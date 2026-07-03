Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of FA Cup 2026

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FA Cup Team List

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Celtic

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Auchinleck Talbot

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Dunfermline

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Elgin City

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Benburb

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Camelon Juniors

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Falkirk

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Spartans

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ST Mirren

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Stranraer

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Kelty Hearts

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Partick

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Aberdeen

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Airdrie United

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Annan Athletic

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Banks O' Dee

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Bo'ness Athletic

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Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

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Buckie Thistle

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Clachnacuddin

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Clydebank

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Dundee Utd

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Glenafton Athletic

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Linlithgow Rose

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Musselburgh Athletic

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Rangers

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Stenhousemuir

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Tayport

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Tranent Juniors

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Turriff United

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Brechin

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Dundonald Bluebell

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Lochee United

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Sauchie Juniors

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Arbroath

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Ayr Utd

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Bonnyton Thistle

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Burntisland Shipyard

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Caledonian Braves

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Carluke Rovers

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Coldstream

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Cove Rangers

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Cumbernauld Colts

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Cumnock Juniors

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Darvel

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Deveronvale

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Dumbarton

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Dundee

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Dundee North End

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East Stirlingshire

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Edinburgh City

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Forfar Athletic

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Formartine United

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Fraserburgh

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Glasgow University

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Gretna 2008

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Hill Of Beath Hawthorn

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Inverness CT

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Jeanfield Swifts

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Kilwinning Rangers

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Montrose

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Morton

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Motherwell

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Nairn County

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Newtongrange Star

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Pollok

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Queen's Park

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Raith Rovers

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Ross County

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Stirling Albion

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Stirling University

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Threave Rovers

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Wick Academy

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Civil Service Strollers

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Hibernian

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Inverurie Loco Works

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Albion Rovers

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Alloa Athletic

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Berwick Rangers

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Blackburn United

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Bo'ness United

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Brora Rangers

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Broxburn Athletic

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Clyde

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Cowdenbeath

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Creetown

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Dalbeattie Star

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Dalkeith Thistle

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Dunbar United

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East Fife

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East Kilbride

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Easthouses Lily

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Edinburgh University

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Forres Mechanics

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Gala Fairydean Rovers

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Girvan

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Golspie Sutherland

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Haddington Athletic

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Hamilton Academical

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Hawick Royal Albert

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Heart OF Midlothian

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Huntly

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Invergordon

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Keith

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Kilmarnock

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Livingston

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Lossiemouth

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Lothian Hutchison

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Newton Stewart

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Penicuik Athletic

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Peterhead

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Preston Athletic

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Queen of the South

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Rothes

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Rutherglen Glencairn

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St Andrews United

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St Cadoc's

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ST Johnstone

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St. Cuthbert Wanderers

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Strathspey Thistle

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Tweedmouth

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Tynecastle

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Vale of Leithen

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Wigtown & Bladnoch

FA Cup Stadiums

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The SMISA Stadium

Paisley, Scotland

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St Mary’s Park

Kirkcudbright, Kirkcudbrightshire, Scotland

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Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir, Scotland

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Central Park

Cowdenbeath, Scotland

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Tannadice Park

Dundee, Scotland

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Synergy Arena

Kilmarnock, Scotland

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Borough Briggs

Elgin, Scotland

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Beechwood Park

Auchinleck, Scotland

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Christie Gillies Park

Edinburgh, Scotland

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Thomson Park

Dundee, Scotland

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Somerset Park

Ayr, Scotland

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New Dundas Park

Bonnyrigg, Scotland

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Riverside Stadium

Perth, Scotland

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MGM Timber Bayview Stadium

Methil, Scotland

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Broadwood Stadium

Cumbernauld, Scotland

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The Canniepairt

Tayport, Scotland

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Olivebank Arena

Musselburgh, Scotland

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Mosset Park

Forres, Scotland

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Stair Park

Stranraer, Scotland

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Dudgeon Park

Brora, Scotland

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Fir Park

Motherwell, Scotland

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New Countess Park

Dunbar, East Lothian, Scotland

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Station Park

Forfar, Scotland

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Foresters Park

Tranent, Scotland

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Grant Street Park

Inverness, Scotland

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Ibrox Stadium

Glasgow, Scotland

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Albert Bartlett Stadium

Airdrie, Scotland

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Trammondford Park

Wigtown, Scotland

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Prestonfield

Linlithgow, Scotland

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Hampden Park

Glasgow, Scotland

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Celtic Park

Glasgow, Scotland

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Forthbank Stadium

Stirling, Scotland

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Grant Park

Lossiemouth, Scotland

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Victoria Park

Innerleithen, Scotland

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The John Cumming Stadium

Carluke, Scotland

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Loch Park

Cumnock, Scotland

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Albert Park

Hawick, Scotland

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Purdie Worldwide Community Stadium

Blackburn, Scotland

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Beechwood Park

Sauchie, Scotland

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Moorside Park

Cardenden, Scotland

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Harlaw Park

Inverurie, Scotland

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Galabank

Annan, Scotland

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New Victoria Park

Newtongrange, Scotland

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Home Park

Coldstream, Scotland

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Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen, Scotland

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King George V Park

Golspie, Scotland

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Carmuirs Park

Camelon, Scotland

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Tynecastle Park

Edinburgh, Scotland

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New Tinto Park

Glasgow, Scotland

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Christie Park

Huntly, Scotland

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The Haughs

Turriff, Scotland

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Seafield Park

Grantown-on-Spey, Scotland

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Montgomery Park

Penicuik, Scotland

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Shielfield Park

Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland, England

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McDiarmid Park

Perth, Scotland

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Recreation Park Darvel

Darvel, Scotland

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Hamish B. Allan Stadium

Glasgow, Scotland

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Newtown Park

Bo&apos;ness, Scotland

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New Central Park

Kelty, Scotland

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Meggetland Sport Complex

Edinburgh, Scotland