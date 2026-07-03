Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of League One 2026
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League One Team List
Lincoln
Cardiff
Stockport County
Luton
Plymouth
Bolton
Stevenage
Bradford
Huddersfield
Wycombe
Doncaster
Blackpool
Mansfield Town
Barnsley
Reading
Wigan
Leyton Orient
AFC Wimbledon
Burton Albion
Peterborough
Exeter City
Port Vale
Rotherham
Northampton
League One Stadiums
Toughsheet Community Stadium
Bolton, England
John Smith's Stadium
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England
AESSEAL New York Stadium
Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England
Lamex Stadium
Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England
Sixfields Stadium
Northampton, East Midlands, England
Bloomfield Road
Blackpool, Lancashire, England
Pirelli Stadium
Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Home Park
Plymouth, England
Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough, England
Select Car Leasing Stadium
Reading, Berkshire, England
Adams Park
High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England
University of Bradford Stadium
Bradford, West Yorkshire, England
Wembley Stadium
London, England
Oakwell
Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England
LNER Stadium
Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England
Eco-Power Stadium
Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England
Edgeley Park
Stockport, Greater Manchester, England
Vale Park
Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Kenilworth Road
Luton, Bedfordshire, England
The Cherry Red Records Stadium
London, England
St James Park
Exeter, Devon, England
One Call Stadium
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England