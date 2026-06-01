BlueChip Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Sports Betting and Casino 2026

Bluechip App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download App Bluechip BlueChip is a global bookmaker that has been providing its services since 2021. The services include betting on sports, live streaming, online casino, 24/7 support and more. BlueChip provides every new customer with generous welcome bonuses of 500% up to 50,000 INR. To make betting even more comfortable the company launched the BlueChip app which is compatible with iOS and Android systems. Welcome bonus 500% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: CAFECHIP Join Bluechip

BlueChip App Short Overview of General Points

For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant for India.

The current version of the application 1.0 APK filesize 20 Mb Installed client size 180 Mb Supported operating systems Android, IOS Cost of loading Free License Curacao #8048/JAZ Welcome bonus Sports Bonus 500% up to 50,000 INR

Casino Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, MasterCard, Paytm, Google Pay, UPI, Cryptocurrency

Advantages and Disadvantages

We prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the BlueChip app along with the features that it offers.

Advantages Disadvantages Huge welcome bonuses of 500% up to 50,000 INR Installation for IOS might take some time Accepts Cryptocurrencies Push notifications about the best promos Two languages supported: English and Hindi 24/7 support team

The BlueChip App Functionality and Design

BlueChip app provides a large choice of services that will satisfy all consumers. This features classic sports betting and casino games, as well as other advantageous elements such as:

Welcome bonus 500% up to 50,000 INR on your first deposit;

Authorization by fingerprint;

Many sports for betting (cricket, soccer, kabaddi, etc);

Access to the personal account;

Fast withdrawals and deposits;

Different betting options;

The fullest casino library.

BlueChip APK Download for Android

The BlueChip app download is quick and straightforward, however, you may need to sign up to complete the process. For a smooth installation of the BlueChip apk free download, follow our step-by-step instructions.

1 Download BlueChip App Go to the BlueChip official website and get the BlueChip download apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this BlueChip download link. Download the app 2 Security Settings for Install the App Allow downloads from unknown sources in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process is usually very fast. Install the app

BlueChip App for Android

BlueChip is a free software that may be downloaded by any user whose smartphone runs an Android operating system. Place sports bets, play casino games, watch live streams, and make withdrawals and deposits right in the app. The application is similar to the website. Moreover, it's safe because all data is encrypted by modern security technologies.

System Requirements

The Android operating system and the majority of Android devices are supported by the BlueChip app. You must, however, make sure that your smartphone complies with all necessary system requirements. To download the BlueChip apk and use the app, your smartphone's storage capacity shouldn't be too low.

All the minimal requirements are mentioned in a tablet below:

Android version 4.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 180 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.0 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Before launching, so many Android devices have been tested to check good performance with the software. BlueChip app guarantees smooth operation on next smartphones:

Xiaomi Redmi;

Motorola Edge;

Samsung Galaxy Series;

Huawei Honor;

Nokia G Series;

Sony Xperia;

Google Pixel 3;

Asus Zenfone;

OnePlus Nord;

Lg K51 etc.

You don't have to worry if your smartphone isn't on this list. If you own a similar Android device, the BlueChip mod apk download will very definitely be available for installation too.

Download BlueChip App for iOS

It's very easy and quick to download the Bluechip IOS app on your smartphone. The supported devices include such gadgets as iPhones, iPad, iPods, and others. Follow our step-by-step guide to download BlueChip for iOS in no time:

1 Go to the Official Website Navigate to the official BlueChip website using the internet browser on your smartphone. Go to website 2 Go to Registration Choose to download the app version for iOS. After that, you`ll be redirected to the sign-up page. 3 Install the App After completing the registration process, you will be sent to the BlueChip home page. Next, press the "Install" button. The installation of the BlueChip India app download should begin instantly. Install the app

BlueChip App for iOS

BlueChip app iOS gives users the best betting and gaming experience possible. With the BlueChip app iOS download, you get access to all the same features the original BlueChip website has. BlueChip iOS download should certainly go without lags or issues.

