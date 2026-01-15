Betinia — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% up to 8,000 INR Bonus

Betinia App: 3.2 ★★★★★ Registration Betinia Betinia can offer the opportunity to bet on sports, cyber sports and a variety of gambling games in online casinos. For its players, Betinia has several betting formats, including LIVE bets, a huge number of online casino entertainment, from slots to card games, as well as impressive promotions and bonuses. Every new user receives a welcome bonus of 100% up to 8,000 INR on their first deposit. Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Betinia

Betinia Overview

Starting its history in the Indian market in 2020, Betinia Online Casino has established itself as a reliable company that provides its services legally and safely to all customers. Already in such a short time, the company has gained a huge number of fans around the world. On the official website of the company, you can find Betinia book, which already has more than 25 sports, and that does not take into account eSports disciplines. Here you can also find a lot of cricket matches, including IPL tournament games. Each user can make a deposit or withdrawal through reliable payment methods. Moreover, the bookmaker has support for the national currency/Rupee. All users are offered a huge number of bonuses and promotional offers that allow them to earn several times more with less effort. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting site. Below you can read more about all the features and functions of Betinia India and find a bookmaker review.

Quick Facts about Betinia

Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, Table Games, Indian Games, Game Shows, Jackpots Founder Maltix Limited Founded Year 2020 Headquarters Malta License Malta Gambling Authority (MGA/B2C/486/2018) Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Skrill, Neteller, etc Hindi language No Is Betinia legit Yes

Betinia Score

Betinia India is a reliable online casino that is completely legal and safe for all Indian users. However, as with everything, there are both advantages and disadvantages. We have carefully analyzed the work of the company and made a table with all the strengths and features that we were able to identify. All detected weaknesses are very easy to eliminate, given that Betinia strives to follow the latest trends in the industry and regularly develops its platform:

Advantages Disadvantages Accepts Indian rupees Customer service can take a long time to respond MGA International Licenses There is no mobile app Generous bonuses Minimum deposit: 500 INR Betinia minimum withdrawal: 900 INR Easy betinia withdrawal

Screenshots of Betinia

The design on the Betinia bet site can be called modern and extremely beautiful. In terms of visual perception, it does not look like the classic design of online casinos. A huge amount of purple and green colors, together with a lot of modern elements make the interface memorable and different from the huge number of betting companies. From the first steps, it is easy for the player to navigate the space of the platform thanks to an intuitive interface. You can easily find all the elements, such as the Betinia login button or the account verification section.

Video Review

After watching the video in this betinia casino review, you can easily register a gaming account and start playing. Repeat all the steps and start playing right now!

Betinia for Android and iOS

Unfortunately, Betinia does not have a mobile app, but users with iOS or Android devices can take full advantage of the bookmaker through the mobile version of the site. Thanks to it, you will be able to bet on your favorite competitions on the go. But as soon as the app becomes available, you will be able to download Betinia app from our website.

Betinia Mobile Website

The mobile version of the Betinia India website has the full functionality of the regular version. This means that you do not lose a lot of sports events for betting, a lot of bonuses, and other site capabilities. However, the mobile version of the site has some advantages, such as:

High adaptive capabilities;

Ease of use provides the ability to navigate between sections, which is done in a couple of clicks;

The ability to play anywhere in the world.

Betinia for PC

Every online casino has a PC version of its site. Betinia has a convenient platform, which outwardly differs from the usual gambling portals. However, the PC version has some significant advantages:

The PC version has all the features in front of your eyes and you won't have to spend a lot of time looking for the feature you want;

A more comfortable and faster Internet connection;

With the PC version, you don't have to worry about your device running out of battery.

Registration

One of the most important steps on the way to the world of betting at the company is Betinia registration for the service. The process itself takes no more than a few minutes. To make sure you don't have any difficulties when registering, follow these steps:

Open Betinia. You need to go to the official website of the company using any browser on your device. Click on the button "betinia sign up". To register, you will need to find this button on the home page of the site. Enter your email and come up with a password. You must come up with and write down a password of at least six characters, your Betinia username, and your email. Next, you need to enter your personal information. At this stage, you must enter your first name (last name), last name, gender, date of birth, and place of residence. All data must be valid, so you will not have problems with the verification of your gaming account. Confirm your betinia registration. Choose your betinia welcome bonus from the offered options and confirm your choice. Confirm you have read and understood Betinia's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Once you have completed all the steps, you will have your account. You can make a deposit and start playing.

Welcome Bonus

Every player from India gets extra money from Betinia bonus on his first deposit. You have to make a choice of one welcome bonus offer, or you can get bonuses as you progress through the site:

Sports Betting Welcome Bonus;

Casino Welcome Bonus;

Weekly cashback.

