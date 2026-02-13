Bettilt Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Bettilt App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Dodwnload APP Bettilt Bettilt offers a lot of benefits for players from India, such as over 2,000 sports events being available, many payment systems that are commonly used in India such as PayTm, UPI, AstroPay, and others, a mobile app for both Android and iOS, and a welcome bonus of 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS. Welcome bonus 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS Promocode: No promo Join Bettilt

Bettilt App Short Overview of General Points

The Bettilt app is available for both iOS and Android devices. The betting platform Bettilt can be accessed at any time and from any location with only a few clicks, and it performs the same tasks and has the same features as the desktop or internet versions. The download is also totally free. The table below contains some of the app's most fundamental details.

Current version of application 1.1.2 APK filesize 8 Mb Installed client size 26 Mb Supported operating systems Android, iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao, license number OGL/2024/905/0374 Welcome bonus 150% up to INR 25,000 for casino 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS for sport Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods AstroPay, Crypto, PayTm, Skrill, Neteller, and etc

The Bettilt app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, kabaddi betting apps, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Advantages and Disadvantages

While Bettilt has several advantages and disadvantages as a result of the characteristics it provides. If you're interested in learning more about them, have a look at the chart below.

Advantages Disadvantages More than 2,000 sports events every day Withdrawals may sometimes take a while PC app available for desktop users Welcome bonus is split in three deposits VIP program Hindi is accepted as a language option

The Bettilt App Functionality and Design

Similar features and capabilities are available on the Bettilt mobile app as they are on the desktop version or website. This indicates that no functionality will be compromised. Some of the things you can do with the mobile app are listed below, for example:

Automatically log into your account;

Access Bettilt from anywhere and at any time;

Redeem the same bonuses and promotions;

Play the same casino games;

Place bets on the same sports events;

Deposit money into your account;

Withdraw funds from your account;

And many other functionalities.

Bettilt APK Download for Android

Get the Bettilt Android app by following the thorough procedures listed below:

1 Download Bettilt App Use our link to access the official Bettilt website, where you will be able to download the official Android mobile app. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Check the settings on your Android smartphone to see if the option to download files from untrusted sites is turned on. Afterward, you may do so to download the apk. 3 Complete the Download Process To download the Bettilt apk, choose the section for mobile apps and select the appropriate download link. 4 Confirm the File Installation Once the apk has been downloaded, you may install it by clicking on the file in the notification pane or by looking for it in your device's storage. After that, just finish the installation process, and you're done! Download the app

Bettilt App for Android

The Bettilt mobile app works exactly the same way on Android as it does on a PC or other device. You may keep adding money to your account, taking money out, betting on your preferred sporting events, playing the same casino games, and so on. It is also a highly practical choice because Bettilt is available 24/7 from everywhere.

System Requirements

To use the mobile app, your Android device must meet the minimum system requirements. The table below displays them.

Android version Android 8.0 or above RAM 1 Gb Memory space 26 Mb Processor 1.2 Ghz

Supported Android Devices

As long as it meets the minimal system requirements, practically any Android device, even an older one, will be able to use the mobile app. The Bettilt app was tested on Android smartphones, which are displayed in the list below. From these devices, you can see how well the program performs generally.

OnePlus 9 Pro;

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra;

iQOO 7;

OnePlus Nord 2;

Mi 11X;

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G;

Poco F3 GT;

Moto Edge 20 Fusion;

Realme Narzo 30A;

Redmi 9A and etc.

Download Bettilt App for iOS

The steps listed below can be used to download the Bettilt mobile app for iOS:

1 Go to the Official Bettilt Website Utilize our link to navigate to the Bettilt official website with your mobile browser, where you will be able to download the official mobile app for iOS. Go to website 2 Proceed to Registration Create a new account by clicking the sign up button and providing all the necessary information. You can also complete this step with the downloaded app. 3 Download the App Find the download for the iOS version of the Bettilt app on the website, go to the mobile apps section, and then follow the instructions there. Download the app

Bettilt App for iOS

The Bettilt mobile app for iOS includes the same functionality as the versions for desktop or other platforms. You can continue to deposit funds into your account, withdraw funds, wager on your favorite sporting events, play the same casino games, and so on. Additionally, Bettilt is a very practical option because it is accessible from anywhere and at any time.

