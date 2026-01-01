GGBet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026
GGBet
App:
GGBet
GGBet has released a high-tech app for Android and iOS devices. In the review you will learn all the necessary information about the functionality of the app, the payment systems, the security methods, the sports betting process and the online GGBet casino games. Study carefully and find out how to get the 100% Welcome Bonus up to ₹25,000!
Welcome bonus
100% up to ₹25,000
Promocode:
No Promo
GGBet App Short Overview of General Points
GGBet was launched back in 2016 and since then it has been one of the most popular apps in India. The app has been developed by the best highly skilled professionals from all over the world, which is why it runs fast and smoothly. Here you can bet on a large number of markets and enjoy a huge range of betting activities. You can find more information about the GGBet app in the table below:
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Current version of application
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1.4.2
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APK filesize
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90 Mb
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Installed client size
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1 GB
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Supported operating systems
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Android (4.4+) and IOS(10.0+)
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Cost of loading (for free download)
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Free
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License
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Curacao
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Welcome bonus
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100% to ₹25,000
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Hindi language support
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No
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Deposit / Withdrawal methods
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UPI, IMPS, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, Master, Visa, TRC-20, Binance, Litecoin, ERC-20, Bitcoin, Tron, BNB, Dogecoin, Ethereum, TON
The GGBet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, top kabaddi online betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.
Advantages and Disadvantages
Of course, by studying and comparing the performance of the GGbet app, we were able to highlight its main advantages. In fact, the app is in many ways better than similar offerings on the market, but we have highlighted its greatest strengths. We also found some minor shortcomings, which will be fixed by the bookmaker in the near future.
Read the information in the table carefully:
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Advantages
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Disadvantages
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A wide range of sporting disciplines (over 15 sports)
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No support for Hindi language
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Instant registration process
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A rather heavy apk file
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Super fast deposits
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No section on online casino
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The most popular payment systems (Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller and others)
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A separate section with Esports with many different cyber disciplines
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Instant loading of all graphics
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Comfortable functionality and easy navigation
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24/7 customer support
The GGBet App Functionality and Design
If you're looking for a sports betting platform, the GGbet app is a great option! Here you will have access to all the functionality of the app without exception. You will be able to use the entire range of the platform without any restrictions and at any time of the day or night. The GGBet App gives you access to the following features:
- Live and Line mode for sports betting;
- Quick and easy navigation system;
- Secure payment systems;
- Variety of sports disciplines in the Esports section;
- A wide range of bonuses and promotions for each user and much more!
This and much more you get with the GGBet app!
GGBet APK Download for Android
The app is available for download for users of Android devices. If you have had previous experience of installing similar apps, you will definitely not have any difficulty. For those who are facing the installation process for the first time, we have prepared a short step-by-step instruction, following which you will succeed!
Download GGBet App
Follow the direct link from your Android device to the bookmaker's official website. Then go to the "Mobile applications" section and select your type of device.Go to website
Security Settings for Install the App
Go to your device settings and under "Security" enable the function for downloading files from unknown sources.
Complete the Download Process
To complete the download process, go to Downloads on your device, then locate the downloaded apk files and launch them.
Confirm the File Installation
The last step is to check the installation. Once all necessary apk files have been successfully installed, the GGBet app icon will automatically appear on your device's home screen.Download the app
GGBet App for Android
The GGbet app for Android is running offering many interesting features for its users. The app also includes a number of handy features, such as an intuitive interface and a search function that allows you to quickly find the section you need. GGBet runs quickly and without freezing, providing the greatest comfort for its users. To find out even more about what system requirements are needed to download the app, read on.
System Requirements
The app has been developed by highly qualified experts and is supported by the best software providers, which is why the GGBet App requires minimal system specifications from Android devices.
The main technical specifications required to download the app to Android devices:
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Android Available Versions
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Android 4.4 or later
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APK File Size, memory space
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90 Mb
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RAM
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1 GB +
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Processor
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1,4 GHz
Supported Android Devices
The app was tested on several Android models before being released to the market. We were able to compile a list of devices that ensure the app runs smoothly.
List of devices tested by the GGbet app:
- Samsung A50, A52 or higher, Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10;
- Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc.;
- Google Pixel 2/3/4;
- ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5, etc.;
- Asus ROG Phone 5;
- Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;
- OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro;
- Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual, etc.
