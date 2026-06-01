Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Parimatch There is no better way to join Parimatch than with exclusive Sports Cafe promo code. Sign up for Parimatch using the button below and exclusive SCAFE30 promo code and grab a nice 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus right now! Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

Parimatch Promo Code: the Best Current Valid Codes

When it comes to bonus programs, Parimatch has a lot to offer. The platform regularly supplies generous bonuses and promotions to both regular and new customers.

Start your journey at Parimatch with the promo code "SCAFE30" to get a significant reward for the first time. It can provide you with a welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000 to make your stay on the site more interesting and profitable!

See below what bonuses you may encounter when registering with the Parimatch outdated code:

Offer Type Bonus Details Parimatch Promo Code Parimatch Sportsbook Code 150% up to ₹20,000 Gives you the chance to get an increased first deposit bonus for sports betting SCAFE30 Parimatch Casino Bonus 150% up to 105,000 INR Provides extra funds to play in the "Slots" section for only first-time players SCAFE30 Parimatch Instant Welcome Bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR Provides extra funds to play in the "Instant" section for only first-time players SCAFE30







How to Win up to 20,000 INR with Parimatch Promo Code?

Once you know a little bit about the Parimatch promo code, you will surely want to apply it. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to take advantage of the offer:

1 Visit Parimatch Open the official Parimatch website via our link. You can do this through the mobile or PC version of the website or by launching the app. Go to website 2 Create an account Click on the "Sign Up" button on the right side of the page to open the registration form. Fill it out with your personal phone number and password. 3 Enter the Parimatch promo code Enter our promo code and confirm Parimatch registration. 4 Fund your account Go to the section with deposits and top up your balance with the minimum amount qualifying for the promotion.

Finished! When you have successfully completed all the steps, the Parimatch promo code will be activated and you can claim your bonus to get an active start.

Use of the Promo Code in the Parimatch App

You don't have to register on the website to benefit from the promo offer, as you can activate it through the Android Parimatch app. The software combines all of Parimatch's features, which is why it's so easy to register an account and apply the promo code. Follow the instructions below:

Install the Parimatch app according to your operating system (Android) via the bookmaker's mobile site; Launch the downloaded app and click on the "Sign Up" button; Enter your phone number, password and a valid promo code in the appropriate field; Create an account by clicking on the confirmation button.

Once you do, Parimatch will reward you with a welcome offer for great winnings!

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines

The Parimatch sportsbook, indeed, is an outstanding product of this brand. One of the best ways to make the most of the betting opportunities is to enjoy additional welcome offers by using a Parimatch promo code. The bookie covers all sports betting disciplines favored by Indian bettors, including:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Baseball;

Tennis

Boxing;

Biathlon;

Hockey;

Darts;

Futsal;

Handball and others.

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using

There are several important requirements, regarding the promo code and how to use it. We have highlighted the main ones that new customers must meet:

Only new users from India can use a Parimatch promo code;

The player must be over 18 years old;

The bonus offer is valid for 14 days after registration;

The minimum deposit for the sports bonus is 100 INR and for the casino bonus is 100 INR;

You must wager 10x sports bonus amount on single bets with odds of at least 1.8 in order to successfully withdraw winnings;

The wagering of casino bonuses is 30x within 30 days after activation.

That's all you need to know. If you are a newbie from India of legal age and creating your first account, you will definitely have no problem with activating the Parimatch promo code!

Other Parimatch Bonuses

Besides welcome offers, Parimatch has prepared the best bonuses for Indian players, both for sports betting and casino games. They help you place more risky bets, increase winnings, or get back losses incurred by you. Parimatch promotions include:

Parlay Boost;

Cricket Leaderboard Bonus;

Ez Bonus Wheel.

Regardless of the bonus you choose, you can win more money with minimal effort. Other than that, Parimatch constantly updates its promotions page, so as a customer you will always have access to the latest offers.

FAQ

Here are the answers to frequently asked questions we get from new Indian users about the Parimatch promo code. Check them out below to get a better understanding of the offer:

Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?

No, you can only activate the current code at the account creation stage. To do this, you need to enter the Parimatch bonus code in the special field when completing the registration form on the website or in the mobile app for Android and iOS.

Can I Use Promo Code Twice?

No, you can't do that. The promo code is valid only once for new Parimatch customers. All you have to do is enter the actual code into the appropriate field when you create an account, make a deposit and wait for the bonus to be credited.

Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?

Yes, you can use a promo code not only on the official website but also in the Parimatch mobile app. It has the same set of tools and interfaces as the desktop version, so you won't have any difficulty with registration and activation of a promo code.

How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?

For withdrawing promo code money, you will need to meet the wagering requirements within the established time frame. To do this, roll the Parimatch bonus amount 16 times with single bets at odds of 1.9 or higher within 14 days of activation.