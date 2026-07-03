Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of Premier League 2 Division One 2026
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Premier League 2 Division One Team List
Manchester United U21
Manchester City U21
Chelsea U21
Tottenham Hotspur U21
Brighton U21
Ipswich Town U21
Fulham U21
Aston Villa U21
Southampton U21
Crystal Palace U21
Liverpool U21
West Ham United U21
Leicester City U21
Arsenal U21
Nottingham Forest U21
Middlesbrough U21
Everton U21
Stoke City U21
Sunderland U21
Newcastle United U21
Reading U21
Derby County U21
Wolves U21
Leeds United U21
Norwich City U21
West Bromwich Albion U21
Blackburn Rovers U21
Birmingham City U21
Burnley U21
Premier League 2 Division One Stadiums
Bodymoor Heath Training Ground
Bodymoor Heath, Warwickshire, England
Turf Moor
Burnley, England
Carrow Road
Norwich, Norfolk, England
Blackburn Rovers Training Centre
Brockhall Village, Lancashire, England
West Bromwich Albion Training Ground
Walsall, West Midlands, England
The Arden Garages Stadium
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England
The Rush Green Stadium
Romford, Greater London, England
JobServe Community Stadium
Colchester, Essex, England
ARMCO Arena
Solihull, West Midlands, England
Lamex Stadium
Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England
Eppleton Colliery Football Ground
Hetton-le-Hole, Tyne and Wear, England
St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton, Hampshire, England
The Proctor Cars Stadium
Matlock, Derbyshire, England
Keys Park
Hednesford, Staffordshire, England
The Hawthorns
West Bromwich, England
bet365 Stadium
Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Academy Stadium
Manchester, England
Motspur Park
New Malden, Surrey, England
Ewood Park
Blackburn, Lancashire, England
Staplewood Training Ground
Southampton, Hampshire, England
Tameside Stadium
Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, England
Rockliffe Park
Hurworth Place, County Durham, England
Kingsmeadow
Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, England
Leigh Sports Village Stadium
Leigh, Greater Manchester, England
Old Trafford
Manchester, England
Moor Farm Training Centre
Derby, Derbyshire, England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, England
American Express Elite Football Performance Centre
Lancing, West Sussex, England
Select Car Leasing Stadium
Reading, Berkshire, England
City Football Academy
Manchester, England
Mornflake Stadium
Crewe, Cheshire, England
VBS Community Stadium
Sutton, Surrey, England
Thorp Arch Grange
Wetherby, West Yorkshire, England
Aggborough Stadium
Kidderminster, Worcestershire, England
Burnley FC Training Centre
Burnley, Lancashire, England
Avant Training Centre
Colney, Norfolk, England
Finch Farm Training Ground
Liverpool, England
Newcastle United Football Academy
Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Mangata Pay UK Stadium
Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, England
LNER Community Stadium
York, North Yorkshire, England
Heritage Park
Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England
Trafford Training Centre
Carrington, Greater Manchester, England
Clayton Wood Training Ground
Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough, England
Loughborough University Football Stadium
Loughborough, Leicestershire, England
Silverlake Stadium
Eastleigh, Hampshire, England
Portman Road
Ipswich, Suffolk, England
Liverpool’s Academy Ground
Knowsley, Merseyside, England
Lancashire FA County Ground
Leyland, Lancashire, England