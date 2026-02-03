BlueChip Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator

Bluechip App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Bluechip BlueChip is a pretty new but increasingly popular bookmaker in India that provides online sports betting, cricket betting, online and live casino games, and other services. The newcomers can claim a sign-up bonus of 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator to play the best slot machines on the platform. Learn all the advantages and disadvantages of the bookmaker in our BlueChip casino review. Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator Promocode: CAFECHIP Join Bluechip

How to Start Playing at the BlueChip Online Casino? BlueChip was generous enough to offer brand-new customers such a significant welcome offer that can be claimed in just a few easy steps after registering an account. Even beginners can set up a personal account because it's so quick and simple to do so. To sign up for a BlueChip account, follow the steps below: 1 Register Register an account on BlueChip using the website version or the BlueChip mobile app. Go to website 2 Verify your identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long. 3 Make the first deposit Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 300 INR to claim the welcome bonus and confirm the deposit. You will become a legitimate client of BlueChip after you register an account. All the platform's offerings, including betting on cricket, online and live casino games, tv games, and more, will be available to you.

BlueChip Casino Bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator Because it is greater than welcome bonuses from many other bookmakers, the BlueChip sign-up bonus is quite noticeable. To all new BlueChip customers, the offer is guaranteed. Only BlueChip slot machines are eligible for the prize. Look at the following essential details about the bonus: The minimum deposit is 300 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 75,000 INR;

Only brand-new customers are eligible for a casino sign-up bonus;

The welcome offer is eligible to use up to 7 days after claiming. How to Win Back the BlueChip Casino Bonus? Every player who establishes an account on BlueChip is eligible for a joining casino bonus of 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator. You do not need to install a BlueChip casino app application to claim it but you have to meet all of the bonus terms and conditions. Check the wagering requirements for bonus withdrawal: The bonus has to be used within 7 days after BlueChip registration;

You can't have previously registered BlueChip accounts;

The offer applies to the first 4 deposits of at least 300 INR;

All deposit bonuses must be wagered 50 times;

The user has to be over 18 years of age;

BlueChip reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the BlueChip method if your wager was successful;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the BlueChip bonus;

The user agrees to all the terms and conditions of BlueChip by accepting the bonus.

Download BlueChip Casino Apk and App The BlueChip developers have released a BlueChip casino app in addition to the standard BlueChip online version. Both the BlueChip casino apk and the BlueChip casino app download are easy and quick. Keep in mind that you may claim BlueChip bonuses via the app as well as by getting the BlueChip casino apk download. By following these detailed steps, you may complete the installation: Download BlueChip apk or BlueChip app. Go to the official BlueChip site through our link and choose the app for iOS. You’ll be redirected to the official App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Accept the software. To start the installation process, you need to allow the installation on your mobile device. Confirm the Installation. Don’t forget to double-click the Power Button and enter your screen lock or use the face recognition system to confirm that you want the app. Register on the app. If you’re a new user of BlueChip, set up an account by clicking on the "Sign up" button and providing the required personal information. Congrats! Successful casino download. Now you can log in to the system and start playing the best casino games on BlueChip!

BlueChip Live Casino BlueChip's live casino library is not huge, however, it covers all of the most popular live games. The main advantage of a live casino is that playing games with a live dealer provide the most genuine experience. Take a look at some examples of the games that are available in the live casino area: Live Baccarat;

Live Blackjack;

Live Roulette;

Live Teen Patti.

BlueChip Jackpot Players are always seeking games with the highest potential payouts. It is possible with jackpot games. You can win anywhere from 10,000 INR and up in this category. This enjoyable activity is offered in a variety of forms on the BlueChip platform: Jelly Reels;

Sizzling Moon;

Wolf Power;

Magic Spins;

Sun of Egypt;

Buffalo Hold and Win;

Pirate Gold;

The Moneymania;

Lucky Lady;

Dragon Chase;

Mustang Gold.

Other BlueChip Casino Bonuses The bookmaker provides its customers with a variety of other beneficial deals in addition to the BlueChip welcome bonuses. Personal deals and temporary promotions are included. Check out some of the other bonuses that BlueChip offers. Live Weekly 5% Casino Cashback Bluechip provides all of its players with a weekly slot and live casino payback of 5% up to 8,000 INR in addition to cash drops and tournaments. This implies that you would receive 5% back if the sum of all your wagers and wins from slot machines and live dealer games throughout the week was negative. Consequently, you would earn 500 INR back if the loss was 10,000 INR. India Riches Play any of your fav slots, reach the new stages and claim your Level-Up reward! You can gain up to 1,500,000 INR + 500 Free Spins during your journey. Play your favorite slot games for money bets, move to the next point on the map, and take your bonus right away. Points are collected to fill the Progress Bar. As soon as it is full, you get your level bonus instantly. The wager for all prizes is x10 while the wagering period is 48 hours. You cannot go for the next reward ‘till you wager accepted one. Deposit bonuses Every week, Bluechip offers a variety of deposit promotions, some of which include receiving 25–50 free spins in exchange for a BlueChip deposit or more funds. A weekly deposit bonus of 100% up to 80,000 INR is the highlight for big rollers. Cash drop promotions In cash drop promotions, participants are given cash rewards at random when they take part in a particular game. For instance, a promotion worth 4 INR crores can be ongoing for a month. Playing the Pragmatic Play slots throughout this month might result in you receiving a cash reward at random. This might be between 80 and 80,000 INR.

