Bettilt Bonus Codes for India 2026

Bettilt App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration Bettilt Bettilt is a reputable sports betting site founded in 2016. In its short existence, it has gained a wide audience due to its excellent sports betting options, rich online casino, and secure payment system. On top of that, Bettilt has an extensive bonus program that will satisfy not only new but also experienced users. Just sign up with Bettilt and get a guaranteed welcome bonus of 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS to bet on your favorite sports for a profit! Welcome bonus 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS Promocode: No promo Join Bettilt

Bettilt Welcome Bonus 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS

Bettilit generously lavishes players with nice bonuses and promotions to make their stay on the site exciting and their winnings bigger. The very first bonus an Indian customer can get from the bookie is a welcome bonus of 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS. The Joining offer is designed to help newcomers understand the betting mechanism without risking their own money. The Bettilit bonus only applies to the first three deposits and is credited in the form of bonus money, so we advise you to think a bit before you decide to fund your account for the first time.

To fully enjoy the great winnings from the sports bonus, study it carefully:

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is Rs. 1000;

Maximum bonus amount is ₹1,00,000,000;

Bonus applies to betting on sporting events;

Welcome offer is valid for 30 days after its receipt.

How to Get Bettilt Welcome Bonus?

Every newbie from India, who is at least 18 years old, can count on the joining offer from Bettilt. But first, it is necessary to create a new account and fund it. Here are the detailed instructions, following which you will receive the welcome bonus without delay:

1 Create an account Open the official Bettilt website or launch the mobile app. Click on the " Sign up " button, fill in the registration form with the necessary details and create your account. Go to website 2 Verify your account In your personal profile, go to the "Personal Information" tab and fill in the missing fields. Then on the " Verification" tab upload a photo of a document confirming your identity and wait until your account will be verified. 3 Make a deposit Click on the yellow "Deposit" button at the top of the home page, and select a payment option. Enter a deposit amount of Rs 500 or more, the necessary details and confirm the transaction. Make your first deposit

All done! Your deposit gets doubled and the bonus funds will automatically be credited to your account. A free bet of Rs. 200 will be applied to your account within 24 hours of a successful deposit.

How to Win Back the Bettilt Welcome Bonus?

In order to freely withdraw bonus money from your account at Bettilt, you must meet several mandatory requirements imposed by the bookie. Here are the basic conditions for wagering the Bettilt bonus, which must be fulfilled:

The bonus offer is valid for 30 days after its receipt;

Bonus funds must be wagered 15 times on bets with the minimum odds of 1.80 or higher on a single mode, or each selection of a multiple bet;

Minimum odds to use the free bet is 1.5;

The free bet must be wagered 5 times;

The bonus can be withdrawn only after it is completely wagered.

These are all the main requirements for wagering the Bettilt welcome bonus that you should know. If you take them into account, you can easily win back the bonus and withdraw it from your gaming account.

Bettilt Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Before you can qualify for Bettilt bonuses, it is important to comply with their terms and conditions. Here are the basic requirements an Indian player must meet:

Be a new Bettilt user who has not previously owned a registered account;

Be of legal age;

Have a verified account;

Bonus can be received only once;

Bonus offers cannot be cumulative;

Bettilt reserves the right to void any bonuses or winnings obtained by fraudulent behavior.

If you are a new user from India and over 18 years old, you won't have any hardship in getting the Bettilt welcome bonus. Also remember that bonus funds must be wagered before you can withdraw them from your gaming account.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Bettilt

Bettilt not only encourages new players, but also keeps the interest of those who have been with them for a long time. Promotions range from free bets to cashback bonuses and reload bonuses. Furthermore, Bettilt tries to frequently update the section with bonuses and add new ones.

We have noticed a number of interesting offers on the site that may catch your attention:

Casino Welcome Package

A special Bettilt sign up offer has been prepared for fans of casino entertainment. It consists of three deposit bonuses 150% up to INR 25,000. The offer is designed to help new players learn more about the featured games at the online casino and significantly increase their winnings. The minimum deposit is Rs. 1000. The bonus must be wagered 40 times before it can be withdrawn.

No Risk Bet

Place a single bet before a match or live event and if it loses, Bettilt will compensate by awarding you a free bet. The free bet is equal to the amount of the qualifying bet, but no more than Rs 2,000. The offer applies only to the first bet on the sport event in question after the offer is activated.

Weekly Cashback

Bettilt covers your losses during the week and awards 10% cashback from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. The cashback is given the day after your losses and must be wagered at least once for sports and casino. To participate in the offer, you need to send an email to support@bettilt.com.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Bettilt App

If you become a customer through the Bettilt mobile app for Android and iOS, you will still have the option to enjoy all the benefits of the platform and participate in all promotions. This flexibility extends to bonus terms and conditions, minimum deposits and withdrawal requirements. There are some great advantages to applying bonuses through the application:

All current bonuses and offers in one place;

Applying bonuses in a single click;

Ability to receive notifications of new bonuses

Simplified navigation and clear interface;

High performance;

Furthermore, from time to time Bettilt releases specific bonuses for app users to make their mobile experience even more exciting! The company Bettilt gets into ratings of the cricket betting platforms, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We've put together a list of the questions Indian customers mostly ask about Bettilit bonuses. Check them out below to explore some of their features:

Is it Safe to Use Bettilt Bonuses? Is there any Risk Involved?

Bettilit is a licensed site and has a good reputation among Indian players. If the bonuses were fraudulent, it would worsen their reputation and credibility. For this reason, using Bettilt bonuses is safe and it won't harm your account in any way.

Are these All the Bonuses that Bettilt Has to Offer?

No, as Bettilt has an extensive bonus program with offers to suit all tastes. Its collection is constantly being updated with new bonuses, which are often timed to coincide with major sporting events. To find out more about bonus offers, you can visit the official Bettilt website.

Can I Refuse the Bonus if I Change my Mind?

Once you receive a sign-up bonus and realize that you are unable to fulfill its wagering conditions or just change your mind, you may opt out of the offer. The bonus can be cancelled in the account settings or by contacting Bettilt's customer service.

Can I use the Bettilt Bonus to Bet on Sports?

Yes, the bonus funds credited to your account after registration can be used for sports betting. Before you can transfer the bonus money to your main account, wagering requirements must be met. See the "How to Win Back the Bettilt Welcome Bonus?" section on this page for more details.

Does Bettilt Update Bonuses?

Yes, Bettilt is constantly adding new bonuses to its collection in order to satisfy every player, regardless of their preferences. To ensure you do not miss out on the latest bonuses and promotions, we recommend that you check the bonuses section of the Bettilt website or mobile app from time to time.

What Should I Do to Qualify for the Bettilt Welcome Bonus?

Any new customer from India can claim a Bettilt welcome bonus. To do this, the first step is to register and verify a new account. After that, you need to deposit at least Rs 500 and the bonus is automatically credited to your account. Remember, to successfully get and withdraw the sign-up offer, it is important to comply with its basic terms and conditions.