Bambet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Bambet App: 2.4 ★★★★★ Registration Bambet The bookmaker company Bambet started its services relatively recently in 2021. Among the features is a huge selection of sports events for live betting on sports and a variety of gambling at online casinos. For its Indian customers, Bambet can offer not only a wide range of entertainment but also many payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. Welcome bonus 100% up to 25,000 INR Promocode: NEWPROMO Join Bambet

Bambet Overview

Bambet began its history in the world of online entertainment in 2021 and offers its customers the highest level of service. In addition, the company already has extensive experience and a large fan base all over the world. For customers in the Indian market, the company can offer the highest level of service and the bookmaker itself has a huge number of unique features and functions. At Bambet book you can bet on a variety of sports, including cricket and its tournaments such as the IPL. The modern approach to betting and slot machines is appealing. At Bambet, you will find a variety of payment methods that make all payments convenient and secure. From deposits to Bambet withdrawal. Doing a Bambet review, we saw that the number of bonuses that are provided to players is impressive. Indian customers can use currency/rupees for betting and playing online casino games if they wish.

Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, pro kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

Quick Facts about Bambet

Game types Sports betting:Cricket; Kabaddi; Football; Tennis; Baseball; Boxing and so on. Virtual Sports: eFootball; eTennis and more. Casinos:Slots; Poker; blackjack and so on. Founder Dama N.V. Founded Year 2021 Headquarters Scharlooweg 39, Willemstad, Curaçao License Curacao license no. 8048/JAZ2020-013 Bambet welcome bonus 100% up to INR 25,000 + 200 free spins Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer; PhonePe; GPay; PAYTM; CRYPTO Hindi language No

Bambet Score

Bambet provides a wide range of services from the world of online entertainment to all customers in India. Thanks to it, they have many ways to make money as well as have great entertainment at their leisure. A lot of unique features and options attract a huge number of users every day. This is not surprising - Bambet is one of the best betting companies in India. We did a detailed analysis that shows the advantages and disadvantages of the company in the table below.

Advantages Disadvantages Availability of Indian rupees for sports betting and casino games No Bambet customer care number 24-hour customer support No Bambet bet app There is a VIP club Large welcome bonus Excellent selection of payment options The minimum deposit amount is 500 INR

Screenshots of Bambet

The official website of the bookmaker's office Bambet leaves only pleasant impressions, it certainly belongs to the advantages of the company. The design site is designed in light colors, using white and orange. With this combination, you can spend your time on the Bambet betting site with maximum comfort.

Video Review

Registration is an important step on your way to the world of Bambet Entertainment. It is very easy to do, you need to follow all the steps according to the instructions in the video below.

Bambet for Android and iOS

Bambet is currently in the development stage of a mobile application for Android and iOS platforms. But this is not a reason to get upset, because users of mobile devices can use all the features of the platform on the official website of the company. Moreover, all Indian players have the opportunity to bet and play online casinos on the mobile version of the site. It works pretty fast and has all the functionality of the full version of the site, moreover, the pluses include the fact that you do not need to download anything to your device. You only need a browser and a stable Internet connection.

Bambet Mobile Website

In addition, the strength of the company can be called the mobile version of the official Bambet mobile website. It can be used by every user from India at any time. For portable device users, the mobile version of the website may be an alternative until an app is developed. Everything is clear with this version of the interface - it is easy to use and works perfectly on all display resolutions. But the mobile version of the site does not differ from the full version of the site in terms of functionality. And with this version you will be able to:

Easily deposit and withdraw winnings;

Make a bet in Bambet in a couple of clicks;

Play a huge number of games;

You can get round-the-clock help from the support team.

Every mobile app user gets mobility from the app and functionality from the full version of the site. Thus we can say that it is the best choice for the players. We recommend you to use all the features of the company in person.

Bambet for PC

At the moment the company does not have software for the computer, but it is in development. You can use the official website for convenience. It has a high operating speed and can meet all user needs. In this case, the speed of switching between pages and sections of the site is a fraction of a second, all because of the excellent optimization. All the games and promotions are easy to see on the screen thanks to the advanced navigation search system. You do not need to install anything to use all the services of the company. All you need is any browser and a stable internet connection.

Registration

At the same time, registration on the Bambet site is mandatory for each user. It is very easy to do this step. In this case, you may use any user of the Indian site, the only restriction is that the player must be older than 18 years. To make the registration process with Bambet as easy as possible we have put together a step-by-step algorithm.

Go to the Bambet platform. To do that, go to Bambet official website through any browser on your device. Start your Bambet registration. To do this, in the top right corner, click on the green button Bambet sign up. Fill in all the fields. In the window that will open, you will need to enter all the data the service asks for. This must be an email address, password, country of residence, zip code, and the currency of the account. Confirm your registration. After completing the fields necessary click on "Bam to play".

