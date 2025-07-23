Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of FA Trophy 2026

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FA Trophy Team List

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Anstey Nomads

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Clitheroe

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Leatherhead

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Southend

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Marine

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Harrow Borough

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Southport

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Walton & Hersham

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Chatham Town

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Wealdstone

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Alvechurch

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Bradford (Park Avenue)

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Gloucester City

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Horsham

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Kidderminster Harriers

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Sittingbourne

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Tilbury

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Corby Town

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Dunston UTS

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AFC Fylde

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AFC Portchester

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AFC Rushden & Diamonds

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AFC Telford United

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Bishop's Cleeve

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Brentwood Town

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Cheshunt

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Grays Athletic

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Hanwell Town

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Harborough Town

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Hendon

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Leek Town

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Plymouth Parkway

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Stanway Rovers

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United of Manchester

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Waltham Abbey

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Woking

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Yeovil Town

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Ashford United

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Biggleswade

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Bridlington Town

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Hadley

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Runcorn Linnets

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Sporting Club Inkberrow

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Sutton Coldfield Town

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Wimborne Town

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AFC Dunstable

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AFC Sudbury

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Bideford

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Bishop's Stortford

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Bracknell Town

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Broadbridge Heath

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Bury

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Cambridge City

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Consett

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Dagenham & Redbridge

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Dorchester Town

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Ebbsfleet United

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Farnham Town

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FC Halifax Town

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Folkestone Invicta

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Forest Green

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Gainsborough Trinity

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Hayes & Yeading United

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Heaton Stannington

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Hereford

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Ilkeston Town

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Leighton Town

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Lower Breck

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Macclesfield

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Malvern Town

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Prescot Cables

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Real Bedford

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Rugby Town

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Scunthorpe

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Shaftesbury Town

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Shifnal Town FC

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Silsden

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Stocksbridge Park Steels

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Tamworth

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VCD Athletic

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Walthamstow

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Ascot United

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Basford United

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Bath City

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Bognor Regis Town

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Dorking Wanderers

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Hartpury University

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Matlock Town

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Portishead Town

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Westfield (Surrey)

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Witton Albion

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AFC Hornchurch

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AFC Totton

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AFC Whyteleafe

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Alfreton Town

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Banbury United

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Basingstoke Town

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Beckenham Town

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Bedfont Sports

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Bedworth United

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Belper Town

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Billericay Town

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Brightlingsea Regent

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Bromsgrove Sporting

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Burgess Hill Town

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Canvey Island

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Carlisle

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Coleshill Town

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Congleton Town

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Cray Valley PM

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Crowborough Athletic

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Curzon Ashton

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Deal Town

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Dover

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East Grinstead Town

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Eastleigh

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Enfield 1893

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Falmouth Town

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Fareham Town

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Felixstowe & Walton Utd

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Frome Town

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Garforth Town

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Havant & Wville

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Hebburn Town

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Hemel Hempstead Town

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Hitchin Town

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Hyde United

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Jersey Bulls

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Kingstonian

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Leamington

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Leiston

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Lincoln United

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Lowestoft Town

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Maidstone Utd

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Margate

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Metropolitan Police

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Mildenhall Town

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Moneyfields

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Morecambe

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Nantwich Town

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Newton Aycliffe

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North Ferriby

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