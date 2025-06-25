GGBet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% Bonus

GGBet App: 2.7 ★★★★★ Registration GGBet Our gullible experts have collected for you data on the activities of this law firm. It uses secure payment methods, uses state-of-the-art data encryption technologies, and is licensed from Curacao. Safe sports and esports betting and online casino games on this platform are available to Indian players. Find out more about the company's services and bonuses in this GGBet review. Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹5,000 Promocode: No Promo Join GGBet

GGBet Overview

The story of GGBet began in 2016. The company was created by several enthusiasts who wanted to launch a betting resource dedicated to esports. In just a few years, GGBet book has taken one of the main, if not the main place in the esports segment of the industry. At the same time, the company has gradually launched the sports betting segment, which can now successfully compete on lines, odds and margins with other representatives of the industry. In its Sportsbook, you can bet on many events from India, in particular, on the IPL. Now GGBet portal is not only a betting platform but also a full-fledged casino, whose features and functions allow you to play games, including with live dealers. The company uses only reliable payment options, including cryptocurrencies. It is accessible to players from India, supports Hindi communication and accepts Indian rupees. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

Learn more about the bookies' services and bonuses from this GGBet review.

Quick Facts about GGBet

Game types Sports/Esports betting, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, Table Games, Indian Games, Jackpots, Lotteries Founder Brivio Limited Founded Year 2016 Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus License No. 8048/JAZ (Curacao) Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹5,000 GGBet Withdrawal and Deposit Methods UPI, IMPS, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, Master, Visa, TRC-20, Binance, Litecoin, ERC-20, Bitcoin, Tron, BNB, Dogecoin, Ethereum, TON Hindi language Yes

GGBet Score

The experts of Sportscafe analyzed the advantages and disadvantages of GGBet. The list of the first significantly prevails over the second. The company has demonstrated high rates of development over several years of its operation. They allow us to believe that GGBet can easily eliminate the minuses found by our specialists. Check out the company's features in our table:

Advantages Disadvantages International license (Curacao) There is no iOS app Accepts Indian Rupees Not many payment methods GGBet minimum deposit: ₹200 The best bookie for esports Galore of Bonuses Streams of esports matches Fast registration

Screenshots of GGBet

Players from India will love the GGBet platform from the very first visit. In its design, the dominant colors are black and orange, their combination looks nice and does not strain the eyes. As for the interface, the developers have tried to do everything to make the user feel comfortable. It is convenient to navigate the portal, any service is easy to find, and in case of difficulties, you can use Live chat.

Video Review

Only GGBet registration separates the player from comfortable use of all the company's services. We have prepared instructions for players from India on how to create an account on the site in just a few minutes.

GGBet for Android and iOS

The GGBet casino customers can use its services via smartphones. For this purpose, not only the mobile version of the portal is available, but also the official app. So far, it has been developed only for owners of Android-based gadgets.

For Android

GGBet has its app for Android gadgets. This is a modern, high-performance mobile client, reliably protected from vulnerabilities. The gambling company offers to download the APK file from its website. Here are instructions on how to install the GGBet app on your smartphone:

Allow the installation of applications from unknown sources. This is a prerequisite to downloading the GGBet app. Google prohibits the placement of apps designed to play for real money in its Market. Online casinos solve this problem by placing APK files on their websites; Visit the GGBet mobile website. Use any browser for this. Before installing the mobile assistant, make sure that you have visited the real website of the company. Scammers often create phishing platforms that look identical to the portals of legal online casinos; Download the APK file. On the main page of the website, find the block dedicated to applications and click on the type designed for Android; Run the APK file. Find the downloaded file in the downloads of your mobile device and start the installation process.

After the installation is complete, the official app of the GGBet will be available to launch from the screen of the gadget.