If you didn't find your device here, don't worry. Check if it meets the minimum system requirements and if it does, it will work just as well on your Android device.
Download GGBet App for iOS
The app can also be downloaded by owners of Iphone and Ipad with the IOS operating system. In order to save you time, we have prepared instructions on how to download the GGBet app on iOS. The following is step-by-step and you will definitely not have any difficulties:
Go to the Official Site
Use the direct link to go from your IOS device to the official site of the bookmaker.Go to website
Go to Registration
To access the range of services, begin the registration process by filling in the registration fields with the necessary information.
Downloading the Application
After registering on the platform, go to "Mobile Apps" and start downloading the necessary files for IOS-type devices.Download the app
After successfully installing all the necessary files, the GGBet app icon will automatically appear on your device's desktop screen.
GGBet App for iOS
The IOS app offers the same range of services as the GGBet platform itself. Here you will find many functions for betting on sports, a large number of markets and much more. The app has high performance, does not require separate loading of elements, which ensures high speed of operation. Read on to find out the basic requirements for installing the app on your IOS device.
System Requirements
The application is developed by high-quality experts, it ensures smooth operation of the application and therefore requires some minor system requirements from the device. The main system requirements for IOS devices when downloading the GGBet app:
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IOS Available Versions
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iOS 10.0 or later
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File Size, memory space
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90 Mb
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RAM
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1 GB +
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Processor
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1,4 GHz
Supported iOS Devices
The application was tested on some IOS devices before launching. We were able to prepare a list of devices that proved its high technological efficiency and its super speed.
The list of IOS devices tested by the GGBet app.
- iPhone 4 /4S;
- iPhone 5/5S;
- iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);
- iPhone 7/7 Plus;
- iPhone 8/8 Plus;
- iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;
- iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4);
- iPad Mini 2/3/4;
- iPhone 11, 12, 13 and newer.
If you can't find the name of your device in the list, check it for the minimum system requirements. If your device meets them, then it will work quickly and well on your device.
How to Install GGBet App?
The process of installing the GGbet app is very simple and fast, but is a necessary step for the success of the app. Use the pre-prepared instructions and save your time:
- Access the official website. Follow the link on your device that leads to the official website of the GGbet app representative;
- Download process. Go to the "Mobile applications" section and start the process of downloading all the necessary files;
- Complete the installation of the application. After downloading all the files in the "Downloads" section of your device, start the process of installing all the downloaded files.
Done! After successful installation, the GGBet application icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your device.
How to Register in GGBet App?
An important step when using the application, is to register in it. You must be a registered user to access the entire assortment and all of GGbet's functionality. For the registration process you only need 5 minutes of your time, a stable Internet connection and our instructions. Follow the steps and you're sure to get through it quickly and without any problems:
- Log in to the GGbet app already downloaded on your device;
- Click on the "Sign in" button and start registering;
- Fill in all the registration fields correctly, entering yours (first name, last name, country, currency, mail, etc.) one by one;
- Check all the data you have entered and complete your registration by clicking the "Confirm" button.
It's done! You are now a user of the GGbet app and you have access to the full range of services.
Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players
The GGBet team will appreciate every one of their users, which is why they have developed a generous bonus system for all Indian players. When registering on the platform, each player will be able to get his individual Welcome Bonus! Each user in the sports betting section will find the Welcome Bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit and applies to all sections of the platform. Read all the rules for using the bonus.
More information about the bonus action:
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Deposit
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Bonus
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Minimum amount of deposit
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Bonus terms and conditions
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First deposit
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100%
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250 INR
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The maximum amount of the INR 25,000 bonus.
Wagering bonus of 10 times.
Odds of 1.75 or higher.
Time of action: 7 days.
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Second deposit
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200%
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250 INR
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The maximum amount of the INR 80,000 bonus.
Wagering bonus of 12 times.
Odds of 1.75 or higher.
Time of action: 7 days.
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Third deposit
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200% cash bonus
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250 INR
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The maximum amount of the INR 80,000 bonus.
Wagering bonus of 12 times.
Odds of 1.75 or higher.
Time of action: 14 days.
How to Get a Bonus in GGBet App?
