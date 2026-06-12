1win Actual Promo Code for India 2026

1win App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration 1win There is no better way to join 1Win than with exclusive promo code. Join 1Win with exclusive SportsCafe promo code SCAFE145 right now to pick up to INR 80,400 as a welcome bonus for betting or casino games! Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Promocode: SCAFE145 Join 1win

Football World Cup Bonus Football fever is set to reach new heights with 1win’s Football World Cup Tournament, running from 11 June to 19 July 2026 and offering a massive prize pool of 5,000,000 USDT. Players from India can join simply by placing a qualifying FIFA World Cup 2026 bet of at least 1 USDT (or the INR equivalent) at odds of 1.5 or higher. The biggest advantage comes from World Cup bets, which earn points with a powerful x6 multiplier, helping participants climb the leaderboard faster. Additional points can also be collected through selected sports bets, slots, and crash games. Winners are ranked by total points earned, with prizes awarded to the top 5,000 players and no wagering requirements on winnings. If you’re planning to follow every World Cup match, this is a great opportunity to turn your predictions into valuable rewards. Prize pool distribution: 1st place — 500,000 USDT 2nd place — 400,000 USDT 3rd place — 300,000 USDT 4th-8th place — 250,000 USDT 9th-17th place — 120,000 USDT 18th-30th place — 50,000 USDT 31st-50th place — 10,000 USDT 51st–70th place — 5,000 USDT 71th–100th place — 1,000 USDT 101st-500th place — 500 USDT 501st–1000th place — 200 USDT 1001st–2000th place — 100 USDT 2001st–3000th place — 80 USDT 3001st–5000th place — 30 USDT Play

1Win Promo Code: the Best Current Valid Codes 1Win is known for its huge sportsbook, multiple deposit and withdrawal methods, and great bonus program. The bookie has a number of excellent promotions for sports and casinos, timed to different types of players. If you haven't played at 1Win before, we recommend you activate a promo code “SCAFE145” when registering to claim the full range of benefits from the provider. It will credit you with a welcome bonus for big winnings from the first seconds of your stay! Check out all of the bonuses and offers available by applying a valid code in the table below: Offer Type Bonus Details 1Win Promo Code 1Win Sportsbook Code 500% up to 80,400INR Make a first deposit and get extra money for sports betting SCAFE145 Free Spins Code 70 FS Get 70 free spins after making the first deposit of Rs 2,500 to spin slots in the “Casino” section SCAFE145 1Win Casino Bonus 600% and 500 FS Make a first deposit and get extra money for playing casino games SCAFE145

How to Win Up to Rs 80,400 with 1Win Promo Code? To get the full set of bonuses from 1Win, you need to activate an outdated code when you create an account on the official website. This can be done quickly by following our simple instructions: 1 Visit 1Win Go to 1Win official website through our direct link. Go to website 2 Choose a registration method Click on the "Sign Up" button, then the registration window will appear. You have to choose how you want to sign up: quick or through social networks. 3 Fill in the blank fields Provide the information that the platform requires, including your phone number, email address, and password. 4 Activate a promo code Enter "SCAFE145" in the appropriate box with the promo code. 5 Complete 1Win registration All that's left is to confirm that you apply for the Terms of Use and then click on the "Register" button. Sign up for 1Win Success! As soon as you complete all steps, your 1Win promo code will be active. The sign-up offer will automatically be credited once funds are deposited into your game account. Now you're ready to play and get even more winnings.

Use of the Promo Code in the 1Win App There is no reason for mobile bettors to worry, as the SCAFE145 can also be used in the 1Win app for Android and iOS. The software has the same functionality and features as the site, and a simplified interface, so signing up and activating a 1Win promotional code is even easier. Just follow the steps below: Download and install the 1Win app for your operating system (Android or iOS) from the mobile site. Launch the app and choose the registration method by clicking on the "Sign Up" button. Provide the necessary data and enter the promo code “SCAFE145” in the appropriate field. Create an account by clicking on the confirmation button. Once you've done this, fund your account for the first time and receive a reward from 1Win after registration!

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines When it comes to sports betting, 1Win has a great sportsbook. The selection of sports disciplines is not limited to the most popular ones and includes over 30 positions. To make your betting experience more enjoyable and profitable, use 1Win promo code "SCAFE145". Here are the most popular sports you can come across at 1Win: Cricket;

Football;

Kabaddi;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Baseball;

Handball;

Boxing;

Golf;

Darts;

Snooker;

Squash and others. Sports betting options are varied, so every Indian bettor can meet their needs at 1Win!

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using In order to apply the bonus code and qualify for the best rewards from 1Win, there are certain requirements you should take into account. We've listed the main ones that you, as a new player, need to meet: Only newbies over the age of 18 from India can create an account and activate a 1Win promo code;

The maximum amount of the possible welcome bonus is INR. 45 000,00;

Minimum first deposit amount is Rs. 300;

To win back the sports bonus, you need to bet on single bets with odds of 3.00 or higher;

Casino bonus wagering is 30x within 30 days;

The amount of winnings from free spins must be rolled 50 times within 24 hours after winning. These are all basic promo code terms and conditions you need to know. 1Win, in turn, will delight you with nice bonuses and promotions for extra earnings in betting.

Other 1Win Bonuses Players from India will find plenty of opportunities to benefit and earn more at 1Win with generous bonuses. Each one has its own special features, and 1Win's list of current promotions includes: Cashback on casino up to 30% every week;

Bonus on an express;

50% RakeBack during poker game every Monday;

Leaderboard bonuses;

Loyalty programs for regular users and many more. 1Win adds new bonuses and promotions from time to time, so we recommend that you keep checking the "Bonuses" section to make sure you don't miss out on any new ones! Win a Scooter! 🛵 On February 18, a massive scooter raffle is taking place—100 scooters are up for grabs! If you're looking for a chance to win, this is an event you won’t want to miss. How to participate: Register before the event Follow the official page Tune in for the live draw