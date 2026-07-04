Switzerland vs Italy Match Prediction

Italy will take on Switzerland in the first game of the knockout stage of the Euros at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Both teams in their respective groups ended up as runners-up. Italy had the toughest of the two groups, as they were tied in with the likes of Croatia, Spain, and Albania. They did beat Albania convincingly in the opener but had a difficult encounter against Spain in the second game. Against Croatia in the final game, they did have more when it came to the attempts, but it was Croatia who had the better chances. Donnarumma saved Modric’s penalty, but moments later Modric scored after Italy failed to clear their lines. Croatia was on course for qualification; however, Mattia Zaccagni’s brilliant swinging strike saw Italy level the tie in the dying minutes of the game, knocking Croatia out.

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Switzerland came face-to-face with the hosts in Germany, needing just a point to seal their qualification for the knockouts. They got off to a flying start thanks to Dan Ndoye’s well-struck volley. Switzerland were on cloud nine after Vargas found the back of the net in the 83rd minute, only for it to be ruled out for a minor offside in the build-up. Switzerland were on course to finish at the top of their group, but a late strike from Niclas Fullkrug saw the Germans equalise. The point was enough to get the Swiss through as runners-up.

Switzerland vs Italy: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Italy has a slightly better record over Switzerland in recent games. In the total of 3 fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Italy has won 1 time, and 2 games ended in a draw, with Switzerland winning none. These two teams last met in a World Cup qualifier back in 2021. The game ended 1-1 on the night at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Silvan Widmer opened the scoring for Switzerland, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored the leveller in the 36th minute.

Switzerland did well to qualify as group runner-ups against the likes of Germany and Hungary. They played very well against Germany. The Swiss were well organised at the back and looked good whenever they counter-attacked. They will need to apply the same philosophy to Italy. This Italian defence does give up chances, and Switzerland will need to take those chances once they are awarded. Wasting chances against Italy has always led to other teams’ downfalls.

Italy has a set game plan. They have not looked very convincing in the group stages, but that will always be Italy, in a nutshell. The longer this game plays out, the better it is for Italy. Scoring the first goal will be crucial for both teams in this game. An early goal will most certainly see the team that scored go more defensive as the game goes forward. Based on history, Italy has a slightly better chance of winning.

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Switzerland vs Italy: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Italy goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to beat Switzerland on Saturday. Switzerland in their group have been quite a resolute team, having not tasted defeat. Their results, however, do not show many wins. Italy, on the other hand, also did not have a good group stage where they were able to win just one game. The difference between these two teams in form is not that much, hence the close odds. The bookmakers have favoured Italy because of their history of getting by teams. They are also the defending champions.

Switzerland were very composed in their game against Germany until the last moment. It was a very professional performance that saw the Swiss so close to getting 3 points. Fullkrug, however, spoiled the party. Switzerland had one goal to show against Germany, for which they had an xG of 0.74. Switzerland is not a team that creates and scores much. Their average goal-scoring record in 2024 stands at only 1.3 goals per game.

It was a mixed showing for Italy in their game against Croatia. The Italians did equalise and get a goal in the last minute but were not able to put Croatia to the sword in the early stages. Italy had an xG of 1.09, scoring 1 goal. Italy did have attempts on Croatia’s goal, but not many were really close chances. Italy will continue to be one of the lowest-scoring teams in 2024, as they average 1.4 goals per game.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be a very low-scoring encounter.

Both Italy and Switzerland are nations that like to make football cagey. They are both highly defensive teams; hence, do not expect a goal frenzy in this one. We could also see this game going to extra time, as highlighted above. Many of the games between these two have ended in a draw.

We want both teams to score in this game. Switzerland has had a good record of scoring in the group stages of the competition. They do not score many goals, but they do score, having found the net in each of their three group stage games. Italy have also scored in two of their last three games in the group.

We expect this game to end level after 90 minutes, with Italy getting the win either in extra time or on penalties. We do not see any team right away dominating the other in the game. However, we do want the Azzurri to have more of the ball because of the quality they have in midfield. Italy having more than 52% possession is our call. We also expect the Azzurri to have 10 or more shots against Switzerland. Italy will average 10.5 shots in 2024.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a busy goalkeeper in the group stages of this tournament. The Paris Saint-Germain keeper has already made a total of 11 saves in three games. That is the highest tally for Italy since Gianluigi Buffon, who also made 11 saves in the 2012 Euros. We expect the Swiss attackers to target the Italian goalkeeper. They had three shots on target against Germany, and hence we expect a similar number against Italy. Donnarumma to make three or more saves in 90 minutes is our call.

Remo Freuler has been in the thick of assisting Switzerland. The midfielder has been the Swiss’ creative spark, getting 3 assists in his last 4 games in the Euros. There is a high likelihood of that in this game as well. Backing Steven Zuber will also be a good call, as he is the only Swiss player with more assists than Freuler with 4.

Final prediction:Italy will beat Switzerland.

Switzerland Player List

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Cedric Zesigner, Leonidas Stergiou

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro

Attackers:Breel Embolo, Steven Zuber, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye, Kwadwoh Duah.

Switzerland Playing XI

Player Role Yann Sommer Goalkeeper Fabian Schar Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Ricardo Rodriguez Defender Silvan Widmer Wingback Dan Ndoye Wingback Remo Freuler Midfielder Granit Xhaka Midfielder Dan Ndoye Midfielder Steven Zuber Attacker Kwadwoh Duah Attacker

Switzerland Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, D, W

Italy Player List

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Ivan Provedel, Guglielmo Vicario

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni, Raoul Bellanova, Alessandro Buongiorno, Riccardo Calafiori, Andrea Cambiaso, Matteo Darmian, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Gianluca Mancini, Federico Gatti

Midfielders:Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Fagioli, Michael Folorunsho, Davide Frattesi, Jorginho, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Forwards:Federico Chiesa, Stephan El Shaarawy, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui, Gianluca Scamacca, Mattia Zaccagni

Italy Playing XI

Player Role Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Matteo Darmian Defender Alessandro Bastoni Defender Alessandro Buongiorno Defender Raoul Bellanova Defender Federico Dimarco Defender Jorginho Midfielder Nicolo Barella Midfielder Davide Frattesi Attacker Federico Chiesa Attacker Gianluca Scamacca Attacker

Italy Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, D

Switzerland vs Italy Head-To-Head

Matches Played:60

Switzerland wins:7

Italy wins:29

Matches are drawn:24

Switzerland vs Italy Betting Odds

Switzerland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

Italy to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.47.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 2.92.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.