Any new user can get the Welcome Bonus. Use the instructions to get a chance to increase your winnings.
Step-by-step instructions on how to get the bonus in the GGBet app:
- Log in to the GGbet app you've already downloaded earlier on your device;
- Start the registration process;
- Make a deposit at least INR 250;
- Get your GGbet bonus!
Done! Now you can increase your winnings with a generous Welcome Bonus.
Payment Methods
TThe GGBet application has been on the betting market for a long time. So here you will find the most popular payment systems for deposits and withdrawals. The main advantage of the platform is instant GGBet deposit and withdrawal takes only 1-3 days.
The active payment systems in the GGbet app:
- Mastercard;
- Visa;
- Skrill;
- Neteller;
- MuchBetter;
- IMPS and more!
Choose any payment system convenient for you and start earning lots of Rupees today!
How to Update GGBet App to the Latest Version?
By downloading the application using any of the suggested links in the installation instructions, you automatically get the latest version of the application. Next, GGBet has a self-updating feature. To enable it, please refer to the instructions:
- After you have successfully installed the application, you will be notified when there is an update for the GGBet application;
- Go to the application and agree to automatically update the application.
Got it! You are now a user of the newest version of the app.
Login
In order to start betting on sports and earning a lot of money, you need to log in to the GGBet app. Use the instructions and it will take you a couple of minutes:
- Log in to the already downloaded app on your device;
- Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in;
- Confirm your GGBet login.
Done! Now you can take advantage of all the services offered by the platform, choose your favorite option and start earning with GGBet.
Sports Betting
The main advantage of the GGBet app is the huge number of sports disciplines and markets on offer. The section operates in two Line and Live modes and you can choose whichever one suits you best. The live mode allows you to bet in real time, which adds to the excitement. The most popular sports disciplines among Indian players are considered to be:
- Cricket;
- Baseball;
- Football;
- Big tennis;
- Basketball;
- Hockey;
- Golf;
- Volleyball;
- Horse Racing;
- Kabaddi;
- Table tennis and others!
Download the app, go to the betting section, choose your favourite sport and start earning now!
Cricket App
Cricket is one of the most popular sports betting disciplines in India. You will find a wide range of markets and the best odds in the app. You will be able to bet on different types and outcomes, including draws. You will also be able to bet on sports events such as:
- T20;
- The Hundred;
- IPL;
- EC T10;
- ECS;
- ICC T20 and much more!
Download the GGBet app on your device, go to the sports betting section and choose Cricket to bet with the nicest odds and on the best sporting events. Also, don't forget to use the Live betting feature to place your bets in real time.
Basketball App
Another sporting discipline that enjoys great popularity in India is Basketball. This is obvious, as it has recently become possible to bet on the sport's biggest tournaments. The section has nice odds and offers the following market options for betting on sports:
- NBA;
- New Star League;
- NBL;
- MPBL;
- World Cup and others!
In this section you can also place bets on the most popular Esport disciplines, such as NBA 2K22. Fill up your wallet, go to Basketball and get the chance to be part of an international event.
Football App
Football is a classic option for sports betting in India. In this section, you will find a large number of markets for the biggest events. The main sporting events for betting on football in the GGBet app:
- NPL;
- Pro League;
- Premier League;
- UEFA;
- Ballon dor;
- World Cup and much more!
The Football section also includes Live mode, where you can watch online streaming of the game from anywhere in the world. The section also supports Esports disciplines and you will be able to bet on sports such as Fifa, GT Nations League and others.
Esports Betting at the App
The main advantage of the GGBet app is its huge range of Esports sections! Almost no other bookmaker has such a large number of different cyber disciplines in its range. If you're interested in the computer world, you have to check it out, because it's an opportunity to bet and win a lot of money.
The most popular disciplines among Indian players are considered to be the following:
- CS:GO;
- Valorant;
- Call of Duty;
- Overwatch;
- Rainbow Six Siege;
- PUBG;
- Fortnite;
- StarCraft;
- WarCraft;
- Dota 2;
- King of Glory;
- League of Legends and others!
E-sport betting fans won't find a greater variety of different types of disciplines than those featured in the GGbet app. This is the best platform for Esports. Jump into the Esports section for a chance to win big money!
How to Bet on Cricket Using GGBet App?