All of these bonuses are designed to make playing at Betinia more exciting and comfortable and bring you bigger winnings. We will now take a closer look at each of them and discuss them in detail with you.

Sports Bonus

By choosing this betinia bonus you receive 100% up to 8,000 INR on your first deposit. In addition, these bonus funds are available for use by users from India in sports betting for all modes. It is possible to withdraw this money from betinia if a number of rules are followed:

Bonus Offer 100% up to 8,000 INR Sections to Use Sports and eSports Betting Minimum Deposit INR 500 Wagering Requirement 30 days Type of Bet Markets with odds 1.50 or higher

Casino Bonus

You can also get a special welcome bonus for Live Casino. If you choose this offer, you will receive 100% up to 40,000 INR + 200 FS on your first deposit. You can use them to play roulette or blackjack, baccarat, and many slots. You can also get this money if you meet the following conditions:

Bonus offer 100% up to 40,000 INR + 200 FS Betinia bonus terms and conditions You receive 20 free spins each within 10 days. After wagering for 10 days you will be able to withdraw funds Minimum deposit INR 500 How to Use Live Casino Games and Slots

Weekly Bonus

This promotion is currently only available to players in the top three VIP tiers of the casino who are eligible to participate in the promotion. The gaming area is in the casino only and is available Monday through Sunday. Players will receive a 15% bonus on losses every week with a cashback. You do not have the option to combine this bonus with other promotions. Use the table below to learn more about the percentage and maximum cashback amount depending on your VIP level.

Status CashBack Professional 5% World Class 10% Legend 15%

Login

On the Betinia online casino website, you can create an account that allows you to log in with just a couple of clicks. So this is what you have to do:

Install the Betinia website. Use your laptop, computer, or smartphone. Search for the "Login" button. On the home page of the website, find and click on the "Login" button. Enter your password and email. These details will be saved in the memory of your device and you will not have to enter them again.

After that, you will be successfully logged in, and you will be able to go to the page you want and start winning

Verification

To use all the features of the bookmaker to the maximum, players need to verify the Betinia account. Only after that, you will be able to withdraw your winnings. In this case, the company must be sure that there is no fraud on its platform. To pass the verification, you need to do the following:

Go to your gaming account. You can log in to the site using the "Login" button on the home page. Click on the "Verify Account" button. This button is located in your cabinet. Confirm your identity. You will need to provide Betinia with a photo of your passport or driver's license to verify your account. This is usually sufficient to complete the account verification process.

Currently, Betinia does not have a specific timeframe for account verification, it can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few days. The company tries to do it as soon as possible. At the same time, the speed of the process is affected by the workload of the service.

Betinia Video Review

After watching the video in this betinia casino review, you can easily register a gaming account and start playing. Repeat all the steps and start playing right now!

Deposit / Withdrawal

On the gaming platform Betinia, you can use various payment systems, bank transfers, and electronic wallets to make Betina deposit and withdraw funds to your card. The company does not work with cryptocurrencies. Here are some of the payment systems that Betinia supports:

As you can note the bookmaker has many reliable payment systems, which will help you to make all payment transactions completely safe and with maximum speed. In the area of payments, betinia has all the conveniences for Indian users, including support for Rupee. To conduct all financial transactions is very simple. But if you have a question about "how to withdraw from betinia" or any other, then you can at any time contact the round-the-clock support service.

Cashback (VIP)

Betinia has developed a unique VIP system that allows players to be rewarded for regular use of the site. Start using your account and increase your level, which consists of five levels, from beginner to legend. Each level can unlock new rewards, including higher daily betinia withdrawal limits and refunds for losses. We have access to exclusive promotions that help make playing at Betinia even more fun.

Official Website

Indian online casino betinia provides its services legally to residents of India as well as other countries of the world. The company, which has a good reputation and excellent history in the gambling industry, is a great choice for betting on sports events and enjoying casino games. Advantages of a Maltese company:

Malta Gambling Authority (MGA/B2C/486/2018) worldwide license;

State-of-the-art encryption technology securely protects customer data;

The company provides only legal payment methods;

At Betinia India, withdrawals are made only after data verification.

Betinia Sportsbook

Betinia offers dozens of sports disciplines popular around the world. Every official sporting event will be available for betting both online and live. Pleasant variability due to a large number of betting markets and the availability of several types of betting.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the main sports for betting at betinia casino. Indian players can be sure that the bookmaker will provide the opportunity to bet on the most important events in sports. The company will present the event:

IPL;

Hundred;

ICC T20 World Cup;

As well as ICC World Cup 2023, etc!

Football

Currently, soccer is the most popular sport in the world, and betinia customers can bet on hundreds of sports. We can give you a few examples:

English Premier League;

Italian Serie A;

Spanish La Liga;

Champions League;

World Cup, etc.