System Requirements

Most iOS devices can run BlueChip software, but you must make sure that your smartphone satisfies all of the system requirements. Your smartphone's storage space shouldn't be too low for you to use the app. The minimum requirements are listed below:

IOS version 9 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 180 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.0 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

Before launching, a lot of IOS gadgets have been tested to ensure good performance with the BlueChip application. BlueChip app guarantees smooth operation on these devices:

iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone SE;

iPhone X;

iPhone 12 Mini;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPod touch 2;

iPad 3;

iPad 4, etc.

The application is also available for download on newer or more powerful iOS system devices. The BlueChip iOS app should function great on these devices as well.

How to Install BlueChip App?

For a successful BlueChip download, app install for both iOS or Android systems follow these simple steps:

Open the application page. Download the installation file. Allow your device to install from unknown sources. Run the downloaded file and confirm the installation.

How to Register in BlueChip App?

If you are a new user of BlueChip, you must set up a personal account first. The registration process is simple and fast. You can do it directly through the app by following this guide:

Click on the program to launch the BlueChip mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Tap on the “Registration” button. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Click on the “Sign Up” button. You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. Congratulations, you registered an account on the BlueChip app and now can proceed to log in and start betting.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

It's very beneficial to be BlueChip`s client because the company was generous enough to provide all the newcomers with big welcome bonuses. The deal includes both sports free bet bonus and casino bonus. The maximum payout is 50,000 INR while the minimum deposit for getting the offer is only 300 INR.

Betting Bonus

BlueChip betting bonus includes a bonus for betting on sports. Every new customer can claim up to 50,000 INR while making the first deposit of only 300 INR. Players can spend a free bet on their favorite sports, such as cricket, football, tennis, etc.

For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this bonus:

Bonus amount Up to 50,000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, esports, virtual sports, etc.

Casino Bonus

BlueChip casino bonus comes with an insane amount that can be up to 100,000 INR. The offer is only available for registered users and can be spent on slots on the app. The minimum deposit is only 300 INR. This is great for everyone who starts to discover online casino entertainment.

For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus:

Bonus amount 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Slots only

How to Get a Bonus in the BlueChip App?

It's very simple to claim a welcome offer on the BlueChip app. Moreover, it's guaranteed for every single new user. To get the bonus for the first deposit, just follow these steps:

Register an account in the BlueChip mobile app or log in if you already have one. Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long. Tap on the “Deposit” button in the app. Enter an amount higher than 300 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account.

Payment Methods

BlueChip app provides so many comfortable payment methods including fast payments. Take a look at the available options:

UPI;

Net Banking;

Google Pay;

Paytm;

PhonePe;

Litecoin;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum.

Min deposit is only 300 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.

The minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

How to Update BlueChip App to the Latest Version?

Players do not need to do anything because the BlueChip app is automatically updated. However, you must authorize this operation by taking the actions specified below:

Go to the options of your device. Open the section containing the apps. Choose the BlueChip App. Allow the automatic update of the application.

BlueChip app constantly releases new updates, which contain the features and innovations that help the app work better. If you've just updated the BlueChip app, you can expect to have the greatest user experience possible.

Login

You must first log in to the system in order to place bets, even if you already have a BlueChip account. To log in to your personal account and get access to all of the app's features, simply follow these simple steps:

Tap on the downloaded BlueChip app. Select how you want to log in by email, phone number, or socials. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Click on a BlueChip login button.

Sports Betting

There are so many sports on the BlueChip app. That includes the most popular and rare ones. You can bet on more than a hundred events every day. Here is an example of available disciplines:

Cricket;

Basketball;

Football;

Tennis;

Baseball.

Cricket App

Cricket is one of the games that Indian BlueChip customers like to play the most. For those who like to gamble on cricket, BlueChip offers a number of tournaments such as the IPL. The following is a listing of the events that are currently being presented on the app:

IPL;

BPL;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

Hundred;

Hundred Women, etc.