Betting in the GGBet app is easy. For those who bet regularly, betting in the app won't be difficult. For beginners, we have prepared a short tutorial which you can follow step by step to make sure you do not have any difficulty:
- Login to the GGBet app already downloaded to your device;
- Enter your previously created username and password;
- Go to "My accounts", choose the deposit method that suits you best and deposit the amount of at least INR 800;
- Go to the sports betting section and select Cricket, then check the upcoming events and odds;
- Decide on the event and the outcome of your bet;
- Enter the amount you wish to wager and hit the green button.
After a successful bet, the winnings are automatically credited to your account.
Available Type of Bets at the App
The GGbet team offers each player 3 types of sports betting so that everyone can diversify their choices and win as much money as possible.
Valid betting types in the GGBet app:
- Single. The most common type of single bet. All odds are factual and determined in advance, the ability to bet on a particular outcome;
- Parlay. Allows you to bet on more than one event at the same time. The bets will add up, but if any one event fails, all other bets will be canceled;
- System. Is one of the most profitable types for betting. You will be able to bet on several unrelated events. All odds are multiplied with each other and if you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.
Choose the type that's right for you and get the chance to maximize your winnings.
Betting Options at the App
In examining how the GGbet app works, we were able to find a number of special options that make the app even more comfortable and easy to use. We have compiled a list of what we think are the strongest features of the app.
Valid options in the GGBet app:
- Live Streaming;
- Push Notifications;
- Cash-Out;
- Live Cricket Betting;
- Esports Betting;
- Pre-Match Betting;
- Multi-Betting;
- Live Match Statistics.
You get all of these with the GGBet app! To find out about each of them and take advantage of them, read the information below.
Live Streaming
This option will give you the chance to watch the game of almost any sporting discipline featured in the overview live from anywhere in the world. You will be able to watch the game and place bets in real time.
Push Notifications
Receiving notifications gives you the chance to be the first to know the most important information about upcoming matches, great odds, promotions and much more!
Cash-Out
This option is sure to please you. You will be able to accumulate a certain amount of money and withdraw it when the odds are no longer high for you. You will be able to withdraw some money before the match even starts.
Live Cricket Betting
The opportunity to follow the game in real time over one of India's most popular sports disciplines. You'll be able to place bets as you go along, watching the outcome of the game, you'll agree it adds unreal excitement!
Esports Betting
This option includes the largest Esports section of the disciplines. You will be able to bet on the most popular and sought-after sports in the cyber world. Top up your wallet, go to the Esports section and have an unforgettable experience.
Pre-Match Betting
This option allows you to bet only strictly before the match. All odds are fixed and the outcome is individual.
Multi-Betting
One of the most lucrative options for bettors. You will be able to bet on several sporting events, with all odds multiplied between each other. If you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.
Live Match Statistics
This option is available to every registered user. You will be able to see all the standings and odds, analyze the information and bet more intelligently to increase your winnings.
GGBet Mobile Version (Website version)
For users who for some reason can not download the application on GGBet on their device, the team offers an alternative in the form of the Mobile version of the application. It includes the full range of services provided by the platform. The mobile version does not require a download or installation, nor does it require any free space or system specifications from your device. Try both and decide which is right for you.
Differences Between App and Mobile Website
There are, however, differences between the Mobile version and the GGBet app itself, so you can decide which version is best for you by doing a comparative analysis. Study the table below to find out the main differences between the Mobile version and the app itself:
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GGBet Mobile Website
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GGBet App
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Accessible from any installed browser on the device
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Requires the necessary files to be downloaded and set to the device
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Does not require any system specifications from your device
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Requires the device to meet minimum system specifications
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Does not need to be updated, but site may not work during update period
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Requires constant updates, but supports the automatic update function
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Longer download times for individual platform elements
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Ultra fast operation without the need to download individual items
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No ability to send notifications
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Ability to send notifications of any changes to the app
Download GGBet for PC
Unfortunately, the GGBet platform does not currently have a separate application for PC devices. But you can download the application on your Android or IOS device, or in case you can't download the application, you can use the Browser version of the website. It does not require your computer to have free space or any technical specifications. You can use it from any browser installed on your computer. In doing so, you get access to the entire range of the platform.