For iOS

GGBet does not have its mobile app for owners of iOS devices. Instead, it offers easy step-by-step instructions on how to create a shortcut for a quick transition to the mobile version of the site:

Open the page you want to see first in the mobile browser. Launch it on the iOS gadget and go to the website of the GGBet; Click the Share button. You will copy the website address; Add the GGBet shortcut to the home screen. To do this, find the corresponding function on the same browser options page; Manage the shortcut. You can change the shortcut name if you want. Change its name or skip the renaming process.

Now you can quickly switch to the mobile version of the GGBet website via a shortcut on the screen of the iPhone.

GGBet Mobile Website

The mobile version of the GGBet betting site is suitable for those players who would like to use the company's services at any time, anywhere. In terms of its functionality and interface, it is no different from the desktop version of the portal. However, the GGBet mobile website has its advantages:

Easier navigation between sections (it takes a couple of clicks and swipes);

Automatic optimization for the smartphone screen;

Freedom of use. You can place bets from your phone on the bus, in the store, on a smoke break — whenever you want!

GGBet for PC

The PC version of the GGBet gambling resource is convenient and productive to use. It takes fractions of a second to switch between pages. Sections for betting, games, and promos are easy to find on the screen. You don't need to install anything to use the company's services. Check the reliability of the Internet connection and use the GGBet website as much as you want. The PC version is protected from unpleasant surprises when you can be thrown out of the game if your smartphone's battery runs out.

Registration

The registration process on the GGBet website is very simple. You’ll spend no more than one minute on it. Use our instructions to quickly figure it out:

Visit the company's website. Write the address in the search field of your browser and confirm the transition; Proceed to registration. To do this, tap on the orange Sign Up button in the top menu; Select the type of registration. There are two ways to create an account — by email and phone number. You will receive a message with a link to confirm the account creation; Enter the data. Write an email address or phone number, depending on your choice. Come up with a password and select a currency. Note that the site supports Indian Rupees; End the registration. Confirm that you have read the T&Cs and Privacy Policy of GGBet, as well as that your age is at least 18 years old or the minimum allowed for your country of residence; Confirm registration. Click on the green button, then check the email (or the message on the phone). It contains a link to confirm registration.

Congrats! Now, at any time, click on the GGBet sign up button and use all the services of the company in the status of its full-fledged customer.

Welcome Bonus

One of the great advantages of GGBet is the variety of bonuses. The company regularly organizes new promos for sports betting/esports, casino and live casino games. These are various bonuses, cashback, free spins, exclusive bonuses and codes, etc..

Sports Bonus

New customers of GGBet can get a personal Welcome bonus for a Sportsbook. By making the first deposit of at least 200 INR, they will receive a bonus of 200% of its amount (maximum 5,000 INR). Here are the T&Cs:

The bonus can be activated within 30 days after confirmation of the user's email address;

To cash out the bonus amount, it must be wagered 22 times;

The customer needs to win back the bonus within 14 days from the moment of its accrual;

The minimum odd of the bet is 1.75;

Only single bets are allowed;

Bets are made only for real money;

The first bet made for real money and with a minimum odd of 1.75 is accepted for calculation;

The bonus can be used for sports and esports betting activities.

Casino Bonus

You can get a Welcome Bonus for use in the Casino and Live Casino sections in the account options. It is activated if you make at least 350 INR as your starting deposit. The maximum GGBet Welcome bonus amount is 10,000 INR. In addition to bonus funds, the customer receives 25 free spins (FS) in the Starburst slot. You have the opportunity to get the bonuses on the second and third deposits too:

Make a second deposit of 25,000 INR and get a +125% bonus (max. 25,000 INR) and 50 FS in the Book of Dead slot;

Make a third deposit of at least 1000 INR and get a 150% bonus (max. 15,000 INR) and 100 FS in the Legacy of Dead slot.

Carefully study GGBet bonus terms and conditions. You must be sure that you will be able to win back the bonus provided for the specified period. Say, two weeks.