Tennis

One of the most spectacular competitions can be attributed to tennis, and for betinia customers, the highest odds are available here. In addition, it is possible to bet on such famous competitions as the ATP and WTA, as well as the Grand Slam tournament. Here are some examples for betting:

US Open;

ATP Hamburg;

WTA Palermo;

ITF Cancun;

Indianapolis Challenger, etc.

Horse Racing

Betinia allows horse racing fans to bet on this very ancient sport. This sport has a long history and has its origins in ancient Greece. You can bet on horse races, which are held in many countries.

Baseball

Baseball is one of the most popular sports in the world. The inhabitants of India are offered such bets in betinia. When choosing a competition, it is worth paying attention to the following options:

MLB;

NPB (Japan);

KBO League (South Korea), etc.

Table Tennis

Table tennis is one of the most popular and dynamic sports. It has a reputation as an unpredictable sport, but it is still popular with players. You can also bet on it at Betinia. For example, in such competitions:

European Championship;

WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje;

Asian Games in China, etc.

Boxing

If you are a fan of boxing, then on the betinia website you will find a huge number of events for betting. The bookmaker does not miss any of the important matches. You can bet on many events, including fights of top athletes:

Gennady Golovkin;

Oleksandr Usyk;

Anthony Joshua;

Mikaela Mayer;

Rafael Rios;

Gabriel Flores Jr, etc.

UFC

Everyone can bet on all the top UFC fights on the betinia website. The bookmaker replenishes its sportsbook without stopping and you can be sure that all sports events will be available for betting. You can bet on matches of all athletes, for example:

ANDERSON SILVA;

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV;

DANIEL CORMIER;

MAX HOLLOWAY and others.

eSports

At betinia, fans of eSports can have a great time. You can bet on many popular eSports disciplines. There are among them:

Dota 2;

LOL;

CS:GO;

Rainbow 6.

Dota 2

One of the most common and popular multiplayer games is available at betinia. There are a huge number of tournaments from all over the world for the title of the best Dota 2 tournament, and you can bet on many of them. You have the opportunity to bet on many teams:

Team Spirit;

Nigma Galaxy;

PSG.LGD;

Royal Never Give Up, etc.

LOL

Another no less spectacular discipline in the world of eSports is League of Legends (LOL). You will have access to some international competitions in which the best of the best take part. For example, the following event is offered for betting:

CBLOL;

LCK;

LCS;

VCS, etc.

CS:GO

This shooter is loved by players all over the world. This discipline hosts competition that is the most prestigious in esports. At betinia, you can bet on CS-GO events from all over the world. For example, Indian customers can bet on the following competitions:

Gamers Club Liga Serie A;

Perfect World Asia League;

WePlay academy League, etc.

Virtual Sports

This section includes virtual sports, which you can bet on thanks to Betinia India. You can bet on competitions that are conducted in the form of simulcasting. In addition, the company offers betting on the following virtual sports:

Virtual Football;

Virtual Tennis;

Virtual Golf;

Virtual Racing.

Popular Betting Options at Betinia

Betinia Sportsbook is growing day by day and there are many betting options for beginners and experienced players alike. Below we have presented the types of bets available on the platform.

Live Betting

In betinia SportsBook it is possible to bet on matches in real-time, both for classic sports and for cybersports disciplines. The site can sort the events. With this service, you can make it so that you would see only Live games.

Live Previews

This is a special mode dedicated to matches that have not yet taken place. If you want to go to this section, then click on the link "Forthcoming next to the Live tab".

Line (Prematch)

This is the most common option for betting. Here you can bet on thousands of events.

Types of Bets

With betinia, you can place various bets on sports and esports. Depending on the type of bet, the chances of winning can increase significantly. But the risk also increases.

Single

At the moment, this is the most common and popular type of betting held on sports and esports events. It is safer for the player, as you can bet on a single market. Usually, single bets involve two to three outcomes.

Combo

Betinia offers its customers the to make combinations of bets. It is a package of several events combined with one odd. Compared with the Express, here the player does not need to form his betting form, it is already formed for him.

System (Express)

At betinia, you can also place express bets. Riskier, but also more attractive bets. An individual player has to make a coupon for several events, the odds of which are multiplied by each other, and the total is obtained. With the company, you can make express bets on any sports and sports disciplines represented in its sportsbook.

How to Place a Bet?

On the betinia website, even a new user can easily understand how to bet on sports or cybersports. Especially for you, we have made a step-by-step instruction with the help of special instructions our experts will be able to facilitate this task:

1 Go to the official website of the betting company Use any browser on your device. Go to website 2 Go to your gaming account Enter your username and password, and then click enter. In case this is your first time on the betinia betting site, register. 3 Make a deposit Use the various methods provided by the bookmaker to deposit money into your gaming account. 4 Open the sports betting section Choose the event you are interested in from the many presented on the bookmaker's website. Bet on sports 5 Enter the amount of your bet It does not matter what type of betting is selected. On the screen, you will see a coupon with the event you have chosen. You can also use rupees to place your bet.

