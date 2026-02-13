Bettilt — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% Bonus

Bettilt App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration Bettilt In this review, we will take a look at all the features that the Bettilt betting platform has to offer, such as sports betting, casino games, online entertainment, live events, and more. The welcome bonuses here are 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS. In addition, Betilt operates under Curacao license number OGL/2024/905/0374. This Bettilt review contains our honest opinion on one of the most popular betting sites in India. Welcome bonus 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS Promocode: No Promo Join Bettilt

Bettilt Overview

The history of Bettilt is long enough. The company was established in 2016, gaining trust and love from many Indian players over this time. Bettilt features and functions include betting on IPL events, a variety of payment methods that accept rupees, large bonuses, etc. Read our detailed review of a Bettilt book to know all the pros and cons, along with additional bonuses and programs. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

Quick Facts about Bettilt

Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, Tvbet, etc. Founder and Founded Year Abundantia B.V., 2016. Headquarters Curacao License Curacao License OGL/2024/905/0374 Welcome bonus 150% up to INR 25,000 for casino 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS for sport Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, MasterCard, PhonePe, Paytm, Neteller. Hindi language Yes

Bettilt Score

We deeply analyzed the Bettilt platform to discover all the advantages and disadvantages of the platform. The bookmaker has a lot of benefits that actually will be useful for the players, however, there are some flaws too. Take a look at the table below to draw a conclusion about the company yourself.

Advantages Disadvantages More than 1,000 football events to bet on Standart odds Absolutely legal and safe No horse racing Quick payments and withdrawals 24/7 support Accepts cryptocurrency

Bettilt for Android and iOS

Bettilt's developers know how important it is for betting companies to have a unified app. Which is why they created a Bettilt free app to make betting and gambling more accessible and comfortable. The Bettilt app provides all of the same features as the official Bettilt website, but for some players, it can be a more convenient way of online entertainment.

For Android

The application was made to work best on android systems. The application won't take much memory, and the installation is very simple and quick. Follow the instruction below to successfully download the apk on your android device.

Click on the “mobile app” tab on the main page of Bettilt official website. Click on the download option; Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources; Wait until the apk is fully downloaded; Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long.

For iOS

Not many betting providers have an app for the iOS system, but Bettilt does! Follow the steps below to download the Bettilt app on your iOS device:

Open Bettilt's official website and go to the “app” section. Choose a version for iOS system and scan QR code; Wait until the app is fully downloaded.

Bettilt Mobile Website

Bettilt mobile website will suit everyone who loves to bet on-the-go or prefers to use devices instead of a computer. You can bet any time, anywhere without installing any applications. Moreover, the mobile website reserves every feature of the PC version,so you dont lose anything! The advantages also include:

Most mobile devices are compatible with the website;

High privacy - you can quickly clear the browser history;

Reduced use of Internet traffic in comparison to Bettilt's main website;

You can still access main features, such as sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer service, personal account, etc.

Bettilt for PC

The PC version of Bettilt is considered the classic version of a bookmaker. It will certainly suit players who love to bet as a therapy or want to see the full potential of the platform. The PC version of Bettilt will surprise you with its highest-quality graphics, a well-made design, and other advantages such as:

No need to download any third-party apps;

The full screen and maximum elements on one page at once;

The best graphics and quality compared to other versions;

You are able play the casino games and bet on sports all at once;

The chance of accidentally clicking on the wrong button while using the site is almost zero.

Registration

Registration on Bettilt is straightforward and quick. Besides, it allows you to access some additional features that are not available to unregistered users. Follow the instruction below to registrate your account in a couple clicks:

1 Go to the site Go to the Bettilt official website. Sign Up Now 2 Click on "Sign Up" Click on a tab located in the top right corner. 3 Fill in all the information Fill all the required information in a suggested form. 4 Next, Confirm Click on a "Sign Up" button. 5 Complete the verification process You can do it via sms and email messages. Usually, you will be asked to enter a code that is sent to you. 6 Congratulations, you registered an account! Now you can log in to your Bettilt personal account. Registration

Welcome Bonus

The Bettilt platform is generous enough to provide players with a big Bettilt bonuses, including welcome bonus. There are two types of welcome bonuses that can be used for both the casino and sports betting categories. It's an awesome opportunity for all the new players who are just getting into the betting and gambling world.

