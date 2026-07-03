Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of League One 2026

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League One Team List

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Lincoln

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Cardiff

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Stockport County

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Luton

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Plymouth

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Bolton

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Stevenage

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Bradford

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Huddersfield

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Wycombe

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Doncaster

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Blackpool

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Mansfield Town

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Barnsley

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Reading

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Wigan

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Leyton Orient

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AFC Wimbledon

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Burton Albion

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Peterborough

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Exeter City

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Port Vale

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Rotherham

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Northampton

League One Stadiums

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Toughsheet Community Stadium

Bolton, England

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John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England

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AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England

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Lamex Stadium

Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England

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Sixfields Stadium

Northampton, East Midlands, England

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Bloomfield Road

Blackpool, Lancashire, England

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Pirelli Stadium

Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, England

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Home Park

Plymouth, England

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Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough, England

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Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading, Berkshire, England

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Adams Park

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England

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University of Bradford Stadium

Bradford, West Yorkshire, England

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Wembley Stadium

London, England

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Oakwell

Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England

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LNER Stadium

Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England

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Eco-Power Stadium

Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England

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Edgeley Park

Stockport, Greater Manchester, England

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Vale Park

Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England

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Kenilworth Road

Luton, Bedfordshire, England

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The Cherry Red Records Stadium

London, England

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St James Park

Exeter, Devon, England

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One Call Stadium

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England