After that, the bet will be instantly processed and registered. The bookmaker will credit the winnings to your balance immediately after the end of the sports match.

Betting Odds

Based on Betinia's odds, it's safe to say that betinia is one of the best betting companies. Every sport in its sportsbook will help you massively increase your winnings, even if your bet is low. All this is thanks to impressive odds, even in comparison to the strongest competitors.

Betinia Live Streaming

Betinia has a great advantage over other betting companies for the fact that it broadcasts many competitions. You can watch not only classic sports but also cybersports matches. In addition, the bookmaker regularly updates Sportbook.

Betinia Casino

Betinia has a wide variety of games for Betinia casino, among which you can find a variety of categories. The company cooperates with them directly.

AE Gaming;

Pragmatic;

MicroGaming;

Red Tiger;

JILI;

Joker;

JDB;

Playstar and many others.

You have the opportunity to find here all the latest novelties to have a good time. We will tell you about the most popular categories of games available at Betinia Casino.

Popular Betinia Games

Today, Indian players can enjoy a lot of entertainment at online casinos. The company regularly updates its portfolio. Unfortunately, the site is not yet possible to win lotteries, but soon this opportunity may appear. The most popular casino games are:

Slots

Betinia offers you many slots in a variety of categories, among which are the most popular. The main ones include:

Classic;

Jackpot;

Megaways;

Book Of;

3-reel slots and others.

There are about a thousand in total, so you can easily find the right ones through the handy search bar and win.

Poker

Poker is the most popular card game in the world, where you can make a lot of money. On the betinia website, you can play table poker, as well as against a live dealer. In this case, you can feel yourself in the atmosphere of a real gambling establishment. There are several examples of live poker available at betinia games:

Three Card Poker;

Texas Hold’Em Bonus;

Lucky 7, etc.

Baccarat

These simple rules and exciting gameplay are the advantages of baccarat. It's also a popular game among online casino players and you can play it at betinia too. Here you can play against real dealers, making the experience unforgettable.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a world-famous game with a long history. It is a popular card game in which you must build a strong hand. There shouldn't be more than 21 points in a hand. The rules of blackjack are simple for everyone to understand but just as exciting. Many experienced players can win a good amount of money. On the betinia website, you can try out several varieties of this game.

Roulette or European Roulette

And here is another popular game that belongs to the Big Three of online casinos. The ease and simplicity of roulette rules attract gamblers from all over the world. With the betinia website you can try your luck in virtual roulette, and with a live dealer.

Jackpot Games

You can find progressive jackpot games on the site, so you can get a huge win in just a couple of clicks. At Betinia, you'll find more than one of these games, and there's a huge list of them from the best providers worldwide. Try your luck and get a chance to win huge money!

Results and Statistics

One of the advantages of the bookmaker is that the company's website offers information about the results of sports competitions, as well as the results of other athletes. There is information about the performance of teams in various sports and competitions. With this data, you can find statistics on matches, championship tables, and individual results.

Support

If you need help resolving questions quickly, Betinia has 24-hour customer service. They can answer any question you have about features. You'll get an answer as quickly as possible. Unfortunately for India, there is no betinia customer care number. There are currently two main ways to contact them, which you can see in the table below:

Method of communication How to contact Type of issue Online Chat 24/7 available on the betinia betting site Questions related to the bookmaker's functionality and difficulties encountered E-mail support@betinia.com Complex issues requiring careful consideration

SportsCafe Verdict

After we betinia review and a thorough analysis of the brand's gambling options, we can finally say that it is a great choice for beginners and experienced players alike. Everything you need for betting and casino games will always be at your fingertips in the casino. Betinia is a fun process with constant bonuses to help you win more every day. Based on all of the above, the decision was made to designate betinia as a Sportscafe endorsement.

The Most Common Questions about the Betinia

We gave you an overview of betinia India and told you what kind of company it is and what services it offers. And now it's time to provide you with a list of the most frequently asked questions:

Is Betinia Legal in India?

Yes! The company is completely legal in India. This is evidenced by the existence of the official Malta Gambling Authority (MGA/B2C/486/2018).

Is Betinia Safe for Betting in India?

Using internal SSL servers, the company stores, and processes data, applying all modern security measures to ensure maximum data protection. Therefore, it is safe to use this bookmaker.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

According to the rules of casino use, it is forbidden to create multiple accounts on the platform. This rule was introduced to combat fraud and ensure a high level of security.