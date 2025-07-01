Betjam – Website for Sports Betting and Casino Gaming in India

Betjam App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Betjam Betjam is a new betting and casino platform that started in 2024. The company works for Indian players and focuses on local games like Aviator and Andar Bahar. In this Betjam review, different parts of the platform will be explained step by step. This helps players see if Betjam is a trusted place or if other platforms might suit them better. Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betjam

Betjam Quick Facts The brand is active in India and is also open for players from other countries. Many gamblers trust Betjam online because the platform supports local payment systems, popular games like Aviator and Andar Bahar, and quick transactions. The company pays attention to Indian clients by using local languages and fast payment methods. Betjam owner is BETQUEST B.V., a company working under the Curacao license. Players can check real reviews about Betjam on Trustpilot to see other users' opinions. Quick Facts about Betjam Details Information License Curacao Supported Languages English, Hindi, and many more Year Founded 2024 Betjam Owner BETQUEST B.V. Payment Methods PayTM, UPI, AstroPay, Google Pay, IMPS Types of Games Crash, Live Casino, Slots, Andar Bahar, Aviator Welcome Bonus Yes Minimum Withdrawal Time Up to 24 hours Minimum Deposit 90 INR Customer Support Email, Live Chat, Contact Form Mobile App Android, iOS

Bonuses in Betjam for New Indian Users Betjam bonuses are important for many Indian players who want extra rewards. The platform has different bonuses for sports betting and casino games. Each bonus has its own deposit limits, games, and wagering steps. Some bonuses work for cricket and football, and others are connected to slots or special games. Players should always read the rules before using a bonus. Below is a table that shows key details. This part will now explain the first deposit bonuses. Betjam Bonuses for New Indian Users Bonus Name Minimum Deposit Wagering Rules Sports First Deposit 100 INR Wager x5 in accumulators, 3+ selections, min odds 1.40, 30 days Casino First Deposit 500 INR Wager x35 in Slots within 7 days, max stake 500 INR Wednesday Bonus 1000 INR Wager with money from main account, bonus activation needed Accumulator of the Day No min Bets from main account, higher odds if bet wins Friday Bonus 500 INR Wager x35 in JamGames within 2 days, max stake 500 INR Bonus Combo 1500 INR Wager x35 within 7 days, max stake 500 INR, 2nd-4th deposits 100% Sport Bonus worth up to 10,000 INR New players on Betjam can get a 100% bonus up to 10,000 INR. To activate this bonus, bettors must deposit at least 100 INR. The bonus is used for cricket, football, and kabaddi. Bets must be placed in accumulator bets with at least three selections. Each selection must have odds from 1.40 or higher. The bonus must be used five times within 30 days. 100% Casino Bonus worth up to 30,000 INR and 30 No-wagering Free Spins The casino first deposit bonus is a 100% bonus up to 30,000 INR. Players must deposit at least 500 INR. The bonus must be used 35 times in slot games within seven days. The maximum allowed stake is 500 INR while using the bonus. After the bonus is fully used, players receive 30 no-wagering free spins in Sweet Bonanza™. Some slot games do not count for wagering.

Registration Process for Indian Players Betjam India accepts players who are 18 years old or older. Each player can open only one account. Full and correct information must be used during Betjam registration. Players can create accounts using email or social networks. Google, Telegram, and Twitch accounts can also be used. Below is the step-by-step process for new Indian players. 1 Visit the Official Betjam Website and Click “Join Now” Players need to go to the official Betjam website and press the “Join Now” button. Go to website 2 Fill Out the Registration Form Players must add email, phone number, password, and full name. Currency selection is also required. Registration can also be completed through Google, Telegram, or Twitch. 3 Confirm and Finish Registration All details must be checked carefully. After that, players must confirm the form and complete the Betjam registration.

Betjam App for Android and iOS The Betjam app works on Android and iOS devices. Players can place bets on sports and play casino games inside the app. The Betjam app helps clients use the platform through mobile phones. Full download steps and the full app review are available on another page. Detailed instructions and extra app information are explained there.

Easy Way to Log In To complete Betjam login, players need to follow these steps: Open the official Betjam website in a browser. Find the “Log in” button at the top right corner of the page. Enter the registered email or phone number and password into the form. Click the “Войти” button to access the account. This process helps clients quickly enter their profiles and start placing bets or playing casino games.

