20506

Megapari Actual Promo Code for India 2026

Megapari

App:

4.4

★★★★★

Registration

Megapari

Megapari is a very popular betting platform among Indian players that runs lots of bonuses and promotions. And if you really like it, there is no better way to join than with an exclusive promo code. Study this review to find out how to apply an exclusive Sports Cafe promo code and increase your 200% up to 40,000 INR joining bonus, gaining betting benefits in just a few minutes.

Welcome bonus

200% up to 40,000 INR

Promocode:

SC2023

Join Megapari

Megapari Promo Code: The Best Current Valid Codes

The company can change the bonus program with the promo code to allow new Indian customers to receive an increased welcome promotion after Megapari registration. At the same time, our promo code SC2023 also applies to other Megapari special offers from the following table.

Offer Type

Bonus

Details

Megapari Promo Code

Sports Cashback Code

Up to 92,500 INR

Every Tuesday, bettors receive 3% of all losing bets from the previous week.

SC2023

Megapari Sportsbook Code

Up to 40,000 INR

The promo gives a 100% boost on the first deposit with free bets.

SC2023

Football Bonus Code

Up to 9,300 INR

A 100% deposit bonus offers free bets on football events across all leagues.

SC2023

Megapari Casino Bonus Code

Up to 133,700 INR and 150 free spins

A series of 2 casino bonuses for initial top-ups, boosting the deposits.

SC2023

However, customers with duplicate accounts have no right to participate in promotions and lose their profiles on the platform due to violating the fundamental rule.

How to Win 200% up to 40,000 INR With Megapari Promo Code?

The promo code SC2023 activation requires you to follow a particular application algorithm to retain your ability to take advantage of the benefits. The procedure consists of the following steps:

1

Enter the Site

Go to the official website.

Go to Website
Go to the official website using our link.
2

Get an Account

Create a new profile.

Fill out all the information and create an account.
3

Put in the Bonus Code

Insert our promo code SC2023 in the registration form.

Use our promo code "SC2023".
4

Top up Your Balance

Perform a qualifying deposit.

Make a deposit.
5

Wait for the Accrual

The bookmaker will detect the promo code and adapt the sign up bonus terms.

Get Bonus
Make a deposit and get bonuses!

If you miss the opportunity to enter the code before the first deposit, you will lose the chance to receive the welcome promotion with favorable conditions.

Use of the Promo Code In the Megapari App

The Megapari application for iOS and Android devices allows you to use the promo code and place free accumulator bets on your mobile gadget. Nevertheless, you must follow the below instructions to activate our booster:

  1. Run the application;
  2. Start creating a profile;
  3. Paste the promo code SC2023 during the registration process;
  4. Activate the bonus through the balance top-up.

Once you have received the promotional rupees, you can also use the free bets by logging in to your profile from a different mobile device or computer.

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines

Megapari has designed the promo code to apply the free parlays on sports, virtual and cybersport events and obtain winnings from successful predictions. The list of available disciplines includes the following options:

  • Cricket;
  • Kabaddi;
  • Football;
  • Chess;
  • Shooting;
  • Boxing;
  • Badminton;
  • Wrestling;
  • Hockey;
  • Athletics;
  • Archery;
  • Squash;
  • Cue sports and others.

Furthermore, you have the opportunity to share the promo code with your friends to place joint bets and earn money on the betting platform.

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using

It is worth noting that the terms of using a promo code are binding on every customer and are paramount for retaining the welcome bonus. The main conditions appear in the following provisions:

  • Your age of 18+;
  • Valid within 30 days after registration;
  • An x5 wagering with accumulator bets containing 3 or more selections with odds of 1.4 or higher on each;
  • The minimum deposit starts from 470 INR, etc.

One must also check the account details' completeness and have a verified mobile number before the code activation.

Other Megapari Bonuses

The Megapari promotional program has extensive options for bettors and players from India to obtain more betting and casino experience. Thus, you will discover below other beneficial special offers:

  • Accumulator of Day;
  • A 10th Deposit Casino Bonus;
  • VIP Cashback;
  • 15% Deposit Bonus and so on.

However, it is crucial to meet the wagering requirements of the active promotion before claiming new bonuses.

FAQ

The answers to the frequently asked questions of new customers will help you learn important details about using our promo code.

Can I Use a Promo Code If I've Already Created an Account?

Yes, you can use the promo code if you have already created an account no older than 30 days. Moreover, it is necessary to have an empty depositing history to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Can I Use Promo Code Twice?

No, you cannot use the promo code twice. After automatic activation, the system binds the booster to your account and disables the benefits for future applications.

Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?

Yes, the activation and use of the promo code are available for mobile players. Besides, the app has a feature to inform you of betting results via push notifications.

How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?

One needs to wager 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets having 3+ predictions each. It is also essential to have odds of 1.4 or higher for all selections and to choose matches with start date no later than the promotion validity period.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments