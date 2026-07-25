Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of UEFA Europa Cup - Women 2026

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UEFA Europa Cup - Women Team List

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Häcken W

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Eintracht Frankfurt W

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Hammarby W

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Sparta Praha W

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Sporting CP W

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Austria Wien W

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Nordsjælland W

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Young Boys W

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Breidablik W

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Fortuna Hjørring W

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Inter Milano W

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Ajax W

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Glasgow City W

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Dinamo-BGU W

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Gintra-Universitetas W

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Køge W

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PSV/Eindhoven W

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Slavia Praha W

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ŽNK Mura W

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Anderlecht W

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Brann W

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Ferencváros W

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Grasshopper W

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Rosengård W

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Spartak Subotica W

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Sporting Braga W

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Vorskla Poltava W

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GKS Katowice W

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Minsk W

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SFK 2000 W

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Slovácko W

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Vllaznia W