One of the conditions of registration is the legal age of the player. You will confirm your majority by ticking the appropriate box. After completing registration you will be able to add funds to your account and use all the features of Bambet.

Welcome Bonus

India's most advanced online entertainment provider Bambet offers its customers a wide range of bonuses and promotions. We have special offers for newcomers as well as many offers for already experienced customers. The first bonus for all players is the welcome bonus. You can get full information about Bambet bonus terms and conditions below.

First Deposit Bonus

In order to get first deposit bonuses and free spins, you need to deposit an amount starting from 1,500 INR. The maximum amount players can get from the first deposit bonus is 25,000 INR. The first deposit will be credited with 20 free spins. The remaining free spins will be awarded over 9 days. You can read the basic rules and regulations of the bonus in the table below.

Bonus Offer 100% up to INR 25,000 + 200 free spins Sections to Use Sports betting and slots Minimum Deposit Rs 1,500 Wagering Requirement 1 week Turnover 45x

SECOND DEPOSIT BONUS

You need to deposit 1,500 INR to get a Bambet bonus on your second deposit. After making the second deposit players receive a 50% bonus of up to 40,000 INR. See the table for the basic conditions of the bonus.

Bonus Offer 50% up to INR 40,000 Sections to Use Sports betting and slots Minimum Deposit Rs 1,500 Wagering Requirement 1 week Turnover 45x

THIRD DEPOSIT BONUS

After making the third deposit, players receive a 70% bonus of up to 25,000 INR. This bonus will undoubtedly be useful for every player. For your convenience, all bonus details are in the table below.

Bonus Offer 70% up to Rs25,000 + 50 free spins Sections to Use Sports betting and slots Minimum Deposit Rs1,500 Wagering Requirement 1 week Turnover 45x

Login

When you have created an account, you need to log in to the site. This at first glance is a very simple action, but everyone should know how to do it. To log into your account, follow these steps:

Open the official Bambet bet website. To do this open any browser on your device and in the search box enter the address of the official site bambet. Enter your login and password. On the site click on "Log in" and in the window that will open enter your login and password. Confirm your login. Enter all the necessary data and press the confirmation button, which is also called "Login".

If you have forgotten your password, you can restore it by clicking on the "Forgot your password?" button. Also, if you have any difficulties, you can always contact support.

Verification

In order to use all of the site's features, you must complete the verification process. After completing it, you will be able to freely withdraw funds from your account. Verification is also necessary to increase your security. In order to go through with it, you will need to follow the instructions below:

Open Bambet. Use any browser and go to the official website. Login to your game account. Enter your username and password. If you don't have an account, register. Start verification. Go to your personal office on the site, it is located at the top of the site, after you open the tab "personal information", and fill in all the fields with your information, provide photos of your ID document. Verification is complete. Finish verification. After you have entered all the necessary data, wait for verification of your personal information.

Going through all these steps, you will pass the verification process successfully. You will also have access to all the features of the service, including the withdrawal of funds through Bambet.

Bambet Video Review

Registration is an important step on your way to the world of Bambet Entertainment. It is very easy to do, you need to follow all the steps according to the instructions in the video below.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Bambet payment systems are diverse. For this reason, the company is able to offer its customers only proven and reliable payment systems, including a variety of e-currency payments. It should be noted that the minimum withdrawal Bambet can be changed depending on the payment method you choose. On these payment systems you can make deposits and withdrawals in just a few seconds:

Visa;

MasterCard;

Neteller;

Bank Wire Transfer;

Skrill;

iDebit;

instaDebit;

EcoPayz;

Bitcoin and others.

It is important to emphasize that the minimum deposit amount at Bambet is 500 INR regardless of the payment method. Bambet minimum withdrawal is 500 INR. If you have any questions or difficulties you can contact the 24/7 customer support.

Cashback (VIP)

Doing a Bambet Casino Review we noticed that you become a member of the VIP program automatically after completing registration. By playing at the casino, you will earn status points, which will increase your rank and increase your rewards. One status point equals 10 INR. As your status increases you will receive cashback from Bambet.

Official Website

Indian users can use all the features of Bambet completely legally and safely. At the moment, the company has an official gaming license from Curacao under No. 8048/JAZ2020-013, which proves its reliability. With the help of the official site Bambet, you can bet and play slot machines, as well as participate in all kinds of tournaments with big winnings. With Bambet we were able to highlight some of the advantages. You can familiarize yourself with them:

Bambet currently operates under license 8048/JAZ2021-013 issued in Curacao;

In the company you can play only slots provided by legal software providers;

Only trustworthy payment methods are accepted;

All personal data is protected by state-of-the-art encryption methods.