Betjam Account Verification Betjam registration requires account verification to confirm players’ identity and keep the site safe. Verification stops fraud and helps follow the rules. Indian players must complete this step to withdraw money and use all features. Log in after Betjam registration. Find and click the profile icon. Choose “Personal Information” or “Profile Settings”. Fill in all required fields to reach 100% profile completion. Upload documents for ID and address proof. Submit the documents for Betjam review. Wait for approval, usually within 24–48 hours. Documents needed for Indian players: Government ID like Aadhaar card, passport, or driver’s license

Proof of address such as utility bill, bank statement, or rental agreement

Sometimes a selfie with the ID may be required Verification unlocks full access, including withdrawals and bonuses.

Betjam Sports Disciplines for Online Betting in India Betjam sports offer many choices for Indian players who like betting on sports. The platform covers over 30 sports, such as cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, and basketball. Bettors can place wagers on big tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL), FIFA World Cup, and Pro Kabaddi League. There is also a chance to bet on the national team in many sports. Betjam sports include live betting, where players can place bets during a match. Features like Multi-LIVE and Marble-Live let bettors watch and bet on several games at once. Esports are also available, covering popular games. Below, the most popular sports and types of bets will be explained, but many more events and competitions exist on the site. Cricket Cricket remains the most popular sport for Indian bettors on Betjam. Clients can place bets on major tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC Cricket World Cup, Big Bash League, and T20 World Cup. Betting options include match winners, top run-scorers, and live in-play markets. The sport’s constant schedule and popularity in India give players many chances to engage with matches and find good betting opportunities throughout the year. Football Football draws a large number of Indian bettors on Betjam due to its global appeal. Popular competitions include the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, La Liga, and UEFA Champions League. Clients can wager on match results, total goals scored, and individual player performances. The sport’s frequent matches and big events provide bettors with many chances to place bets and enjoy live action regularly. Table Tennis Table tennis appeals to Indian bettors who like quick and frequent games. On Betjam, players can bet on tournaments such as the World Table Tennis Championships, ITTF World Tour, and Asian Championships. Betting options include match winners, set results, and points scored. The sport suits bettors looking for fast decisions and a large number of daily matches, making it attractive for active betting. Basketball Basketball betting is popular among Indian clients who follow leagues like the NBA, EuroLeague, and FIBA World Cup on Betjam. Bettors can place wagers on match winners, point spreads, and player statistics. The clear scoring system and constant action in basketball attract players who enjoy dynamic sports and want exciting betting opportunities with every game. Volleyball Volleyball has gained a growing following among Indian bettors on Betjam. Key tournaments include the FIVB Volleyball World Championship, CEV Champions League, and Pro Volleyball League. Clients can bet on match outcomes, set scores, and live matches. Volleyball is a good choice for players who want to explore sports beyond the usual football and cricket, offering fresh chances to place bets. American Football American football attracts some Indian bettors interested in international sports on Betjam. Important events include the NFL regular season and the Super Bowl. Betting options cover match winners, total points scored, and player performance. The sport’s strategic nature and major events create good opportunities for bettors who want to try different sports and betting styles. Esports Betjam allows Indian clients to bet on many popular esports games. The platform covers big tournaments and matches for titles like CS2, Dota 2, and League of Legends. Bettors can wager on match winners, map results, and special in-game events. Live betting is possible, and many matches have live streams on the site, so players can follow the action closely. All esports disciplines on Betjam include: CS2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Starcraft II

Rainbow Six

King of Glory

Overwatch 2

Call of Duty

Rocket League

Mobile Legends

WarCraft III

Crossfire

Age of Empires IV

Deadlock

Marvel Rivals These games attract many clients with frequent events and multiple betting chances.

Types of Bets There are different bet types available on the site. Each type has its own rules and ways to win. Clients can choose the kind that fits their strategy and interests. Single bet: A bet on one outcome. If the outcome wins, the client gets a payout based on the stake and odds.

Accumulator bet: A bet with several separate selections. All selections must win for the client to receive a payout.

System bet: Contains many accumulators of the same size. The total payout comes from all winning accumulators added together.

Chain bet: A series of single bets linked in order. The winnings from each bet move to the next bet automatically.

Advancebet: A bet placed based on possible returns from unsettled bets. Availability depends on the site’s rules.

Promo code bet: A bet placed using a bonus code. These bets cannot be refunded and do not count for other promotions.

Multibet: A combination of single bets and accumulators. Sometimes includes a “Lobby” that controls the whole bet’s outcome.

Conditional bet: Bets placed in a chosen order. The stake for each next bet depends on the return from the previous one.

Anti-Accumulator: A bet that wins if at least one selection loses. This bet works opposite to a regular accumulator.

Lucky bet: Combines single bets and all possible accumulators from chosen selections. The bet wins if at least one selection is correct.