Sports Bonus

The sports bonus will be appreciated by all sports fans. Using this bonus, players can bet on different types of sports. It is also a great option for those who have never placed bets before or don't want to risk too much!

Bettilt will reward you with welcome bonus for sports if you follow all the requirements:

Bonus amount 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS Minimum deposit 500 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports, for example: football, cricket, boxing, volleyball, tennis, etc.

There are also some additional regulations for claiming a sports welcome bonus. In order to claim the bonus, the player must follow all of them:

Strictly one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

Bonus requirements must be met within 30 days;

The free bet can be used for betting on events with odds not less than 1.5;

Bettilt can analyze transaction records any time and for any reason. The company has is allowed to suspend a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

The customer accepts all of Bettilt's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Casino Bonus

We prepared a Bettilt casino review to show that the bonus will bring so much joy for everyone who loves gambling. Players can use the bonus for games in slots category. We made a table that contains all the important information about the terms and conditions of wagering the Casino Welcome Bettilt bonus.

Bonus amount 150% up to INR 25,000 Minimum deposit 500 INR What can be used for Bettilt Casino Online - Slots only

There are some additional regulations for claiming a casino welcome bonus. The player must follow all of them:

Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

Bonus requirements must be met within 7 days;

Bettilt can analyze transaction records any time and for any reason. The company has is allowed to suspend a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

The customer accepts all of Bettilt's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Late-Night Casino Rewards!

There is very good news for gambling lovers. Besides the standard welcome casino bettilt bonus, they can get an additional 50% bonus that is up to 50,000 INR every night. Some additional requirements must be followed for successful claiming of the bonus:

Offer is valid daily from 9 PM to 2 AM;

Maximum bonus release after wagering: x5;

Wagering requirement: x40.

Bettilt No Deposit Bonus

Bettilt casino no deposit bonus is a special offer that allows players to make 300 free spins. The bonus is eligible for new customers only as an exclusive offer.

Login

To have access to your Bettilt profile, you need to login first. It is a simple process, simply follow the instruction below to complete it in a few seconds:

Click on the "Login" tab; Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields; Click the login button and enjoy the Bettilt platform.

After this, you will be an authorized user. You are able to start making deposits, bet on sports, and try your luck at casino games right away!

Verification

Only verified users can withdraw the winnings. It's a simple procedure that is required to keep both users and the system safe on the platform. Follow the instruction below to verify your account:

Go to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon; Pick the "Account confirmation" option; Next, submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or other type of document). Don't worry about your safety. Bettilt takes care about the security of your personal information. It is protected by highly advanced encryption systems; Wait for Bettilt to confirm the validity of your documents. Normally, It shouldn't take long.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Bettilt provides a variety of comfortable and fast Bettilt deposit and withdrawal methods, including:

Minimum deposit on Bettilt is 500 INR, however some providers may request up to 750 INR. Usually, providers don't take any commissions. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.

Most withdrawals are immediate, however some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider before withdrawing your money. Maximum withdrawal is the same for all the providers and is equal to 1,000,000 INR.

Cashback (VIP)

Bettilt offers a vip program that provides players with new gaming and gambling experience. The program includes higher deposit and withdrawal limits, personal vip-manager, special events, and other benefits.

Official Website

We represent the official Bettilt site in India. We operate strictly under the license OGL/2024/905/0374 of Curacao gaming and work fully on a legal basis. Here are the reasons why you should trust our company:

We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao Gaming;

We have an actual registered office;

Our platform has a high rating along with many satisfied customers;

The platform has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage.

Bettilt Sportsbook

Bettilt offers a decent sportsbook that includes the rarest types of sports that will satisfy every single customer. Although, on their site you can find such exclusive sports as ski jumping and lacrosse, we prepared the most popular sports that Indian players love to bet on below.

Cricket

Cricket is just as popular as football in India. Not every provider offers betting on this sport, however, Bettilt does! Take a look on suggested available competitions:

ICC World Cup;

ODI;

Indian Premier League;

T20 Vitality Blast Series.