Weekly Bonus

Another generous GGBet bonus, which should be distinguished from a large number of promotional offers of the company, is called the Weekly bonus. This offer is valid for the casino section. To participate in it, the player needs to make a minimum of 500 Indian rupees as a deposit. He will get a 100% bonus, as well as 35 free spins. They can only be used in the game Book of Rebirth from the famous provider Spinomenal. The wagering terms of the cash bonus are x40, and for FS — x30. The maximum bonus and conversion amount are 30,000 Indian rupees.

Login

To log in to the account on the GGBet website, you will need only a few seconds, clicks and taps. Here is a brief instruction that you will easily remember:

Visit the company's website. Enter its address in the search field of your browser or use the GGBet official mobile app; Click the Log In button. It is located on the top menu of the website; Enter the data. You will need to write a Login (replace it with an email address or phone number if it is more convenient) and a password. You can use the data memorization option to avoid entering them next time; Confirm login. Click on the green confirmation button.

Please note that if you forgot the password, you can request the reset in the same menu. To do this, enter the email address or phone number to which you previously registered an account. You will receive a message with instructions on how to restore/change your password.

Verification

Verification is mandatory for withdrawing funds from the GGBet website. The company will not require you to immediately confirm the data, but sooner or later you will face the need to do so. Use our instructions:

Visit the official website of the company. Enter the address in the search field of the browser and confirm the transition; Log in to your account. Press the orange Sign Up button in the top menu, enter the data and confirm; Open options. Tap on the ID (it is highlighted in blue), select the My Data tab and enter all the required data. Please note that all data must be real. Otherwise, you will not be able to withdraw winnings and will risk account blocking; Provide the documents. Next, you need to contact the support representatives using an email request or Live Chat. Specify which documents you need to provide to end verification and prepare them. You may be asked for a scan of your passport, your photo with the passport in hand, etc.

After your account is verified, all payment transaction options will be accessible.

GGBet Video Review

Only GGBet registration separates you from comfortable use of all the company's services. We have prepared instructions for players from India on how to create an account on the site in just a few minutes.

Deposit/Withdrawal

The variety of payment methods that GGBet offers to its users is not too wide. Suffice it to say that there are fewer options accessible for depositing than for withdrawing funds. At the same time, players can use cryptocurrencies, which is an undoubted advantage of the company. Not all bookies offer such a modern way of conducting payment transactions. Here is the full list of available payment options:

If you are interested in how to withdraw from GGBet, then in comparison with the deposit methods, the company offers much more options. Note that the minimum GGBet withdrawal amount is 85 INR. And the starting deposit is 200 INR. All operations are performed in the account menu. You can open it through the green Deposit button. Learn more from the table:

Banking Method Min. Deposit Max. Deposit Time For Deposit Min. Withdrawal Time For Withdrawal AstroPay 200 INR 840,000 INR Instant 750 INR Instant ecoPayz 200 INR 7,500,000 INR Instant 425 INR Instant MuchBetter 200 INR 7,500,000 INR Instant 3,400 INR Instant Bitcoin 200 INR 7,570,000 INR Instant 90 INR Instant Tether 410 INR 7,570,000 INR Instant 410 INR Instant Litecoin N/A N/A N/A 90 INR Instant Ethereum N/A N/A N/A 90 INR Instant Neteller N/A N/A N/A 85 INR Instant Skrill N/A N/A N/A 420 INR Instant Maestro N/A N/A N/A 420 INR Instant VISA/MasterCard N/A N/A N/A 420 INR Instant

Cashback (VIP)

Regular GGBet customers can count on various benefits from the company. These are increased cashback, deposit bonuses, exclusive promos and much more.

Official Website

GGBet legally accepts players from India on its gambling and betting resource. It is safe to place bets and play games on it. Here are the proofs of the bookies’ reliability:

GGBet operates under license No. 8048/JAZ issued in Curacao;

The company works with legal providers of gaming software;

Only reliable payment methods are used;

Customers' data is protected by modern encryption technologies;

London-based testing agency eCOGRA confirms the authenticity of the company's gaming equipment certification.

