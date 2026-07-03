Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of League Cup 2026

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League Cup Team List

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Manchester City

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Arsenal

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Cardiff

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Wycombe

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Brentford

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Chelsea

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Grimsby

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Newcastle

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Swansea

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Wrexham

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Fulham

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Accrington ST

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Barnsley

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Bradford

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Brighton

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Cambridge United

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Crystal Palace

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Doncaster

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Huddersfield

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Lincoln

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Millwall

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Port Vale

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Reading

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Sheffield Wednesday

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Southampton

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Wigan

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Wolves

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AFC Wimbledon

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Birmingham

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Bristol City

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Bromley

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Burnley

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Burton Albion

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Charlton

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Cheltenham

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Coventry

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Derby

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Everton

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Liverpool

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Mansfield Town

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Newport County

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Norwich

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Oxford United

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Plymouth

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Preston

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Rotherham

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Stockport County

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Stoke City

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Tottenham

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Aston Villa

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Barnet

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Barrow

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Blackburn

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Blackpool

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Bolton

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Bournemouth

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Bristol Rovers

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Chesterfield

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Colchester

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Crawley Town

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Crewe

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Exeter City

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Fleetwood Town

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Gillingham

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Harrogate Town

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Hull City

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Ipswich

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Leeds

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Leicester

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Leyton Orient

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Luton

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Manchester United

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Middlesbrough

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Milton Keynes Dons

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Northampton

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Nottingham Forest

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Notts County

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Oldham

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Peterborough

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Portsmouth

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QPR

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Salford City

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Sheffield Utd

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Shrewsbury

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Stevenage

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Sunderland

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Swindon Town

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Tranmere

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Walsall

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Watford

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West Brom

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West Ham

League Cup Stadiums

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Toughsheet Community Stadium

Bolton, England

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Stamford Bridge

London, England

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Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, England

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Selhurst Park

London, England

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Turf Moor

Burnley, England

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Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading, Berkshire, England

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Carrow Road

Norwich, Norfolk, England

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Emirates Stadium

London, England

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Memorial Stadium

Bristol, Gloucestershire, England

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Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea, Wales

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Fratton Park

Portsmouth, England

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Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham, Kent, England

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The Valley

London, England

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Anfield

Liverpool, England

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Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England

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Wembley Stadium

London, England

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Oakwell

Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England

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The Den

London, England

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St. James' Park

Newcastle upon Tyne, England

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Craven Cottage

London, England

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Sixfields Stadium

Northampton, East Midlands, England

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Vicarage Road

Watford, England

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The Hive Stadium

London, England

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The Peninsula Stadium

Salford, Greater Manchester, England

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LNER Stadium

Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England

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Blundell Park

Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, England

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The Hawthorns

West Bromwich, England

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Deepdale

Preston, England

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bet365 Stadium

Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England

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Hill Dickinson Stadium

Liverpool, Merseyside, England

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Bramall Lane

Sheffield, England

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Ewood Park

Blackburn, Lancashire, England

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Prenton Park

Birkenhead, Merseyside, England

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Edgeley Park

Stockport, Greater Manchester, England

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SMH Group Stadium

Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England

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Vale Park

Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England

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Bloomfield Road

Blackpool, Lancashire, England

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The Kassam Stadium

Oxford, Oxfordshire, England

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Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth, Dorset, England

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Etihad Stadium

Manchester, England

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Hillsborough

Sheffield, England

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Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough, England

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Pirelli Stadium

Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, England

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Home Park

Plymouth, England

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SO Legal Stadium

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, England

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Stadium of Light

Sunderland, England

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Wham Stadium

Accrington, Lancashire, England

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Ashton Gate Stadium

Bristol, England

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Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford, Middlesex, England