Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of FA Trophy 2026
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FA Trophy Team List
Anstey Nomads
Clitheroe
Leatherhead
Southend
Marine
Harrow Borough
Southport
Walton & Hersham
Chatham Town
Wealdstone
Alvechurch
Bradford (Park Avenue)
Gloucester City
Horsham
Kidderminster Harriers
Sittingbourne
Tilbury
Corby Town
Dunston UTS
AFC Fylde
AFC Portchester
AFC Rushden & Diamonds
AFC Telford United
Bishop's Cleeve
Brentwood Town
Cheshunt
Grays Athletic
Hanwell Town
Harborough Town
Hendon
Leek Town
Plymouth Parkway
Stanway Rovers
United of Manchester
Waltham Abbey
Woking
Yeovil Town
Ashford United
Biggleswade
Bridlington Town
Hadley
Runcorn Linnets
Sporting Club Inkberrow
Sutton Coldfield Town
Wimborne Town
AFC Dunstable
AFC Sudbury
Bideford
Bishop's Stortford
Bracknell Town
Broadbridge Heath
Bury
Cambridge City
Consett
Dagenham & Redbridge
Dorchester Town
Ebbsfleet United
Farnham Town
FC Halifax Town
Folkestone Invicta
Forest Green
Gainsborough Trinity
Hayes & Yeading United
Heaton Stannington
Hereford
Ilkeston Town
Leighton Town
Lower Breck
Macclesfield
Malvern Town
Prescot Cables
Real Bedford
Rugby Town
Scunthorpe
Shaftesbury Town
Shifnal Town FC
Silsden
Stocksbridge Park Steels
Tamworth
VCD Athletic
Walthamstow
Ascot United
Basford United
Bath City
Bognor Regis Town
Dorking Wanderers
Hartpury University
Matlock Town
Portishead Town
Westfield (Surrey)
Witton Albion
AFC Hornchurch
AFC Totton
AFC Whyteleafe
Alfreton Town
Banbury United
Basingstoke Town
Beckenham Town
Bedfont Sports
Bedworth United
Belper Town
Billericay Town
Brightlingsea Regent
Bromsgrove Sporting
Burgess Hill Town
Canvey Island
Carlisle
Coleshill Town
Congleton Town
Cray Valley PM
Crowborough Athletic
Curzon Ashton
Deal Town
Dover
East Grinstead Town
Eastleigh
Enfield 1893
Falmouth Town
Fareham Town
Felixstowe & Walton Utd
Frome Town
Garforth Town
Havant & Wville
Hebburn Town
Hemel Hempstead Town
Hitchin Town
Hyde United
Jersey Bulls
Kingstonian
Leamington
Leiston
Lincoln United
Lowestoft Town
Maidstone Utd
Margate
Metropolitan Police
Mildenhall Town
Moneyfields
Morecambe
Nantwich Town
Newton Aycliffe
North Ferriby