Players can bet on the Match Winner (incl. super over), Draw No Bet, Will there be a Tie, Innings, Topp batter, Top Bowler and many more.

Basketball App

Indian players may wager on a variety of basketball competitions using the BlueChip app. There are several leagues and competitions in this area to pick from:

FIBA World Cup 2023;

NBA Summer League;

WNBA;

SABA NBA 2K22;

SABA NBA 2K21.

There are such betting options as Match Winner, Points Handicap, Total Points (over/under), 1st Quarter Winner, 1st Quarter Points Handicap, etc.

Football App

As the most popular sport internationally, the football category comes with the most betting choices on the BlueChip app. Take a look at the list of games that it offers:

Ligue 1;

Serie A;

French League 1;

Bundesliga;

Scottish League Celtic;

Dutch League Ajax;

LaLiga.

Indian players can bet on 1x2, Total (Over/Under), First Goal, Double Chance, Handicap, Both Teams To Score, Draw no Bet, Last Goal, Correct Score, Exact Goals etc.

Tennis

A tennis category on the BlueChip app contains the following championships and leagues:

Wimbledon;

US Open;

Australian Open;

French Open;

Summer Games Tennis Tournament;

BNP Paribas Open;

WTP Finals;

ATP Finals;

Laver Cup.

There are several betting options available, including Match Winner, Set Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, Total Games, Correct Score, Winner and Total etc.

Baseball App

Baseball is another sport available on the BlueChip app. Take a look at suggested competitions here:

MLB;

Nippon Professional Baseball League;

KBO League;

Mexican League;

American League.

Usually, there are such betting options as Match Result, Goals Handicap, Total Goals, 1st Match Winner, etc.

Esports Betting at the App

Esports is one of BlueChip's most popular categories. The BlueChip app has a wide selection of games, including:

Dota 2;

CS:GO;

League of Legends;

Overwatch;

Rocket League.

Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

There are more than 80 virtual sports on the BlueChip app. This may highly attract sports fans because virtual sports don't rely on the weather or other unpredictable conditions. The tournaments may start immediately. The odds in this category are also high enough.

Here's the list of available virtual sports on the app:

Virtual Cricket;

Virtual Basketball;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Baseball;

Virtual Spain League;

Virtual Football Asian Cup;

Virtual Football World Cup;

Virtual Tennis;

Virtual Bundesliga;

Virtual Dog Racing;

Virtual Football (Soccer);

Virtual Ice Hockey.

Fantasy Sports at the App

A lot of Indian gamers want to know if they can bet on fantasy sports on the BlueChip app. In-app betting on fantasy sports includes betting on football and other types of sports. As well as virtual sports, fantasy ones also don't require the actual events to start.

How to Bet on Cricket using BlueChip App?

It's easy to place a bet on cricket on the BlueChip app, however, a player must be a registered user. Log in or create a BlueChip account, and follow this instruction:

Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories. Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events. Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App

BlueChip's standard offering of betting options will please a wide range of clients. Some players want to take risks, while others prefer to play cautiously. Choose your chosen strategy by making an enjoyable bet:

Single. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet.

System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet.

Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of the bet multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App

BlueChip app offers a variety of different options that will suit every customer. Take a look at the currently available ones:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Game;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Live Streaming

Live broadcasts of various sporting events may be viewed in full screen for free by registered users. Furthermore, you have the option to instantly place multiple bets. Every sports fan is going to love this feature.

Push Notifications

Give the BlueChip app permission to notify you via push notifications about advantageous promotions, future competitions, odds, and other deals. This dramatically improves the effectiveness of betting and raises winning possibilities.

Online Casino Games

The BlueChip app offers so many online casino games, such as roulette, jackpot, slots, baccarat, blackjack, and others. Both the odds and the winnings are great in this section. The platform's fair gaming is guaranteed by BlueChip`s terms and conditions.

Live Casino

Join a table card game with actual people. While increasing the game's excitement, live dealers provide you with companionship. The benefit here is that you can see how transparent the game is. You may chat with other people while playing the game.