GGBet Sportsbook

Sportsbook is a strong side of the GGBet. With its help, the bookie can easily compete with other representatives of the industry. Hundreds of events are presented for betting to players from India every day. At the same time, the range of sports can be expanded, for example, by adding Kabaddi.

Cricket

Players from India can enjoy betting on cricket in the GGBet sportsbook. The bookie offers many international and local events. Among them there are Indian competitions:

Indian Premier League;

Tamil Nadu Premier League;

Ranji Trophy;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Women’s T20, Challenge, etc.

Football

Football betting is one of the largest subsections of the GGBet sportsbook. Players from India can place bets on thousands of events every month. These are matches and competitions from around the world, including the top events:

Champions League;

World Cup;

Italian Serie A;

English Premier League;

Spanish La Liga;

French Ligue 1;

German Bundesliga, etc.

Horse Racing

Betting has historically been associated with horse racing. On the GGBet website, you can bet on major competitions in this sport. Among them is, for example, the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Tennis

Tennis is one of the main sports in the world. Residents from India will be able to find opportunities for betting on a variety of events in men's and women's tennis in the GGBet Sportsbook:

Grand Slam Tournaments;

ATP;

WTA;

ITF;

Davis Cup;

Federation Cup, etc.

Baseball

Players from India have many options to bet on sports on the GGBet website. These are competitions of different levels from countries such as the USA, Italy, Germany, Japan and many others:

MLB;

Italian Baseball League;

1st Bundesliga;

NPB;

The California League, etc.

Table Tennis

All major international table tennis competitions are available for betting in the GGBet sportsbook. Among them are such tournaments and events as:

Olympic Games;

Champions League;

Europe Cup;

ITTF Europe Top 16;

World Championships, etc.

Boxing

You can also bet on men and women boxing on the GGBet website. For example, bets on the fights of the following boxers are available for players from India:

Luis Ortiz;

Oleksandr Usyk;

Anthony Joshua;

Mikaela Mayer;

Savannah Marshall, etc.

UFC

UFC/MMA fights are regularly available for betting to players from India on the GGBet website. Their previews can be found in the Sportsbook. So you will not miss the upcoming fights of such stars as:

Alessandro Costa;

Nate Diaz;

Khamzat Chimaev;

Robert Whittaker;

Islam Makhachev, etc.

eSports

We have already talked about the high level of the GGBet Sportsbook. In many ways, this is influenced by the strong esports direction for betting on the platform. Among the available competitions:

Dota 2;

League of Legends (LOL);

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and others.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the most popular esports disciplines in the world. In the GGBet sportsbook, you can bet on the following competitions:

Khaz Modan Cup;

Moon Studio Asian Tigers;

Dota 2 Champions League;

Asian Battle Arena;

ESL One Malaysia, etc.

LOL

A lot of competitions in the top esports discipline LOL are available for betting to players from India. In the GGBet Sportsbook, you can bet on the following tournaments:

LCK Summer;

Ultraliga Season;

Hitpoint Masters;

NA Academy;

Elite Series Summer Playoffs, etc.

CS:GO

The famous shooter is presented in the Sportsbook of any bookie who allows his customers to bet on sports. GGBet is no exception, its players can bet on the following CS:GO competitions:

FRAG Season 9;

Pride League;

Eternity League;

Copa de La Liga;

WePlay Academy League Season 5, etc.

StarCraft 2

The famous strategy game from Blizzard is also available in the GGBet Sportsbook. Players from India can bet on the TeamLiquid StarLeague 9 and 2023 Global League of StarCraft II Season 2: Codes S.

Virtual Sports

In the GGBet Sportsbook, you can also bet on competitions in virtual sports. Thus, the following football and basketball tournaments are available to players from India:

GGBet Elite League. FIFA 22;

Volta Football. FIFA 22;

GGBet World League. FIFA 22;

GGBet NBA 2k22.

