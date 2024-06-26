Ukraine vs Belgium Match Prediction
UKR
11%
Chance of Winning
BLG
89%
European Championship
MHP Arena
A win will also put Ukraine on top; however, a loss here would make it difficult for them as their goal difference is the worst. 3rd place in this group will most likely qualify for the next round. Ukraine, however, is in the biggest trouble, as they, out of all the other 3 teams, need to win this game. Ukraine kept their hopes alive as they turned around the game in the second half against Slovakia with goals from Shaparenko and Yaremchuk. Goals from Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne saw Belgium break the dominant resolve of Romania at the back.
Facts:
- Belgium have a good record when it comes to playing in the final game of the group stages. The Red Devils have not played any of their last group stage games in the previous six editions of the Euros. They have won five and drawn one of those games. They last lost a final group stage game way back in 2000 against Turkey.
- Ukraine have a bizarre scoring record when it comes to the Euros. They have played a total of 13 games in the Euros so far. In those 13 games, they have either scored two goals in a game or not scored even one. In eight of those 13 games, they have not scored, and in five, they have scored two goals, including their last win over Slovakia.
- Belgium also has a very good overall record when it comes to winning games in the group stages. Their defeat to Slovakia in game week 1 was the only loss they suffered in their last seven games. They have won each of the other six matchups. In the World Cup and Euros combined, they have won 14 of their last 18 games, failing to qualify for knockouts in just 1 of their last 6 major tournaments, which happened to be the 2022 World Cup.
- Ukraine has the chance of reaching the round of 16 of a major competition for the third time in its history. They reached the last 16 in the 2006 World Cup and the 2020 Euros before this. Their final matchweek group game record has not been the best. They have lost each of their last three final group games in major competitions by an exact scoreline of 1-0.
Ukraine vs Belgium: Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record, these two nations have never faced each other in any competition. Both teams, however, boast a really good record when they come face-to-face against a nation that they are playing for the first time.
Belgium, in their last 22 games, has not tasted defeat by any nation that they have played against. They have won 13 and drawn 9 of those 22 games. Their last defeat to a team they were playing for the first time dates way back to 1999 when they lost 1-0 to Egypt.
Ukraine, on the other hand, has only 1 defeat to show in their previous 11 games against a nation that they have debuted against. They have won five and drawn five of those 11, with the only defeat coming against Malta. They were beaten 1-0 on the day in 2017.
Both teams have a chance of getting something in this game, but Belgium’s grit seems stronger, which is why we give them a better chance of winning.
Ukraine vs Belgium: Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Belgium goes into this game as big odds-on favourites to beat Ukraine on Wednesday. Belgium went into this game under big pressure as they lost their opening game in what was a shock to many. Their performance after the defeat was commendable, as their senior personnel stepped up. Ukraine also came into this with momentum after winning their last game, but Belgium do have the backing of the bookies due to the matchwinners they have in this team.
Ukraine's last game against Slovakia did start off slowly, but their comeback in the second half was immense. They deserved their second half turnaround, as they were opportunistic and clinical in terms of putting their chances away. They exceeded their xG ratio of 1.56, scoring two goals in the game. Ukraine do not have the best scoring stats, but they tend to be clinical, as in 2024 they averaged a total of 1.6 goals from an expected goal tally of 1.64.
Belgium, in their game, were very dominant against Romania and got the win, which they in every way deserved. De Bruyne and co. were in control of the game in most spells, and their attacking numbers were also good. The Belgians registered an xG of 1.88 goals and scored two on the night. They had a good expected goal ratio in their defeat to Slovakia, but they failed to convert their chances then.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Belgium should end up winning this game by a good margin on Wednesday. We believe that both teams will be motivated to get into the knockouts so we can see goals in this game. This being a must-win game for both should result in some end-to-end moments.
We back Belgium to win this game, but not by a huge margin. The Belgians scoring two or more goals is our prediction in this game. We also back Tedesco’s chances of winning by a margin of two or more goals. Ukraine this year has been highly suspect in their defence. In 2024, they have conceded an average of 1 goal per game. Hence, we can see Belgium scoring past them as the Red Devils averaged 1.9 goals in 2024. Even though Belgium kept a clean sheet in the last game, we expect their defence to be breached in this game. We back Ukraine to get a goal here.
In terms of goal involvement for Ukraine, we back Roman Yaremchuk to go in as the favourite to either score or assist against Belgium in this game. Yaremchuk has been Ukraine’s most in-form player in the last few games. The attacker has scored three goals and assisted two in his last seven appearances for his nation. However, two goals and two assists have come from him when he has been brought on from the bench. It remains to be seen if Dovbyk is preferred to Yaremchuk once again or if the manager finds a way to start both players. We will recommend that you back the player that starts from the go. Hence, we recommend our readers keep their eyes out for the lineups one hour prior to kickoff.
Kevin De Bruyne was brilliant in his last game for Belgium. He ended up scoring the second crucial goal with a good assist from Lukaku. De Bruyne has an insane record of having 31 goal involvements in 32 games for his team. That shows that De Bruyne tends to deliver in most games for his country. The Manchester City midfielder has 12 goals and 19 assists in those 32 games. We expect Belgium to once again be carried by De Bruyne. A goal or assist is a good shout for the midfielder. We will also still have Romelu Lukaku to score. The striker has been one of the unluckiest players in the group stage, as three of his goals have been ruled out. He is getting into good areas, and against a defence like Ukraine, we can see Lukaku finally open his account at the Euros.
Final prediction:Belgium will beat Ukraine.
Ukraine Player List
Goalkeepers:Andriy Lunin, Anatoliy Trubin, Heorhiy Bushchan
Defenders:Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Maksym Taloverov, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Svatok, Bohdan Mykhaylichenko
Midfielders:Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykhailo Mudryk, Viktor Tsyhankov, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Attackers:Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Vladyslav Vanat.
Ukraine Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andriy Lunin
|
Goalkeeper
|
Yukhym Konoplia
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Mykola Matvienko
|
Defender
|
Vitaliy Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Viktor Tsyhankov
|
Midfielder
|
Mykola Shaparenko
|
Midfielder
|
Taras Stepanenko
|
Midfielder
|
Mykhailo Mudryk
|
Attacker
|
Heorhiy Sudakov
|
Attacker
|
Roman Yaremchuk
|
Attacker
Ukraine Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, D
Belgium Player List
Goalkeepers:Matz Sels, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski
Defenders: Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Maxim De Cuyper
Midfielders:Aster Vranckx, Youri Tielemans, Orel Mangala, Kevin De Bruyne, Arthur Vermeeren, Amadou Onana
Forwards:Romelu Lukaku, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard, Johan Bakayoko, Dodi Lukebakio, Yannick Carrasco
Belgium Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Koen Casteels
|
Goalkeeper
|
Wout Faes
|
Defender
|
Axel Witsel
|
Defender
|
Thomas Meunier,
|
Defender
|
Timothy Castagne
|
Defender
|
Orel Mangala
|
Midfielder
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
Attacker
|
Leandro Trossard
|
Attacker
Belgium Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, D
Ukraine vs Belgium Head-To-Head
Matches Played:0
Ukraine wins:0
Belgium wins:0
Matches are drawn:0
Ukraine vs Belgium Betting Odds
Ukraine to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.27.
Belgium to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.72.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.23.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Belgium
Parimatch