System Requirements

Your iOS device must meet the application's minimum system requirements in order to utilize the mobile app. They are shown in the table below.

iOS version iOS 8.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Memory space 26 Mb Processor 1.2 Ghz

Supported iOS Devices

As long as the iOS device complies with the minimal system requirements, the mobile iOS software should function on pretty much any iOS device, even those with less modern hardware. Below is a list of some iOS devices that have been tried out with the Bettilt app so you can see for yourself how well the program performs on them.

iPhone 5;

iPhone 6;

iPhone 8;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 13;

iPhone Pro;

iPhone Pro Max;

iPhone XS;

iPhone SE;

iPad Pro;

iPad Mini;

iPad Air and many others.

How to Install Bettilt App?

Follow the instructions below to install the Bettilt app on Android and iOS, but keep in mind that they assume you've previously downloaded the application:

Android app installation. To start the installation procedure, click on the downloaded apk file. Press the button, then hold off until the installation is finished. then just open the application; iOS app installation. Open the Bettilt app after downloading and installing it from the Apple App Store; The Bettilt app has now been successfully installed on your device!

How to Register in Bettilt App?

To successfully register a new user account at Bettilt, adhere to the step-by-step guide below:

Simply click the Bettilt symbol on the home screen of the app that has already been downloaded on your smartphone; There ought to be both a sign-in and a sign-up button there; use the latter to make an account; A username and password must be chosen. If you have a referral code, enter it after selecting your currency. After that, click "Next"; Complete information for name, address, and email is required. Click on "Confirm" after that; You've successfully finished the Bettilt signup procedure, congratulations!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

Bettilt offers its newly registered customers a welcome bonus that is split into three deposits: 100% up to ₹15,000 on your 1st deposit + 50 FreeSpins, 125% up to ₹25,000 on your 2nd deposit + 75 FreeSpins and 150% up to ₹40,000 on your 3rd deposit + 100 FreeSpins. The welcome bonus is applied to both sports and casino, as there are no separate bonuses for either one – instead, there are promotions that increase your weekly deposit percentage for casino and sports. If you would like to learn more about it, have a look down below!

Welcome bonus

As already mentioned, the welcome bonus that Bettilt offers is a first deposit of 100% up to ₹15,000 + 50 FreeSpins that can be redeemed on 7 Gates of Olympus. The second deposit is 125% up to ₹25,000 + 75 FreeSpins, and the third one is 150% up to ₹40,000 + 100 FreeSpins. The minimum deposit requirement is 500 Rs. The casino bonus money must be wagered 40 times the bonus amount, and the sports one must be bet 25 times with odds of at least 1,80 with single bets or multi bets.

VIP Bonus

According to your VIP status, you can get a bonus of 15% up to 50,000 Rs. every week. Every Thursday from 00:01 GMT to 23:59 GMT, this deal is accessible. The levels and percentages are as follows:

BRONZE - 10% up to 8,000 Rs.;

SILVER - 10% up to 10,000 Rs.;

GOLD - 15% up to 12,000 Rs.;

PLATINUM - 15% up to 15,000 Rs.;

DIAMOND - 15% up to 50,000 Rs.

The bonus requires a minimum investment of 500 Rs. Before the bonus may be withdrawn, it must first be gambled 25 times on wagers with a minimum odd of 1.80 on a single mode or on each selection of a multiple bet. Once a bonus has been given out, it cannot be canceled, and withdrawals are not permitted until the rollover has been finished. The rollover period for bonuses is 30 days, after which the whole amount, including any wins, will be forfeited.

Casino Bonus

You can receive a weekly bonus of 50% up to 80,000 Rs. depending on your VIP level. This offer is valid every Thursday from 00:01 GMT until 23:59 GMT. Following are the levels and percentages:

BRONZE - 15% up to 15,000 Rs.;

SILVER - 20% up to 25,000 Rs.;

GOLD - 30% up to 30,000 Rs.;

PLATINUM - 40% up to 50,000 Rs.;

DIAMOND - 50% up to 80 000 Rs.

Before a withdrawal can be made, the bonus must be bet 40 times on casino games that qualify. Once a bonus has been given out, it cannot be canceled, and withdrawals are not permitted until the rollover has been finished. The rollover period for bonuses is 30 days, after which the whole amount, including any wins, will be forfeited.

How to Get a Bonus in Bettilt App?

If you want to get one of the bonuses mentioned above, simply adhere to the step-by-step instructions below:

Open the Bettilt app and choose the bonus' activation symbol to be qualified for the bonus; Before you may make any withdrawals, examine whether there are any wagering requirements in the bonus' terms and conditions; After that, the bonus should be automatically applied; You've successfully redeemed a bonus with the Bettilt app!