How to Place a Bet on Betjam? Betjam betting allows clients to place bets on many sports and events. This platform suits both new and experienced bettors. Clients can find many options for live and pre-match bets. Each Betjam bet can be simple or combined with others for bigger chances. This guide shows how to start betting on Betjam step by step. It helps clients understand the process and choose the best sports and bets for their needs. 1 Visit the Website Go to the official Betjam site. Go to website 2 Navigate to Your Preferred Betting Section Click on the sports or live betting area. 3 Choose a Sport of Interest Clients can pick from many sports, including: Cricket

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Esports 4 Select a Game or Match for Betting Choose the specific event or match to bet on. 5 Explore Betting Options and Place Your Bet Check the available bets for the chosen event, such as single or accumulator bets. Clients enter their stake, review the potential payout, and confirm the Betjam bet to complete the process. Popular bets include cricket matches, football leagues, and esports tournaments.

Popular Betjam Casino Games Betjam casino is popular among Indian users. Players can try games in demo mode without spending money. The platform has different sections with many games that attract gamblers from India. In this Betjam casino review, the focus is on the games that players often choose. Popular Casino Games Section Popular Games Classic Slots Booming Fruits 243, Double Blazing Hit, Fortune Clever 20 Crash & Aviator Aviator, JetX, CricketX, Angry Birds, Space Blaze Table Games American Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Lucky 5 Top Picks 3 Aztec Temples, Le Bandit, Luck of Panda Keno Super Keno, Keno Goal, Russian Keno Live Casino Poker, Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Sic-Bo, Dragon Tiger Other Games Jackpot Games, Speed Games, Game Shows Players can try many games and choose different types in each section.

Betjam Indian Payment Methods Betjam supports many payment methods that help Indian players deposit and withdraw funds. The platform accepts local services, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and e-vouchers. Many clients from India prefer fast systems for quick transfers. Most payments are processed without long waiting times. Below is a list of available payment options with processing times. Payment Methods Payment Method Processing Time PayTM UPI Instant UPI Instant IMPS Up to 24 hours AstroPay Instant BinancePay Instant Google Pay Instant Cryptocurrency Up to 24 hours iCash Voucher Instant

How to Deposit Money on Betjam? Clients can use Betjam deposit methods to add funds to their accounts. The platform supports many options like PayTM UPI, Google Pay, AstroPay, IMPS, and cryptocurrency. Deposits are processed quickly, and funds appear soon after the payment is successful. Log in to the Betjam account. Find the Make a Deposit button on the main page. Select the preferred payment method. Enter the deposit amount carefully. Confirm the payment and wait until the balance updates. After the deposit is complete, clients can return to the betting sections to place bets.

How to Withdraw Funds from Betjam? The withdrawal process on Betjam is clear and follows strict rules. Clients must pass account verification before starting a withdrawal. The Betjam withdrawal time usually takes up to 24 hours after approval. Go to the profile section after logging in. Choose the Withdraw Funds option. Pick the same payment method used for the deposit. Enter the exact withdrawal amount. Confirm the request and wait for the money to arrive. Without account verification, withdrawals will not be processed. Clients should always check account details and follow the steps carefully to avoid delays.

Betjam Customer Support Betjam customer support helps players with account access, payment questions, bonus details, and betting rules. Indian players can use different ways to reach the team. Support works daily and answers in a short time. Players can pick the most comfortable contact method. Email: support@betjam.com

Contact Form: Available on the Betjam website

Live Chat: Available on the Betjam platform

Social Networks:

Telegram



YouTube



Instagram Live chat often works faster than other contact ways. Email and contact form may need more time to receive a reply. Players can also follow Betjam’s social networks to get updates and news.

Pros and Cons Using Betjam for Sports Betting The Betjam India platform attracts many players because it focuses on sports and casino games popular in India. The Betjam website supports local payments and allows fast account setup. At the same time, some players may notice areas that need improvement. It is important to check both positive and negative sides before starting. Pros Cons Local payment methods like UPI Some players may find interface basic Fast account registration Certain promotions may not last long Betting on Indian sports and leagues Live chat helps to solve issues quickly Mobile apps for Android and iOS

Our Final Opinion about Betjam This Betjam India review comes from direct use of the platform. The registration process works quickly, especially with social network accounts, which helps clients start betting without delay. Accepting INR and cryptocurrencies suits many players, and the Hindi interface supports local users well. The site has a good selection of sports and casino games that match common preferences. Still, adding one-click registration could improve convenience. Some may find the design a bit plain. Despite these small issues, this Betjam review shows a trustworthy platform with solid options for Indian bettors and casino users.