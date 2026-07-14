England vs India ODI Match Prediction ENG 52 % Chance of Winning IND 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of England is about to enter its second phase, as the ODI series is all set to commence. The first ODI of the series will be played on 14 July at 3:30 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England is heading to this series after winning their previous ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. On the other hand, India is heading to this series after winning its previous series against Afghanistan by 3-0. Can India take revenge for the T20I series loss in the upcoming game?

Who will win? England India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against England.

Virat Kohli has scored 112 runs off 130 balls against Adil Rashid, while Rashid has dismissed him five times.

Joe Root has scored 36 runs off 39 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him three times.

England vs India Chances of Winning

England will enter the first ODI against India with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious in the game. They have players such as Joe Root, who has scored 7577 runs in 178 innings at an average of 49.52, and Adil Rashid, who holds 242 wickets in 155 innings at an average of 31.28. On the other hand, India will be entering this game being a close favourite to win. The team has won all of its recent games against England in this format, which could help them to turn the tables with ease. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 14797 runs in 299 innings at an average of 58.71, and Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 149 wickets in 88 innings at an average of 23.55.

England Chances of Winning: 52%

India Chances of Winning: 48%

England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England was able to come out as the better team in the T20I series. Winning four games out of five, the team has already received a massive boost in its confidence levels for the ODI series. In the upcoming match, they will also be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Harry Brook, who has scored 1354 runs in 38 innings at an average of 39.82, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 5515 runs in 171 innings at an average of 39.11. Jofra Archer will be a key bowler, as he holds 65 wickets in 36 innings at an average of 24.38.

On the other hand, India has been one of the finest teams in this format lately. With the team eager to take revenge for the T20I series loss, they will be heading to the series with experienced players. It should also be noted that India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against England in the 50 over format. They have batsmen such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 11720 runs in 277 innings at an average of 48.83, and Shubman Gill, who has scored 3191 runs in 63 innings at an average of 59.09. With the ball, the team has Prasidh Krishna, who holds 45 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 25.77.

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England vs India Match Toss Prediction

The first ODI between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 66 ODIs, out of which 28 have been won by the team batting first, and 31 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 235, but it falls to 188 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The first ODI between England and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 14° - 26° C 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 14° - 26° C 19 kmph Wind Speed

England and India Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has regained its momentum to be on a winning streak lately. The team holds two consecutive wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Ben Duckett, who has scored 1345 runs in 34 innings at an average of 40.75, and Sam Curran, who holds 37 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 42.48.

India Team Form

India has also been on a winning streak in the ODI format. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as KL Rahu, who has scored 3399 runs in 88 innings at an average of 50.73l, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 194 wickets in 118 innings at an average of 27.04.

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England vs India Top Batters

Joe Root has been the highest run-scorer for England in this format lately. He has managed to score 495 runs in his last 10 games for the team at an average of 55.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer for India in this format lately. He has managed to score a whopping total of 616 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 123.20.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid is the leading wicket-taker for England in its recent ODI matches. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.11.

Prasidh Krishna will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming ODI match. In his last 8 ODI games, he has managed to take 16 wickets for the team at an economy of 6.55.