Popular Betting Options at GGBet

GGBet offers various betting options to players from India. We will tell you what options are available in the company's Sportsbook.

Live Betting

The ability to bet on matches in real-time is available in the GGBet Sportsbook, both for sports and esports. You can sort the available events so that only Live Games are visible to you. For convenience, they are indicated by a red flag.

Live Previews

This mode is dedicated to matches that have yet to take place in real-time. You can switch to it by clicking on the Upcoming tab next to the Live tab.

Line (Prematch)

GGBet bet options allow customers to bet on hundreds of events in the Prematch. To do this, select events that do not have a red icon with the inscription Live.

Types of Bets

The GGBet Sportsbook offers a variety of betting opportunities. When choosing from them, the odds should be taken into account. For more complex types of bets, the odds are high, but the risk of losing increases proportionally.

Single

Single bets are the safest for the player because they are made only in one market. There are many such options available in the company's Sportsbook. Single bets can be placed both in Live and for future matches.

Combo

The combo is a bet on several outcomes independent of each other in one game. Players from India can use this option in the GGBet Sportsbook both when betting in the Prematch and Live.

System (Express)

The System is also available to players from India in the GGBet Sportsbook. This type of bet is a combined bet of several express bets.

Outrights

A separate section in the company's Sportsbook is dedicated to Outrights. These are long-term bets on events that will take place after a fairly long period. For example, for the match of the 2023 FIFA World Cup between the national teams of Brazil and England.

How to Place a Bet?

The process of betting on the GGBet website is very simple and does not differ in any way from the actions on other sites. Follow our instructions:

1 Open the bookie’s website Enter its address in the browser search bar and confirm. Go to website 2 Log in to your account Use the orange Sign Up button in the top menu. 3 Make a deposit To place bets, you must have funds in your account. Choose one of the available payment methods and make a deposit. 4 Place bets Click on the Bets button in the top menu to go to the Sportsbook. Select an event, study the odds, select a market and click on it. 5 Enter the bet amount In the bet slip, you need to enter the amount of your bet. After that, you will be able to see the amount of potential winnings. Confirm the bet. Make a bet

Please note that, according to the GGBet rules, you cannot cancel the bet. If you clicked on the confirmation button, there is no way back. Think carefully about your decisions.

Betting Odds

The odds for the sports and esports presented in the GGBet Sportsbook are quite competitive. The betting margin is kept within reasonable limits both in the Prematch and in the Live. For example, when betting on football, it may not exceed 3%, which is acceptable and competitive for the basic football markets. If we talk about esports, here the bookie wins against most competitors. Most often, the latter has the lowest margin for esports events starting from 7.5% and GGBet has it ranging from 6 to 7%. The company's odds for betting on esports are also above average in the market.You can also choose an option for using odds:

Accept any changes in odds;

Accept only the best odds changes;

Do not accept any changes in odds.

GGBet Live Streaming

GGBet has a great advantage over other bookies because it streams a lot of esports competitions. Moreover, this applies not only to the top but also to secondary events. You can optimize the stream window by expanding it to full screen or by working with the image and sound quality settings. As for live streams of sporting events, there are fewer of them. However, it must be remembered that GGBet started as an esports bookie. It regularly improves the part of its Sportsbook that is responsible for sports betting.

GGBet Casino

Even though GGBet started as an esports bookie, now residents from India can play hundreds of casino games on its platform. The company has the following advantages:

The opportunity to play in a Live casino against a real dealer;

Lots of games of different genres;

Constant updating of the game portfolio;

Free demo mode for beginners and experienced players;

Nice bonuses to increase your winnings.