Popular BlueChip Casino Games BlueChip is committed to providing the finest casino experience available. The collection of games includes more than 8,600 slots, live casino games with dealers, jackpots, roulettes, and other popular forms of gambling for Indian gamers. You may access the BlueChip website or BlueChip app to play your favorite games without having to physically visit an actual casino. Slots Indian customers appreciate the BlueChip casino since it has a great range of slot machines from reliable providers. The simplicity of the game's interface is what makes it so popular. It's fun to play the games and watch the odds. The following are some instances of BlueChip slots: 777 Gems;

Sun of Egypt;

Dios Maradona;

Pumpkin Smash;

9 Burning Dragons;

Sweet Bonanza;

Hand Of Gold;

Viral Spiral;

Hot Spin;

Joker;

Gold Express;

Super Diamond Wild. BlueChip casino bonuses will help you to have the greatest experience in an online casino. Baccarat Baccarat is one of the most popular table games in India that can usually be found in the live casino category. This simple game comes in a lot of versions on BlueChip, such as: Premium Baccarat;

Baccarat Evolution;

Speed Cricket Baccarat;

Baccarat Deluxe;

Super Speed Baccarat;

Bet On Baccarat;

Fortune 6 Baccarat;

Baccarat Live;

Baccarat Control Squeeze;

Baccarat Pro;

No Commision Baccarat. Blackjack BlueChip India intends to fulfill everyone's preferences in this area since blackjack has long been a well-known favorite of individuals who play at online casinos. Simply typing in "Blackjack" in the search box will bring up the many game options. Take a look at some of the blackjack variations offered on BlueChip: Azure Blackjack;

Blackjack Live;

Classic Speed Blackjack;

Super 7 Blackjack;

Blackjack MultiHand;

Pirate 21 Blackjack;

FaceUp Blackjack;

Blackjack VIP;

Premier Blackjack with Lucky Lucky™;

Vegas Single Deck Blackjack. Roulette In the modern era, playing roulette doesn't require going to a real casino. High-quality visuals ensure that your game looks as authentic as possible. BlueChip also provides games that enable players to place bets on black and red, as well as roulette with and without zeros. We have compiled several different roulette variations: French Roulette;

Auto Roulette;

Speed Roulette;

European Roulette;

Classic Roulette;

Hindi Roulette;

Golden Chip Roulette;

American Roulette 3D;

RNG Lightning Roulette;

American Roulette High Stakes. Lotteries Online lotteries are legal in India, and BlueChip provides them to those who are willing to participate. Usually, players are required to purchase tickets with six unique numbers on them. There are an infinite number of them. Your odds of winning increase as you purchase more tickets. The following are a few examples of lottery games: Book of Keno;

Fruit Race;

Vip Keno;

Lucky 7;

Lucky 5;

Spin Win;

Super Keno;

Halloween Keno;

Cash Collect Scratch Card;

GoldRush. Aviator In Indian casinos, players frequently participate in Aviator. This style of gambling fun is considered to be a modern game. It is still commonly used, but occasionally in the shadows, even if it is less popular than slot machines. In the Aviator game, the player takes the role of a pilot whose rewards are based on how high he can fly his aircraft. You can reach the maximum payout from this game using the BlueChip Aviator bonus. Bingo It's rare to meet Bingo in an online casino, even though it's quite a simple game. BlueChip offers you a choice between such mini bingo games as: Bingolicia;

Bingo Soccer;

Banana Bingo;

Rainforest Bingo;

Jungle Bingo;

Bingo Pirata;

Catch A Fish;

Just a Bingo.

Goal Bingo;

Super Zodiac Bingo;

Super Flex Bingo;

Halloween Groove;

banana Bingo;

Bingo Royale;

Paradise Trippies Bingo;

Bingo Dream, etc. TOTO TOTO is the same as a totalizator. If at least 9 of the event outcomes you choose are correct, you will win a reward. Every day, a number of TOTO games are accessible, and they are all regularly updated.

SportCafe Verdict We deeply analyzed the features and services of BlueChip casino and decided to reward it with a special Sportscafe seal of approval. That seal means that BlueChip is a safe, secure and legal casino platform in India. Moreover, the company is fully legal and every single new customer gets a guaranteed 400% welcome bonus of up to 75,000 INR. As a final say, Meltbet casino will be very appealing to Indian gamblers as it contains most of their favorite casino games.