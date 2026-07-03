Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of Non League Premier - Southern South 2026
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Non League Premier - Southern South Team List
Walton & Hersham
Gloucester City
Farnham Town
Poole Town
Chertsey Town
Sholing
Berkhamsted
Gosport Borough
Uxbridge
Plymouth Parkway
Havant & Wville
Taunton Town
Bracknell Town
Hanwell Town
Yate Town
Basingstoke Town
Weymouth
Wimborne Town
Evesham United
Dorchester Town
Hungerford Town
Tiverton Town
Non League Premier - Southern South Stadiums
The Spiers & Hartwell Jubilee Stadium
Evesham, Worcestershire, England
The Powerday Stadium
London, England
Bob Lucas Stadium
Weymouth, Dorset, England
The Cuthbury Stadium
Wimborne Minster, Dorset, England
Privett Park
Gosport, Hampshire, England
The SB Stadium
Sandhurst, Berkshire, England
Westleigh Park
Havant, Hampshire, England
Alwyns Lane Football Ground
Chertsey, Surrey, England
Manadon Sports Hub
Plymouth, Devon, England
Bulpit Lane
Hungerford, Berkshire, England
The Memorial Ground Farnham
Farnham, Surrey, England
Ladysmead
Tiverton, Devon, England
Tatnam Ground
Poole, Dorset, England
The Jelf Stadium
Yate, South Gloucestershire, England
New Meadow Park
Gloucester, Gloucestershire, England
Cygnet Health Care Stadium
Taunton, Somerset, England
Clayson Stadium
Dorchester, Dorset, England
Honeycroft
London, England