Players are offered to bet on the winner, innings, and other types of bets.

Football

There are more than 1,000 events in the football category. It's no wonder because Bettilt knows how much fans love this type of sport. There are such leagues and championships available:

UEFA Super Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

European Championship;

Bundesliga;

England. Premier League.

You can bet on the winner, total, 1x2, handicap, odd/even, correct score, and more.

Tennis

A tennis category includes such championships as:

ATP 250;

WTA 250;

WTA 500;

ATP Challenger;

ITF.

There is a wide selection of betting options such as Winner, Handicap, Total, etc.

Baseball

Bettilt also offers players to bet on Baseball. There aren't many leagues in the category, but the betting options are impressive. Here is the examples of types of tournaments:

MLB;

CPBL.

The betting options in the baseball category include betting on Winner, 1x2, Total, Handicap, Odd/Even, Innings, and much more!

Table Tennis

Table tennis is another category available in the Bettilt sportsbook. There are also a lot of tournaments to pick from:

TTStar Series;

TT Elite Series;

WTT;

WTT Elite Series.

Usually there are such betting options as Winner, Point Handicap, and Total points.

Boxing

Bettilt made it possible for Indian players to bet on boxing, which is a rare option for Indian bookmakers. You can choose to place a bet on different categories:

Cruiserweight;

Featherweight;

Welterweight;

Heavyweight.

Players can bet on the winner of the match.

eSports

Indian gamers are becoming more and more interested in esports. On the Bettilt platform, you can bet on a variety of esports, including the most popular ones:

Dota 2;

LOL;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is a very popular worldwide game. The tournaments are being watched by millions of fans. The prize pool here is large and the games are being held regularly. The biggest Dota 2 tournaments are:

DPC;

Dota 2 Champions League;

The international championship.

Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score, etc.

LOL

The League of Legends is also well-known in India. There are a lot of tournaments that are regular, the example of some of them:

LCK 2023 Split 2;

Esports Balkan League Season 11;

LCK Summer;

Hitpoint Masters Summer.

Betting options available: winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score, etc.

CS:GO

Bettlit made it possible for Indian players to bet on Counter-strike. Currently there is only one league available, however, players can choose between a variety of betting options.

Some of the available to bet disciplines are:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Betting options available: winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score, etc.

StarCraft 2

StarCraft 2 is also an option in the esports category. Indian players can choose between these leagues:

World Team League;

GSL Season 2.

Nation wars.

Betting options available: winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports

Many Indian players are getting into virtual sports. Bettilt offers a variety of options for betting on them. That includes such categories as ecricket, efighting, and ebaseball. Players can enjoy high-quality graphics along with a variety of betting options.

Popular Betting Options at Bettilt

Bettilt offers different betting options for every customer depending on their demands and preferences.

Live Betting. Place a wager right during the event. You can watch the exciting live matches while also winning quickly! It's a very popular choice on Bettilt.

Live Previews. Follow the odds movement for more than one match at once to make the right decision. It can increase your chance of winning.

Line (Prematch. With this option you won't miss the most important events! Filter the upcoming events and prepare for the tournaments and leagues.

Types of Bets

The types of bets are determined by the odds, risks, processing time, and user experience. Bettilt made it possible for different customers to select exactly what they want.

Single. It is the most common and straightforward bet. It's instant, and the odds, as well as the risks, are low. This is an excellent choice for beginners.

Combo. A combo bet multiplies the odds several times. If one of the included events fails, you lose the entire bet. This is a dangerous wager, but it comes with extremely high odds. It is best suited to experienced players.

System (Express). In this type of bet, players need to make the correct decision in several combined events at once. This is the most advanced type of bet that also goes along with the high odds.

How to Place a Bet?

Placing a bet on Bettilt is very simple and quick. Here's how you can do it in just a few steps:

Select the desired discipline to bet; Pick the discipline and click on it; Choose the desired league to bet; Next, click on the match that you are interested in the most; Select the stake, and input the bet amount; Confirm its placement.

Betting Odds

You must keep in mind that odds might differ based on the particular event type and league. Bettilt offers average odds compared to other companies.

Bettilt Live Streaming

Bettilt offers players watching live streams on different kinds of sports. This feature can be a great addition to traditional betting or a new way of entertainment. To enter live streams, you need to go to your personal account first.

