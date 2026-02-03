Bluechip App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Bluechip BlueChip is a very popular sports betting platform among Indian players. And if you really like the platform there is no better way to join to it than with an exclusive promo code. Study this review to find out how to join BlueChip through the link below, how to apply an exclusive Sports Cafe promo code CAFECHIP and get a free bet up to 2,900 INR for wagering on any sports on BlueChip. Welcome bonus 500% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: CAFECHIP Join Bluechip

BlueChip Promo Code: The Best Current Valid Codes

Most bookmakers provide players with a registration bonus program that allows them to beneficially wager on sports or casino. With special promo codes, you can get an increased bonus deal. Although a promo code deal changes regularly, we prepared only currently working valid promo codes.

Offer Type Bonus Details BlueChip Promo Code India Premier League Code up to 2,900 INR Use a promo code to bet on the IPL match with no risk. CAFECHIP BlueChip Sportsbook Code up to 2,900 INR Bet on sports in different categories without the risk of losing money. CAFECHIP

How to Win Up to 2,900 INR With BlueChip Promo Code?

Claiming a deal and entering the promo code is pretty simple. Follow our step-by-step guide to complete it:

1 Visit main page Go to the BlueChip website. Go to website 2 Register Register at BlueChip a new account using your email or phone number. 3 Open promocode field Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below. 4 Enter promocode Use our promo code “CAFECHIP” and press enter. 5 Make deposit Make a deposit with an amount higher than 380 INR.

Use of the Promo Code in the BlueChip App

Besides the BlueChip website, you can also activate the promo code using the BlueChip app. We prepared step-by-step instructions on how you can do that:

Download or open the BlueChip mobile app. Register a new account using your email or phone number. Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below. Use our promo code “CAFECHIP” and press enter. Deposit an amount higher than 380 INR.

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines

BlueChip allows users to use promo codes to free bet on any category from a sportsbook. Take a look at some disciplines that are eligible for betting with promo code:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Chess;

Shooting;

Boxing;

Badminton;

Wrestling;

Hockey;

Athletics;

Archery;

Squash;

Cue sports and others.

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using

There are also some additional Bluechip requirements and regulations for using promo codes. In order to claim the deal, you must follow all of them:

The user has to be over 18 years of age;

Bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;

Odds have to be higher than 1.3;

The minimum deposit is 380 INR;

Only one account per person, computer, or IP address is eligible to use the promo code.

You agree to the terms and conditions of BlueChip by using the promo code.

Other BlueChip Bonuses

Besides the promo codes, BlueChip also provides other bonuses that will make your betting experience incredibly profitable. Take a look at other deals that BlueChip offers:

Sports Welcome Bonus for registration on BlueChip of 500% up to 50,000 INR;

Casino 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator Welcome Bonus for registration on BlueChip;

No Risk Bet on cricket up to 500 INR;

Aviator 50% Bonus up to 8,000 INR;

Reload Bonuses up to 75 FS +75%.

FAQ

From our experience, these are the most popular questions about using Odds96 promo codes. Take a quick look at them because they may contain the answers you are looking for.

Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?

Unfortunately, promo codes are available only for new users when they register an account on BlueChip. However, BlueChip has many other beneficial offers for already registered players, you might take a look at them.

Can I Use Promo Code Twice?

No, you can't, because it violates the terms and conditions of Odds96, a respectable platform that follows the rules of the Curacao license. You can only use the bonus once from one account per person, computer, or IP address.

Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?

Yes, you can activate a promo code using any platform, including mobile devices. Users can also enter the code directly from the BlueChip app. Simply follow the instructions we mentioned earlier.

How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?

If your free bet was successful, funds will be transferred to your account. You can withdraw them using any convenient payment method including Netbanking, UPI, Paytm, Cryptocurrency, etc.