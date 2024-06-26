Ukraine vs Belgium Match Prediction UKR 11 % Chance of Winning BLG 89 % Bet Now! Ukraine and Belgium will take on each other at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart in the final match week of Group E. This group continues to be one of the most fascinating groups, as all four participants have three points each. Belgium are 2nd in the group with 3 points, whereas Ukraine are at the bottom with 3 points as well. The standings currently in this group have been decided on goals scored and goal difference. Belgium's winning this game by a handsome margin will most likely see them top the group. A draw for Belgium should be enough because of their good goal difference. A win will also put Ukraine on top; however, a loss here would make it difficult for them as their goal difference is the worst. 3rd place in this group will most likely qualify for the next round. Ukraine, however, is in the biggest trouble, as they, out of all the other 3 teams, need to win this game. Ukraine kept their hopes alive as they turned around the game in the second half against Slovakia with goals from Shaparenko and Yaremchuk. Goals from Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne saw Belgium break the dominant resolve of Romania at the back.

Ukraine vs Belgium: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, these two nations have never faced each other in any competition. Both teams, however, boast a really good record when they come face-to-face against a nation that they are playing for the first time.

Belgium, in their last 22 games, has not tasted defeat by any nation that they have played against. They have won 13 and drawn 9 of those 22 games. Their last defeat to a team they were playing for the first time dates way back to 1999 when they lost 1-0 to Egypt.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has only 1 defeat to show in their previous 11 games against a nation that they have debuted against. They have won five and drawn five of those 11, with the only defeat coming against Malta. They were beaten 1-0 on the day in 2017.

Both teams have a chance of getting something in this game, but Belgium’s grit seems stronger, which is why we give them a better chance of winning.

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Ukraine vs Belgium: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Belgium goes into this game as big odds-on favourites to beat Ukraine on Wednesday. Belgium went into this game under big pressure as they lost their opening game in what was a shock to many. Their performance after the defeat was commendable, as their senior personnel stepped up. Ukraine also came into this with momentum after winning their last game, but Belgium do have the backing of the bookies due to the matchwinners they have in this team.

Ukraine's last game against Slovakia did start off slowly, but their comeback in the second half was immense. They deserved their second half turnaround, as they were opportunistic and clinical in terms of putting their chances away. They exceeded their xG ratio of 1.56, scoring two goals in the game. Ukraine do not have the best scoring stats, but they tend to be clinical, as in 2024 they averaged a total of 1.6 goals from an expected goal tally of 1.64.

Belgium, in their game, were very dominant against Romania and got the win, which they in every way deserved. De Bruyne and co. were in control of the game in most spells, and their attacking numbers were also good. The Belgians registered an xG of 1.88 goals and scored two on the night. They had a good expected goal ratio in their defeat to Slovakia, but they failed to convert their chances then.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Belgium should end up winning this game by a good margin on Wednesday. We believe that both teams will be motivated to get into the knockouts so we can see goals in this game. This being a must-win game for both should result in some end-to-end moments.

We back Belgium to win this game, but not by a huge margin. The Belgians scoring two or more goals is our prediction in this game. We also back Tedesco’s chances of winning by a margin of two or more goals. Ukraine this year has been highly suspect in their defence. In 2024, they have conceded an average of 1 goal per game. Hence, we can see Belgium scoring past them as the Red Devils averaged 1.9 goals in 2024. Even though Belgium kept a clean sheet in the last game, we expect their defence to be breached in this game. We back Ukraine to get a goal here.

In terms of goal involvement for Ukraine, we back Roman Yaremchuk to go in as the favourite to either score or assist against Belgium in this game. Yaremchuk has been Ukraine’s most in-form player in the last few games. The attacker has scored three goals and assisted two in his last seven appearances for his nation. However, two goals and two assists have come from him when he has been brought on from the bench. It remains to be seen if Dovbyk is preferred to Yaremchuk once again or if the manager finds a way to start both players. We will recommend that you back the player that starts from the go. Hence, we recommend our readers keep their eyes out for the lineups one hour prior to kickoff.

Kevin De Bruyne was brilliant in his last game for Belgium. He ended up scoring the second crucial goal with a good assist from Lukaku. De Bruyne has an insane record of having 31 goal involvements in 32 games for his team. That shows that De Bruyne tends to deliver in most games for his country. The Manchester City midfielder has 12 goals and 19 assists in those 32 games. We expect Belgium to once again be carried by De Bruyne. A goal or assist is a good shout for the midfielder. We will also still have Romelu Lukaku to score. The striker has been one of the unluckiest players in the group stage, as three of his goals have been ruled out. He is getting into good areas, and against a defence like Ukraine, we can see Lukaku finally open his account at the Euros.

Final prediction:Belgium will beat Ukraine.

Ukraine Player List

Goalkeepers:Andriy Lunin, Anatoliy Trubin, Heorhiy Bushchan

Defenders:Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Maksym Taloverov, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Svatok, Bohdan Mykhaylichenko

Midfielders:Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykhailo Mudryk, Viktor Tsyhankov, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Attackers:Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Vladyslav Vanat.

Ukraine Playing XI

Player Role Andriy Lunin Goalkeeper Yukhym Konoplia Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Mykola Matvienko Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko Defender Viktor Tsyhankov Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko Midfielder Taras Stepanenko Midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker Heorhiy Sudakov Attacker Roman Yaremchuk Attacker

Ukraine Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, D

Belgium Player List

Goalkeepers:Matz Sels, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Maxim De Cuyper

Midfielders:Aster Vranckx, Youri Tielemans, Orel Mangala, Kevin De Bruyne, Arthur Vermeeren, Amadou Onana

Forwards:Romelu Lukaku, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard, Johan Bakayoko, Dodi Lukebakio, Yannick Carrasco

Belgium Playing XI

Player Role Koen Casteels Goalkeeper Wout Faes Defender Axel Witsel Defender Thomas Meunier, Defender Timothy Castagne Defender Orel Mangala Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Jeremy Doku Attacker Romelu Lukaku Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker

Belgium Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, D

Ukraine vs Belgium Head-To-Head

Matches Played:0

Ukraine wins:0

Belgium wins:0

Matches are drawn:0

Ukraine vs Belgium Betting Odds

Ukraine to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.27.

Belgium to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.72.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.23.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.