Hungary. Szoboszlai is the highest when it comes to chances created, shots taken, and attempts on target. Most of what Hungary does goes through Szoboszlai, and that is why we back him to get a goal or an assist anytime in the game.

For Switzerland, we back Zeki Amdouni to go into this game as the favourite to score. Amdouni had a decent Premier League campaign with Burnley this season. That has propelled him to be the main striker for his country, and he has the faith of his manager to score six goals. Amdouni has the pace to play on the shoulder of any defence, and that could be a big issue as Hungary does not have the best backlines. If Amdouni can time his runs well, especially on the transition, then there could be lots of spaces to exploit.

Final Prediction:Switzerland to beat Hungary.

Hungary Player List

Goalkeepers: Denis Dibusz, Peter Gulacsi, Peter Szapannos

Defenders: Botond Balogh, Endre Botka, Marton Dardai, Attila Fiola, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai

Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla, Mihaly Kata, Milos Kerkez, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Zsolt Nagy, Loic Nego, Andras Schafer, Callum Styles.

Attackers:Martin Adam, Kevin Csoboth, Daniel Gazdag, Krisztofer Horvath, Rolan Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Barnabas Varga

Hungary Playing XI

Player Role Peter Gulacsi Goalkeeper Adam Lang Defender Willi Orban Defender Attila Szalai Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Bendeguz Bolla Midfielder Callum Styles Midfielder Adam Nagy Midfielder Rolan Sallai Attacker Barnabas Varga Attacker Dominik Szoboszlai Attacker

Hungary Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Switzerland Player List

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Cedric Zesigner, Leonidas Stergiou

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro

Attackers:Breel Embolo, Steven Zuber, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye, Kwadwoh Duah.

Switzerland Playing XI

Player Role Yann Sommer Goalkeeper Fabian Schar Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Ricardo Rodriguez Defender Silvan Widmer Wingback Dan Ndoye Wingback Remo Freuler Midfielder Granit Xhaka Midfielder Ruben Vargas Midfielder Steven Zuber Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker

Switzerland Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, D, L

Hungary vs Switzerland Head-To-Head

Matches Played:46

Hungary wins:30

Switzerland wins:11

Matches are drawn:5

Hungary vs Switzerland Betting Odds

Hungary to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.38.

Switzerland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.34.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.