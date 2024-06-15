Switzerland vs Hungary Match Prediction
HUNG
35%
Chance of Winning
SWITZ
65%
European Championship
Rhein Energie Stadion
Switzerland, in their first friendly in preparation for the tournament, ended up trashing Estonia 4-0. Goals from Zuber, Amdouni, Elvedi, and Shaqiri saw the Swiss cruise on the night. Their most recent game was a more nervy affair against a well-drilled Austrian team. Baumgartner scored the first goal in the 5th minute with a clinical finish. Widmar got the equaliser for the Swiss in the 26th minute. Austria was the better side on the day, but Switzerland defended well to earn a draw in the end.
Facts:
- Hungary and Switzerland have met each other in a major tournament only once in their history. That meeting came 86 years ago at the FIFA World Cup, way back in 1938. The two met in the quarterfinals, which saw Hungary win 2-0 on the night and enter the semi-finals.
- In recent history, Switzerland has gotten the better of Hungary in most instances. The Swiss have won six of their last nine games against the Hungarians, drawing two and losing just one. The defeat came back in 1998 when Hungary won in Budapest.
- Hungary and Switzerland have always produced goal-scoring bonanzas in recent memory. The last two games between these two teams saw both teams score a total of 12 goals. Switzerland managed to score eight goals, with Hungary bagging four. These two games were the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2018. They have not faced each other since then.
- Hungary this year have made 3 successive appearances in the Euros Tournament. Before 2016, Hungary qualified for the Euros in just two of their 14 seasons. They managed to appear in the 1964 and 1972 editions of the competition. 1964 was their inaugural Euro appearance, and they managed to clinch bronze in that edition of the Euros, which to date has continued to be their best finish.
- Switzerland has a great record when it comes to qualifying from the group stages of major competitions. The Swiss have gotten off their group in each of their last five major tournaments, consisting of the World Cup and Euros. France is the only other team to do so.
- Switzerland’s first three appearances in the Euros were in 1996, 2004, and 2008. In all of these editions, the Swiss were knocked out in the group stages themselves. However, in the last two editions in 2016 and 2020, they made it to the round of 16 in 2016 and the quarterfinals in 2020.
Switzerland vs Hungary: Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record, Switzerland has beaten Hungary in each of their last three games. In the last 5 games between these 2 teams, Switzerland has won three times, and one game ended in a draw, with Hungary winning once.
When these two teams last met in 2017, the score was 5-2. The notable scorers on the day were Granit Xhaka and Steven Zuber. Both of these players, seven years later, are still present on the Switzerland team. We do not see this game as such a high-scoring affair. We expect Hungary to set itself up in a way to not get beat. We expect Switzerland to go for the victory, considering they will face the likes of Scotland and Germany in the other games. 3 points for any team here would catapult them to being favourites to make it to the round of 16. Based on everything, we feel that Switzerland does have a better chance of winning due to the recent record they have against Hungary.
Switzerland vs Hungary: Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Switzerland goes into this game as an easy favourite to win against Hungary. The bookies have swayed in the direction of Switzerland due to their recent good record against Hungary and also due to their having better-named players.
Hungary, in 2024, will have an excellent international record heading into this tournament. Hungary have lost just one game in their last 10 this calendar year. They go into this game on the back of five successive wins. Considering their overall scoring record this calendar year, the Hungarians have scored 1.90 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.44. Hungary are a team that likes to be very organised and disciplined in their football. Much of their creativity comes from Szoboszlai, with Vargas being their main goal-scoring threat upfront. We expect Hungary to play more on the counter here.
Since the start of 2024, Switzerland has not had many losses to show, but they have not won many games. Their record this year has too many stalemates. The Swiss have lost 1 game out of the 10 they have played and won just 3 games. They have drawn six massive games this year. They averaged 1.60 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 0.92.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to not be a very high-scoring affair. Hungary, according to us, will play more without the ball. We expect Switzerland to be more on the ball due to the technicians they have in midfield. Our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. Both teams are very reserved when it comes to their attacks. We do expect both Hungary and Switzerland to keep this game tight. We do see both teams scoring in this game. Hungary have won each and every game this year, with Switzerland failing to find the back of the net in 20% of their games. Both teams have good scoring records; however, in this game, we do expect these teams to be more cagey in their approach. We will back to Switzerland to get two or more goals on Saturday.
For Hungary, we back Dominik Szoboszlai to be in the thick of the action come Saturday against Switzerland. The Liverpool midfielder really stands out for his country whenever he plays for them. The midfielder had four goals and three assists in the qualifying campaign for Hungary. Szoboszlai is the highest when it comes to chances created, shots taken, and attempts on target. Most of what Hungary does goes through Szoboszlai, and that is why we back him to get a goal or an assist anytime in the game.
For Switzerland, we back Zeki Amdouni to go into this game as the favourite to score. Amdouni had a decent Premier League campaign with Burnley this season. That has propelled him to be the main striker for his country, and he has the faith of his manager to score six goals. Amdouni has the pace to play on the shoulder of any defence, and that could be a big issue as Hungary does not have the best backlines. If Amdouni can time his runs well, especially on the transition, then there could be lots of spaces to exploit.
Final Prediction:Switzerland to beat Hungary.
Hungary Player List
Goalkeepers: Denis Dibusz, Peter Gulacsi, Peter Szapannos
Defenders: Botond Balogh, Endre Botka, Marton Dardai, Attila Fiola, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai
Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla, Mihaly Kata, Milos Kerkez, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Zsolt Nagy, Loic Nego, Andras Schafer, Callum Styles.
Attackers:Martin Adam, Kevin Csoboth, Daniel Gazdag, Krisztofer Horvath, Rolan Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Barnabas Varga
Hungary Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Peter Gulacsi
|
Goalkeeper
|
Adam Lang
|
Defender
|
Willi Orban
|
Defender
|
Attila Szalai
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Bendeguz Bolla
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Styles
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Nagy
|
Midfielder
|
Rolan Sallai
|
Attacker
|
Barnabas Varga
|
Attacker
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Attacker
Hungary Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W
Switzerland Player List
Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Gregor Kobel
Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Cedric Zesigner, Leonidas Stergiou
Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro
Attackers:Breel Embolo, Steven Zuber, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye, Kwadwoh Duah.
Switzerland Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Yann Sommer
|
Goalkeeper
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ricardo Rodriguez
|
Defender
|
Silvan Widmer
|
Wingback
|
Dan Ndoye
|
Wingback
|
Remo Freuler
|
Midfielder
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Ruben Vargas
|
Midfielder
|
Steven Zuber
|
Attacker
|
Zeki Amdouni
|
Attacker
Switzerland Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, D, L
Hungary vs Switzerland Head-To-Head
Matches Played:46
Hungary wins:30
Switzerland wins:11
Matches are drawn:5
Hungary vs Switzerland Betting Odds
Hungary to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.38.
Switzerland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.34.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.20.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Switzerland
Hence, they are accustomed to the big occasion. They have enough experience in the form of Schar, Akanji, Xhaka, and Shaqiri, coupled with some young talents, to keep an eye on. Hungary, on the other hand, does not have many star players in their team. They do have Szoboszlai, who has been in brilliant form recently; however, most of their players are not well known. We can see Hungary making this game difficult for Switzerland, but we back the latter to get the job done at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Koln on Saturday. Our prediction for this game is a 2-1 win for Switzerland.
Parimatch