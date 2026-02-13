Betobet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Betobet App: 3.1 ★★★★★ Registration Betobet Betobet is a high-end betting company that offers a great casino experience. The features it provides include sports betting, online casino, live streaming and more. A minimum deposit of just INR 1,000 is available for most players. Make your first deposit on Betobet and get 100% up to INR 7,500! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 7,500 Promocode: CAFEOBET Join Betobet

Betobet Deposit Methods for India

The minimum withdrawal amount is 800 INR. Most withdrawals are immediate, however some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider before withdrawing your money. Maximum withdrawal is 242, 000 INR.

VISA;

Mastercard;

Bank Transfer;

Much Better;

Skrill;

Astropay;

WebPay

Neosurf

Neteller;

Jeton

Ripple;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum.

Minimum deposit on Betobet is 1,000 INR. Usually, providers don't take any commissions. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.

The minimum withdrawal amount is 800 INR. Most withdrawals are immediate, however some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider before withdrawing your money. Maximum withdrawal is 242,000 INR.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Betobet?

The minimum deposit amount at Betobet of only 1,000 INR makes it possible for every player to join and start betting because the required minimum is less than at other bookies. The majority of operators provide swift money transfers, so you may start wagering straight soon after making a deposit. Take a look at the minimum deposits and deposit methods in the tablet below:

Payment method Minimum deposit Mastercard 1,000 INR Visa 1,000 INR Neteller 1,000 INR MuchBetter 1,000 INR Astropay 1,000 INR Bitcoin 0,0001 BTC Skrill 1,000 INR Ripple 35 XPR Ethereum 0,010 ETH Jeton 1,000 INR Bank transfer 1,000 INR Webpay 1,000 INR Neosurf 1,000 INR

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Betobet App

Users may quickly deposit money via the official Betobet app, which is accessible on iOS and Android smartphones. This approach might work better for some clients. The minimum deposit amount to utilize the Betobet app is 1,000 INR. There are all the payment options from the original website, including Visa, Mastercard, Netteler, Astropay, and Bitcoin, among others.

First Deposit Bonus

Betobet gladly offers very significant guaranteed welcome bonuses to all new users. Both the online casino and sportsbook categories provide two distinct welcome bonuses that may be used. All new players who are just getting started in the betting and gaming sector have access to this amazing opportunity. View all of Betobet's welcome bonus deals here:

Sports 100% up to INR 7,500 Welcome Bonus.Bet on almost any kind of sport on the platform with significant benefits. Minimum deposit is only 1,000 INR;

Casino [betobet_casino _bonus] Welcome Bonus up to 10,000 INR.Try your luck playing the best slot machines of the Betobet. Minimum deposit is 1,000 INR.

By accepting the welcome bonus users agree to all of the terms and conditions of Betobet.

Exclusive Promo Code for the First Deposit

With special promo codes you can get an increased bonus deal to profitably wager in the Betobet casino. Our bonus code gives you 20 free spins as well as other bonuses in online casino. To get the offer, follow this step-by-step instruction:

1 Open main page Go to the official Betobet website or download and open the eponymous app. Go to website 2 Sign up Register a new account using your email or phone number. 3 Enter promo code Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below. 4 Make deposit Use our promo code “CAFEOBET” and press enter. Make your first deposit

Betobet promotions are constantly being updated, so we made sure to provide you with the currently working Betobet promo code in 2023. Promo code deal is available for every brand new customer of Betobet. You can also activate the code using the Betobet app if you prefer to.

Deposit via PayTM

By using the PayTm option, you may quickly and easily deposit money into a personal account. There is simply a 1,000 INR minimum payment required. Below are detailed instructions for utilizing PayTm to make a deposit at BetOnline:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your PayTm ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via PayTm and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

Deposit via Debit Cards

Due to its convenience and speed, debit cards are preferred by the majority of gamers when making deposits. You may use debit cards to deposit money into a Betobet account by following the detailed procedures listed below:

Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area; Search and choose the debit card option among other payment methods; Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your card number and name info), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using debit cards!