Payment Methods

Bettilt accepts a large amount of deposit and withdrawal options among players from India. The minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts are 300 and 500 Rs., respectively. 50,000 Rs. and 1,000,000 Rs. are the maximum deposit and withdrawal amounts, respectively. The following are some of the most used payment systems at the betting platform:

Skrill;

Neteller;

Astropay;

Cryptocurrency;

PayTm;

NetBanking;

UPI and others.

The deposit is immediately credited upon the completion of the financial transaction. Depending on the payment system, withdrawal might take anywhere from 15 minutes to 7 days.

How to Update Bettilt App to the Latest Version?

It is simple to update the Bettilt app to the most recent version. Reinstalling the application or updating it are the two options for concluding the procedure.

Follow these procedures to update an app that has previously been downloaded:

On the screen of your smartphone, click the Bettilt betting site's icon to start it; Update the app Every time a fresh version is made available, you will be asked to upgrade. simply click the update button and wait for it to finish; The application should automatically shut down and reopen. If it hasn't previously been updated, run it once again; Your Bettilt mobile app's update is complete!

Redownloading the Bettilt mobile app is an extra option of updating itthe app. When the installation is corrupted in any way of damage, this procedure is frequently preferred. How to do it is as follows:

In the settings of your smartphone, select the apps tab. Take the Bettilt application out of your computer. proceed to the next level; Like before, utilize your browser to find the Bettilt website and download the app there. The update should be available and set up this time; After finding the installation file, click it and proceed to the next step; Simply click the button to begin the installation process, and then run it when it is finished; The Bettilt app update is now fully installed!

Login

To log into your account using the Bettilt mobile app, follow these instructions:

Click on the Bettilt mobile app's icon on your home screen to open it; simply click the login button, log in using your credentials, or register a new account to access your account; You've successfully entered your account! Additionally, you may set up the application so that it promptly logs you into your account, saving you time.

Sports Betting

Bettilt broadcasts almost 2,000 sportings events every day. Football, kabaddi, and cricket are just a few of the sports you may gamble on using a variety of bet types. If you're interested, have a look at the list of the most popular sports below!

Cricket App

Cricket is the game that Indian Bettilt users like playing the most. We provide a number of competitions, such as the IPL, for consumers who like betting on cricket. The events that are currently being offered are listed below:

Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others.

Kabaddi App

On Bettilt, wagers on a range of events may be placed using a variety of different wager types on the popular sport of Kabaddi. If you like to bet on sports, you can do so at Bettilt on the following events:

Major League Kabaddi;

Pro Kabaddi League;

International Clubs and other events.

Football App

Football is the sport that is most often wagered on in the world, and Bettilt offers a ton of daily tournaments focused on the game. Here are a couple of Bettilt's most popular football competitions:

European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others.

Esports Betting at the App

There are several different esports betting options available to Bettilt players. Professional video game competitions are known as esports, and Bettilt enables betting on these games because they are so well-liked. For example, you might gamble on the following:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

You could quickly make money if you correctly forecast the results of the virtual sports. The benefit of using this section in particular is that because the games are virtual and frequently move quickly, you may find out whether you won or lost your wager in just a few minutes. Some of the virtual sports betting choices that Bettilt accepts include the following:

Golden Race;

Nsoft Virtual Sport;

Leap;

Global Bet;

Virtual Generation and many others.

Fantasy Sports at the App

With the help of the players you choose for the team you would want to construct, fantasy sports allow you to create your own fictitious team for a number of sports, such as football. You may compete against other players in our sports fantasy leagues to see how well you manage. The benefit of this part is clear: you get to control the action while cheering on your fantasy squad to victory. The following are a few of the sports betting options available at Bettilt:

Fantasy Cricket;

Fantasy Football;

Fantasy Basketball and others.

How to Bet on Using Bettilt App?

If you are already logged in, follow the steps given below to properly place a sports wager at Bettilt:

In the deposit area of your account, choose a deposit method and input all essential transaction information. The cash should then begin to nearly instantly start to appear in your account; Choose the sport you wish to wager on from the sportsbook. You will be given a list of all the events you may wager on. Simply select one from the available choices; Enter the amount you're willing to bet after selecting the wager's Terms and Conditions. Afterward, choose "Place bet"; Great, you have successfully placed a bet at Bettilt!

Available Type of Bets at the App

To help you boost your winnings while betting on different athletic events, Bettilt offers a choice of bet kinds. For instance, the list below includes the most popular ones.

Single bets. A single bet is a wager with a single outcome. The investment is multiplied by the selection's odds to determine the return on a single bet.