Cash-Out

If you are unsure of your current wager, the BlueChip app gives you the option to sell the bet to recover the entire sum or a portion of it. Although cash-out isn't always possible, when it is, it will be indicated next to your wager.

Live Cricket Betting

Indian players may put live bets on their chosen cricket league or event, such as the IPL. With this option, you may change and place bets throughout the game while seeing all the events and odds online.

Esports Betting

At BlueChip, bets may be placed on the most popular esports. That covers games like Dota 2, Starcraft, League of Legends, etc. BlueChip offers very competitive odds in this sector and offers a large variety of different betting opportunities.

Pre-Match Betting

Find your favorite tournaments by browsing the upcoming events, then get ready to earn extra money. Before the game even starts, you can put in a single or several wagers. In this category, the chances are quite high.

Lucrative Offers

Players that deposit an extremely high sum using the BlueChip app are eligible for significant offers. The price of the deal grows as the deposit does. Because you may make more bets with this option, your odds of winning also improve.

Multi-Betting

Players can combine two or more different sports betting events into one single bet. The bet will be considered successful if all the events were predicted right. If at least one of the bets was incorrect, the whole multi-bet is lost.

Live Match Statistics

You can see the recent and current match statistics for all of the events. By keeping track of their wins and losses against other teams, you may adjust your wagers and create reliable predictions to increase your chances of winning.

BlueChip Casino App

Besides betting on sports, you may also try your luck playing casino games in the BlueChip app. You don't have to download any additional applications. BlueChip casino operates with trustworthy providers that guarantee the possibility of winning.

Entertainment at the Casino App

BlueChip is highly oriented toward online casino entertainment. There are a variety of casino games available on the app. That includes the most popular games in India, such as:

Slots;

Roulette;

Jackpot;

Lottery;

Blackjack;

Bingo;

Baccarat, etc.

BlueChip Mobile Version (Website version)

The BlueChip mobile website is excellent for people who want to bet while they are on the go or who are busy yet don't want to download any software. With the mobile version, you can place bets anytime you want and from any location as long as you have a strong internet connection. It also provides a lot of benefits, such as:

High compatibility with the majority of mobile devices;

The site is perfectly adjusted to the device's screen size;

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

There are no significant differences between the app and the website. However, users can try both options and decide what feels more convenient for them.

The app Mobile Website Requires memory space Doesn`t require any additional space Automatically logs a user in Might request to log in more than once No ads The Ads might appear on the page Comfortable navigation There is a chance of accidentally clicking the wrong button while using the site Push notifications about offers and bonuses Doesn't provide notifications

Download BlueChip for PC

Unfortunately, the BlueChip app download for pc isn't available at the moment. Instead, you can download it on your Android or iOS device or access the official BlueChip website using a browser version on your PC. Enjoy high-quality graphics, user-friendly design and interface along with other benefits such as:

BlueChip app for pc doesn`t require to download of any third-party apps;

You can place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The full screen and maximum elements are on one page at once.

Features of BlueChip App

All users will find the BlueChip app full of helpful features. Take a look at just a few examples of them:

Welcome bonuses;

A wide selection of sports and casino games online;

Fast payments;

Push notifications for events, competitions, and other offers;

Live streams.

Welcome Bonuses

Newly registered users can claim a very generous welcome casino bonus that can be up to 100,000 INR with a minimum deposit of only 300 INR. Additionally, you can also get a free bet of up to 50,000 INR that can be spent on betting on sports, for example, cricket,

A Wide Selection of Sports and Casino Games Online

BlueChip offers hundreds of sports events for betting every day. Players also can find very rare types of sports on the app. The casino library is huge as well, especially the slots section. It contains more than 3,000 different online games.

Fast payments

BlueChip app supports many payment options, including fast payments. It allows users to deposit their accounts in the shortest time to start betting right away. Most services don't take any commission. Furthermore, the app also accepts payments with cryptocurrency.

