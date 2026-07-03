Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of National League - North 2026
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National League - North Team List
AFC Fylde
South Shields
Kidderminster Harriers
Macclesfield
Merthyr Town
Buxton
Darlington 1883
Scarborough Athletic
Chester
Spennymoor Town
Marine
Radcliffe
AFC Telford United
Southport
Worksop Town
Oxford City
Hereford
Chorley
Bedford Town
Curzon Ashton
King's Lynn Town
Peterborough Sports
Alfreton Town
Leamington
National League - North Stadiums
Mill Farm Stadium
Wesham, England
1st Cloud Arena
South Shields, Tyne and Wear, England
The Marine Travel Arena
Crosby, Merseyside, England
The Leasing.com Stadium
Macclesfield, Cheshire, England
Haig Avenue
Southport, Merseyside, England
Victory Park
Chorley, Lancashire, England
The Impact Arena
Alfreton, Derbyshire, England
Lincoln Road
Peterborough, England
Flamingo Land Stadium
Scarborough, North Yorkshire, England
Aggborough Stadium
Kidderminster, Worcestershire, England
Blackwell Meadows
Darlington, Durham, England
Neuven Stadium
Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, England
The Brewery Field
Spennymoor, County Durham, England
Deva Stadium
Chester, Cheshire, England
Your Co-op Community Stadium
Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England
The Walks
King's Lynn, Norfolk, England
Windsor Foodservice Stadium
Worksop, Nottinghamshire, England
Tameside Stadium
Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, England
The New Eyrie
Cardington, Bedfordshire, England
RAW Charging Stadium
Oxford, Oxfordshire, England
Penydarren Park
Merthyr Tydfil, Wales