Features of GGBet App
The GGBet application has gathered all the best qualities and features to maximize the satisfaction of its users. We have collected a few distinctive features of the application that set it apart from other similar offerings on the market. We will tell you briefly about each one in order to provide you with even more comfort in using the application.
High Speed
The application is developed by highly qualified specialists and supported by the best software vendors. Therefore, GGBet application provides smooth operation without hangs and glitches and does not require additional loading of individual platform elements, you will be amazed with its speed.
Notifications
Being able to receive notifications is one of the benefits of the platform, because you will be the first to know about any changes, as well as upcoming matches, tournaments, current promotions, bonuses and much more!
Live Mode
The presence of Live mode in sports betting will give you the opportunity to bet in real game time. Agree it adds even more excitement and realism. You will be able to watch the changes in the game and more accurately guess its outcome.
How to Use a GGBet App?
Since the GGBet app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, it requires some rules of use. The main points when using the GGBet app:
- Your age must be strictly over 18 years old;
- The app must be correctly installed on your device;
- You must be a registered user;
- You are only allowed to own one account;
- To be able to bet on sports, your wallet must be replenished with at least INR 250;
- You must be connected to a stable Internet network to use the app.
By following all these rules, you will be able to use the full range of the platform and you will not have any difficulty in using the application.
Security of the App
The GGbet app representative has taken care of its users and provided the best security practices. All your personal data is kept private here. We have found a few basic ways to ensure security in the app:
- Valid license from the Malta Gaming Authority (license no. OGL/2024/688/0234);
- Safe options for making money transfers;
- SSL encryption to keep your data safe;
- Fair gaming rules;
- All data is stored on encrypted hard drives.
By choosing the GGBet app you don't have to worry about your data leakage and your security.
Customer Support Service on the GGBet Mobile App
The GGBet team tries to keep in touch with its customers at all times. That's why the platform offers more than one option. Should any problem arise, you will always be able to contact the support team, describing the situation and receive an immediate response.Use any method you like and get an answer to any question you may have.
The main ways for customers to get in touch with the support team:
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The ways to contact
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Details
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Live Chat
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Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time.
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@ggbet_en
Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the GGBet App
In conclusion, GGBet is fully compliant with all standards and offers all features at the highest level. Here you can spend your time with interest and comfort. The app has proven its high quality and smooth operation. We confidently give this platform the Sportscafe label and advise every bettor to take advantage of the app!
The Most Common Questions about the GGBet App
Especially for Indian players, we have compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions and given them detailed answers. Study it carefully and you'll be sure to have no questions left.
Is GGBet App Free to Download in India?
The GGBet app is presented by a licensed bookmaker which is why it is available to download absolutely free for Android and iOS devices all over the world, including India.
Where Can I Download the Latest Version of GGBet APK?
Downloading the GGbet app from any of the links listed in the download instructions will give you the latest version of the app. Please refer to the overview section "How to Update GGBet App to the Latest Version?" to find out how to enable the automatic update function.
What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?
The process of installing the GGBet application is very simple. All you need to do is check your device for minimum system requirements and use the section in the overview "How to Install GGBet App?". If for some reason the installation fails, contact our 24/7 support team, who will provide immediate assistance.
Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?
The GGBet app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, so it does not require a separate registration in the app. If you are already a user of the platform, you will only need to log in, you can find out how to do this in the review section "Login". If you are a new user, you will need to complete the registration process in the app itself, you can find out how to do this in the review section "How to Register in GGBet App?".
I Can't Manage to Install the GGBet App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?
Check that your device meets the minimum system requirements and then check that the app has been downloaded from the correct source. All links provided in the review are correct and lead to the bookmaker's official website, this will allow you to download the app from a reliable source. If the app still does not work, please contact the bookmaker's support team and describe the situation.
What Should I Do If the GGBet App Doesn't Work?
First, make sure that your Internet connection is stable. Then double-check that the download process is correct, checking the steps against the download instructions in the overview. Check that your device meets the minimum system requirements. If the problem persists, contact the 24-hour support team and you will get instant help.
How to Update GGBet App?
The GGBet app includes an automatic update function. By downloading the app using the link provided in the overview, you will immediately receive the most recent version. In order to activate the app's update function, please use the "How to Update GGBet App to the Latest Version?" section of the overview.