Deposit via Astropay

An extra deposit option on Betobet is Astropay, a well-known quick payment method. The deposit procedure is straightforward, and the service provider frequently does not impose a commission fee. To use AstroPay to make a deposit, follow these steps:

Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit category; Search and select the Astropay option among other payment methods; Choose and select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your wallet id), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using Astropay! Now you can access all the services of Betobet.

Deposit via Skrill

Players may add money to their Betobet personal accounts using any of the widely used payment methods in India, such Skrill. The only deposit needed is 1,000 INR. The steps listed below should be followed in order to make a Skrill deposit into your account:

Tap on the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your Skrill ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via Skrill and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

Deposit via Jeton

Jeton is frequently used by several Indian athletes. particularly those who use contemporary mobile gadgets. If you follow these guidelines, you can utilize Jeton to make a deposit:

Login to your Betobet personal account; Click the “Add Balance” link which is located beside the wallet balance on top of the page; In the “Deposit” tab of the Account page, and then choose “Jeton”; Enter desired deposit amount and select the bank to transfer from; Click “Submit” and complete the transaction from the secure 3rd party termina.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Betobet?

The deposit time on Betobet may change based on the option you choose. The majority of deposits are processed immediately, while processing of some payments might take up to three business days. Depending on how busy the system is, processing deposits might take several hours. See the chart below for the usual deposit deadlines:

Payment method Standart deposit times Mastercard Instant Visa Instant MuchBetter Up to 72 hours Bank Transfer Up to 24 hours Skrill Up to 48 hours AstroPay Up to 48 hours WebPay Up to 72 hours Neteller Up to 48 hours Neosurf Up to 24 hours Jeton Up to 24 hours Ripple Up to 72 hours Bitcoin Up to 72 hours Ethereum Up to 72 hours

Betobet Deposit Limits

At Betobet, deposits are not restricted to any limitations. However, different service providers may have different maximum transaction amounts. Before using the selected service, read the terms and conditions since significant deposits could also be subject to a commission. The official Betobet website or mobile application both accept deposits from customers. The maximum Betobet deposits are listed in the table below:

Payment method Maximum deposit limit Visa 100,000 INR Mastercard 100,000 INR Bank transfer 100,000 INR Much Better 80,000 INR Skrill 100,000 INR WebPay 60,000 INR AstroPay 100,000 INR Neteller 100,000 INR Neosurf 100,000 INR Jeton 100,000 INR Ripple 3,500 XRP Ethereum 1 ETH Bitcoin 1 BTC

Betobet Deposit Summary

We have gone through each payment method of Betobet and came to a conclusion the platform offers very convenient deposit methods for the Indian customers. Rupees may be used for deposits and withdrawals, and there are many other payment methods available, such as cryptocurrency, bank transfers, and fast payments. Moreover, payments can be made using the Betobet website or mobile app. New clients can receive a guaranteed welcome bonus for sports betting and casino play after making a small initial deposit of only 1,000 INR. Sports Cafe confirms that Betobet deposits are safe and secure for Indian players.

FAQ

We have collected the most popular questions about Betobet deposit. Take a brief look at them because they might have the answers you need. Keep in mind that you may also request Betobet customer service at any time for professional one-on-one assistance on any deposit issue.

Can I Use the Betobet Deposit Bonus Twice?

Betobet bonuses may, understandably, only be utilized once by newly joined clients. You will without a doubt get the welcome bonus up to 50,000 INR for both casino games and sports betting if you've followed all the rules.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Betobet?

Customers can, of course, credit their Betobet accounts with rupees. You have a range of options, including cryptocurrency, bank transfers, and quick payments. The official Betobet website or the Betobet app may both be used to make deposits.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Betobet Account?

Unfortunately, once a payment method has been selected, players do not have the ability to change the currency. By taking your time and knowing about each payment option's specifics such as the currency, deposit time, minimum amount, etc., you can choose the one that works best for you.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Betobet Account?

Of course, it's strictly required by the terms and conditions of the Betobet and Betobet KYC process. You can only use payment methods that are in your name. Additionally, to confirm your identification, the chosen payment methods must be in your name.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Betobet?

Yes, you can if you wish. Any number of debit cards with your name on them are accepted by Betobet. Select a debit card from the list of Betobet payment options, fill out all the necessary information, and then deposit money.