Bambet Sportsbook

Among the strengths of Bambet is also the sportsbook, which is regularly updated with new events and tournaments. Everyone can find here the match he is interested in and place a bet on it. However, apart from that, users will be pleasantly surprised by the wide choice of markets for betting and the high odds.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the sections where Bambet actively follows cricket betting and provides many bonuses. With this you can bet on the biggest tournaments and regional ones as well:

Indian Premier League;

Big Bash League;

T20 World Cup;

The Ashes;

Caribbean Premier League;

Bangladesh Premier League.

Kabaddi

This is another sport available to users on Bambet. Please note that it is seasonal and available during the main games!

Football

Bambet is also popular for betting on numerous soccer matches. The bookmaker provides its users with an extensive list of international sports matches for your bets:

UEFA Champions League;

Premier League England;

European Championships;

UEFA Super Cup;

Super League.

Tennis

For tennis fans, Bambet also provides many attractive opportunities and events for betting, namely:

Cinch Championship;

ATP;

Wimbledon;

Nordea;

Boss;

WTA.

Horse Racing

On the Bambet bookmaker platform, users from all over the world can bet on horse racing. You can explore all known racetracks, and thanks to detailed statistics you will be able to evaluate each horse and choose the one that will bring you victory.

Baseball

You can get complete information about baseball on the Bambet platform and place bets on the most famous world championships. It is worth noting that this is where you can often find high odds.

MLB;

NPB ;

KBO League ;

Italian Baseball League and many more.

Table Tennis

There are also table tennis fans, on which you can also bet on the Bambet platform. Here you will find many tournaments and interesting matches.

Boxing

Boxing is an exciting spectacle that will not leave anyone indifferent. Naturally, it causes you a lot of emotions at the moment of the fight with your favorite fighter, and also gives you the opportunity to win money on Bambet! There are the following fighters for betting on boxing:

Manuel Flores;

Eric Tudor;

Edgar Valenzuela;

Jose Gonzalez;

Daniel Colula Moncada and many others!

UFC

With the help of the Bambet website, anyone can bet on all the best fights in UFC mixed martial arts. You have the opportunity to bet and win on the following athletes:

Daniel Cormier;

Khabib Nurmagomedov;

Alexander Volkov and others.

Virtual Sports

At Bambet, every user can bet not only on standard sports disciplines but also on computer counterparts. In fact, for some, this will be an even more attractive opportunity. The odds here are an order of magnitude higher than the classic sports. You can use the official site and its mobile version to bet on all these events in a couple of seconds.

Popular Betting Options at Bambet

Today, Bambet offers many betting options to its Indian customers. They will help you to get huge money and experience unforgettable emotions of gambling. Here are the company's Sportsbook betting options.

Live Betting

Bambet provides the opportunity to bet online on a variety of sports events. Here you can find the highest odds. Moreover, you will be able to bet on a huge number of events in one match.

Line (Prematch)

By using this type of betting in Bambet, you can carefully study statistics and make a reliable and well-considered bet. With this option, you can earn almost no risk to yourself.

Types of Bets

Bambet sportsbook has many betting possibilities, there are several types of bets. In order to choose these opportunities, it is worth paying attention to the odds, which can increase many times with the change of bet type. Compared to simple bets, complex bets have higher odds, simply put, the risk increases the odds.

Single

Usually, single bets are considered the safest bets for the player, as they are placed on only one event. This type of bet is the most common and is available for all events and tournaments that are presented on Bambet. In addition, single bets can be placed in real-time.

System (Express)

It is a combination of several single bets. This feature is also available in the Bambet sportsbook and is available to every user. You can increase your odds to colossal values by betting on a parlay. But it is important that each bet is a winning one.

How to Place a Bet?

Do you want to take advantage of betting on sporting events at Bambet? You should know how to bet correctly. On all versions of the site, this can be done easily. In order to do that, you need to follow a step-by-step instructions that we have compiled:

1 Go to the Bambet website To visit the official Bambet website, use the browser on your device to open the site. Go to website 2 Login to your gaming account Use the site Bambet and enter your name, and password in the special lines. Click on the confirmation button. 3 You need to make a deposit Choose one of the available payment methods and make a deposit. At Bambet the minimum deposit is 500 INR. 4 Select an event In the sportsbook choose the event you are interested in and the type of bet. 5 Make a bet Choose an event, type of bet, and outcome, enter the sum in the special window and confirm your bet. Start betting

Your bet is considered valid only after the service automatically processes it. After you receive your winnings, you will only have to wait for the end of the event and receive your winnings.

