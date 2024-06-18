Turkey vs Georgia Match Prediction TURK 71 % Chance of Winning GRG 29 % Bet Now! Turkey will be facing new boys Georgia in the first game of Group F at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Tuesday. Both teams will want to start their campaign with wins, as a victory would give any of these teams a massive shot at getting at least 3rd place in this group. Portugal and the Czech Republic are the other two teams that constitute this group. Turkey had a brilliant qualifying campaign for this edition of the Euros. In the 10 games, they ended up losing just once. That defeat came at home to Croatia. However, later, Turkey went away to Croatia and beat them in the reverse fixture. Their form has, however, dropped massively in the 10 games they have played in 2024. They travelled to face Italy in their first friendly game in the build-up to the Euros. It was the same old problem of finishing off their chances. Both teams were equal when it came to this game, but no team could open the deadlock. The game ended 0-0 on the night. They faced Poland in their second friendly and went down to an early goal from Swiderski. Turkey had the better chances in the game, registering 22 shots, with one finally being the equaliser through Yilmaz. The Turks fumbled at the back late on as Zalewski scored the winner in the 90th. Georgia had just one game in the buildup to their Euro campaign. They played Montenegro at the Podgorica City Stadium and convincingly beat them 3-1 that night. Kiteishvilli, Mikautadze, and Zivzivadze scored the goals on the day. In terms of their qualification for the Euros, they had to beat Greece in a one-off play-off game on penalties as they failed to get an automatic promotion from their group.

Turkey vs Georgia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to head-to-head meetings, it is Turkey that has had the last laugh on many occasions. In the last five games played between these two teams, Turley has won three; one game ended in a dead rubber, with Georgia winning just once.

Georgia will need to go into this game believing that they can take advantage of this Turkey team. Kvaratskhelia is a massive x factor, and on his day, he can virtually be unplayable. Georgia, however, needs the other players to support him. Will Sagnol needs to get his basics right and make them hard to beat. If Georgia can get something from this game, then their chances of making the next round will get a massive boost.

Turkey will need to put their performances in 2024 behind them and start afresh. This Turkish outfit is a very young squad. Only Ukraine has had a younger team in qualifying and the Euros. The experienced players on this team do need to step up and lead by example. Based on everything, Turkey does have a better chance of winning, but not by much.

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Turkey vs Georgia predictions and betting tips

According to the bookmakers, Turkey goes into this game as a major odds favourite to beat Georgia on Wednesday. The bookies have backed Turkey as they have had a better qualifying campaign, plus they do have more experience in major tournaments than Georgia. Turkey also has a lot of players in their squad who tend to play in the major domestic league, hence making them play better in big situations. Georgia are underdogs here because of the limited experience they have in major competitions.

Turkey, however, in 2024, will have had some dreadful performances under their German manager, Montella. Turkey does have a good pool of players, but the results have not been good enough, as they have already lost four games this year. They have just three wins and three draws out of the 10 games to play. When it comes to their overall scoring record this year, Turkey does not have the best of records. They have scored 1.40 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.75. Not converting their chances is dearly impacting their results.

Since the start of 2024, Georgia has also had some shaky performances in the buildup to this edition of the Euros. They have won just four of their 10 games this year, drawing two and losing four. They have a 40% win record in comparison to Turkey, who surprisingly have an inferior record of 30%. The Georgian attack averages 2.20 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.51. Georgia does have much better attacking numbers than Turkey, which is something to keep in mind.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. Like most of the games in the Euros, we expect this one to have goals as well.

In this game, we do back both Turkey and Georgia to score. Georgia has a 40% clean sheet record in comparison to Turkey’s 30%. Both defences can be suspect in allowing the opposition to score. In terms of scoring, both have a good case. Turkey has scored in 80% of their games in 2024, with Georgia also having the same number. Our prediction is that both teams will score a combined tally of 3.5 or more goals here. We also expect Turkey to score two or more goals in this game.

Georgia's games have a high scoring record, and that stems from the fact that they do take a lot of shots on goal. The Georgians average 11.2 shots per game. The likes of Kvaratskhelia love to cut in and unleash a shot; hence, we also back the Napoli winger to have two or more shots in this game.

When it comes to scoring for Georgia, we back Kvaratskhelia to go into this game as the favourite to score. He has had a good campaign, especially in 2024, where he has already scored four goals and is the top scorer. Any other trait Kvaratskhelia is good at is getting past his man. The winger made 44 dribbles in qualifying, which was a record. We back Kvaratskhelia to do some work on Tuesday against Turkey. We expect him to have four or more dribbles in this game.

Hakan Calhanoglu is another shot magnet when it comes to the Turkey team. The midfielder who plays his football at Inter Milan is one of the deadliest strikers on the ball at the moment. Calhanoglu ended the most sequences with a shot in qualifying. He did that 47 times throughout qualifying. Calhanoglu is also on all types of set pieces, penalties, and free kicks. Hence, we expect the midfielder to have two or more shots in this game. We also told him to hit the target once. In terms of scoring for Turkey, Cenk Tosun and Arturkoglu are the best options to back.

Final Prediction:Turkey to beat Georgia

Turkey Player List

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok, Ugurcan Cakir, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Samet Akaydin, Ahmetcan Kaplan

Midfielders:Hakan Calhanoglu, Kaan Ayhan, Okay Yokuslu, Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler

Forwards:Cenk Tosun, Irfan Kahveci, Kerem Akturkoglu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Kenan Yildiz, Bertug Yildirim, Semih Kilicsoy, Yusuf Yazıcı

Turkey Playing XI

Player Role Mert Gunok Goalkeeper Kaan Ayhan Defender Merih Demiral Defender Ferdi Kadioglu Defender Abdulkerim Bardakci Defender Salih Ozcan Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu Midfielder Arda Guler Midfielder Kenan Yildiz Attacker Kerem Akturkoglu Attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz Attacker

Turkey Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, D

Georgia Player List

Goalkeepers:Giorgi Loria, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Luka Gugeshashvili.

Defenders:Guram Kashia, Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Jemal Tabidze, Luka Lochoshvili, Giorgi Gocholeishvili, Giorgi Gvelesiani, Solomon Kvirkvelia

Midfielders:Nika Kvekverskiri, Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Levan Shengelia, Giorgi Tsitaishvili, Anzor Mekvabishvili, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Sandro Altunashvili, Jaba Kankava

Forwards:Giorgi Kvilitaia, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Budu Zivzivadze, Georges Mikautadze, Zuriko Davitashvili, Saba Lobzhanidze

Georgia Playing XI

Player Role Giorgi Mamardashvili Goalkeeper Solomon Kvirkvelia Defender Lasha Dvali Defender Guram Kashia Defender Levan Shengelia Defender Otar Kakabadze Defender Otar Kiteishvili Midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze Midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili Midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Attacker Budu Zivzivadze Attacker

Georgia Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, D

Turkey vs Georgia Head-To-Head

Matches Played:5

Turkey wins:3

Georgia wins:1

Matches are drawn:1

Turkey vs Georgia Betting Odds

Turkey to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.74.

Georgia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.