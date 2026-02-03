BlueChip Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

BlueChip App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration BlueChip The minimum deposit on BlueChip is only 300 INR which makes betting accessible for everyone. Players can deposit their account using the official BlueChip website or through the Bluechip app. Make your first deposit on BlueChip and get 500% up to 50,000 INR! Welcome bonus 500% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: CAFECHIP Join BlueChip

BlueChip Deposit Methods for India

The official BlueChip platform in India provides the most convenient deposit and withdrawal methods. Even cryptocurrency may be used to make a deposit, in addition to fast payments and bank transfers. Take a look all of the payment options available:

Mastercard;

Visa Card;

IMPS;

Bank Transfer;

Binance Wallet;

Tron Wallet;

Binance Coin Wallet;

Jeton;

MuchBetter;

UPI;

Net Banking;

Google Pay;

Paytm;

PhonePe;

Litecoin;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum.

Min deposit is only 300 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.

BlueChip minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. The times depend on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before BlueChip withdrawal, read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider. If you are unsure how to withdraw from BlueChip, visit the BlueChip website.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at BlueChip?

The minimum deposit at Bluechip is lower compared to other bookmakers and is only 300 INR. Most of the providers transfer funds instantly, so you can start betting immediately after depositing. Take a look at all the deposit methods and minimum amounts:

Payment method Minimum deposit Paytm 300 INR PhonePe 300 INR UPI to Wallet 300 INR UPI 300 INR NetBanking 300 INR Jeton 2000 INR AstroPay 1000 INR MuchBetter 2000 INR Bitcoin Wallet mBTC 0.8 Ethereum Wallet ETH 0.01 Tron Wallet TRX 250 Binance Coin Wallet BNB 0.055 VISA 2000 INR Mastercard 2000 INR IMPS N/A SEPA Transfer N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount at the BlueChip App

Players can make deposits via the BlueChip app too. For some users this is a more convenient method. The minimum deposit amount that you can make through the BlueChip app is 300 INR. All the methods of the original website version are included.

First Deposit Bonus

The BlueChip was generous enough to provide all new customers with pretty big guaranteed welcome bonuses. There are two types of welcome bonuses that can be used for both the casino and online sports betting. It's a great opportunity for all the new players who are just getting into the betting and gambling world. Take a look at all variations of BlueChip Welcome Bonus:

Sports Welcome Bonus of 500% up to 50,000 INR. Bet on any kind of sport with significant benefits;

Casino Welcome Bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator. Try your luck playing the best slot machines of the BlueChip.

By accepting the welcome bonus users agree to all of the terms and conditions of BlueChip.

Exclusive BlueChip Promo Code for the First Deposit

With special promo codes you can get an increased bonus deal to profitably bet on cricket and other sports. BlueChip promotions are constantly being updated, so we made sure to provide you with the currently working BlueChip promo code in 2022. Simply follow this step-by-step instruction to claim free bet up to 2,500 INR:

Go to the BlueChip website; Register a new account using your email or phone number; Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below; Use our promo code “CAFECHIP” and press enter; Make a deposit with an amount higher than 300 INR.

Promo code deal is available for every brand new customer of BlueChip. You can also activate the code using the BlueChip app if you prefer to.

How to Deposit Money to the BlueChip Account?

It's very easy for every user of Bluechip to make a deposit. For your convenience we prepared a guide on how you can do it?

1 Authorization or registration Login or create an account using the registration promo code “CAFECHIP”. Go to website 2 Look for the deposit page Click on the section that says make a deposit. 3 Choose the payment method Choose the provider you prefer. 4 Make a deposit Enter the deposit amount and click on the deposit button. 5 Congratulations! You successfully made a deposit on Bluechip! Sign up and deposit

The deposit takes just a couple of seconds most of the time. However, you might want to see a deposit proof in your personal account.

Deposit via PayTM

Depositing funds via PayTm method is quick and easy. The minimum deposit is only 300 INR. We prepared step-by-step instruction on how you can make PayTm deposit on BlueChip:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your PayTm ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via PayTm and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

Deposit With Debit Cards

Debit cards are the most comfortable payment methods for most users because it's easy and instant. You may deposit money at BlueChip using any of the widely used payment options in India, including debit cards, by according to the instructions given below:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area; Search and choose the debit card option among other payment methods; Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card number), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using a debit card!

Deposit via PhonePe

The other deposit option available on BlueChip is the popular fast payment system PhonePe. The deposit is quick and the provider does not usually take any commission. Here is the instruction on how you can make a deposit using PhonePe:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit category; Search and select the PhonePe option among other payment methods; Choose and select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card number), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using a PhonePe! Now you can access all the services of BlueChip.

Deposit via UPI

You can fund your BlueChip account using any of the widely used payment methods in India, UPI, by following the guidelines we listed below:

Tap on the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your UPI ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via UPI and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

Deposit via Google Pay

Google Pay is widely used by many users in India. Especially those who use devices on the Android system. If you follow the guidelines below, you may make a deposit with Google Pay:

Click the button next to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner; After choosing one, follow the on-screen directions to deposit funds into your account. You should see the deposit options; After entering your name, Google Pay number, and any other required information, choose the amount of money you wish to deposit into your account, and then click "Deposit"; You've successfully deposited money into BlueChip using Google Pay!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at BlueChip?

The deposit time depends on the provider you choose. Usually, the deposits are instant, however, some payments can be delayed up to 3 business days. If the system is overloaded, deposits will be processed within a couple hours.

BlueChip Deposit Limits

There are no limits on BlueChip deposits. However, some providers might have maximum deposits that you can make in one time payment. Also the big deposits might require some commission, take a look at the terms and conditions of using the preferred provider. Customers are allowed to make deposits via the BlueChip website or the official app.

BlueChip Deposit Summary

We reviewed the deposit system of BlueChip and came to a conclusion that it is very convenient for the users of this bookmaker. Main advantage is that there are a lot of payment possibilities including fast payments, cryptocurrencies, and many more. The minimum deposit is only 300 INR which makes betting accessible for everyone. Moreover, most providers don't take any commission and make an instant deposit. Sports Cafe confirms that BlueChip deposits are safe and secure for Indian players.

FAQ

We collected the most popular questions about BlueChip deposit. Take a brief look at them because they might have the answers you need. Keep in mind that you may also request BlueChip customer service at any time for professional one-on-one assistance on any deposit issue.

Can I Use the BlueChip Deposit Bonus Twice?

Unfortunately, the BlueChip bonus can be used only one time strictly by newly registered customers strictly. If you have met all the terms and conditions, you will guranteely get the welcome bonus up to 75,000 INR for sports betting and casino games.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in BlueChip?

Yes, players can make deposits with rupees on BlueChip. Such methods as fast payments, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies are accessible. You can always choose the most convenient option and deposit via the official BlueChip website or BlueChip app.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My BlueChip Account?

No, it is not possible to change the currency after you select the payment method. Take your time to find the right payment option and read about its specifications such as currency, deposit time, minimum amount, etc.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the BlueChip Account?

Yes, you do. Only use payment methods in your name if the BlueChip KYC process requires it. As part of the process to confirm your identification, your selected payment methods must also be in your name.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at BlueChip?

Yes, you can if you wish to do so. BlueChip will accept any amount of debit cards that are registered on your name. To pay with the debit card, select it among the BlueChip payment methods, fill in all the required information, and make the deposit.