Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of League Cup 2026
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League Cup Team List
Manchester City
Arsenal
Cardiff
Wycombe
Brentford
Chelsea
Grimsby
Newcastle
Swansea
Wrexham
Fulham
Accrington ST
Barnsley
Bradford
Brighton
Cambridge United
Crystal Palace
Doncaster
Huddersfield
Lincoln
Millwall
Port Vale
Reading
Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton
Wigan
Wolves
AFC Wimbledon
Birmingham
Bristol City
Bromley
Burnley
Burton Albion
Charlton
Cheltenham
Coventry
Derby
Everton
Liverpool
Mansfield Town
Newport County
Norwich
Oxford United
Plymouth
Preston
Rotherham
Stockport County
Stoke City
Tottenham
Aston Villa
Barnet
Barrow
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bolton
Bournemouth
Bristol Rovers
Chesterfield
Colchester
Crawley Town
Crewe
Exeter City
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Harrogate Town
Hull City
Ipswich
Leeds
Leicester
Leyton Orient
Luton
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes Dons
Northampton
Nottingham Forest
Notts County
Oldham
Peterborough
Portsmouth
QPR
Salford City
Sheffield Utd
Shrewsbury
Stevenage
Sunderland
Swindon Town
Tranmere
Walsall
Watford
West Brom
West Ham
League Cup Stadiums
Toughsheet Community Stadium
Bolton, England
Stamford Bridge
London, England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, England
Selhurst Park
London, England
Turf Moor
Burnley, England
Select Car Leasing Stadium
Reading, Berkshire, England
Carrow Road
Norwich, Norfolk, England
Emirates Stadium
London, England
Memorial Stadium
Bristol, Gloucestershire, England
Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea, Wales
Fratton Park
Portsmouth, England
Priestfield Stadium
Gillingham, Kent, England
The Valley
London, England
Anfield
Liverpool, England
Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England
Wembley Stadium
London, England
Oakwell
Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England
The Den
London, England
St. James' Park
Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Craven Cottage
London, England
Sixfields Stadium
Northampton, East Midlands, England
Vicarage Road
Watford, England
The Hive Stadium
London, England
The Peninsula Stadium
Salford, Greater Manchester, England
LNER Stadium
Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England
Blundell Park
Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, England
The Hawthorns
West Bromwich, England
Deepdale
Preston, England
bet365 Stadium
Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Liverpool, Merseyside, England
Bramall Lane
Sheffield, England
Ewood Park
Blackburn, Lancashire, England
Prenton Park
Birkenhead, Merseyside, England
Edgeley Park
Stockport, Greater Manchester, England
SMH Group Stadium
Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England
Vale Park
Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Bloomfield Road
Blackpool, Lancashire, England
The Kassam Stadium
Oxford, Oxfordshire, England
Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth, Dorset, England
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, England
Hillsborough
Sheffield, England
Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough, England
Pirelli Stadium
Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Home Park
Plymouth, England
SO Legal Stadium
Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, England
Stadium of Light
Sunderland, England
Wham Stadium
Accrington, Lancashire, England
Ashton Gate Stadium
Bristol, England
Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford, Middlesex, England