Popular GGBet Games

GGBet strives to regularly develop the Casino and Live Casino sections, replenishing them with new games. For the convenience of users, the games are divided into categories. For example, new slots or table games can be found in the New section, and the most popular games among users are contained in the Popular section. You can play the following games, ordered by genre:

Slots;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Blackjack;

Roulette or European Roulette;

Jackpot Games;

Lotteries.

Slots

Slots are one of the most popular casino games. They come in classic, video slots and 3D slots. Winning combinations of symbols are required to win. A Random Number Generator (RNG) is responsible for the result of the game. Its actions are independently audited, which guarantees the integrity of the game.

Poker

Poker is a famous card game that is popular both offline and in online casinos. On the GGBet website, you can play variations of poker from famous providers, say, Betsoft and NetEnt.

Baccarat

Unlike many gambling portals, the GGBet website does not have a separate section for Baccarat. However, this famous and popular card game is available in the Table Games section, as well as in the Live Casino.

Blackjack

Blackjack fans will be able to find several types of this famous card game (in which you need to beat the dealer by scoring no more than 21 points) on the GGBet casino website. So, the players from India are available:

European Blackjack;

American Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack, etc.

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is a game in which the luck factor is more important than skill. However, gamblers all over the world adore her. The GGBet website has a special section for roulette, which can also be played here against a live dealer.

Jackpot Games

Progressive jackpot games allow players to get a chance to win a lot of money. GGBet has a lot of such games on its website, which were created by the world's best providers. Try your luck!

Lotteries

Online lotteries are not available on every gambling site, but GGBet is ready to offer its customers such entertainment. This is a lottery from the famous provider Ezugi.

Results and Statistics

One of the great advantages of the company's sportsbook is the statistics and results section. It is located on the top menu of the site. You can find up-to-date information about the performances of teams in various sports and competitions. Match results, championship tables, and even individual statistics are available.

Support

In case of urgent questions or complaints, players from India can promptly contact representatives of the GGBet support service. It offers the following communication channels for this:

Live Chat. You can use this option both on the website and in the official app of the GGBet. To do this, press the orange button with the image of headphones and connect with the operator. Live chat is suitable for solving quick issues related to the operation of online casino, payment transactions, verification process, etc.;

Email address: support@gg.bet. The casino invites customers to apply for solutions to more serious issues by email. You may not get an answer as quickly as via Live Chat, but as soon as you enter into correspondence with the operator, your problem will be solved. It is also suitable if you need to attach some screenshots, documents, or photos.

Unfortunately, the bookie does not yet offer support to players from India by phone number. The good news is that this option is available to players from England, Germany, Russian Federation, Spain, France and seven other countries. This allows us to hope that in the foreseeable future, residents from India will also be able to use the GGBet customer care number.

SportsCafe Verdict

It's time for the final say: after careful research and analysis, our experts decided to award GGBet a high rating and a Sportscafe approval seal. By issuing such a seal, we confirm that GGBet is a safe, reliable and legal website for sports betting and esports in India. Residents of this country can easily create an account on the company's platform, provide it with their data for verification, make a deposit and use all available services. GGBet guarantees the protection of its customers' funds and also does not transfer their data to third parties. An additional conclusion about the legality of the company's services is the License No. 8048/JAZ issued to it in Curacao.

The Most Common Questions about the GGBe

In this section, we will answer some of the most popular questions about GGBet. The answers are correct both for online casino customers playing on the desktop version and for users of the official mobile app.

Is GGBet Legal in India?

If you wonder if GGBet is legit in India, then make no mistake — the casino legally provides its services to residents from this country. It operates under license No. 8048/JAZ issued in Curacao.

Is GGBet Safe for Betting in India?

Our experts have analyzed the activities of the GGBet portal and are ready to confirm that it is safe to place bets in its Sportsbook. The bookie works in a legal field and guarantees the protection of funds and user data.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

Online casinos (including GGBet) do not allow users to create a second account to receive a bonus. This helps gambling companies to successfully stop the activities of scammers and bonus hunters. One player is allowed to own only one account.