1xbet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

1xbet App: 4.0 ★★★★★ Registration 1xbet 1xbet offers a wide range of different sports disciplines for sports betting and a large variety of games in the casino section. In the review, you will learn about all the deposit and withdrawal options. Register on the platform, use promo code "SCAFE30" and get a welcome bonus of 400% up to 50,000 INR! Welcome bonus 400% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join 1xbet

1xbet Deposit Methods for India

You will find a wide variety of payment system options on the 1xbet platform. You will be able to choose the option that suits you best. All payment options are safe and secure. Currently, you will be able to use the following payment systems on the 1xbet platform:

UPI Fast

UPI ;

PhonePay;

AirTM;

iCash.One;

Skrill;

MoneyGo;

Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

Ethereum.

You can place sports bets using whichever of these funding options is most convenient for you. Any money you deposit will automatically be reflected in your balance.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at 1xbet?

On the 1xbet platform, you will need to consider the minimum deposit amount for each of the payment systems when making a deposit. We have prepared a table with all the basic information on minimum deposits for all the represented payment systems, please read it carefully:

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None UPI Fast 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None PhonePay 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None IMPS 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None GPay 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None iCash.One 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None Skrill 558 INR N/A Instant None Skrill 1-Tap 558 INR N/A Instant None AirTM 55 INR N/A Instant None Bitcoin 0,001 BTC N/A Instant None Litecoin 0,001 LTC N/A Instant None

Now you know the basic information about the payment systems represented at 1xbet and you can start betting and making deposits now!

Minimum Deposit Amount at the 1xbet App

The platform offers its customers a separate 1xbet app for Android. The entire range of products available on the platform is available in the app. You will be able to use all the functionality, including bonuses, promotions, sports to bet on and all possible payment options. Also, all the minimum deposit rules in the 1xbet app correspond to the information presented on the platform.

First Deposit Bonus

For all new Indian users on the 1xbet platform, there is a Welcome Bonus offer for the two main sections of the platform. We will detail all the information about the Welcome Bonus below, so make sure you read the information below carefully.

Betting Bonus

For the sports betting section, the 1xbet platform offers a Welcome Bonus of 400% up to 50,000 INR! Read all of the bonus rules carefully so you know all the important information:

The bonus is available to every new user upon registration and is intended for the sports betting section;

The amount of the minimum deposit INR 300;

The amount of the maximum winning INR 50,000 per four deposits;

The bet must have an odds of 2.00 or higher;

To wager the bonus, you must place three winning single bets, where the stake of each bet must be equal to the full bonus amount;

The bonus is valid for 7 days after registration.

Casino Bonus

There is a 300% up to 150,000 INR + 150 FS Welcome Bonus for the online casino section! Please read all of the bonus rules carefully:

Deposit The minimum deposit amount Bonus amount Bonus terms and conditions First INR 300 100% up to 50,000 INR and 150FS The wagering size is 25 times; Bonus is active for 7 days. Second INR 300 200% up to 100,000 The wagering size is 25 times; Bonus is active for 7 days.

Exclusive 1xbet Promo Code for the First Deposit

For every new user, the 1xbet platform offers a unique offer with the promo code "SCAFE30". With it, you can get special conditions for sports betting and online casino games, such as:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Welcome Bonus of 400% up to 50,000 INR;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

An important rule when using the platform is that a promo code can be used once and once only. So hurry up and become part of the 1xbet team and use your unique code!

How to Deposit Money to the 1xbet Account?

Making a deposit on the 1xbet platform is quick and easy. Any experienced user will find it easy to do. For new users, we have prepared a step-by-step instruction, use it to save time:

1 Create a 1xbet Account Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker 1xbet and register with our promo code "SCAFE30" to get extra benefits. Go to website 2 Access the deposit section Once you have accessed your personal account, go to the "Accounts" section of the page and click on it. 3 Choose how you want to fund your account Study the current payment methods and choose the one that works best for you. 4 Make a deposit Next, enter the desired deposit amount, which must be at least INR 300 and confirm the deposit. The funds will be credited to your account instantly. Deposit your money

Done! Now you know how to make a deposit and you can choose any convenient way to start playing on the 1xbet platform now!

Deposit With Debit Cards

There are several payment system options on the 1xbet platform, and a debit card top-up method is also available. We have prepared a step-by-step guide which will help you get things done quickly and correctly:

Log in to your personal 1xbet account and go to "Accounts". Select the Debit Cards (Mastercard or Visa) method among the available variants and click on it. Enter the amount of your first deposit, which must be at least INR 300. Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer. Then enter the required details on the payment system page and confirm your deposit. The money will be credited to your account instantly.

We did it! Now you can go to any section of the platform and start betting because the money you have transferred as a deposit will be credited to your account instantly.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at 1xbet?

On the 1xbet platform, all money deposited will be credited to your account automatically and almost instantly. It is important to keep in mind that deposits may be delayed by up to 20 minutes due to internet connectivity or other reasons. All submitted payment systems are safe and verified for use.

1xbet Deposit Limits

In general, the deposit limit depends on the payment system method you choose. There is a different limit for each deposit option. You can also set your desired deposit limit amount in your personal account under 'My Accounts' after registering with the platform.

1xbet Deposit Summary

In conclusion, we can confidently award the 1xbet platform the Sportcafe seal of approval! As the platform is fully proven to be safe to use, as well as guaranteeing a smooth running of the most popular sports to bet on. If you haven't found what you're looking for yet, 1xbet is worth checking out.

FAQ

In order to provide all the information about the 1xbet platform to the fullest, we have prepared a list of popular questions from Indian users. We have tried to give a detailed answer to each question, study it carefully and you won't have any questions.

Can I Use the 1xbet Deposit Bonus Twice?

Unfortunately, no. The 1xbet platform is licensed and operates legally and openly, and has a fair play policy. Therefore, every registered user is entitled to use the Deposit Bonus only once. More information on how to use the Deposit Bonus can be found in the review section "First Deposit Bonus".

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in 1xbet?

Yes, of course. There are a large number of currencies available for deposits on the 1xbet platform. During registration, you will be able to choose your preferred currency, for example, rupees, and make all deposits in it.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My 1xbet Account?

Yes, on the 1xbet platform you can convert your deposit into the currency you want. When you have made your deposit you will be able to go to My Accounts and convert your amount into Rupees.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the 1xbet Account?

The 1xbet platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and operates legally, which is why when using the platform you can only make deposits to a registered account, and a verified one with all valid personal information.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at 1xbet?

Yes, you can make a deposit using a debit card. There are several options on the 1xbet platform to make a deposit, including MasterCard and Visa debit cards. For more details on how to make a deposit using a debit card, please refer to our review "Deposit With Debit Cards ".