Bettilt Casino

The casino library on Bettilt is huge! Players can find such games as Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, etc. The Bettilt casino divides games by the provider and types of games. There are also regular bonuses and fair algorithms in games that make the winnings possible.

Try Bettilt casino yourself to see all of its benefits and advantages!

Popular Bettilt Games

We collected the most popular games of the casino Bettilt below. Check them out to see if the list contains your favorite one.

Slots

Bettilt contains the largest collection of online slot machines that can be found on the internet. That includes games from well-known providers. There are hundreds of options to choose from, but we strongly advise you to start with these slots:

Sweet Bonanza;

Gold Canyon;

Book of Gold;

Hot Spin;

777 Fire Strike;

Mines Of Gold.

Poker

Bettilt provides a pretty large library of Poker games. It`s a great chance to try different versions of one of the most popular game in the world. We advise you to start from following ones:

American Poker;

Caribbean beach Poker;

Oasis Poker;

Trey Poker;

Wild Texas;

Hi-Lo club;

Caribbean Stud Poker.

Baccarat

Baccarat is an especially popular table game in India. It comes with a variety of versions on Bettilt:

BaccaraT;

Baccarat 1;

3D Baccarat;

Baccarat Deluxe.

Blackjack

Bettilt allows you to have pure fun with a variety of versions of blackjack. There are even 3D versions of the game.The site allows you to choose from around 90 different versions of blackjack:

Blackjack Bonus;

Cashback Blackjack;

3D Blackjack;

Big$hots;

Premium Blackjack;

Lucky Lucky;

Blackjack Single Hand.

Roulette or European Roulette

You don't have to go to the actual casino to enjoy roulette games. Bettilt games will be as real as possible with high-quality graphics. Moreover, Bettilt offers roulette with and without zeros, as well as games that offer black and red wagers.

There is a plenty of different roulette variations:

European Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

XXXtreme Lightning Roulette;

Mega Roulette;

Speed Roulette;

A Roulette;

French Roulette;

Indian Roulette.

Jackpot Games

Jackpot games are very popular because they allow them to win the most money. There are several varieties of this rewarding amusement available on Bettilt:

Age Of The Gods;

Gladiator Jackpot;

Everybody's Jackpot;

Land Of Gold;

Pixel Samurai;

Funky Monkey;

Dragon Kings;

Mega Joker;

Great Blue;

Mercy Of The Gods.

TV Games

Bettilt provides a wide range of choice when it comes to TV games. It`s a very fun way of entertainment because there is a real person involved. Enjoy exciting games playing with live dealers! Bettilt offers such games as Bettilt crazy time and other ones in this category:

Poker;

Joker;

War;

5Bet;

Keno;

Andar Bahar.

Results and Statistics

Bettilt provides tracking results and statistics of all events in real time. This feature multiplies the chances of winning, as you may immediately react to any potential changes by placing a bet or adding options.

Support

The Bettilt provides 24/7 support through live chat. From our experience, Bettilt is pretty quick with answers. We prepared a tablet that contains all the methods of reaching Bettilt customer service.

Ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your questions with the agent in live format Telegram @btsupport_bot

SportsCafe Verdict

We have thoroughly analyzed the Bettilt platform and gave it the Sportscafe seal of approval along with a high rating. Bettilt comes with a lot of advantages for Indian players, has a large sportsbook and list of casino games. The odds here are average, but welcome bonuses and payouts are high. We confirm that Bettilt is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.

The Most Common Questions about the Bettilt

From our experience, these are the most popular questions about the Bettilt app. Take a quick look at them because they may contain the answers you are looking for.

Is Bettilt Legal in India?

Bettilt operates exclusively under the license of Curacao OGL/2024/905/0374 and has an actual physical office. The company is fully legal and does not violate any laws of India.

Is Bettilt Safe for Betting in India?

Bettilt cares about the safety of its customers. All personal data is encrypted and protected by advanced security services. Moreover, the company has a strict policy of fair rules that make winnings possible.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, as it violates the terms and conditions of Bettilt. Only one account per person, computer, home, or IP-address is eligible to use the bonus.