Push Notifications for Events, Competitions, and Other Offers

You'll receive push alerts from the BlueChip app about any significant events and limited-time deals. Don't let opportunities that might improve your payouts or help you win more money pass you by. If you like, you can always modify this option in the settings.

Live Streams

BlueChip live streams allow players to watch high-quality TV sports events. Usually, the popular category here is esports, but the games on other types of sports are also held regularly. Place bets on your favorite team while watching the match they participate in.

How to Use a BlueChip App?

To gain full access to all the features and services of the BlueChip app, all customers must agree with the requirements listed below:

The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

By registration, you affirm that you are permitted to bet online in your state of residency and that you are not violating any local laws;

You must download an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't register a second account if you already have one, even if you previously registered it through the BlueChip website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable.

Once you agree with all the terms and conditions of the BlueChip platform, you can start betting on sports, watch exciting live matches and events, deposit an account, withdraw funds, play casino games, and much more!

Security of the App

BlueChip takes the safety and security of its customers very seriously. Take a look at the list of methods that are involved to keep the BlueChip app safe for everyone:

SSL certificate. The platform has an SSL certificate that protects users and transactions data from leakage;

Trustworthy services. BlueChip maintains only the best third-party services on the platform. That includes casino games from legit providers;

High privacy. BlueChip doesn't share information about the customers with any third party;

Licensed bookmaker. The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under Curacao license #8048/JAZ.

Customer Support Service on the BlueChip Mobile App

The BlueChip app provides customer care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You may contact the support team directly through the app or via the website using any of the methods listed below:

The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the BlueChip App

We have thoroughly reviewed all aspects and features of the BlueChip app for Android and IOS and have come to the conclusion that we give it Sportscafe seal of approval and high rating in the cricket betting apps, football betting apps and pro kabaddi betting apps category. In final words, the BlueChip app is perfect for betting on sports, online casino games, and live streams. In addition, the platform provides every new customer with guaranteed welcome bonuses that can be up to 100,000 INR. Sportscafe confirms that BlueChip is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.

The Most Common Questions about the BlueChip App

We collected the most popular questions about the BlueChip online app. Take a look at them as they may contain the answers you might be looking for.

Is BlueChip App Real or Fake?

BlueChip is a legitimate and authorized bookmaker that complies with the requirements of Curacao license #8048/JAZ. The BlueChip app has specific terms and conditions for fair betting that make winnings genuine.

Is BlueChip App Free to Download in India?

Yes, you can download the BlueChip official app absolutely for free in India. Furthermore, the installation process is very quick and straightforward. For BlueChip free download for iOS or Android systems, simply follow our step-by-step instructions that we mentioned earlier.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of BlueChip APK?

The program installs all updates automatically, so you should be advised of that. By using the previously described procedures for obtaining the BlueChip apk for android free download, you may get the most recent version of the software for your smartphone.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

Allow your device to install software from unknown sources. Check your smartphone's minimal system requirements. You should have enough memory on your smartphone to download the BlueChip apk new version. You may also use the website version if you like.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

Players don't have to create any additional accounts if they already have one. Note that registering more than one account is prohibited by the terms and conditions of BlueChip. Only one account per person, IP address, or computer is eligible for using the BlueChip app.

I Can't Manage to Install the BlueChip App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

Verify that you have correctly read and followed the installation instructions. Reinstall the BlueChip mobile apk after deleting the prior download. Make sure your device satisfies all the previously listed minimal requirements and has enough RAM.

What Should I Do If the BlueChip App Doesn't Work?

Verify the stability of your internet connection. Utilizing the previous instructions, upgrade the app to the most recent version. If you got the app from a different source, delete it and reinstall it following the instructions of BlueChip app download 2026 mentioned previously.

How to Update BlueChip App?

Users must agree to automatic updates in the phone's settings in order for the application to perform all installations automatically. Additionally, there should always be sufficient RAM on the device for these updates.