Accumulator bets. A wager that consists of many selections on unconnected events is known as an accumulator bet. You may determine the return on an accumulator by dividing the stake by the proper odds for each selection. The investment is completely forfeited if at least one leg fails.

System bets. A system bet is a wager that consists of many accumulators on a predetermined number of outcomes, each of the same size. A system can contain up to 184756 accumulators and a maximum of 20 outcomes.

Betting Options at the App

You may take use of a variety of services and information that Bettilt offers to make the most of your casino and sports betting endeavors. When it comes to sports betting, you have a variety of casino games to choose from in addition to pre-match and live betting possibilities. Here are a few features of Bettilt:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting; Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Live Streaming

On the Bettilt desktop website or the Bettilt mobile app for Android devices, you may watch live streaming sports events. You may simultaneously watch and place bets on important Indian sporting events, including the Indian Premier League.

Push Notifications

The convenient feature of the Bettilt Android and iOS app shows if your wager was successful or unsuccessful as well as any upcoming incentives and promotions. You may modify it in the app's settings if you don't like it or if you just want certain alerts to appear.

Online Casino Games

Slots, table games, live gaming, and roulette are just a few of the games available at Bettilt's online casino. Numerous games are powered by numerous well-known and appreciated software developers among Indian players. There are several casino games available at Bettilt, so you won't get tired playing them.

Live Casino

The live casino on Bettilt offers a wide variety of games. Indian gamers frequently select games at Bettilt that have Hindi-speaking dealers because they can. In order to provide a satisfying casino experience, these games will be played with a live dealer.

Cash-Out

You can withdraw your winnings once you've accumulated the necessary withdrawal sum for your preferred payment method of choice. In India, Bettilt supports a wide range of popular deposit and withdrawal options.

Live Cricket Betting

If you choose the live streaming sports option, you may place bets while a cricket game is being played. You can watch and place bets on cricket events like the Indian Premier League at the live sportsbook area.

Esports Betting

You may gamble on a variety of games in the Bettilt esports category using a variety of different wagering methods. On Bettilt, you can both watch live esports matches and browse through all of the pre-match wagers to see what other people are wagering on.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Playing virtual sports betting games, such as horse racing, is quick and easy thanks to Bettilt. Virtual cricket betting makes it simple to make a bet and learn the result of the match. In virtual cricket, you may decide the result of a match quickly.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is the term for wagering before a contest starts. Simply select the outcome you believe will occur and place your bet. Because there are so many different types of bets available on Bettilt, you may combine many pre-match bets for a greater reward.

Lucrative Offers

The welcome bonus that Bettilt gives to newly enrolled users is divided into three deposits: 100% up to 15,000 Rs. + 50 Free Spins, 125% up to 25,000 Rs., and 150% up to 40,000 Rs. There are no distinct incentives for sports or casino; instead, there are promotions that raise your weekly deposit % for both. As a result, the welcome bonus is applied to both.

Multi-Betting

Utilizing different bet kinds, you may place a single wager on several events with Bettilt known as a multi-bet. However, in order to be paid, each estimate must be accurate. Profitability and risk are mutually exclusive.

Live Match Statistics

Data from recent events as well as information from currently taking place live and daily events may be easily obtained. Your chances of placing a winning wager increase if you use this tool to help you accurately forecast the outcome of the game.

Bettilt Casino App

Due to the fact that Bettilt provides its customers a whole lot of different casino games, you will in fact feel overwhelmed by the alternatives. Among the numerous different game kinds are jackpot, poker, baccarat, table games, and slots. All of the games are powered by well-known software companies including Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Microgaming, and many others.

Entertainment at the Casino App

Which of the many casino games offered on Bettilt is the most popular? Check out the list of games below to see which ones Indian gamblers enjoy playing the most on the sports betting and casino platform.

Crazy Coin Flip;

Gonzo’s Gold;

Joker’s Coins;

Aciator;

Fantastic Fish 4;

20 Bulky Fruits;

Book of Gold;

Spaceman;

Lightning Roulette.

Bettilt Mobile Version (Website version)

You won't lose out on any bonuses or benefits if you decide to use the Bettilt mobile website instead of the app or the PC version. It is a terrific alternative for individuals who would prefer not to download the Bettilt mobile app for iOS or Android. Since the user interface is mobile device friendly, you can get where you're going quickly.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

There are a few differences between the Bettilt mobile app for Android and iOS and the mobile website, despite the fact that their visual appearances are fairly similar, as you can see in the chart below.