Betting Odds

This is where Bambet's sportsbook odds are especially important. If you get odds that are much higher than the competitors and can increase it. To do this you need to use all possibilities, from LIVE betting mode to parlay betting. When betting on virtual, the odds are usually higher than in classic sports competitions.

Bambet Live Streaming

Among other functions and features of the bookmaker, we can highlight the possibility of watching live broadcasts. If you like sports, then here you can watch broadcasts of all sports competitions. You can simultaneously place bets while watching sports events and be able to optimize the window for any screen resolution, it will be convenient if you have a small display. These features will help you to fully enjoy the game and get extra emotion from the betting process.

Bambet Casino

Looking through Bambet Casino, we found that the company is constantly developing all sections of the live casino, constantly adding new games. To facilitate the choice of games, the developers have divided them into classes. All players are given a unique opportunity to try their hand at the most popular games from the best providers.

Popular Bambet Games

In addition, Bambet is constantly developing and expanding its sections of the live casino with new games. To make the choice of games easier, the developers have divided them into classes. And all participants have the opportunity to try out a highly profitable game from the best providers.

Slots

This is a great solution for leisure because by playing slots you can not only have fun and make a lot of money. Slots are divided into categories, which helps you find the right one in just a couple of clicks. And to win the game you need to be the owner of winning combinations of symbols. Here you can win by making small bets.

Poker

Poker is a card game that has been popular at online casinos for years. On the Bambet website, you can find many variations of poker with real dealers. In order to win, you need to have a combination of cards higher in rank than your opponents.

Baccarat

If you are a fan of this popular game, you'll be happy to know that Bambet has the option to play it. Bambet offers many baccarat game options to suit all players.

Blackjack

Bambet features different versions of blackjack, in which you have to score no more than 21 points, but still get more points than your opponent. This type of game has been one of the most popular and attractive for many years because it is simple and easy to understand for everyone.

Roulette or European Roulette

Thanks to the game of roulette you can easily win a decent amount with just one bet. And it is quite easy to do this, you just need to choose the right color and number. Different variations of this game are available at Bambet.

Jackpot Games

Another advantage in favor of Bambet is the availability of jackpot games. Here really everyone can try their luck, and from a small bet win a staggering amount of money. In Bambet you can find several dozen such games and enjoy them.

Lotteries

On the official bambet site you will find many lotteries, including those that take place in real-time with real presenters. By going to the site and opening a special section you can plunge into a huge variety of lottery games from the most reliable and verified providers. There is also a convenient search system.

Bingo

Bingo is a game with randomly chosen numbers, and the player must fill in the corresponding number on his card. The winner is the first to fill in the card in accordance with the rules of the drawing. On the Bambet site, you can easily find this game from dozens of providers. It's a great and fun way to make good money.

Keno

Keno is a number lottery and one of the oldest known games. In it, you have to choose a few numbers in advance, after which the winning combinations will fall out. The more matches there are, the higher the winnings. You can find more than one variation of this lottery at Bambet.

Support

If any questions or difficulties arise, every Bambet client can contact the support service. You can use it in several ways via chat on the website or write directly via e-mail. Professional operators will answer all questions, including "how to withdraw from Bambet" or "is Bambet legit". We give you an overview of some of the ways to contact support, which are described below.

Method of communication How to contact Online Chat You can write at any time of the day or night on the official website E-mail support@Bambet.com

SportsCafe Verdict

According to the results of the analysis of Bambet, its strengths, and weaknesses, we can conclude that this company deserves a high rating in Sportscafe. In conclusion, we can say that every Indian player has a unique opportunity to bet on many sports events and tournaments and play the best slots, lotteries, and casinos in the legal company Bambet. Every day the company is working on its services and adds new activities with a chance to earn good money. Final say: to enjoy the game, earn and spend your free time Bambet is perfect.

The Most Common Questions about the Bambet

Our website has a section with the most common questions about Bambet. Especially for you, we have chosen the most popular and important ones. This will help you get the most accurate answers right away without having to wait for a support operator to respond.

Is Bambet Legal in India?

For many Indian customers, the most important question is whether Bambet is legal. And we can say with certainty that it is. The company does not violate any laws in India and moreover, it has an official gaming license from Curacao number 8048/JAZ2020-013.

Is Bambet Safe for Betting in India?

After analyzing the Bambet website we found out that betting at Sportsbook is absolutely safe. At the moment this bookmaker works legally and protects all data with the latest 128-bit encryption methods.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

The rules of use of the company state that each user has the right to have only one game account. This is done in order to combat fraud.