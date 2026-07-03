Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of Premiership 2026

LiveUpcomingResults
Full Schedule

Matches not found

TomorrowYesterday

Premiership Team List

image

Celtic

image

Heart OF Midlothian

image

Rangers

image

Motherwell

image

Hibernian

image

Falkirk

image

Kilmarnock

image

Dundee

image

Aberdeen

image

Dundee Utd

image

ST Mirren

image

Livingston

image

Dunfermline

image

Partick

image

Arbroath

Premiership Stadiums

image

The SMISA Stadium

Paisley, Scotland

image

Tannadice Park

Dundee, Scotland

image

Gayfield Park

Arbroath, Scotland

image

Fir Park

Motherwell, Scotland

image

Ibrox Stadium

Glasgow, Scotland

image

Celtic Park

Glasgow, Scotland

image

Easter Road Stadium

Edinburgh, Scotland

image

Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen, Scotland

image

Tynecastle Park

Edinburgh, Scotland

image

The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park

Kilmarnock, Scotland