Bettilt app Bettilt mobile website Has notifications for wins and losses No need to download the app Runs smoothly May lag on older devices Automatically logs you into your account No updates required

Download Bettilt for PC

On a PC, you may utilize Bettilt by going to the official website. It works fairly well and has all of the features and functionality of earlier versions. You won't have any issues utilizing it because to its high accessibility. Also, there is a PC app that you can download by going to the official website, which only works in Chrome browsers. It is a very handy option for those who would like to access Bettilt from anywhere and at any time.

Features of Bettilt App

Due to the fact that these features are also included on the desktop and mobile versions of the website, the Bettilt mobile app for iOS and Android offers a ton of features and capabilities. However, the descriptions of a number of them are as follows:

Push Notifications

A useful feature of the Bettilt app for Android and iOS is a screen that shows the outcome of your wager along with any upcoming bonuses and promotions. You may modify it in the app's settings if you don't like it or if you just want certain alerts to appear.

Match Statistics of Events

Both information on current events and information on past events may be easily obtained. Your chances of placing a winning wager increase if you use this tool to help you accurately forecast the outcome of the game.

Fantasy Sports Betting

You may create your own team with the team members of your choice on Bettilt and compete against another team using the fantasy sports alternatives. You may use the Bettilt mobile app to access this function, which is quite cool.

How to Use a Bettilt App?

To make the most of the Bettilt app for Android and iOS and to use it, you must ensure the following:

You are 18 years old or above;

You have internet access;

You must have an account at Bettilt;

You have downloaded the mobile app on your mobile device;

Your account must be verified with your personal information;

And so on.

Security of the App

Some of the explanations for why Bettilt is a trustworthy and safe online sports betting and casino gaming platform for Indian gamers include the following:

Your information is secure. Your data is safe and secure thanks to 128-bit SSL encryption, which is used in all financial transactions;

It holds a license. Curacao, license number OGL/2024/905/0374 is Bettilt's official certification of the validity and safety of the website and mobile application;

Bettilt is well-known. Bettilt is a well-known betting site among Indian gamblers, and it has a lot of good evaluations, which increases its security.

Customer Support Service on the Bettilt Mobile App

The numerous contact methods listed in the table below can be used to contact customer service while using the Bettilt mobile app. You may speak with the customer service agents in English and/or Hindi.

The ways to contact Details Live chat Click on the button in the bottom-left corner of the page, and you should be quickly forwarded to a consultant who will help you Email support@bettilt.com

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Bettilt App

In conclusion, Sportscafe gives the Bettilt app the thumbs-up. For Indian gamblers, the betting site is a fantastic option, and the mobile app for Android and iOS is equally top-notch. The same features and functionalities are available while using it, allowing you to wager on your preferred sporting events like the IPL, play the same casino games, take advantage of bonuses and promotions, and so on. Overall, the app is a useful and practical choice for people who want to utilize it.

The Most Common Questions about the Bettilt App

In the section below, we've answered some of the most commonly asked questions about Bettilt and its mobile app.

Is Bettilt App Free to Download in India?

Yes, downloading the Bettilt app is totally free. Simply go to the Bettilt website and download it there, using our link. The application may be downloaded and installed without cost, and usage is not membership-required.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Bettilt APK?

Only ever download the Bettilt apk from the official Bettilt website or by using our link. If you already have the app, you should update it to the latest version by following our detailed instructions outlined in the review above.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If the app won't install, check to see if your device has adequate RAM to support the app's download and installation. If you downloaded an app from a dubious source, you should uninstall it from your device and redownload it using the steps above. By using the instructions we've provided for downloading, you may quickly and easily install the Bettilt mobile app.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

No, you do not. A separate account is not required to use the Bettilt mobile app. If you already have an account with Bettilt, log in using those credentials. Additionally, it is against the rules and regulations of the betting website to have a second account.

I Can't Manage to Install the Bettilt App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

If an error occurs when you attempt to download a file from an unknown source on an Android smartphone, you should enable third-party file downloads going forward. It's also time to relinquish some of it if your error was caused by a memory lapse.

What Should I Do If the Bettilt App Doesn't Work?

The Bettilt app should most likely be reinstalled if it isn't working properly. After that, you will have to log into your account once again, so keep your login information in mind. However, you should also most likely delete the app and download it once again by following our step-by-step guide above.

How to Update Bettilt App?

To update the Bettilt app, follow the thorough steps in this review, but in essence, you may either update it directly through the app or by downloading the whole mobile app again. You should follow the steps we provided above to correctly update it whether you want to use the app or delete it and download it again.